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UPSC Key: US tariffs, Education expenditure and OpenAI’s use of copyrighted material

Why Section 301 is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of Fair Use Doctrine and pubic expenditure on education for both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for July 25, 2026

UPSC, UPSC Key, US tariffs, India, Trump,The US bracketed countries into four tariff tiers based on their measures to curb imports of 'forced labour' products. The second-most favourable rate has been offered to India, while top competitors Vietnam and China are in the least favourable group. (Image source: AI generated)
27 min readNew DelhiJul 25, 2026 06:28 PM IST First published on: Jul 25, 2026 at 06:28 PM IST

Written by Raveena Baneta

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 25, 2026. If you missed the July 24, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

 

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India attracts 10% US tariff, lower rate after policy shift

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance 

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of Policies and Politics of Developed and Developing Countries on India’s interests. 

What’s the ongoing story: The United States has placed India in a lower 10 per cent tariff category, after the country was initially considered for a steeper 12.5 per cent rate. The lower rate followed what officials called constructive talks with Washington on labour practices.

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