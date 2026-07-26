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UPSC Key: Sarnath becomes UNESCO World Heritage Site, APAAR ID, and Vizhinjam Port

How is knowing about the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as Section 301 and Vizhinjam Port hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for July 26, 2026.

UPSC Key: Sarnath UNESCO World Heritage site, APAAR scheme, and Vizhinjam PortSarnath has become India’s 45th and Uttar Pradesh’s fourth site to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Know more in our UPSC Key. (AP)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
27 min readNew DelhiJul 26, 2026 06:40 PM IST First published on: Jul 26, 2026 at 06:40 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 26, 2026. If you missed the July 25, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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28 years on tentative list, Sarnath now a UNESCO World Heritage site 

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Roshni Yadav
Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. She is an alumna of the University of ... Read More

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