UPSC Key: Sanctity of the cow, QUAD and Ferrocene

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 26, 2026. If you missed the May 25, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Sitharaman flags ‘3F’ concerns: Fuel, fertiliser, foreign exchange

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: Taking on critics of the Indian economy amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeals earlier this month to conserve foreign exchange must be understood in the right context.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Fertiliser imports contribute to external sector pressures-True or false?

• Why foreign exchange conservation becomes important during external shocks?

• Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged ‘3F’ concerns-what are those?

• Why the “3F” issue has macroeconomic significance?

• Why gold imports may influence foreign exchange reserves?

• Why India is vulnerable to fuel shocks?

• Why economic resilience is increasingly discussed in policymaking?

• What is the significance of fuel, fertiliser, and foreign exchange in India’s macroeconomic management?

Key Takeaways:

• She added that naysayers were creating a “cynical narrative” about the Indian economy. Not only is this wrong, she said, but also “fear-mongering” and “India cannot afford fear-mongering”.

• Earlier this month, the Prime Minister urged the public to change their consumption behaviour by reviving Covid-era measures such as work-from-home and virtual meetings, avoiding non-essential foreign travel and gold purchases for a year, and prioritising local goods, among others. These actions would help save the country’s foreign exchange reserves as most of these activities and purchases require import.

• Since then, the government has announced a host of measures to stem the rupee’s fall. Plagued by continued foreign fund outflows from the domestic financial markets – Foreign Portfolio Investors have dumped Indian bonds and stocks worth $24.4 billion since the war began in late February – and weak net Foreign Direct Investment inflows, the rupee has slumped by nearly 5% since February 27 and nearly breached the 97-per-dollar mark last week.

Do You Know:

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• The RBI’s latest forecast, made in early April, pegs India’s GDP growth in 2026-27 at 6.9%. However, economists have been warning over the last month or so that growth this year could be closer to 6-6.5%. The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which will meet on June 3-5, cut the policy repo rate by 125 basis points to 5.25% in 2025 and has not made any changes to it so far in 2026. But some economists are increasingly seeing the possibility of an interest rate hike as early as next month due to the upside risks to inflation from the elevated global crude oil prices and the rapidly weakening rupee.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Amid West Asia conflict squeeze, unravelling the real cost of India’s fertiliser imports

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Which one of the following groups of items is included in India’s foreign-exchange reserves? (UPSC CSE, 2013)

(a) Foreign-currency assets, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and loans from foreign countries

(b) Foreign-currency assets, gold holdings of the RBI and SDRs

(c) Foreign-currency assets, loans from the World Bank and SDRs

(d) Foreign-currency assets, gold holdings of the RBI and loans from the World Bank

Politics

Former V-P supports demands to declare cow as ‘national animal’

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What’s the ongoing story: Amid growing demand from Muslim organisations to declare the cow as the “national animal”, former Vice-President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari on Monday backed the idea, stating that if the “root cause of the problem” could be finished off, then “that should be done”.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Cow in India symbolises what?

• The origin of the veneration of the cow in India-know in brief

• The status of Cow in Vedic period till present-discuss

• Who declared the national animal of India?

• What is the role of national symbols in nation-building and identity formation?

• Why debates around national symbols often become politically significant?

• Why cattle issues extend beyond religion?

• The debate regarding according national animal status to the cow reflects what?

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• Do you think that granting symbolic status may not automatically improve animal welfare?

• What are the arguments for and against granting the cow the status of national animal?

Key Takeaways:

• Ansari told The Indian Express on Monday, “I read in the news that there were some voices demanding that the cow be declared the national animal. I felt it was a very rational demand. Because if you can finish off the root cause of the problem, then that should be done.”

• When asked the reason behind his backing the demands of Muslim organisations, Ansari said, “It is better if peace and harmony are maintained in the country instead of fighting.”

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• Asked if his demand is for the Central government to declare the cow as the national animal, Ansari, who was the V-P from 2007 to 2017, said: “That is a problem for the Central government (to ponder over) … In order to stop the slaughter of cows, if such a step is taken, then it is a good thing.”

• Ansari’s comments come just days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) after several Muslim organisations backed the demand made by Maulana Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (Arshad Madani faction), to declare the cow the “national animal”. Office-bearers of Muslim organisations say that they expect such a decision to help curb the political exploitation of the issue of cow slaughter.

Do You Know:

• According to Britannica, the sanctity of the cow, in Hinduism, the belief that the cow is representative of divine and natural beneficence and should therefore be protected and venerated. The cow has also been associated with various deities, notably Shiva (whose steed is Nandi, a bull), Indra (closely associated with Kamadhenu, the wish-granting cow), Krishna (a cowherd in his youth), and goddesses in general (because of the maternal attributes of many of them).

• According to Wikipedia, respect for the lives of animals including cattle, diet in Hinduism and vegetarianism in India are based on the Hindu ethics. The Hindu ethics are driven by the core concept of Ahimsa, i.e. non-violence towards all beings, as mentioned in the Chandogya Upanishad (~ 800 BCE).

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• According to Wikipedia, by mid 1st millennium BCE, all three major religions – Buddhism, Hinduism, and Jainism – were championing non-violence as an ethical value, and something that impacted one’s rebirth. By about 200 CE, food and feasting on animal slaughter were widely considered as a form of violence against life forms, and became a religious and social taboo.

—India, which has 79.80% Hindu population as of (2011 census), had the lowest rate of meat consumption in the world according to the 2007 UN FAO statistics, and India has more vegetarians than the rest of the world put together.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍No plans to declare cow national animal, Union Minister tells Parliament

Nation

Energy, maritime security in focus, Quad meets today

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: The foreign ministers of the Quad grouping will meet on Tuesday and are expected to discuss critical minerals, maritime and energy security, sources told The Indian Express.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

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• Know the Principles and the motive behind the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)

• Who are member nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Who are observer nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Know the difference between observer and member countries

• What are U.S. interests in the Quad?

• What is Japan’s aims for the Quad?

• How is China’s relations with each of the Quad members?

• The QUAD in the Indo-Pacific region and its geopolitical implication-Know in detail

• How QUAD is Significant for India?

Key Takeaways:

• External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host Foreign Minister of Australia Penny Wong, Foreign Minister of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the meeting at Hyderabad House.

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• The Quad foreign ministers will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

• Sources said the war in West Asia has impacted maritime security and energy security – that will be one of the challenges and concerns which will be discussed during the meeting.

• Besides, the four maritime democracies are concerned at the impact of the closure of Strait of Hormuz, and how that will impact freedom of navigation across the chokepoints in the world, including in the Indo-Pacific. So, in that context, the ministers are expected to recommit to a free and open Indo-Pacific – at a time when China is observing the chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and its impact.

• This concern is significant since much of the movement of critical minerals and semiconductors are carried through maritime traffic and their disruption can cause supply-chain challenges in the world’s race in the AI industry.

• These issues are expected to be discussed by the ministers, who had last met in July 2025 in Washington DC – when Rubio had hosted the Quad foreign ministers as his first diplomatic engagement after assuming office in January last year. Both meetings were held in the US, hosted by Rubio.

Do You Know:

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is the informal strategic dialogue between India, USA, Japan and Australia. The four nations share a common objective to ensure and support a “free, open and prosperous” Indo-Pacific region.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The Quad question: Rejuvenate, neglect or abandon?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) With reference to the ‘Trans-Pacific Partnership’, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2016)

1. It is an agreement among all the Pacific Rim countries except China and Russia.

2. It is a strategic alliance for the purpose of maritime security only.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Nation

Indian researchers solve an old puzzle– in chemistry

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

What’s the ongoing story: Researchers at IIT Madras and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, have achieved a major chemistry breakthrough by synthesizing a new carbon-free molecule that copies the unusual ‘sandwich’ structure of the famous carbon-containing ferrocene molecule, solving a problem that had challenged scientists for over seven decades.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is molecule?

• Researchers at IIT Madras and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, have achieved a major chemistry breakthrough-what is that?

• What is ferrocene?

• ‘Carbon has a special place in chemistry’-discuss

• Why such molecular discoveries are important?

• What is the importance of organometallic chemistry in modern science and technology?

Key Takeaways:

• Scientists around the world had tried different combinations but a truly carbon-free molecule with a similar structure and stability could not be synthesized.

• Now, a group of researchers at IIT Madras led by Sundargopal Ghosh and Stutee Mohapatra, in collaboration with Eluvathingal Jemmis of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has managed to do exactly that. They have designed a new molecule which has osmium at the centre instead of iron, sandwiched between two boron-based rings, instead of carbon rings. The structure is very similar to that of ferrocene but is entirely carbon-free.

• Initial investigations have revealed that the new molecule is structurally stable, and the bonding between osmium and boron rings is very strong, which could make it potentially more robust than ferrocene.

Do You Know:

• Ferrocene, discovered in the early 1950s, is a widely used compound in a variety of modern technologies, whose unique structure — an iron atom ‘sandwiched’ between two large and flat carbon ringed-molecules — has attracted a lot of scientific interest. It is used in medicines, batteries, advanced materials and electronics. For decades, scientists have tried to create similarly structured-molecules with elements other than carbon, but could not succeed.

• Carbon has a special place in chemistry. There is a whole branch of chemistry, called organic chemistry, dedicated to study of carbon and its compounds. Carbon very efficiently combines itself and other elements to form very stable large and complex molecules. Scientists have been interested in finding whether the special structure of ferrocene was only because of the involvement of carbon rings, or could other elements also form similar sandwiched structures between themselves.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Chemistry Nobel 2025: Making ‘room’ for new uses of Chemistry

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Graphene is frequently in news recently. What is its importance? (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. It is a two-dimensional material and has good electrical conductivity.

2. It is one of the thinnest but strongest materials tested so far.

3. It is entirely made of silicon and has high optical transparency

4. It can be used as ‘conducting electrodes’ required for touch screens, LCDs and organic LEDs.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Explained

Should RBI defend rupee, or let it find its own level

What’s the ongoing story: Over the past few weeks, the sharp slide in the rupee’s exchange rate has sparked a long-pending debate about the true state of the Indian economy. Be that as it may, the urgent policy decision before the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is whether to prevent the rupee from further sliding against the US dollar or to let it fall and find its true level.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the causes and implications of rupee depreciation.

• What is the role of foreign exchange reserves in maintaining macroeconomic stability?

• How can the rupee’s exchange rate be artificially improved?

• How does RBI decide when to defend?

• Know the mechanisms through which the RBI intervenes in foreign exchange markets.

• Why can’t the RBI defend the rupee in the same way as it did earlier?

• Why not let the rupee fall and find its level?

• What will be the impact, and will exporters benefit?

• How does the fall of the Indian Rupee impact the macroeconomic indicators of India, such as inflation, foreign exchange reserves, and the current account deficit (CAD)?

Key Takeaways:

• For the uninitiated, the rupee’s exchange rate against the US dollar basically changes depending on the relative demand for the two currencies in the foreign exchange (forex) markets. If Indians demand more dollars (either to buy foreign goods or to invest in other countries) than the rupees demanded by foreigners (either to buy Indian goods or to invest in India) then the relative value (exchange rate) moves in favour of the dollar; that is, rupee’s exchange rate worsens, as indeed it has done in the recent past. If foreigners demand more rupees than Indians demand dollars, then the rupee’s exchange rate improves.

• It goes without saying then that the worsening of the rupee’s exchange rate is reflective of a weakness of the Indian economy relative to the rest of the world.

• Seen from this lens, it makes sense to focus on bolstering the domestic economy instead of wasting time trying to artificially improve the rupee’s exchange rate.

Do You Know:

• Indians can’t hold dollars with them for regular use within the country. As such, even if they get the dollars on their way back from foreign visits, all dollars flow back to the RBI. This stash of dollars with the RBI can be employed by the central bank to artificially boost the rupee’s exchange rate when needed.

• Even though the rupee-dollar exchange rate has become a highly politicised and emotive issue especially since the sharp fall in rupee’s exchange rate during 2012 and 2013, the RBI does not target any specific exchange rate.

The official policy line from the RBI has always been that it does not target a level (exchange rate) of rupee. Rather, the RBI is only concerned that the movement in rupee’s exchange rate should be orderly regardless of the direction. In other words, the RBI would intervene in the forex market if it thinks the rupee is falling (or rising against any currency) too fast.

• RBI is charged with maintaining financial stability in the economy. Imagine how difficult it would be for you as a consumer (say a student planning their graduate studies in the US) or a trader (whether an exporter or importer) if the rupee’s exchange rate changed dramatically every day. It would be similar to prices of different goods and services fluctuating wildly on a daily basis; if this happens a consumer would not know the price of a car or a toothpaste on any given day, and it would be difficult for economic activity to happen.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍GDP: Is the Indian rupee back to the ‘fragile five’ days of 2013?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Which one of the following is not the most likely measure the Government/RBI takes to stop the slide of the Indian rupee? (UPSC CSE, 2019)

(a) Curbing imports of non-essential goods and promoting exports

(b) Encouraging Indian borrowers to issue rupee-denominated Masala Bonds

(c) Easing conditions relating to external commercial borrowing

(d) Following an expansionary monetary policy

As Kerala sets up department for the elderly, a look at India’s ageing challenge

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.

What’s the ongoing story: The newly elected Congress government in Kerala has announced the formation of a department for the elderly people, the first such initiative in India. At present, the welfare of the aged comes under the state’s Social Welfare department.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why Kerala has announced the formation of a department for the elderly people?

• How Kerala’s changing demographic profile prompted the move?

• Why Kerala is ageing fast?

• The India Ageing Report of 2023 says what?

• What are the implications of population ageing for India?

• What are the challenges posed by an ageing population in India?

Key Takeaways:

• Kerala is going through a critical phase of demographic transition. With its demographic profile similar to East Asian and European countries, Kerala is India’s most rapidly ageing state. As per the Elderly in India Report of 2021, around 16.5% of the state’s population is aged above 60 and is expected to touch 20.9% of the total population by 2031 compared with the all-India figure of 13.1%.

• The old age dependency ratio — the number of the aged per 100 persons of working age group — has risen from 19.6% in 2011 to 26.1% in 2021. This figure is expected to go up to 34.3% by 2031. According to state government data, the number of residents in old age homes in Kerala has increased from 19,149 in 2016-17 to 37,895 in 2024-25.

• Three reasons are contributing to Kerala’s rapid ageing. Over the years, Kerala’s total fertility rate (TFR) — the average number of children that are born to a woman over her lifetime — has declined and is now 1.35 children per woman in 2023 as per the state’s Vital Statistics data. This is below the national replacement level of 2.1, which indicates the rate required for a population to replace itself across generations.

Do You Know:

• As per the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India Wave 1 (2017-18), over 70% of Kerala’s elderly suffer from at least one chronic ailment, with hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases most prevalent. The India Ageing Report 2023 said that nearly 1 in 4 older adults in Kerala exhibit symptoms of psychological distress. The Kerala State Initiative on Dementia (Smruthipadham) estimates that approximately 4.86% of persons aged 65 and above are affected. This calls for expansion of dementia care services, caregiver training, and public awareness to counter stigma and ensure early diagnosis.

• In 2025, Kerala formed a first-of-its-kind State Elderly Commission, a quasi-judicial forum for protecting the rights and welfare of senior citizens. Around 75% of the aged population is covered under welfare pension schemes.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Young Indians, aging workforce

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Consider the following statements with reference to Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS): (UPSC CSE, 2008)

1. All persons of 60 years or above belonging to the households below poverty line in rural areas are eligible.

2. The Central Assistance under this Scheme is at the rate of `300 per month per beneficiary. Under the Scheme, States have been urged to give matching amounts.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(b) 2.(d) 3.(c) 4.(d) 5.(d)

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