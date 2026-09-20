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UPSC Key: Russia sanction bill, Monsoon retreat, and Ladakh’s autonomy debate

How is knowing about the Russia sanctions bill relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as challenges of AI, monsoon retreat, and Ladakh’s autonomy debate hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 20, 2026.

UPSC Key: Russia sanctions bill, Monsoon retreat, and Ladakh’s autonomy debatePresident Donald Trump holds documents in the Oval Office of the White House. Know more in our UPSC Key. ( Photo: AP)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
26 min readNew DelhiSep 20, 2026 05:08 PM IST First published on: Sep 20, 2026 at 05:08 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 20, 2026. If you missed the September 19, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

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Trump signs Russia sanction bill giving him power to levy 100% tariffs on India

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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