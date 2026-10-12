UPSC Key: Right to Protest, Trump’s Russian diesel deal and Quantum Computing

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 12, 2026. If you missed the October 11, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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SC: Ensure no illegal detentions, restore Metro, internet services Barricades, detentions do not fortify the ECI

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

What’s the ongoing story: Amid the ongoing protests in the Capital, the Supreme Court on Sunday directed the authorities to ensure that there are no illegal detentions, free and smooth movement of people is allowed, Metro and train services function normally, and internet services are not disrupted — all subject to law and order conditions.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What fundamental rights protect the right to peaceful protest?

• Can the State stop a peaceful protest because it has not given permission?

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• What is the significance of Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution?

• What are the reasonable restrictions that may be imposed on freedom of speech and peaceful assembly?

• What are the constitutional grounds on which reasonable restrictions can be justified?

• What is Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023?

• What is the writ of habeas corpus?

• How does habeas corpus protect individuals against unlawful detention?

• What are the constitutional and legal concerns arising from the closure of metro stations, railway services and public roads during large-scale protests?

• How should the police balance the prevention of violence during public demonstrations with the obligation to protect peaceful protesters from arbitrary detention?

• Which Articles from the Constitution are closely associated with police action during public protests?

• What are the constitutional balance between the right to protest and the State’s responsibility to maintain public order?

• Know the need for police reforms in India in light of increasing concerns regarding accountability and transparency.

• What are the challenges faced by police while maintaining law and order during protests?

• Connect the dots the between policing and human rights in a constitutional democracy.

Key Takeaways:

• A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana held a special sitting to hear petitions challenging the restrictions put in place on Saturday, allegedly in contempt of the court’s directions on Friday to ensure there is “no complete prohibition on movement of Metro/ trains”, and the detention of protesters including political leaders.

• The bench directed that in the interim, “Metro and rail facilities shall function normally until and unless regulations require to be imposed keeping in mind disturbance to public order as envisaged under Article 19 (2) of Constitution”.

• Smooth movement of people in the city shall be permitted in accordance with law,” the bench said. “There shall not be detention, save and except by procedure established by law, particularly with regard to peaceful, unarmed assemblage of people beyond the area where Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in operation,” it said. Section 163 of BNSS empowers executive magistrates to issue urgent, temporary orders to maintain public peace and safety, like barring the assembly of five or more people.

Do You Know:

• Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) guarantee freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully and without arms. But Articles 19(2) and 19(3) permit reasonable restrictions, including in the interests of public order. This means the right to protest does not translate into a right to assemble at any place, in any number and under any conditions.

• A former Delhi Police Commissioner told The Indian Express that from a policing perspective, whether a gathering is peaceful is not the only question. If protesters have permission to assemble at Jantar Mantar but begin marching towards Parliament, “even if peacefully”, they have breached the conditions under which the assembly was permitted.

• The Supreme Court has accepted the principle of regulation. In Himat Lal K Shah vs Commissioner of Police (1973), it held that the State can regulate assemblies on public streets since streets have competing public uses. But regulation cannot become an arbitrary power to prohibit assemblies altogether.

• Delhi Police has cited events during the July 20 protests in assessing the risks surrounding the latest mobilisation. Legally, police can take past conduct into consideration. “Both past behaviour and current intelligence” matter when permission is considered, the former Delhi Police Commissioner said, since previous conduct can indicate the likelihood of future disturbance. Preventive policing itself has statutory backing. Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), replacing Section 149 CrPC, requires police officers, to the best of their ability, to prevent cognisable offences. “If 163 has been imposed, permission not granted, and you say we don’t care, we will march, you are essentially announcing that you are going to break the law,” the former commissioner said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Protest vs public order: How far can police go to prevent ‘trouble’?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Under which of the following Articles of the Constitution of India, has the Supreme Court of India placed the Right to Privacy? (UPSC CSE, 2021)

(a) Article 15

(b) Article 16

(c) Article 19

(d) Article 21

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Right of movement and residence throughout the territory of India are freely available to the Indian citizens, but these rights are not absolute. Comment. (UPSC, GS2, 2022)

📍What do you understand by the concept of “freedom of speech and expression”? Does it cover hate speech also? Why do the films in India stand on a slightly different plane from other forms of expression? Discuss. (UPSC, GS2, 2014)

Riyadh airport attack: One Indian killed; 10 others injured; Govt says ‘unacceptable’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

What’s the ongoing story: An Indian national was killed and 10 others were injured in the missile attack on Riyadh’s international airport on Saturday, the Indian Embassy said. Condemning the attack, India on Sunday said it was “completely unacceptable”.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the origins and evolution of the Yemen conflict.

• Who are the Houthis?

• The conflict between Saudi Arabia and Houthis-what you know so far?

• What role has Saudi Arabia played in the Yemen conflict?

• Map Work-Riyadh, other important cities in Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Mecca, Red Sea, Bab-el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz

• What is the Economic Significance of the Saudi Arabia for India?

• India and the Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations established when?

• What is the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council?

• What diplomatic, consular and humanitarian measures should India undertake when its citizens become victims of attacks in a foreign country?

• What can be possible implications of escalating conflict involving Yemen’s Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia for regional stability, maritime security and India’s interests in West Asia?

Key Takeaways:

• While the government is yet to identify the victim, The Indian Express has learnt that he was a resident of Hyderabad, and was part of a 13-member group that had gone for Umrah. A part of the airport’s roof fell on him during the attack, said a relative. His family members are reported to be among those injured.

• A day after the attack in which 12 others were killed and over 300 injured, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility, and also warned airlines, travellers and airport workers to stay away from airports in Saudi Arabia.

• Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Washington ⁠was considering joining Saudi strikes on the Houthis in the conflict, a spillover from the war on Iran that the US and Israel launched in February.

Do You Know:

• As of early 2025, over 2.7 million Indian nationals live in Saudi Arabia, making them one of the largest expatriate communities in the kingdom according to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs.

• To understand the events unfolding now, it is important to know the key players in Yemen, which has witnessed a civil war since 2014. First are the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, who see themselves as leading a Zaidi Shia religious and cultural revivalist movement against the Sunni rulers, who came to power in 1962. The Houthis emerged as political players in the ’90s.

The group’s worldview is articulated in its controversial slogan, the Sarkha: “God is great, death to America, death to Israel, a curse upon the Jews, victory to Islam.” Its modern ideology borrows heavily from global anti-imperialist rhetoric and Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

• In 2014, the civil war was triggered after a series of smaller conflicts with the ruling government. The Houthis took control of Yemen’s largest city and capital, Sanaa, and seized the presidential palace. This led to the intensified involvement of foreign powers — with the US and Saudi Arabia backing the government, and Iran backing the Houthis along the lines of the Shia-Sunni divide. While the UN-recognised government today (known as the Presidential Leadership Council or PLC) is backed by the Saudis, the Houthis have long maintained a presence in pockets, including the western coast that borders the Red Sea — a key waterway.

• The think tank Council on Foreign Relations stated that Yemen is also facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises due to the prolonged conflict. It cited UN estimates to state that 60% of the estimated 377,000 deaths in Yemen between 2015 and the beginning of 2022 were the result of indirect causes like food insecurity and lack of accessible health services.

• The Houthis have been active in the region since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. Three days after the attack, they warned of involvement in response to the military action against Palestine. Along with Hamas and the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah, they are counted among Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” that spreads across West Asia. They later attacked American and other Western ships in the region.

• Then they re-emerged as US and Israeli forces struck Iran this year, leveraging greater control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait that connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. This was a significant concern, as it could add to the vulnerability that shipping in the region has faced, when the Strait of Hormuz has come under strain due to the Iran War. Their resurgence this July was attributed to an incident in which the Saudi-backed government launched strikes on Sanaa to prevent an allegedly Iranian plane from landing there.

• Subsequently, the Houthis captured the key port of Mocha in Yemen. This led to a period of the Houthis hitting Saudi airports and oil infrastructure, while Saudi-backed groups in Yemen sought to challenge the Houthis. A major Saudi offensive has now been launched against the Houthis.

• Annelle Sheline, a Non-resident Senior Fellow at the Arab Center in Washington DC, wrote that the Saudis could focus on directly dealing with the Houthis. Their options include reversing Houthi gains by partnering with the Yemeni government and renewing negotiations with the Houthis in preparation to withdraw from Yemen.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Indian killed in Riyadh airport attack: As Houthis advance, what are Saudi Arabia’s options?

📍Explained: Why Saudi Arabia matters to India

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Consider the following pairs: (UPSC, CSE, 2019)

Sea Bordering Country

1. Adriatic Sea : Albania

2. Black Sea : Croatia

3. Caspian Sea : Kazakhstan

4. Mediterranean Sea : Morocco

5. Red Sea : Syria

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Energy security constitutes the dominant kingpin of India’s foreign policy, and is linked with India’s overarching influence in Middle Eastern countries.” How would you integrate energy security with India’s foreign policy trajectories in the coming years? (UPSC, GS2, 2025)

The Editorial Page

The AI challenge: How to maximise economic impact, spread gains evenly

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: Neelkanth Mishra, Somik V Lall Writes—The global narrative on AI has been dominated by the generation of intelligence. Trillions of dollars are being invested in chips, data centres, and the computing infrastructure needed to train and run increasingly powerful models. The stock prices of a handful of leading AI firms in a few countries have surged.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are key takeaways from the report “World Development Report 2026: THE PROMISE OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE”?

• ‘The economic value of AI depends as much on its adoption by end-users as on advances in the technology itself’—How far you agree?

• How can AI improve agricultural productivity, weather forecasting, disease detection and access to public services in India?

• What is the role of digital infrastructure, affordable computing, electricity, internet connectivity and digital skills in enabling the widespread adoption of AI?

• How can India’s experience with UPI and other digital public infrastructure platforms inform the development of an open, competitive and interoperable AI ecosystem?

• How can India ensure that AI-driven productivity gains translate into higher wages, better employment opportunities and improved public services rather than remaining concentrated among technology owners?

Key Takeaways:

Neelkanth Mishra, Somik V Lall Writes—

• The implicit assumption is that most of the economic value from AI will accrue to the companies that build and own these models, and to those upstream in the semiconductor, data centre, and energy value chains. This has increasingly led investors, firms, and policymakers to classify companies, markets, and even countries as winners or losers in the AI race.

• But this may be too narrow a framing. Economic value is ultimately created not only by generating intelligence but by deploying it. The history of general-purpose technologies suggests that many of the largest gains accrue to the downstream users who adopt new technologies, adapt them to local conditions, and diffuse them throughout the economy.

• India enters this phase from a position of strength. It already is one of the fastest-growing major economies and has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to deploy technology at population scale. Its experience with digital public infrastructure demonstrates how technology, institutions, and market incentives can combine to reduce costs, broaden access, and create platforms for innovation.

Do You Know:

Neelkanth Mishra, Somik V Lall Writes—

• The World Bank Group’s ‘World Development Report 2026: The Promise of Artificial Intelligence’ argues that AI can help sustain growth, boost productivity, improve public services, and expand opportunity. But the largest gains are unlikely to come from winning a race to build frontier models. They will come from applying AI to solve practical problems at scale.

• The question of jobs is central. Only 4.5 per cent of existing jobs in low- and middle-income countries appear highly exposed to automation by generative AI, compared with 14.2 per cent in high-income countries. Another 16.2 per cent could experience meaningful productivity gains, not far from the 18.7 per cent estimated for advanced economies. For most workers in developing countries, AI is more likely to complement than replace.

• This distinction is important. For developing countries, affordable, task-specific AI tools can raise the capabilities of businesses, households, and governments. Be it helping farmers access advice, assisting health workers with diagnosis, supporting teachers, or improving public administration, the opportunity lies in AI raising productivity and expanding access.

• Two challenges loom. The first is concentration. Advanced chips, large-scale compute, data, research talent, and risk capital remain concentrated in a handful of firms and countries. Competition has kept access to leading models relatively inexpensive, but dependence on a small number of providers creates risks and can eventually generate market power.

The second challenge is the lack of complements. AI is only as useful as the ecosystem around it. Its value depends on investments in electricity, connectivity, affordable devices and compute, local-language data, skills, and institutions. People need the skills to use AI effectively and governments need the capacity to evaluate, procure, and regulate it. Technology alone does not generate development gains.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍World Bank ranks India among top 10 in AI readiness

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Which of the following statements with regard to Large Language Models (LLMs) used in machine learning is/are correct? (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

1. LLMs assign probabilities to the next possible words and then pick the one with the highest probability.

2. LLMs process data through mathematical optimization to minimise prediction errors.

3. LLMs produce unbiased outputs.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What is agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) ? Explain its working. Describe its applications with suitable examples. Discuss the advantages, risks and challenges associated with agentic AI systems. (UPSC, GS3, 2026)

The Ideas Page

The next farm revolution must aim at significantly raising farmers’ incomes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, – different types of irrigation and irrigation systems storage, transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers and economics of animal-rearing.

What’s the ongoing story: Ashok Gulati Writes—There is one strategy that can augment farmers’ incomes manyfold in a short period of time. And that is agriphotovoltaics, in which a farmer is an ‘annadata’ as well as an ‘urjadata’.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the difference between agricultural growth and growth in farmers incomes?

• What are the major factors responsible for the growth of agricultural productivity in India since the Green Revolution?

• What is crop diversification?

• What is agrivoltaics?

• How the integration of solar energy generation with crop cultivation can provide additional income to farmers?

• How have irrigation, rural electrification, road connectivity and agricultural extension services contributed to agricultural growth?

• What lessons that can be drawn from Gujarat’s agricultural experience?

• How can diversification towards dairy, fisheries, poultry, horticulture and other high-value agricultural activities improve farmers’ incomes?

• “Doubling farmers’ incomes requires a shift from a production-centric approach to an income-centric agricultural strategy”— Discuss

• How can the integration of solar power generation with agriculture transform farmers from food producers into both food and energy providers?

Key Takeaways:

Ashok Gulati Writes—

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years in public service: 13 as Gujarat’s chief minister and 12 as India’s Prime Minister. It is time to recall his major achievements and the challenges the nation faces over the next 10 years or so. Given my limitations as an agricultural economist, I will restrict my piece to agriculture’s performance in Gujarat and at the all-India level. I will also spell out what PM Modi still needs to do in agriculture to put it on a high and sustainable growth path that can significantly augment farmers’ incomes.

• Gujarat agriculture experienced a miracle, registering growth of more than 9 per cent per annum. This was almost unheard of even in the heyday of the Green Revolution in Punjab. This achievement owed much to his strong emphasis on augmenting water supply for irrigation through check dams, as well as securing a good share of Narmada River waters. He also separated feeder lines for irrigation and rural households to ensure that power reached farmers on time for irrigation. Roads were given equally high priority, connecting farmers to markets. Extension work through Krishi Mahotsav brought together government functionaries and the private sector to reach farmers in every village and showcase the latest technologies. Bt cotton, approved by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2002, achieved wonders in Gujarat and created rural prosperity.

• The year he took over as Prime Minister, India was hit by droughts in 2014 and 2015. Back-to-back droughts had occurred only three times in a century. His experience in Gujarat came in handy, and Modi accorded high priority to water (irrigation) along with crop insurance (PM Fasal Bima Yojana). As a result, almost 60 per cent of India’s gross cropped area is irrigated today. This has given India much-needed food security in basic staples. India has emerged as the largest producer and exporter of rice, and even after providing free food (rice or wheat, 5 kg per person per month) under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we have buffer stocks that are more than four times the norm for rice and almost three times that for wheat.

• India is also a net exporter of agricultural products. In 2025-26, India exported roughly $53 billion worth of agricultural products, with rice and marine products leading the way, and imported agricultural goods worth $40 billion, primarily edible oils and pulses.

• Overall, the average annual growth of agricultural GDP under the Modi government, from 2014-15 to 2025-26, has been 4 per cent. This is not as high as the growth he achieved as Gujarat CM, but it is still good enough, especially when population growth is below 1 per cent. This is what has underpinned India’s food security.

Do You Know:

• But as we look towards the near future, and even towards his dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047, we see several challenges on the agricultural front. Let me list just two that deserve his urgent attention. First, our production basket is characterised by a major mismatch between demand and supply. We have too much rice and wheat and too few pulses and oilseeds. We have so much rice that we now plan to use almost 7 million tonnes of it for ethanol. This is perverse as the net energy balance is negative, as is the economics.

—Atmanirbharta (self-sufficiency) in pulses and oilseeds cannot be achieved unless the incentive package for these crops matches that for rice and wheat. Our research at ICRIER shows that paddy cultivation in the Punjab-Haryana belt is lucrative because of large input subsidies on power, fertilisers and canal irrigation, amounting to almost Rs 40,000 per hectare.

• Second, PM Modi’s dream of doubling farmers’ real incomes has remained unfulfilled. The Ashok Dalwai Committee had pointed out that achieving this goal would require agricultural GDP to grow at 10.4 per cent.

• If PM Modi can tweak the PM-KUSUM scheme along the lines of the PM-Surya Ghar scheme, provide the same subsidy, and ensure a feed-in tariff at even half the cost of supplying power to rural areas under the traditional setup, he can usher in a new revolution, perhaps called ‘Surya Khet Kranti’, along the lines of ‘Operation Flood’ in milk.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Farmers need a share of the solar boom

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) With reference to solar power production in India, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2018)

1. India is the third largest in the world in the manufacture of silicon wafers used in photovoltaic units.

2. The solar power tariffs are determined by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍India has immense potential of solar energy though there are regional variations in its developments. Elaborate (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

Explained

Trump’s deal, and the India oil question

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: The US has repeatedly targeted India over its hefty purchases of Russian oil — from additional penal tariffs last year to a recent law empowering President Donald Trump to impose up to 100% tariffs on top buyers of Russian energy. The US administration has often argued that India is effectively funding Russia’s war in Ukraine by buying Moscow’s crude oil.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Trump’s Russian diesel deal?

• What factors determine international crude oil and refined petroleum product prices?

• Know the implications of the US decision to permit Russian diesel imports for the credibility and effectiveness of Western sanctions against Russia.

• How can India’s dependence on imported crude oil expose the economy to geopolitical shocks?

• ‘The US has criticised countries purchasing Russian oil while subsequently allowing Russian diesel imports under a temporary arrangement’—Know the implications of such policy inconsistency for India–US relations and international economic governance.

Key Takeaways:

• In a surprise shift in stance, Trump himself has announced a deal under which Russia will supply hundreds of thousands of tonnes of diesel to the US and global markets. The announcement may have been a surprise, but the reasoning is not. The US President is facing mounting pressure at home over soaring fuel prices — thanks to a war he himself started in West Asia — with the crucial midterm elections just weeks away.

• What’s more striking, however, is the apparent contradiction at the heart of his policy on energy and Russia: the US has punished countries for buying Russian energy but is now willing to accept it when its own economic interests demand it.

• This raises key questions: Are US policy and sanctions on Russian energy only intended to target other countries, specifically India? What happens to the American argument of limiting Russian revenue from energy sales?

• The newly announced deal strengthens India’s argument for prioritising its own energy security and strategic autonomy when faced with American pressure on the issue of Russian oil imports.

Do You Know:

• According to Trump, Russia will immediately supply the US and other countries with over 300,000 tons of diesel, another 500,000 tons in November, and one million tons immediately thereafter. He added that Russia would deliver another three million tons of diesel “within a short period of time” based on the condition of Russia’s diesel refineries.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority. This is a very big and important announcement,” the US President wrote on Truth Social.

• The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) subsequently issued a general licence, temporarily authorising transactions for the sale, delivery, offloading and import of Russian-origin diesel till April 7 next year.

The deal, however, may not lead to a lasting reduction in fuel prices. Analysts and experts say the additional volumes announced are much lower than the diesel supply disrupted at the global level. While the announcement could ease immediate market anxiety, it is not a long-term solution to the underlying disruption in refinery operations and shipping.

• Russian oil is crucial for India, making up nearly half of its oil imports in August.

This was not always the case. Much of the West began shunning Russian oil after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, forcing it to cut prices — and prompting India to snap up these discounted volumes.

In the months leading to the West Asia war, however, oil imports from Russia reduced notably as the US imposed sanctions on Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil. Negotiations towards a trade deal with the US, including scrapping its 25% additional penal tariff on India, were incumbent on New Delhi making a meaningful reduction in Russian oil imports. In February, India’s imports of Russian crude halved from its 2025 peak of over 2 million bpd. Even then, Russia was India’s largest source of crude in February, accounting for about a fifth of its total oil imports.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Trump’s Russian diesel deal: What it means for fuel prices

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍The question of India’s Energy Security Constitutes the most important part of India’s economic progress. Analyse India’s energy policy cooperation with West Asian countries. (UPSC, GS2, 2017)

Economy

RBI hopes to shore up weakening rupee by using Chinese playbook

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: Early Saturday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a raft of measures to defend the rupee, which, in recent days, has veered precariously close to its all-time low despite an interest rate hike of 25 basis points on October 7. Only one of the steps was novel to Indian markets, having been borrowed from China.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR)?

• What is an exchange rate?

• Know these terms—Currency appreciation, depreciation, devaluation and revaluation.

• What is the role of the Reserve Bank of India in managing exchange-rate volatility?

• What are foreign-exchange reserves?

• How requiring banks to set aside cash against certain forex derivative contracts can discourage speculative activity in the currency market?

• Why does a sharp depreciation of the rupee increase imported inflation in India?

• How do high US interest rates, foreign portfolio investment outflows and elevated crude oil prices put pressure on the Indian rupee?

Key Takeaways:

• Early Saturday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a raft of measures to defend the rupee, which, in recent days, has veered precariously close to its all-time low despite an interest rate hike of 25 basis points on October 7. Only one of the steps was novel to Indian markets, having been borrowed from China.

• Under the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR), banks must now set aside 20% (the RBI can change the exact percentage) of the forex derivative contract they enter into of over $2 million involving the rupee. This is to be kept in cash with the RBI and makes protection from a fall in the rupee more expensive.

• This may seem counterintuitive. People who are at risk from exchange rate volatility, such as importers, should be able to and are encouraged by authorities to protect themselves by ‘hedging’ their foreign currency exposure.

• Importers usually have to pay for purchases from abroad either in US dollars or the seller’s currency. If the rupee weakens, then the importer must pay more rupees for each dollar. This is why India and many other countries are trying to settle more of their international trade in their own currencies. This would reduce the need to store foreign currencies like the dollar, not require foreign inflows just to pay for imports, and reduce vulnerabilities caused by sharp movements in the exchange rate.

• While hedging is good practice, times are such that anything exerting downward pressure on the rupee – such as protecting yourself against future weakness in the rupee – is problematic. “The RBI has sometimes been accused of changing the rules of the game with its regulatory measures. But it has to change the rules when it is losing. It is the house!” said a banker, noting that it was local banks and traders, not foreign ones, that were the target of Saturday’s measures.

Do You Know:

• Back in March, China actually cut its Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve Ratio to zero from 20%. Why? Because the Chinese yuan was continuously strengthening against the dollar. By removing the reserve ratio, China was removing the cost of betting against its own currency. India faces the opposite situation.

• Currencies are essential to the global economic order. For countries such as India that buy more from abroad than sell, there is always pressure on the rupee to weaken – more foreign currency exits India for trade than enters it. This is simple demand and supply: as supply of foreign currency falls due to a trade deficit, it becomes more expensive in rupees, and the rupee weakens.

• The rupee can also weaken if domestic demand for foreign currency rises – as would happen when people try to ‘hedge’ their exposure and protect themselves from a falling rupee – which is down almost 7% so far in 2026 and fell to a record low of 96.96-per-dollar in May.

• RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has argued the rupee may be undervalued, according to certain metrics. The allegations against China are that a deliberately weak renminbi is the reason for the world’s second-largest economy’s massive trade surplus, which was a record $1.2 trillion in 2025.

• For the RBI, signs of fresh discontent in the forex market were visible on October 7, when despite the policy repo rate being increased by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.5%, the rupee fell. Higher interest rates should theoretically strengthen the rupee as supply of the currency is expected to fall.

• Apart from the China-like risk reserve ratio, the RBI has brought out some old classics, including the central bank itself facilitating the dollar purchases of the country’s three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum. With the RBI handling OMCs’ demand, it can even provide them dollars from its own forex reserves when it thinks there is too much pressure on the rupee to buy more dollars from the market.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Rupee near 97 vs dollar, RBI unveils measures to curb speculation

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) With reference to the Indian economy, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2022)

1. If the inflation is too high, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to buy government securities.

2. If the rupee is rapidly depreciating, RBI is likely to sell dollars in the market.

3. If interest rates in the USA or European Union were to fall, that is likely to induce RBI to buy dollars.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Quantum-enhanced to quantum-safe: Banks prepare for the next big threat

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: The banking sector is moving its focus towards cybersecurity as artificial intelligence (AI) poses threats to financial systems. But regulators have also stepped up, mandating cyber preparedness across the sector.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is quantum computing?

• Why does quantum computing threaten banks’ encryption?

• Why banks cannot wait for the quantum computer?

• How imminent is the threat?

• India’s quantum-safe roadmap—Know in detail

• What is quantum advantage?

• Why will quantum computers not necessarily replace classical computers for all applications?

• What are the major applications of quantum computing?

• What are the India’s strategic interest in quantum technology?

Key Takeaways:

• The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a new cybersecurity and technology-resilience framework for commercial banks in July, setting requirements for IT governance, cyber-risk management and incident response, while the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced an IT Resilience Index for market infrastructure institutions in August to measure the robustness of their critical IT systems and identify weaknesses early.

• “Right now, we are talking about AI threats, right? In a couple of years, we will be talking about cryptographic threats due to quantum computing. We will be talking about a lot of other things that are not even there in the market yet,” Sarthak Dubey, Co-founder and COO of Mitigata, a full-stack cyber resilience firm, told The Indian Express. “What people have been talking about quantum becomes a very major risk starting, say, 2030,” he added.

Do You Know:

• Traditional computing stores and processes data in a unit called a bit, which can have a value of either 0 or 1. In quantum computing, the unit is called a quantum bit, or qubit.

• Unlike a classical bit, a qubit can exist in a combination of 0 and 1, a property known as superposition. Quantum systems can also exploit another property called entanglement, in which the states of different qubits become closely correlated.

• Quantum algorithms are designed to manipulate these quantum states so that the probability of useful answers is amplified, and that of the incorrect answers is reduced. This can give quantum computers a significant edge over traditional computers for certain types of problems. Their significance comes from particular problems for which quantum algorithms can provide a major computational advantage. They have the potential to solve certain problems in minutes or hours that would take conventional machines millennia to complete.

• India’s financial ecosystem is heavily digitised through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhaar, real-time gross settlement (RTGS), and national electronic funds transfer (NEFT).

• The quantum threat is not that a quantum computer would hack a payment system. Rather, it could undermine cryptographic building blocks used across the digital infrastructure for functions like authentication, secure communication, key exchange, and digital signatures.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Quantum Computing: Journey from bits to qubits still has far to go

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Which one of the following is the context in which the term “qubit” is mentioned? (UPSC CSE, 2022)

(a) Cloud Services

(b) Quantum Computing

(c) Visible Light Communication Technologies

(d) Wireless Communication Technologies

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(b) 3.(b) 4.(d) 5.(b) 6.(b)

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