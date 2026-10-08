UPSC Key: Repo Rate Hike, Nobel Prize in Chemistry and Living Planet Report 2026

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 8, 2026. If you missed the October 7, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

The World

WHO asks Russia for details on worker’s death at plague institute

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: Reports from Russia about the death of a 28-year-old laboratory worker in Irkutsk have raised concerns about a possible case of pneumonic plague and prompted questions about whether the disease could pose a wider public health threat. The case has generated particular attention because the woman reportedly worked at an anti-plague research institute and was said to have had a possible laboratory exposure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why the death of a 28-year-old laboratory worker in Irkutsk, Russia, have raised concerns?

• What is plague?

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• Compare between bubonic, pneumonic and septicemic plague in terms of transmission, symptoms and public-health significance.

• What is laboratory biosafety?

• Why specialised containment measures are necessary when handling highly pathogenic microorganisms.

• What is Pandemic? How it is different from endemic and epidemic?

• Compare pneumonic plague and COVID-19.

• How COVID-19 pandemic exposed the limitations of disease-control systems that rely predominantly on response rather than prevention?

• What the lessons have learnt from the COVID-19 for preparedness against rare but high-consequence infections?

Key Takeaways:

• Russia’s public health authorities have described the illness as pneumonia of unknown aetiology (cause or origin) and said testing did not identify micro-organisms associated with her professional activities. People considered potentially exposed have reportedly been placed under medical observation. Nevertheless, pneumonic plague is one of the most serious forms of plague because it affects the lungs and can spread between people through respiratory droplets.

• “For India, the practical clinical message is therefore two-fold: There is no reason for public alarm based on the Russian reports alone, but clinicians should recognise the disease quickly if a genuinely compatible case presents. Pneumonic plague is rare, but it is one of the infections in which early recognition and rapid public health action matter enormously,” says Dr Jatin Ahuja, infectious disease specialist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, explains.

Do You Know:

• The pneumonic plague is a severe lung infection caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis. While bubonic plague attacks the lymph nodes (causing swollen lumps called buboes) and septicemic plague infects the bloodstream, pneumonic plague infects the lungs. It is the only form of plague that spreads directly from person to person through the air.

• It does not linger in the air like measles or spread as easily as the flu. It spreads through heavy respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or spits blood. The greatest risk is being within 6 feet (2 meters) of a coughing patient without a mask, caring for them directly, or performing medical procedures on their airway.

• Symptoms appear quickly, usually within one to three days (range: one to seven days). It begins suddenly with high fever, chills, severe headache and extreme weakness, rapidly followed by shortness of breath, chest pain, and a cough that brings up watery, blood-tinged, or pinkish phlegm.

• Standard antibiotics (such as gentamicin, ciprofloxacin, or doxycycline) cure it very effectively, but timing is critical. Treatment must start within 24 hours of the first symptoms. Because lung damage progresses rapidly, delaying treatment beyond the first day dramatically raises the risk of death.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Plague in Russia? Lab worker dies in Siberia, hospital quarantined

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) In the context of vaccines manufactured to prevent COVID-19 pandemic, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. The Serum Institute of India produced COVID-19 vaccine named Covishield using mRNA platform.

2. Sputnik V vaccine is manufactured using vector based platform.

3. COVAXIN is an inactivated pathogen based vaccine.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented devastation worldwide. However, technological advancements are being availed readily to win over the crisis. Give an account of how technology was sought to aid management of the pandemic. (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

Front Page

Easy money over: RBI hikes key rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, borrowers on notice

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased its policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50 per cent, marking the first-rate hike since February 2023 and signalling a shift towards tighter monetary policy amid rising inflationary pressures, elevated crude oil prices and a challenging global interest-rate environment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased its policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50 per cent—why?

• What does the rate hike mean for borrowers?

• What is the repo rate, reverse repo rate, bank rate and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)?

• Know the role of the Reserve Bank of India in formulating and implementing monetary policy.

• How does an increase in the repo rate affect the borrowing costs of households and businesses?

• Why hike in the repo rate lead to an increase in Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs)?

• How does monetary tightening help control inflation?

Key Takeaways:

• The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has changed the policy stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral’ indicating further hike in the interest rates is a likelihood.

• The MPC has also hiked the growth projection from 6.7 per cent to 7.1 per cent in FY27 in the wake of the higher economic activity in the country. The panel also raised the inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent for FY27 from 5 per cent previously.

• The decision by the policy panel to hike rates comes after nearly two years of monetary accommodation. The increase is expected to push up borrowing costs across the economy, affecting interest rates on home, personal and vehicle loans, while also providing some support to deposit rates.

• Announcing the monetary policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said high frequency indicators show economic activity holding momentum in the second quarter albeit with some moderation when compared to first quarter. “The policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or pause, depending on the evolving conditions,” Malhotra said.

• The RBI’s move follows growing concerns that inflationary pressures are becoming more broad-based. Retail inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August, remaining above the central bank’s medium-term target of 4 per cent for the third consecutive month, although it continues to remain within the RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6 per cent.

• The last rate hike – when it was hiked from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent — occurred in February 2023, making any potential increase the first in over three-and-a-half years. Governor Sanjay Malhotra hinted at policy recalibration due to signs of inflation normalizing, while Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta acknowledged that conditions for a rate hike may arise during the year.

• Recent CPI data shows headline inflation at 4.82% in August, marking the third consecutive month above the 4% medium-term target, though still within the RBI’s 2-6% range. Forecasts project inflation to rise to an average of 5.9% in Q4 2026 before moderating in the following quarters. As inflation risks persist, a more extended rate hike cycle may be on the horizon.

Do You Know:

• The decision comes against a backdrop of rising food and energy prices, weather-related disruptions and higher crude oil prices. Maharashtra has declared drought in about 265 of its 358 talukas, while the possibility of drought has also been flagged in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

• Reservoir levels across India are around 20 per cent below last year’s levels, raising concerns about agricultural output and the rabi crop. The possibility of El Niño conditions extending into 2027 remains another key risk to the inflation outlook.

• Global developments have added to the pressure. Crude oil prices have risen above $100 a barrel amid geopolitical tensions, raising concerns about imported inflation and India’s external balance. The West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war have also added uncertainty to the global economic outlook.

• At the same time, global interest rates remain elevated. The US Federal Reserve recently raised its policy rate by 25 bps to 3.75-4 per cent, while US benchmark yields have also risen sharply by 53 bps to 5.31 per cent in a month. The benchmark 10-year bond yield in India has gone up by 25 bps to 7.21 per cent in a month. A narrowing interest-rate differential with the US could increase pressure on India’s financial markets and currency, making the RBI’s policy response more important. Foreign investors have been pulling out funds from India in the wake of the rise in yields in the US.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍First hike in over 3 years may not be last; repo rate can rise by another 75 bps

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

Statement-I: In the post-pandemic recent past, many Central Banks worldwide had carried out interest rate hikes.

Statement-II: Central Banks generally assume that they have the ability to counteract the rising consumer prices via monetary policy means.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is the correct explanation for Statement-1

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is not the correct explanation for Statement-1

(c) Statement-I is correct but Statement-II is incorrect

(d) Statement-I is incorrect but Statement-II is correct

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the causes of persistent high food inflation in India? Comment on the effectiveness of the monetary policy of the RBI to control this type of inflation. (UPSC, GS3, 2024)

Up to 30% of cotton area under ‘illegal’ GM hybrids, finds study

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country and Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, biotechnology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

What’s the ongoing story: More than a quarter of the total area cultivated under cotton in India comprises “illegal” hybrids incorporating unapproved genetically modified (GM) traits, including resistance to glyphosate herbicide.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are genetically modified (GM) crops?

• How genetic modification can be used to improve crop characteristics?

• What is Bt cotton?

• What is the role of Bacillus thuringiensis in developing pest-resistant cotton varieties?

• What is the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC)?

• What is the role of Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee in regulating genetically modified organisms in India?

• Compare and Contrast- Bt cotton, herbicide-tolerant (HT) cotton and conventional cotton.

• What is herbicide tolerance in genetically modified crops?

• How HT cotton enables farmers to use herbicides for weed management.

Key Takeaways:

• Out of the 114.8 lakh hectares (lh) area sown under cotton by Indian farmers in 2025-26, an estimated 26.2-29 lh, i.e. 24-30%, was of hybrids containing unauthorised herbicide-tolerant (HT) or Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) genes, according to a field-based study commissioned by the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) and National Seed Association of India (NSAI).

• India currently allows farmers to grow GM cotton hybrids/ varieties containing only two genes — cry1Ac and cry2Ab — that are isolated from Bt, a soil bacterium. These genes code for proteins toxic to certain bollworm insect pests.

• But the FSII-NSAI study shows farmers are also planting the seeds of hybrids that contain cp4-epsps and Vip3A genes. Both these are alien genes, whose harbouring in any crops has not been approved by the government.

• The cp4-epsps gene, sourced from another soil-dwelling agrobacterium, makes cotton plants “tolerant” to glyphosate. This herbicide cannot be sprayed on normal cotton, as the chemical does not distinguish between the crop and weeds. The Vip3A gene is derived from Bt, but works differently from the cry1Ac/ cry2Ab genes and is said to effectively control a broader spectrum of bollworm larvae.

• The FSSI-NSAI study has been based on 227 geo-tagged seed/ leaf samples collected from fields of 984 farmers across 16 districts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Rajasthan. The 16 ‘hotspot’ districts were identified using a combination of secondary data sources, including glyphosate sale trends, farmer interactions and seed market intelligence. The testing of the samples for gene identification was conducted using dipstick/ lateral flow assays and ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay).

• Simply put, the market for illegal GM cotton seeds is growing, with both farmers and a sophisticated supplier network bypassing the country’s established biosafety and regulatory approval system.

Do You Know:

Harish Damodaran writes in From gene modification to genome editing – India’s journey

• GM crops contain foreign genes from unrelated species – say the Bacillus thuringiensis or Bt soil bacterium that code for the production of proteins toxic to various insect pests in cotton.

• GE, on the other hand, entails mere “editing” of genes naturally present in the host plant, leading to mutation or changes in their DNA sequence.

The editing is done by protein enzymes that act like “molecular scissors” to cut and modify the DNA of the targeted native gene. Such editing is aimed to bring forth desirable alterations in that gene’s expression and function. The enzyme is directed to the specific location/address in the plant genome by a “navigator” guide-RNA, which is a custom-designed molecule having a sequence matching that of the target DNA.

• For developing the GE rice and mustard varieties, scientists used so-called CRISPR-associated (Cas) proteins. The Cas9 protein was deployed for editing a ‘drought and salt tolerance’ gene in the MTU-1010 rice and 10 ‘glucosinolate transporter’ genes in the Varuna mustard varieties. The Cas12a protein was, likewise, used to edit the ‘cytokinin oxidase 2 (also called Gn1a)’ gene in Samba Mahsuri rice.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍In cotton fields, policy is undoing what science built. That’s the challenge for the Cotton Productivity Mission

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Bollgard I and Bollgard II technologies are mentioned in the context of (UPSC, CSE, 2021)

(a) clonal propagation of crop plants

(b) developing genetically modified crop plants

(c) production of plant growth substances

(d) production of biofertilizers

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the research and developmental achievements in applied biotechnology? How will these achievements help to uplift the poorer sections of the society? (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

Nation

Average size of vertebrate populations declined 73% in 52 yrs: WWF

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: The average size of monitored vertebrate — mammals, fish, birds and amphibians — populations declined 73% over 52 years between 1970 and 2022, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) biennial Living Planet Report, 2026.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Living Planet Report 2026-Know key highlights

• What are the major components of Living Planet Index (LPI)?

• What is the purpose of the Living Planet Report?

• World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-Know in detail

• Zoological Society of London-Know in detail

• According to the report, what is the main drivers of wildlife population decline around the world?

• What Living Planet Report 2026 said about India?

• What you understand by these—species extinction, population decline and habitat degradation?

• What are the major anthropogenic drivers of wildlife population decline?

• How do invasive alien species and pollution contribute to biodiversity loss?

Key Takeaways:

• As part of the Living Planet Index (LPI), average changes in the size of wild populations of vertebrate species are measured over time, tracking variations in relative abundance rather than absolute numbers. This means that the size of these populations fell by, on average, 73% during the assessment period, and it does not reflect the number of individual animals lost, nor the number of populations lost.

• Habitat loss and degradation, overexploitation of resources, climate change, impact of invasive species, pollution and disease are some of the dominant drivers of changes across ecosystems and wildlife populations, the Living Planet Report stated. The way the world produces and consumes food is the single largest driver of biodiversity loss. The food and agriculture system is the leading cause of habitat destruction, overharvesting, and a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

• Even as the report noted the declining trends in wild populations, it also noted that nature can recover if society follows a clear pathway to trigger positive tipping points in the energy, food and finance systems that drive biodiversity loss. “The Living Planet Report 2026 is both a stark reminder of the scale of the biodiversity crisis and a message of hope. While the Living Planet Index continues to highlight significant declines in monitored wildlife populations, the report also shows that these declines are not inevitable,” said Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF-India.

Do You Know:

• The WWF Living Planet Report 2026, based on the Living Planet Index (LPI) compiled by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), records a 73% average decline in the size of monitored vertebrate wildlife populations between 1970 and 2022.

• The assessment covers 35,803 population trends across 5,790 species of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians. The decline is most severe in freshwater ecosystems (85%), followed by terrestrial populations (69%) and marine populations (59%).

• Regionally, Latin America and the Caribbean recorded the steepest decline at 95%. Importantly, the 73% figure refers to the average change in monitored population sizes and does not mean that 73% of individual animals or species have disappeared.

• The report identifies food production and consumption as the largest systemic driver of biodiversity loss, alongside habitat destruction, overexploitation, pollution and climate change. However, it also presents evidence of recovery: around half of the populations included in the LPI are stable or increasing, demonstrating that conservation interventions can reverse declines.

• Recoveries in species such as tigers, sea turtles and tuna illustrate this potential. WWF therefore argues that conservation efforts must be accompanied by transformations in food, energy and finance systems, so that the economic drivers of nature loss become drivers of nature recovery.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Living Planet Report 2026

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) ‘Invasive Species Specialist Group’ (that develops Global Invasive Species Database) belongs to which one of the following organizations? (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

(a) The International Union for Conservation of Nature

(b) The United Nations Environment Programme

(c) The United Nations World Commission for Environment and Development

(d) The World Wide Fund for Nature

WHO underlines rise in obesity among children, issues guidelines

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: For the first time, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday released guidelines on management of obesity in children and adolescents, strongly recommending against use of any weight loss drugs or surgery in children below the age of nine and only in very select cases in adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is childhood obesity?

• What are the major factors responsible for the growing prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents?

• Why is childhood obesity considered a public health concern?

• What is the relationship of childhood obesity with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases?

• What is the difference between overweight and obesity?

• What are the limitations of using Body Mass Index (BMI) as the sole indicator of obesity among children?

• What are the major recommendations of the WHO’s first global guidelines on the management of obesity among children and adolescents?

• How do urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, ultra-processed foods and aggressive food marketing contribute to childhood obesity?

• “India faces a double burden of malnutrition, with undernutrition and obesity coexisting within the same population and sometimes the same household”—Discuss

Key Takeaways:

• The guidelines allow the use of drugs and surgery for adolescents who are morbidly obese with lifestyle conditions such as type-2 diabetes, insulin resistance, or uncontrolled hypertension, and for those among whom lifestyle modifications such as diet and exercise have failed to achieve any results after six months.

• “Children and adolescents living with obesity are likely to develop lifestyle diseases much earlier in life and have to live longer with complications arising from them. We now know that losing weight can help prolong their lives. This is the reason we need to intervene aggressively in the early years,” says Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, chairperson, Jothydev’s Diabetes and Research Centre.

• The guidelines have looked at existing evidence on diet, exercise, use of digital technologies, drugs, surgeries, as well as the use of a combined behaviour change programme for effective obesity management in children and made the following recommendations.

• Based on evidence, the guidelines have strongly recommended the use of structured diets, physical activity and behaviour change, or all of these together for managing obesity in both children and adolescents. They recommend against the use of surgeries such as gastric bypass and drugs such as GLP-1 in children up to the age of nine years.

• While the guideline on the use of drugs is not specifically meant for GLP-1 alone — with these drugs being an area of interest when it comes to obesity — Dr Luz María De Regil, Director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety at WHO, said that there was no long-term data on the efficacy and effects of these drugs in children yet. She said that while the research was ongoing, WHO will continue to monitor the emerging evidence and change the guidelines in the future if necessary.

• The guidelines conditionally recommend the use of surgeries and drugs in adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 years. These interventions, as mentioned above, are recommended only in those with severe obesity, living with conditions linked to obesity, or in whom other interventions have failed after six months.

Do You Know:

• Effective ways of addressing obesity in children and adolescents have become essential given the data. There were 170 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 years living with obesity in 2024, which include 70 million children aged 5–9 years and 100 million adolescents aged 10–19 years, according to WHO.

• More so for countries such as India. Dr Luz says, “While obesity is on the rise globally, the trends show that it is still growing at a rapid pace in low and middle income countries and arresting in high income countries. It has not started going down in any of the WHO regions.”

• In India, there was a three percentage point increase in obesity in girls and 3.7 in boys over a three decade period up to 2022, according to a Lancet study. While 0.2 million boys and 0.2 million girls were obese in 1990, 7.3 million boys and 5.2 million girls were obese in 2022. By 2020, India is expected to be home to over 27 million children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 19 years living with obesity, accounting for 11% of the global burden, according to the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) 2016-18.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why BMI isn’t enough: Expert explains new definition of ‘clinical obesity’

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Appropriate local community-level healthcare intervention is a prerequisite to achieve ‘Health for All’ in India. Explain. (UPSC, GS2, 2018)

Explained

Mirror-image molecules and the chemistry of life

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, biotechnology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

What’s the ongoing story: Certain molecules exist in two forms, each a non-superimposable mirror image of the other — like the left and right hands of human beings. Chemically, the two forms are the same in the sense that they are composed of the same set of atoms, connected in the same order. The difference is only in the relative three-dimensional arrangement of those atoms, such that one happens to be the mirror image of the other.

Key Points to Ponder:

• This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry is won by whom and why?

• What is chirality in chemistry?

• What is the concept with reference to mirror-image molecules and enantiomers?

• What are enantiomers?

• Why can two molecules having the same chemical composition exhibit different biological effects?

• What is asymmetric synthesis?

• What is the significance of asymmetric synthesis in modern organic chemistry?

• What is catalysis?

• How does a catalyst influence the rate and selectivity of a chemical reaction?

• What is homochirality?

• Why do biological systems predominantly use one form of certain chiral molecules?

Key Takeaways:

• This structural asymmetry, called chirality, becomes particularly interesting in biology. Many of the fundamental molecules in biology, like the amino acids that make up proteins or the sugars in DNA, appear in only one form. The mirror image versions of these amino acids or the sugars do exist, but they are rarely used in these biological settings. This preference for homochirality in life forms has intrigued scientists for long.

• This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to two scientists, Henry Kagan and Kenso Soai, for demonstrating how this homochirality can emerge.

Do You Know:

• The normal chemical processes used to produce a chiral molecule results in the production of both forms, called enantiomers. Kagan developed a way of manipulating these processes in such a manner that one form was produced in much greater proportion than the other. Soai took a step further and designed the first chemical reaction in which only one of the enantiomers was produced. Outside of biological processes, such a result had never been achieved.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026.

• The propensity of biochemistry to prefer one particular enantiomer over the other was initially thought to be something unique for life forms. After all, when chiral molecules were produced in laboratories, a mixture of both enantiomers was obtained in almost even proportions. However, way back in the early 1900s, German chemist Willy Marckwald had been successful in carrying out a chemical reaction in which the proportion of the yields of the two enantiomers was slightly asymmetric.

• Marckwald had used a catalyst — a chemical that speeds up the reaction without itself getting consumed into it — which itself was chiral. And this had led to one mirror-image form being produced more than the other. However, subsequent attempts to increase the asymmetry in the yields of the two enantiomers remained unsuccessful. Besides, scientists still did not understand how the use of a chiral catalyst was affecting the reaction in a manner that one enantiomer was produced in greater quantity.

• It was Kagan, working in the 1980s, who eventually answered these questions. Before him, it was believed that there was a linear relationship between the catalyst’s chirality and the proportion in which the two forms of the product were produced. In other words, if the catalyst itself contained a disproportionate amount of one form, this would get reflected in the proportions of the final product as well.

Kagan was able to show that this was not true, and that much greater asymmetry in production could be achieved even if the catalyst was only mildly chiral. In the process he was also able to demonstrate the internal dynamics of how this was happening.

© Johan Jarnestad/The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

• This breakthrough created a new excitement in the field. While studying one of the chemical reactions that had produced one particular enantiomer in large quantities, Soai realised that there were significant similarities in the catalyst used and the final product. That prompted him to explore autocatalytic reactions — chemical reactions in which the final products themselves act as catalysts.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026: What this year’s winners have done, why it matters

Detention vs arrest: The extent and limits of police’s powers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

What’s the ongoing story: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was detained on Wednesday (October 7) as Opposition leaders protested in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How does detention differ from arrest?

• When can police detain people?

• What rights does a detained or an arrested person have?

• What safeguards does Article 22 of the Constitution provide to a person who has been arrested?

• What is preventive arrest?

• What powers does the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) provide to the police for preventing offences and maintaining public order?

• Know the significance of Section 170 and Section 172 of the BNSS in the context of preventive police action and detention.

• How have judicial decisions strengthened safeguards against arbitrary arrest and custodial abuse in India?

Key Takeaways:

• Police, under the law, are empowered to maintain law and order, particularly during protests and demonstrations. In practice, this may sometimes look like an arrest and at other times a detention, often because these terms are used interchangeably.

• “Arrest” is a formal act of police taking a person into custody in connection with an offence, marking the beginning of criminal proceedings. Once a person is arrested, a range of constitutional and statutory safeguards immediately come into play.

• The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (or BNSS, which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC) does not define “detention” per se. Instead, it gives police a set of powers that allows them to stop, remove or temporarily hold people in certain situations, including when a crime has actually taken place. This is why disputes arise after protests. Someone may be taken away by police, kept in custody for several hours, and released without any case being registered. To the person involved, it can feel very much like an arrest. Legally, however, police may say that they were exercising preventive powers rather than arresting the individual for an offence.

• Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde drew a distinction between a formal arrest and the short-term custody often seen during protests. “They are temporarily not allowed to leave wherever they are detained, and they are not put under a formal arrest either,” he told The Indian Express.

Do You Know:

• A cognizable offence is one for which police can arrest without a warrant. Section 170 of the BNSS allows preventive action before any offence is committed. A police officer, “knowing of a design to commit any cognizable offence may arrest, without orders from a magistrate and without a warrant, the person so designing, if it appears to such officer that the commission of the offence cannot be otherwise prevented”.

• Section 172 of the BNSS says that a police officer “may detain or remove any person resisting, refusing, ignoring or disregarding” a lawful direction. The officer must then take the person before a magistrate or, in petty cases, release them within 24 hours.

• Unlike the earlier CrPC, this provision expressly allows police to “detain or remove” a person who refuses to comply with a lawful direction. “Section 172(2) BNSS is new. The CrPC had no equivalent,” Senior Advocate Hegde said. “The CrPC let police prevent cognizable offences and arrest to prevent them. It did not bind citizens to obey police directions, nor let police detain those who refused. Section 172 adds both… The idea came from state police statutes, not the CrPC. The 24-hour limit was itself a late addition.” He added that the law on safeguards applicable to such short-term detentions remains largely untested; no short-term detention and the consequences of not following safeguards have been litigated up to the Supreme Court.

• This position is different from “preventive detention” which allows a person to be held without trial under special laws such as the National Security Act.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How the Supreme Court has strengthened safeguards around arrest — and re-arrest

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

1. According to the Constitution of India, the Central Government has a duty to protect States from internal disturbances.

2. The Constitution of India exempts the States from providing legal counsel to a person being held for preventive detention.

3. According to the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002, confession of the accused before the police cannot be used as evidence.

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(b) 2.(a) 3.(b) 4.(a) 5.(b)

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