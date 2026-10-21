UPSC Key: Reciprocal Tariffs, PM Internship Scheme and Demography Committee

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 21, 2026. If you missed the October 20, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Trade deal close, says Rubio, asks India to scale up purchase of US tech, energy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: As India and the US look to finalise their trade deal, stalled by tensions over American tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sought to deepen energy and defence ties during their talks in Mumbai on Tuesday. Rubio said the two sides were “very, very close” on the trade deal, with a “small number of items to wrap up”.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the renewed trade deal between the US and India?

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• What are the major areas of cooperation discussed between India and the United States in the renewed trade deal?

• What is tariffs and reciprocal tariffs?

• Why U.S. applies a reciprocal tariff rate on Indian exports?

• What will change after deal between the US and India in terms of tariffs?

• How the proposed India–US trade deal could influence trade flows and economic cooperation between the two countries?

• Why has the United States urged India to increase its purchases of American energy?

• What are the factors that have delayed the conclusion of the India–US trade deal, including tariff-related tensions, India’s purchases of Russian oil and differences over the wording of the agreement?

Key Takeaways:

• As the two sides re-affirmed the importance of advancing their strategic partnership, Rubio urged India to scale up energy trade and increase the purchase of American technologies and systems. This is significant since the US is looking at selling energy and defence equipment to meet its $500 billion trade target by 2030.

• In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership,” Rubio said on social media.

• “The Secretary reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India’s supply chains while meeting its sizable consumer demand,” a readout by the US State Department spokesperson said. “He also commended recent progress in bilateral defence and civil nuclear cooperation, and advocated for the increased purchase of US technologies and systems, which can enhance the security and prosperity of both our countries,” it said.

• On India’s import of energy from Russia, he said, “India has expressed repeatedly its desire to diversify its energy portfolio, which is a smart thing to do. It’s not easy to do that from one day to the next… I think they’ve made some substantial progress in that regard, and we’re happy to see that. But in the end, it’s not just about Russian oil; it’s about India’s desire to diversify, and we think we can be a source of some of its energy inputs. We have discussed Venezuela and other countries, and I think it’s in our interest to have strong allies with diverse energy portfolios.”

• Welcoming Rubio to India, the MEA’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X: “The visit provides an opportunity to further advance cooperation across the various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.” Rubio’s visit comes amid the tension in India-US relations over visa restrictions and tariff threats. His meeting with Jaishankar is being seen as an attempt to repair ties.

• With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to travel to the US for the G20 leaders’ summit in December, the meeting also laid the groundwork for his visit. The choice of venue is being seen as an outreach to India’s business elite, which is based in Mumbai.

Do You Know:

• US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit the world’s largest single-location refinery complex — Reliance Industry Ltd’s (RIL) twin refineries in Gujarat’s Jamnagar — on Wednesday (October 21) as part of his India trip.

• While Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and some Indian business leaders in Mumbai on Tuesday, his Jamnagar visit and likely meeting with RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani are being watched closely over a range of energy-related issues, given the Indian conglomerate’s growing importance for the US in the current global environment.

• On the table at Jamnagar could be RIL’s planned investment in a new refinery project in Texas, the Trump administration’s efforts to secure fuel supplies amid global energy market turmoil ahead of the midterm polls in the US next month, the broader issue of oil imports from Russia, Venezuelan oil imports by RIL, and potential for increasing American energy sales, according to experts.

• Rubio’s India visit — his second in six months — is significant as it comes at a sensitive time in the bilateral ties as Washington and New Delhi are working to conclude a trade deal, even as disagreements over tariffs and India’s hefty Russian oil imports continue to be points of friction. Last week, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described Rubio’s India trip in October as “a little more business-focused” than his May visit.

• Apart from RIL’s involvement in the Texas refinery project, Gor also underscored the company’s importance in the global oil refining industry, as it is India’s largest exporter of refined petroleum products and one of its two refineries at Jamnagar is an export-oriented unit. Rubio’s visit to Jamnagar appears to signal that Washington views India’s refining industry and its top private-sector player as important players in the global energy market. The US hasn’t disclosed any detailed agenda for Rubio’s Jamnagar trip. RIL also didn’t comment on the planned visit.

• One of the most significant potential talking points could be RIL’s involvement in a proposed refinery project in Brownsville, Texas. For Rubio, a visit to Jamnagar would provide an opportunity to discuss the project’s progress, the broader investment relationship, and the scope for further cooperation between American energy companies and RIL.

• The $300 billion appears to be the value of crude oil that the refinery will process and the fuels it will produce over five years. According to America First Refining, 1.2 billion barrels of US light shale oil with an estimated value of $125 billion will be purchased and processed by the 60-million-barrels-per-year refinery, and 50 billion gallons of refined products — worth $175 billion — will be produced. The project offers Washington an opportunity to showcase foreign investment in American energy infrastructure, while Reliance could gain a strategic foothold in the world’s largest oil-consuming economy.

• Rubio’s visit also comes against the backdrop of a shift in US approach to Russian energy sanctions. After signing into law last month a legislation that grants him powers to impose up to 100% tariffs on top buyers of Russian energy, including India, Trump last week waived the application of the law’s provisions just days before they were to take effect. RIL has been a major Indian buyer of Russian oil.

• The Russian oil issue has become especially sensitive as Washington and New Delhi attempt to advance their broader economic relationship. In fact, speaking in Uzbekistan on Monday, Rubio said that the decision to waive the implementation of the new Russia sanctions law also took into account the India-US trade deal, which is close to conclusion. Rubio’s Jamnagar visit could provide a further opportunity for a discussion on the commercial realities facing Indian refiners, particularly with regard to Russian oil imports.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍‘99% work done (on trade deal)… tariffs and visa curbs not targeted at India’

📍Behind Jamnagar visit: Russia oil, RIL Texas refinery plan, Venezuela crude

📍Rubio in Jamnagar, and a changing map of the new diplomacy

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2023)

Statements-I: Recently, the United States of America (USA) and the European Union (EU) have launched the ‘Trade and Technology Council’.

Statement-II: The USA and the EU claim that through this they are trying to bring technological progress and physical productivity under their control.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is the correct explanation for Statement-I

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is not the correct explanation for Statement-I

(c) Statement-I is correct but Statement-II is incorrect

(d) Statement-I is incorrect but Statement-II is correct

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍‘What introduces friction into the ties between India and the United States is that Washington is still unable to find for India a position in its global strategy, which would satisfy India’s National self-esteem and ambitions’. Explain with suitable examples. (UPSC, GS2, 2019)

Two years later, PMinternship revamp draws more youth, but quality gaps persist

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: EXPANDING THE scope of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) to MSMEs and sunrise sectors from top 500 companies, a near doubling of stipend to Rs 9,000, easing age and education criteria, and reducing the internship period to 6-9 months from 12 months earlier, has resulted in a sharp 67% to 100% increase in youth joining the scheme in the third round. The Round III, which was launched in April this year, will end in December.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme?

• The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme—what are the objectives and its role in improving the employability of India’s youth?

• What you know about these terms—employment, internship, apprenticeship and vocational training

• What is the difference between employment generation and employability enhancement?

• Why is practical industry exposure important?

• What are the reasons for low uptake and early dropouts under the PM Internship Scheme?

• What are the gap between the number of internship opportunities advertised and the number actually filled under the PM Internship Scheme?

Key Takeaways:

• Officials and industry executives, however, frame the challenge for the youth to take the internship offer seriously, complete it, imbibe skills and become employment ready. While over 40 per cent of the youth completed their internships in the first two rounds and some gained full-time jobs, there were many who didn’t complete. Some of those who dropped out told The Indian Express that less focus on specialised skills or on-the-job training were the key reasons for leaving mid-way. But interns’ experience in the manufacturing and IT sector was remarkably better.

• Data available with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs shows that the joining rate — number of interns joining the scheme as against the total internship opportunities posted by companies — has improved to 9.5% in the ongoing Round III of the Scheme as against 6.1% and 6.9%, in Round II and Round I, respectively. The completion rate — number of interns completing the internship against the total number of interns joining — is still low i.e., 39.4% in Round II as against 42.6% in Round I. Round III is still ongoing and will get over in December.

Do You Know:

• Lack of adequate job opportunities has been a key hurdle in India making use of its high demographic dividend. In the first five months of the ongoing financial year 2026-27, youth unemployment rate has ranged between 15.1% and 16.2%.

• In August, it was 15.1%. Youth unemployment rate was 13.8% in April 2025, when the monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) was published first. As per official figures, based on the PLFS for 2025, the not in employment, education, or training or NEET rate among youngsters in 2025 was 25% at an all-India level. As per a NITI Aayog report released in August, around 8.7 crore Indians aged 15-29 were not studying, working or undergoing training in 2021.

• Announced with an aim to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in top 500 companies over five years, the first pilot phase of the PMIS was launched on October 3, 2024. It was opened for youth between 21 years and 24 years, not employed full-time and not engaged in full-time education. Candidates who had passed high school, higher secondary school, who possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a polytechnic institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. were eligible to apply.

• A monthly amount of Rs 4,500 was to be provided by the Government of India through Direct Benefit Transfer with an additional Rs 500 by the company’s CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds. The government also provided a one-time grant of Rs 6,000 per annum for incidentals to cover miscellaneous expenses.

• Based on the feedback for Round I and Round II, the government then adopted a flexible duration of internships of either 6 or 9 months earlier in March this year. The monthly allowance was also hiked to Rs 9,000 from Rs 5,000 and the age requirement for youth was relaxed from 21-24 to 18-25 years. Further, candidates who have a master’s degree and students from the final year of graduation or post-graduation were also included in the eligibility list.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍1.2 lakh opportunities, 82000 offers, 28-thousand takers — yet only 2,000 candidates complete PM Internship Scheme 2025

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) With reference to Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2018)

1. It is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

2. It, among other things, will also impart training in soft skills, entrepreneurship, and financial and digital literacy.

3. It aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to the National Skill Qualification Framework.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Demographic Dividend in India will remain only theoretical unless our manpower becomes more educated, aware, skilled and creative.” What measures have been taken by the government to enhance the capacity of our population to be more productive and employable? (UPSC, GS1, 2016)

The Ideas Page

Redefining we the people — that’s the task of a new demography Committee

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Population and associated issues,

What’s the ongoing story: G N Devy Writes—The Demography Committee has been asked to do a religionwise comparative study of birth registration, school enrolment, vehicle registrations, property transactions, ration cards and voter registration for the last 15 years.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is demography committee?

• What is the role of demography committee?

• What is International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS)?

• What is the significance of studying population size, fertility, mortality, migration and settlement patterns?

• What is the mandate of the High-Level Committee on Demographic Change?

• How the Census, birth registration, school enrolment records and voter registration data contribute to understanding population change.

• “Demographic changes must be examined through reliable population data rather than assumptions based on religious identity”—Discuss

• The article questions whether a committee without demographers can adequately investigate complex population trends—Critically examine the importance of scientific expertise, transparent methodology and independent peer review in evidence-based policymaking.

Key Takeaways:

G N Devy Writes—

• Demos, the ancient Greek term, originally meant “people”. The meaning was almost identical to that in the Constitution’s “We, the people”. Several English terms flow from demos, including “democracy”, “demotic”, “demagogy” and even “epidemic” and “endemic”.

• During the 19th century, the term was combined with another ancient Greek term, graphia, by the French scholar Achille Guillard and “demography” as a branch of population study was created. Demography has since then vastly developed as a social science.

• During the 20th century, several Indian demographers such as S Chandrasekhar, Ashish Bose and P N Mari Bhat built global reputations in the field. Distinguished institutions like the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai, and several university-based population study centres came up.

• National policy and planning benefited from the techniques developed by these scholars and institutions to arrive at figures for mortality, fertility, and gender ratio, as well as the National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

• The IIPS has long been associated with the UNESCO’s Asia-Pacific initiative (ESCAP) in mapping populations for social development, resource management and energy distribution.

• The databases accumulated through the work of decades are developed on a total of 370 indicators and 1,500 data series, providing a robust synthesis of the census data, vital statistics and various studies undertaken by the UN as well as by Indian social scientists.

• It was therefore surprising that the Prime Minister announced in his August 15 exhortation in 2025 government plans to set up yet another demography committee. What’s stranger is that not one of the members has any grounding in demography. The chairperson is a retired judge, Prabhakar Naolekar, who was part of the bench that upheld the death sentence of Afzal Guru. One member is an economist from the PM’s Economic Advisory Council, another is a former R&AW officer, and a third is a former bureaucrat with housing as his domain. The Registrar General of India and a Home Ministry joint secretary dealing with foreigners are ex-officio members. There is not a single demographer on the Committee, though it is called the “High-Level Committee on Demographic Change”.

• The Committee has reportedly been asked to do a religion-wise comparative study of birth registration, school enrolment, vehicle registrations, property transactions, ration cards and voter registration for the last 15 years. The stated purpose of the study is to find out “imbalances arising out of illegal immigration”.

Do You Know:

• The International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) is a training and research organization based in Mumbai. It focuses on population studies for the ESCAP region and operates under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. IIPS is responsible to conduct key studies including the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the evaluation of the National Rural Health Mission, and the Global Adult Tobacco Survey.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍‘Infiltration, other reasons’: Centre’s panel to study ‘unnatural demographic changes’

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Consider the following specific stages of demographic transition associated with economic development: (UPSC, CSE, 2012)

1. Low birth rate with low death rate

2. High birth rate with high death rate

3. High birth rate with low death rate

Select the correct order of the above stages using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3

(b) 2, 1, 3

(c) 2, 3, 1

(d) 3, 2, 1

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

📍What is the concept of a ‘demographic winter’? Is the world moving towards such a situation? Elaborate. (UPSC, GS1, 2024)

Explained

The economic mess at the heart of France’s protests

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: France, Europe’s second largest economy and one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, is burning after violent protesters unleashed some of the worst episodes of vandalism in French history.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the major causes of protests in France?

• How have the protests spread?

• What started as school protests in France has now become a wider political crisis—why?

• What are protesters demanding?

• How has the government responded?

• Analyse the relationship between economic stagnation, pressure on living standards and political polarisation.

• How can social and economic grievances develop into wider protests against the political establishment?

Key Takeaways:

• President Emmanuel Macron, who seemed to have been taken by surprise, condemned the violence, and urged calm and order. Official figures suggest that more than 5,00,000 mostly young demonstrators took to streets — unofficially estimates go up to 8,00,000 — with thousands arrested.

• The protests that started more than a month ago with students demanding better conditions in schools have morphed into bigger calls for better living conditions.

• To be sure, street protests, often violent, happen regularly enough to be viewed more as a feature of the French Republic than a bug. It is noteworthy that this is the case even though France has one of the most centralised governments anywhere in the world, with the national government holding much of the power.

• The scale of the violence, however, has left both policymakers and observers around the world stunned. What’s more, with the next presidential elections just six months away, and a country that looks deeply divided between far-right and far-left political views, the apprehension is that these protests and violence may happen again.

• From the perspective of the protestors, there are concerns about the high cost of living, which is, in turn, a shorthand for the combined effect of high and persistent inflation, high unemployment, inadequate wage increase, and insufficient support from the government for the welfare state.

Do You Know:

• Data from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows that while inflation hasn’t been as high in France as it has been among its peers — Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, Greece and the US — it is the weak economic growth and high unemployment that have been the real causes of worry.

• The IMF just revised downwards the growth rates for 2026 and 2027 to as low as 0.4% and 0.7% respectively.

• More broadly, France’s growth rate completely faltered since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, and this has had its impact on per capita incomes. In 2008, for instance, France’s per capita GDP was $45,754. In 2026, it is $51,448 (see chart below). That’s an average annual increase in incomes of less than even 1% each year over the last 18 years. It is unsurprising that the public will grow restless and demand more state support.

GDP per capita: France vs its peers. GDP per capita: France vs its peers.

• The other side of weak growth is high unemployment. Overall unemployment is around 8% but among the youth it shoots up to almost 20% (see chart below). The picture is even more bleak among migrants coming from Africa. Data on wages also paints a similar picture with France lagging behind its peers.

Youth unemployment: France vs its peers. Youth unemployment: France vs its peers.

• From the perspective of the government, the picture is equally dire but the variables are different. The French government has been borrowing more and more each passing year — the fiscal deficit this year is pegged at 5.4% of the GDP — thus adding to a growing mountain of debt. Total debt as a percentage of GDP is now more than 118% (see chart below).

Debt as a percentage of GDP: France vs its peers. Debt as a percentage of GDP: France vs its peers.

Making matters worse is a stagnant economy. Thanks to a lack of growth, the French government does not have enough tax revenues to support the welfare demands of the public. That, in turn, forces it to borrow more. As things stand, the French government is already the overwhelming player in the French economy, accounting for about 57% of the GDP.

Long-term borrowing costs: France vs its peers. Long-term borrowing costs: France vs its peers.

• Pensions are one of the biggest pressures on public finances. France has an ageing population, and people are living longer. This means the state must fund retirement benefits for longer, while the proportion of working-age people contributing taxes and social contributions does not necessarily keep pace.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍France protests blow up: What exactly is wrong with its economy?

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍The French Revolution has enduring relevance to the contemporary world. Explain. (UPSC, GS1, 2025)

A piece of Mars’s moon: Why Japan has sent a mission to Phobos

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, biotechnology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

What’s the ongoing story: Earlier today, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched an H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center at approximately 4:40 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) — or 1:11 am IST — towards Mars.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Phobos—what you know about it?

• Why do scientists want to study the moons of Mars?

• How is the mission expected to proceed?

• What are the major scientific objectives of Japan’s Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission?

• Know the difference between asteroids, natural satellites, meteoroids and comets.

• How can studying these celestial bodies help scientists understand the formation of the Solar System?

• How can the study of Phobos improve our understanding of the early Solar System, planetary collisions and the movement of material between celestial bodies?

Key Takeaways:

• The mission, termed Martian Moons Exploration (MMx), aims to study the origin of the Martian moons Phobos and Deimos — named after the sons of the Greek god of war, Ares, who is better recognised as his Roman counterpart, Mars.

• The mission endeavours to retrieve physical samples from Phobos and return them to Earth. The samples are expected to return to Earth in 2031 and the agenda states that it shall collect at least 10 grams of material from Phobos.

• JAXA’s MMX mission hopes to assist scientists take a step closer to the answer. Earlier in 2010, Japan’s Hayabusa spacecraft returned samples from the asteroid Itokawa, which made Japan the first country to successfully execute a sample-return mission from an asteroid.

Do You Know:

• Phobos and Deimos were first discovered by the American astronomer Asaph Hall in 1877 at the US Naval Observatory in Washington D.C.

• Phobos and Deimos take their names from the Greek mythological personifications of fear and terror, sons of the war god Ares, whose Roman counterpart is Mars. A key question is how they formed and what they are made of. Some scientists think the two irregular crater-pocked bodies could be remnants of debris formed after a large celestial object crashed into Mars. Others say the moons could be asteroids that have come from elsewhere.

• Jaxa officials think samples from Phobos will provide answers. “We can almost certainly come to a conclusion by analysing soil samples,” said Kiyoshi Kuramoto, the principal investigator on the mission.

• Majorly, these two moons have held the interest of the scientific community because theirs origins are not yet discovered. There are, however, two theories, according to NASA. The first explanation proposes that both moons are relics of asteroids which were captured by the gravitational pull of the planet. The irregular shapes of the two, combined with certain surface characteristics, make this theory a real possibility.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍A journey to Phobos: Japan’s mission to uncover origins of Mars’ mysterious moons

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) An artificial satellite orbiting around the Earth does not fall down. This is so because the attraction of Earth (UPSC, CSE, 2011)

(a) does not exist at such distance

(b) is neutralized by the attraction of the moon

(c) provides the necessary speed for its steady motion

(d) provides the necessary acceleration for its motion

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(c) 2.(c) 3.(c) 4.(d)

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

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