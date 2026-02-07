UPSC Key: RBI to compensate digital fraud victims, rat-hole mining, and Russian oil imports

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 7, 2026. If you missed the February 6, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Challenges to internal security through communication networks, role of media and social networking sites in internal security challenges, basics of cyber security; money-laundering and its prevention.

What’s the ongoing story: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to compensate up to Rs 25,000 per case for losses arising from small-value fraudulent transactions.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the reasons for the increase in cyberfraud?

— What are the various consumer protection reforms introduced by the RBI?

— What efforts have been taken by the government leading to increased digital transactions?

— Significance of India’s digital economy

— What safeguards need to be taken to ensure cyber safety?

— What is the Deposit Education and Awareness Fund?

Key Takeaways:

— Close to 65 per cent of frauds involve amounts less than Rs 50,000, and customers will be eligible to get pay-outs in fraud cases even if they have shared a one-time password (OTP).

— “It is proposed to introduce a framework to compensate customers up to Rs 25,000 for loss incurred in small-value fraudulent transactions,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

— A customer will be able to avail this benefit once in a lifetime for the loss of money due to such frauds. Further, they can avail of the compensation even where they have shared a one-time password. The RBI will issue a paper on this for public consultation, the Governor said.

— According to him, a customer will also be eligible to get a pay-out in fraud cases, Malhotra said the RBI will compensate 70 per cent of the loss amount and the balance 30 per cent would be shared between the customer and the bank.

— RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said the pay-out will be made from surplus income accrued on the Deposit Education and Awareness Fund. “We have a Deposit Education and Awareness Fund, which also includes unclaimed deposits. So, we have adequate income surplus (on the fund) that has accrued over a period of time. We may use that,” he said.

— As part of customer-centric measures, the RBI Friday announced that it will issue three separate draft guidelines for public consultation. The first will address mis-selling of financial products, seeking to ensure greater transparency and accountability on the part of banks and financial institutions.

— The second set will focus on loan recovery practices, including the conduct and engagement of recovery agents, to prevent harassment and unfair treatment of borrowers. The third will deal with limiting customer liability in cases of unauthorised electronic banking transactions, the RBI said.

— In addition, the central bank will release a discussion paper outlining possible steps to enhance the safety and security of digital payments. These measures could include mechanisms such as lagged credits—where funds are credited after a brief delay to allow verification—and additional authentication requirements for certain categories of users, including senior citizens, who may be more vulnerable to digital fraud.

Do You Know:

— Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has been instituted as an attached office to the Ministry of Home Affairs, so as to coordinate a comprehensive, national response to all cybercrime complaints. With respect to matters of digital arrest complaints, it has blocked over 1,700 Skype IDs, 59,000 WhatsApp accounts, 6.69 lakh SIM cards, and 1,32,000 IMEIs in 2024 alone.

— The Central Government and telecom service providers also devised systems to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers. The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System has saved over ₹3,431 crore from fraudulent attempts.

— But the unparalleled pace with which India has advanced its digitisation trajectory has not just eased access to services for millions, but also inadvertently caused what is called “cyber fraud epidemic”. It has apparently undermined public trust in the digital system. Digital arrest scams cause immediate, tangible harm while quietly eroding confidence in India’s digital ecosystem in the long run.

— The victims are hit with sudden and often devastating financial losses, driving some households into debt, apart from leaving lasting psychological scars marked by fear, shame, and confusion. Many victims delay or avoid reporting the crime, allowing fraudsters to rapidly launder stolen funds through multiple accounts.

— Moreover, these scams also expose a critical deficit in digital literacy, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, underscoring a broader societal unpreparedness for rapid digital transformation. It has reportedly created confusion, particularly among the elderly citizens and less informed public, on what constitutes legitimate communication from the state and how it could be differentiated from forged orders.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How India strengthens its digital-fraud resilience

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) In India, under cyber insurance for individuals, which of the following benefits are generally covered, in addition to payment for the loss of funds and other benefits? (UPSC CSE 2020)

1. Cost of restoration of the computer system in case of malware disrupting access to one’s computer

2. Cost of a new computer if some miscreant wilfully damages it, if proved so

3. Cost of hiring a specialised consultant to minimise the loss in case of cyber extortion

4. Cost of defence in the Court of Law if any third party files a suit

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

What are the different elements of cyber security ? Keeping in view the challenges in cyber security, examine the extent to which India has successfully developed a comprehensive National Cyber Security Strategy. (UPSC CSE 2022)

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: The bodies of four more miners were retrieved by rescuers from the illegally operating rat-hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Friday, and another three succumbed to their injuries while being treated, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 25.

— What is rat-hole mining?

— Know about the role and function of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

— What are the reasons for the prevalence of rat-hole mining?

— What are the challenges associated with rat hole mining?

— What are the environmental impacts of rat-hole mining?

Key Takeaways:

— The bodies of 18 workers had been retrieved from the mine on Thursday after a dynamite explosion there earlier in the day. The challenges facing the rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Special Rescue Team at the site lay bare the perilous conditions in which miners work in rat-hole mines — something that continues to be rampant in Meghalaya despite being banned by the NGT and the Supreme Court.

— According to Anurag Kumar Singh, an inspector part of the NDRF team at the site, the mine has five central vertical pits, which is over around 100 feet deep. In each of these shafts, two to three narrow tunnels, or rat-holes, branch out of the central pit at its bottom.

A rescue operation underway as the NDRF team arrives at the blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers after a blast that took place in an illegal rat-hole coal mine on 05 February 2026 in which 18 people lost their lives, in East Jaintia Hills on Friday. (ANI Video Grab) A rescue operation underway as the NDRF team arrives at the blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers after a blast that took place in an illegal rat-hole coal mine on 05 February 2026 in which 18 people lost their lives, in East Jaintia Hills on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

— Miners enter these tunnels to extract coal and rescuers are conducting operations to try and find if there are more workers trapped inside these. Three of the bodies recovered on Friday afternoon were found around 350 feet horizontally into one of these tunnels.

— Following the incident, the East Jaintia Hills Police had registered a case FIR under charges that include culpable homicide, violation of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Explosive Substances Act. On Friday, SP Vikash Kumar said that two people, both locals from the area, have been identified as owners of the illegally operating mine and have been arrested.

— The numbers are staggering. Justice (Retd) Katakey, who had also been appointed by the NGT in 2019 to head a committee on the same issue, said that at that time, the committee had found more than 22,000 illegal coal mine openings in East Jaintia Hills alone. The total number across Meghalaya was more than 25,000.

Do You Know:

— Rat-hole mining is a method of extracting coal from narrow, horizontal seams, prevalent in Meghalaya. The term “rat hole” refers to the narrow pits dug into the ground, typically just large enough for one person to descend and extract coal.

— Once the pits are dug, miners descend using ropes or bamboo ladders to reach the coal seams. The coal is then manually extracted using primitive tools such as pickaxes, shovels, and baskets.

— Rat-hole mining poses significant environmental and safety hazards. This method of mining has faced severe criticism due to its hazardous working conditions, and numerous accidents leading to injuries and fatalities.

— The mines are typically unregulated, lacking safety measures such as proper ventilation, structural support, or safety gear for the workers. Additionally, the mining process can cause land degradation, deforestation, and water pollution. Despite attempts by authorities to regulate or ban such practices, they often persist due to economic factors and the absence of viable alternative livelihoods for the local population.

— Notably, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Rat-hole mining in 2014, and retained the ban in 2015, on grounds of it being unscientific and unsafe for workers. The order was in connection with Meghalaya, where this remained a prevalent procedure for coal mining. The state government then appealed the order in the Supreme Court.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge nugget of the day: ‘Rat-hole’ mining

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“In spite of adverse environmental impact, coal mining is still inevitable for development”. Discuss. (UPSC CSE 2017)

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment

What’s the ongoing story: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday (February 6) decided to maintain the status quo on interest rates, keeping the repo rate — the central bank’s key policy rate — unchanged at 5.25 per cent. As a result, lending and deposit rates are expected to remain stable, with no change in equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on home and other personal loans of banks.

— What is MPC? What are its responsibilities?

— What are the key policy arte of the RBI?

— How does the increase or decrease in Repo rate impact the interest payment to banks?

— What is the neutral policy stance of the RBI?

— What are government bond yields?

— What are the Open Market Operations (OMOs) of the RBI?

— What is the difference between monetary policy and fiscal policy in managing the economy?

Key Takeaways:

— The policy panel also revised the GDP growth rate higher at 7.4 per cent as against the earlier projection of 7.3 per cent and retail inflation at 2.1 per cent as against 2 per cent in FY 2026.

— Days after India announced trade agreements with the US and the European Union, the MPC also chose to retain its neutral policy stance, indicating that the RBI will keep its options open and will adjust policy depending on the prevailing factors.

— Announcing the policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said several measures announced in the Budget are likely to boost growth. The MPC’s decision reflects a favourable inflation outlook, strong growth momentum, and lingering external risks. Domestic economic conditions remain broadly resilient.

— Economic growth is being supported by robust consumption, projected to expand by about 7 per cent in FY26. The consumption outlook has been bolstered by several factors, including income tax cuts announced in the FY26 Union Budget, GST rate rationalisation, subdued inflation, and earlier RBI rate reductions.

— With the repo rate left unchanged, lending and deposit rates are expected to stay broadly stable in the near term. Loans linked to external benchmarks — especially those linked directly to the repo rate — will not be affected immediately.

— This means borrowers with repo-linked loans are unlikely to see any change in their equated monthly instalments (EMIs), offering a measure of certainty on repayment obligations.

— The RBI appears comfortable with a cautious, wait-and-watch approach. With economic growth holding firm, inflation under control and fiscal spending providing support, there is no immediate urgency to alter policy rates.

From the Economy page : Repo rate steady at 5.25%; FY26 GDP, inflation projections raised

— “After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 5.25%,” he added. The LAF is a monetary policy tool used by the RBI to manage daily liquidity in the country’s banking system.

From the Editorial Page: RBI maintains status quo, conserves policy ammunition

— Rajani Sinha writes: The Central Bank chose to leave the policy interest rates unchanged in the February Monetary Policy Committee meeting, after having already cut the rates by a cumulative 125 bps in 2025. The Reserve Bank of India’s decision is supported by India’s improving growth outlook and continuation of benign inflation.

— The RBI has also shown optimism, revising the first-half growth projection upwards by 20 bps from its earlier projection. It is important to note that India’s recent bilateral trade deals with major economies like the US and the European Union are also likely to improve capital flows to the economy.

— The Centre’s large gross borrowing requirement for FY27 has been putting pressure on the gsec yields. High state-government borrowings are aggravating the situation.

— The spread on 10-year state government bonds over gsec has risen to a high of 70 bps from 35 bps in the beginning of the fiscal year. The central bank could announce OMO purchases to take care of the demand-supply scenario in the government bond market.

— Going forward, we expect the RBI to maintain the status quo on policy rates. The global environment, however, remains uncertain and volatile.

— The RBI has preserved the policy ammunition that could be used later if required. With credit demand improving, the focus will be to maintain a comfortable liquidity situation and support the government bond yields.

Do You Know:

— Under Section 45ZB of the amended RBI Act, 1934, the central government is empowered to constitute a six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to determine the policy interest rate required to achieve the inflation target. The first such MPC was constituted on September 29, 2016.

— Section 45ZB lays down that “the Monetary Policy Committee shall determine the Policy Rate required to achieve the inflation target”, and that “the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee shall be binding on the Bank”.

— Section 45ZB says the MPC shall consist of the RBI Governor as its ex officio chairperson, the Deputy Governor in charge of monetary policy, an officer of the Bank to be nominated by the Central Board and three persons to be appointed by the central government.

— The last category of appointments must be from “persons of ability, integrity, and standing, having knowledge and experience in the field of economics or banking or finance or monetary policy”. (Section 45ZC)

— The MPC fixes the benchmark interest rate — or the base or reference rate that is used to set other interest rates — in India. The primary objective of the RBI’s monetary policy is to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth. Price stability is a necessary precondition to sustainable growth.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge nugget of the day: RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | RBI Explained – History, tools of monetary policy, and surplus transfer

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) If the RBI decides to adopt an expansionist monetary policy, which of the following would it not do? (UPSC CSE 2020)

1. Cut and optimize the Statutory Liquidity Ratio

2. Increase the Marginal Standing Facility Rate

3. Cut the Bank Rate and Repo Rate

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Among several factors for India’s potential growth, savings rate is the most effective one. Do you agree? What are the other factors available for growth potential? (UPSC CSE 2017)

THE IDEAS PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora; Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

What’s the ongoing story: Vikram S Mehta writes: My mind is in a whirl. Not because I follow US President Donald Trump on social media. But because I have difficulty wrapping my head around the diverse and divergent signals emanating from the world around me.

— What are the challenges facing the current geopolitical order?

— What is the rule-based international order?

— Understand the meaning of following terms: Bilateral, multilateral, plurilateral, minilateral, Transactionalism, and Hierarchism

— What is Thucydides Trap?

— Do you think AI and energy markets will be the decisive factors in shaping geopolitical and geo-economic power?

— What are the challenges facing the current international political order?

— How is India navigating through this?

Key Takeaways:

— Bilateral, multilateral, plurilateral, minilateral — these are four commonly used descriptors of the present world order. They presume concert amongst sovereign nations within a framework of accepted rules of engagement. This framework has now shattered.

— As such, “transactionalism” and “hierarchism” may be better descriptors. International relations will be transactional. It will be driven by national self-interest and not by ideology or principle. More pertinently, the level of interest in carrying out such transactions will be determined by a country’s position on the “power” pecking order based on national military, economic and technological capability.

— This is why the civil conflict in Sudan has attracted scant international attention, and Greenland received more attention in Davos than the global problems of climate change, poverty, pandemics and green energy — issues of planetary significance that transcend national borders.

— China and the US stride the globe like colossi. They compete and cooperate. They confront but also conciliate. No grand bargain is in the offing, nor a Thucydidean clash. The rest of the world wants access to their markets and technology, but does not want to be drawn into their strategic orbit and face the risks of dependency.

— AI captures well this strategic rivalry. I recently read an excellent article by the former US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, in Foreign Affairs , ‘Geopolitics in the age of Artificial Intelligence’. He asked, “Is China truly racing for the (AI) frontier or is it putting its resources elsewhere on the assumption it can imitate and commodify later?”

— In other words, is China on the same race track as the US? He suggested that the US develop scenarios of alternative futures in China and test the robustness of its strategies against each such future.

— An increasing number of commentators on finance hold the view that technology stocks are overvalued, that they are burning cash with little prospect of generating a sensible return. I recollect the dot-com bubble of 1995-2000.

— Finally, energy. Here, unlike technology, fundamentals are driving the market. Structurally, oil supply exceeds demand, and so despite the collapse of the Venezuelan petroleum industry, the sanctions on Russian oil exports, the threat of bomb strikes in Iran and mudslinging between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the price of oil has held relatively steady.

— The consequence is the narrowing of the competitive corridor between fossils and renewables. This corridor may narrow further if predictions about supply constraints of intermediates required for green energy prove accurate. S&P Global Energy projects a 10-million-ton shortfall of copper — the “metal of electrification” by 2040. The pace of the green transition remains indeterminate.

Do You Know:

— Initially known as the liberal international order, the rules-based international order institutionalised a system of rules, laws, and norms, with international organisations like the United Nations, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, and the International Monetary Fund providing a framework for interaction among states.

— Thucydides’ trap describes the heightened likelihood of conflict when a rising power threatens to displace an established hegemon.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Beyond Trending: What is rules-based international order?

📍UPSC Mains 2025: Smart use of these 25 keywords will give you an edge in GS answers and essays

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

The West is fostering India as an alternative to reduce dependence on China’s supply chain and as a strategic ally to counter China’s political and economic dominance. Explain this statement with examples. (UPSC CSE 2024)

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: Announcing the reduction of tariffs on India to 18% from 50% on Monday, US President Donald Trump claimed that India had agreed to stop buying crude from Russia — its largest supplier — and will be buying a lot more from the US, and even Venezuela.

— How much oil does India import from other countries?

— How has India’s oil imports from Russia been in the past five years?

— What were the reasons for the reciprocal tariff from America on India?

— What is India’s stand on America’s pressure to curb oil imports from Russia?

— Why has India stopped importing oil from Venezuela?

— What is the difference between Russian crude oil and American crude oil? How does this impact Indian refineries?

Key Takeaways:

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government, while welcoming the long-awaited trade deal with the US, have not commented on whether Trump’s claim on Russian oil is indeed something that New Delhi will implement. Indian refiners have so far not received any directive on the matter from the government, it is learnt.

— Evidently, though, they appear to be preparing to cut down on their Russian supplies significantly. On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated the government’s stated position that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians is the main priority of the government, and that diversifying energy sourcing, in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics, is at the core of the strategy.

— But completely halting Russian oil imports doesn’t appear to be a feasible option for India in the prevailing circumstances. Moreover, even a substantial reduction in import volumes from Russia and a corresponding increase in American and Venezuelan crude supplies are easier — and faster — said than done, according to industry executives and experts.

— Technical and commercial challenges exist, and so do considerations around India’s strategic autonomy on its energy trade. Industry analysts expect a gradual reduction rather than a sudden stop.

— Indian refiners have already booked Russian oil cargoes through March and even part of April, and turning them down is not really an option. So, even if there is a heavy cut in Russian oil purchases, Indian refiners will need an extended window to wind down their purchase of Russian crude.

— Even if they do that on the government’s advice, one refiner — Nayara Energy — will not be in a position to do so, experts pointed out.

— Nayara Energy, which counts Russia’s national oil company Rosneft as a significant shareholder, is almost entirely dependent on Russian crude. This is because it has been sanctioned by the European Union, while Rosneft has been sanctioned by the US as well, in addition to the EU.

— Unless Nayara Energy is able to get a stable and consistent supply of crude from other sources, asking it to shun Russian oil would translate to effectively shutting the refinery.

— Now, over the past couple of months, India’s Russian oil imports have declined steadily to a three-year low, as per tanker data. This followed US sanctions against Russia’s top oil producers and exporters Rosneft and Lukoil.

— Despite this decline, Russian oil still accounted for a dominant 22% share in India’s total oil imports in January, although it is much lower than the 35-40%-plus share Moscow’s oil used to enjoy in India’s oil import basket.

— Theoretically, replacing Russian crude with oil from other countries is not particularly difficult, considering Russian oil’s share in India’s oil imports prior to the Ukraine war was less than 2%. But to what extent American and Venezuelan oil could replace Russian crude is the key question.

— The other key consideration would be the US crude grades on offer and their compatibility with Indian refineries. This is because different crude grades are suitable for different petroleum products from an operational and efficiency perspective.

— Indian refineries are currently more accustomed to medium-sour crudes from Russia and West Asia, although they have the capability to process nearly all types of crude. US crude is lighter and sweeter.

— Venezuelan oil, which India has not been importing due to US sanctions, presents a major opportunity for Indian refiners. Trump recently said that India will be purchasing oil from Venezuela, and that the deal or the “concept of the deal” to allow New Delhi to import Caracas’s crude oil is in place.

— India took a strong stance on its strategic autonomy for most of last year, even as the Trump administration exerted pressure over New Delhi for its hefty Russian oil purchases, including by imposing an additional 25% tariff.

Do You Know:

— India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil and depends on imports to meet the bulk of its requirement. The country’s oil import dependency in domestic petroleum product consumption in April-November increased to 88.6 per cent from 88.1 per cent in the corresponding period last year amid declining domestic oil production and rising consumption of petroleum products, which are derived from crude oil.

— Oil imports top India’s merchandise imports, and the heavy reliance on imported crude oil makes its economy vulnerable to global oil price fluctuations. This also impacts the country’s trade deficit, foreign exchange reserves, the rupee’s exchange rate, and inflation rate, among others. Against that backdrop, the fall in international crude oil prices has been a positive for the Indian economy.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Trump order announces rollback of 25% additional tariffs: What it says India has ‘committed to’

📍With steep dip in crude price, India oil imports up 2.4%, but bill down 12%

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) The term ‘West Texas Intermediate’, sometimes found in news, refers to a grade of (UPSC CSE 2020)

(a) Crude oil

(b) Bullion

(c) Rare earth elements

(d) Uranium

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II, III: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Science and Technology- developments and their applications

What’s the ongoing story: Immunotherapy is reshaping cancer care by harnessing the body’s own immune system to fight tumours. Among its most promising forms is CAR T-cell therapy, in which T-cells collected from a patient are engineered in labs to recognise and destroy cancer cells. But for this therapy to succeed, scientists must grow large numbers of healthy T-cells outside the body — and retrieve them.

— How does CAR-T cell therapy help in cancer treatment?

— What are T-Cells?

— How does CAR-T cell therapy work?

— What are the disadvantages and challenges in CAR-T cell therapy?

— How is Car-T Cell therapy different from other cancer treatments?

Key Takeaways:

— A new study from Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, published in Biomaterials Science and featured in the European Society for Biomaterials conference collection, addresses this crucial bottleneck: retrieving these lab-grown cells without damaging them.

— T-cells are a type of white blood cells that act as the body’s frontline soldiers. They patrol the bloodstream and tissues, looking for infections or abnormal cells such as cancer. When they detect a threat, T-cells either kill the harmful cells directly or signal other immune cells to join the fight. Their ability to recognise and respond to disease makes them central to immunotherapy.

— CAR T-cell therapy is a cutting-edge treatment that reprogrammes T-cells to better target cancer cells. Doctors collect T-cells from a patient’s blood and, in the lab, add a new gene that equips them with special receptors called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These receptors act like GPS trackers, guiding the T-cells to cancer cells. Once engineered, the cells are grown in large numbers and infused back into the patient.

— Globally, CAR T-cell therapy has been approved in the US and Europe for certain blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. It has shown dramatic success in patients who had exhausted conventional treatments. However, it remains expensive, often costing upwards of Rs 3-4 crore abroad, and is still being tested for solid tumours.

— Growing T-cells in a lab is only half the battle. They must be collected intact and functional for therapy to work. Traditionally, labs grow cells on flat plastic dishes, but this environment does not mimic the body.

— To better replicate natural conditions, researchers use three-dimensional fibrous scaffolds. This biomaterial resembles a dense fishing net, allowing T-cells to grow more actively and multiply faster.

— But this advantage comes with a challenge: cells burrow deep into the fibres and grip them tightly, making them hard to remove.

— The IIT Bombay team tested three approaches to retrieve T-cells: manually flushing the scaffolds with a growth medium, using TrypLE (a relatively harsh enzyme), and using Accutase. Accutase is a gentler enzyme solution that was developed in the 1990s.

— Cells treated with TrypLE showed higher death rates and lost important immune functionality. In contrast, Accutase-treated cells survived better and continued to function normally. They formed clusters, an essential step before division, and grew robustly after recovery.

— The findings suggest that Accutase-based recovery could improve the reliability of preparing T-cells for therapy. While the IIT Bombay highlight focused on CAR T-cell treatment, the journal article situates the work within the broader field of adoptive T-cell transfer (ACT) therapies, which include CAR T-cells but also other engineered immune approaches.

— The researchers plan to test their findings in animal models and explore whether T-cell-loaded scaffolds could be implanted directly into the body. If successful, this could open new avenues for cancer treatment, where immune cells are not only prepared outside the body but also delivered in innovative ways.

— India has begun its own CAR T-cell journey. IIT Bombay and Tata Memorial Centre have collaborated on early trials, with spin-offs like ImmunoACT working to make therapies more affordable.

— While CAR T-cell therapy abroad can cost several crores, Indian efforts aim to bring costs down to a fraction, making them accessible to more patients. For patients, this could mean therapies that are not only effective but also within reach. IIT Bombay’s work shows how small technical refinements can have potential clinical impacts.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍CAR-T cell therapy: What is it and how does it work

📍CAR-T cell therapy: Challenges and possible solutions

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) Which one of the following statements best describes the role of B cells and T cells in the human body?( UPSC CSE 2022)

(a) They protect the environmental allergens. body

(b) They alleviate the body’s pain and inflammation.

(c) They act as immunosuppressants in the body.

(d) They protect the body from diseases caused by pathogens.

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1. (b) 2. (b) 3. (a) 4. (d)

