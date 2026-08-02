Premium

UPSC Key: Railway line through tiger corridor, Disaster drills, and Pellet guns

How is knowing about the South China Sea dispute relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as disaster management and the RBI’s concessional swap facility hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 2, 2026.

UPSC Key: Railway line through tiger corridor, Disaster drills, and Pellet guns in crowd controlThe proposed railway line will pass through two notified tiger corridors, and an eco-sensitive zone in the Satpura-Melghat landscape, according to official documents. Know more in our UPSC Key.
Written by: Roshni Yadav
23 min readNew DelhiAug 2, 2026 06:57 PM IST First published on: Aug 2, 2026 at 06:57 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 2, 2026. If you missed the August 1, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT 

Railway line through key tiger corridor gets in-principle approval, with a rider

Syllabus:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
indianexpress
Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments