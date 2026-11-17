Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 17, 2026. If you missed the November 16, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Quad leaders meet today, signal to China before talks with US, Russia

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: The leaders of the Quad grouping — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese — are set to meet in Manila on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia summits. This will be Trump’s first Quad leaders’ meeting since beginning his second term in January 2025.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know these terms-QUAD, ASEAN, APEC and EAS

• What is Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Know the Principles and the motive behind the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)

• Who are member nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Who are observer nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• What are U.S. interests in the Quad?

• What is Japan’s aims for the Quad?

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• How is China’s relations with each of the Quad members?

• The QUAD in the Indo-Pacific region and its geopolitical implication-Know in detail

• How QUAD is Significant for India?

Key Takeaways:

• “On Tuesday evening in Manila, the President will participate in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders to discuss shared interests of peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Olivia Wales, Assistant Press Secretary at the White House, said in Washington DC. She said under Trump’s leadership, the Quad has demonstrated that it is a partnership of action, tackling the region’s toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

• Sources said the Quad meeting, being held just ahead of the first-ever trilateral meeting between Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, is a move to demonstrate the importance of the grouping which Beijing rejects.

• It also ties in with the position of the Quad countries, which have looked at China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region as a challenge to maritime security.

• Trump, who revived the Quad grouping in 2017, has been giving mixed signals on China. The National Security Strategy in Trump 2.0 has been seen to be soft towards Beijing, a charge that the US administration denies.

• Sources pointed out that the four leaders will be meeting in a country which is not a Quad member for the first time since the grouping was upgraded to the level of leaders in 2021. Meanwhile, Modi reached the Philippines on Monday to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. “The visit reaffirms India’s partnership with ASEAN as a cornerstone to its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

Do You Know:

• The last Quad leaders’ meeting took place in September 2024, when then US President Joe Biden hosted the other three leaders in Wilmington, in Delaware. While it was India’s turn to host the meeting in 2024, Delhi swapped with Washington so that Biden could host it in the last year of his presidency.

• India was supposed to host the leaders’ summit in 2025, but the strained ties with the US over the tariffs, visa curbs and deportations, as well as Washington’s proximity to Islamabad, had cast a shadow. The situation has improved marginally, with Quad foreign ministers meeting thrice this year, including in Delhi in May, and twice in 2025. India is now expected to host the meeting next year, unless it passes the baton to another Quad member.

• India’s relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision, Modi said on Monday. MAHASAGAR, which translates to Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, is India’s expanded global maritime doctrine.

• Founded in 1967, ASEAN has 11 members — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The Quad question: Rejuvenate, neglect or abandon?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) With reference to the ‘Trans-Pacific Partnership’, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2016)

1. It is an agreement among all the Pacific Rim countries except China and Russia.

2. It is a strategic alliance for the purpose of maritime security only.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Bilkis Bano case: SC suspends life terms of two convicts, grants them bail

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism

• General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and granted them bail, noting that they had been incarcerated for over 17 years and one of them has a “severe handicap”.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is Bilkis Bano?

• Bilkis Bano case and collective conscience of society-connect the dots

• What do you understand by pardon, suspension, respite, remission and commute?

• Bilkis Bano case: What Supreme Court Said?

• What was the issue before the court here?

• What is Rule of law?

• What is right to liberty?

• How right to liberty is granted by the Indian Constitution?

Key Takeaways:

• Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat, were among the 11 men convicted in the case. Bilkis Bano, then 21 years old and five months pregnant, was gangraped and seven of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed during the Gujarat riots in 2002.

• “Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law. In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court,” a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale said in its order on October 28.

• Appearing for the appellants, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra said one of them was not named in the FIR and was implicated after nearly three years.

• Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre said both the trial court and the Bombay High Court had taken into consideration the relevant material brought on record, especially as the offence committed was so serious.

• In August 2022, the Gujarat government had released the convicts under its remission and premature release policy. But in January 2024, the Supreme Court had quashed the remission, stating that the Gujarat government had no jurisdiction to pass such orders. The court had said that as the Bilkis Bano case was heard in a court in Mumbai, it was the Maharashtra government that had the powers to grant remission and Gujarat could not “usurp” the same. In its order on October 28, the Supreme Court directed that the duo’s appeal, challenging the Bombay High Court’s May 2017 order upholding their conviction and sentencing, be listed for hearing in due course.

Do You Know:

• In 2004, the Supreme Court transferred the gang-rape case from Gujarat to Mumbai over apprehensions of evidence tampering and the lack of a conducive situation for a fair trial. Four years on, a trial court in Mumbai convicted the 11 men of charges including murder, rape and rioting. The convicts appealed this order in the Bombay High Court, which upheld the punishment. The men then filed Special Leave Petitions before the Supreme Court which, on November 20, 2017, dismissed them, upholding the findings of the High Court as well as the sentence.

• In 2022, one of the convicts again approached the top court seeking directions to the Gujarat government for premature release, citing a 1992 remission policy for convicts who had completed at least 14 years in jail. The court asked the Gujarat government to consider the application “within a period of two months”, in line with the policy. Based on this, a government panel recommended their release and they were released from a Gujarat jail on August 15, 2022. They were felicitated upon their release by local leaders. Bano filed a petition against their release. Other petitioners, too, approached the court through public interest litigations.

• On January 8, 2024, a Supreme Court division bench said the Gujarat government did not have the authority or jurisdiction to consider the remission applications of the convicts to reduce their sentence as the trial was moved to Mumbai.

This is because such an application can only be taken up by a government within whose territorial jurisdiction the applicant was convicted — in this case, Maharashtra — and not where the offence took place (that is, Gujarat). The court also said that the pleas for remission should have been considered as per a 2014 policy which has a bar for grant of remission to convicts of heinous crimes.

• The bench said that in prior judgments, the Supreme Court has expressed scepticism over the convict’s claim to a second chance, particularly if the offence is a heinous one. The court also said this is not an indefeasible right.

• Unlike remission, the current release is on bail pending appeal. Two of the men, while serving their life sentence, filed a special leave to appeal, challenging their conviction altogether. The division bench was told that they had already spent 17 years in jail, that one of them was implicated nearly three years after the case, and that he was severely disabled.

• When the court hears the entire case in detail as part of the appeal, it will go into the specific details on the merits of the case. The bench said that pending the appeal, the two men should be granted bail on grounds including the 17-year incarceration as part of their life sentence. The court also suspended their sentence, which means that their punishment is stayed till the final decision on the appeal. The other convicts can also file separate appeals seeking bail on similar grounds of parity.

• According to the law, the court will decide on their pleas, and if it upholds the high court and trial court judgment, and sentences them, they will have to return to jail. The court has said that the appeal will be heard “in its due course”.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Convicted of gangraping pregnant Bilkis Bano, killing family: Why bail now?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Consider the following statements with regard to pardoning power of the President of India: (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

I. The exercise of this power by the President can be subjected to limited judicial review.

II. The President can exercise this power without the advice of the Central Government.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) Only I

(b) Only II

(c) Both I and II

(d) Neither I nor II

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

📍Compare and contrast the President’s power to pardon in India and in the USA. Are there any limits to it in both the countries? What are ‘preemptive pardons’? (UPSC, GS2, 2025)

Politics

Let’s work to get back to 1.5° C target: COP31 draft agreement

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: At the start of the second week of negotiations at the ongoing climate conference in the Turkish city of Antalya, host countries Turkey and Australia circulated the first draft of a cover decision that expresses deep concern at the scientific finding that the 1.5 degree Celsius target had gone beyond reach and urges every country to work harder to limit the magnitude and duration of temperature overshoot beyond that target.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Turkey and Australia circulated the first draft of a cover decision-What are key points?

• What is Just Transition Work Programme?

• “Countries strongly resist any attempts to force any new climate targets”—Discuss

• How the Just Transition Work Programme (JTWP) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are different from each other?

• What are Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)?

• How Nationally Determined Contributions contribute to the Paris climate Agreement?

• Are Just Transition Work Programme legally binding?

• The COP 31 climate meeting-what has happened so far?

Key Takeaways:

• The 18-page draft decision, which is likely to undergo several amendments, also calls upon countries pursue efforts to bring back the levels of global warming to within 1.5 degree Celsius “as early as possible within this century”.

• The COP31 climate meeting in Antalya is being held in the backdrop of recent scientific assessments that it was no longer possible for the world to limit the rise in global temperatures to within 1.5 degree Celsius from pre-industrial times, one of the key objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement. The scientific assessment, put out by the UN Environment Programme earlier this year, said a warming of 1.7 to 1.8 degree Celsius was now inevitable, and the best that the world could hope for was to bring it back to the 1.5 degree Celsius level through concerted efforts over the next few decades.

• The draft cover decision, which is supposed to serve as a political declaration from COP31, spends several paragraphs on the 1.5 degree Celsius target, urging countries to do more to fight climate change. It also calls upon the developed countries to strive to achieve net-zero emissions status by as early as 2030 and net-negative emissions by 2040.

• Each of these requests is highly unrealistic, considering the progress made by countries so far. None of the countries are on track to achieve net-zero status by 2030, and only a couple of relatively small nations, which account for a very small part of global emissions, have set targets for achieve net-zero status by 2040. A majority of developed nations are not on track to achieve this even in 2050.

• Countries strongly resist any attempts to force any new climate targets, and the success of voluntary commitments, on the sidelines of these meetings, have been very limited. The draft decision does not ask every country to try and achieve 35% electrification by 2035, but only calls upon every country to recognise this as a new global goal.

• Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reiterated India’s position that a proposed Just Transition Mechanism must not create new obligations on countries. Just Transition refers to the efforts to ensure that transition to low-emission energy sources results in a fair, inclusive and socially equitable outcomes. Under a Just Transition Work Programme established three years ago, countries are currently negotiating the creation of a mechanism that would offer technical assistance, capacity building and knowledge-sharing

Do You Know:

• The draft decision proposes to set up a new technical ‘work programme’ on understanding the science of 1.5 degree with a particular focus on suggesting pathways to return to that level at some point. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a scientific body that produces comprehensive assessments of climate change every 5-7 years, had, in 2018, come out with a special report on 1.5 degree Celsius target, that dealt in detail, measures needed to be taken to meet this target.

• The draft decision also includes a reference to a new electrification target being pushed by Turkey and Australia, which seeks to increase the world’s share of electricity in total final energy consumption from the current 23% to 35% by 2035. Electrification is key to the global energy transition that the world has to go through to reduce its

greenhouse gas emissions.

• Turkey has been trying to convince countries to sign up to a voluntary commitment to this 2035 electrification target, but just about 30 countries had agreed to do so till the last count.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Climate meet begins, report says 2026 among warmest years ever

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

Statement I: At the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), India refrained from signing the ‘Declaration on Climate and Health’.

Statement II: The COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health is a binding declaration; and if signed, it becomes mandatory to decarbonize the health sector.

Statement III: If India’s health sector is decarbonized, the resilience of its health-care system may be compromised.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement II and Statement III are correct and both of them explain Statement I

(b) Both Statement II and Statement III are correct but only one of them explains Statement I

(c) Only one of the Statements II and III is correct and that explains Statement I

(d) Neither Statement II nor Statement III is correct

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Describe the major outcomes of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). What are the commitments made by India in this conference? (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

Explained

Why food inflation could be a major worry in 2027

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: India experienced an episode of high food inflation last during July 2023 to December 2024, when it averaged over 8.5% year-on-year. That was courtesy of a “strong” El Niño, which formed around June 2023 and ended by April 2024.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Types of Inflation like Moderate Inflation, Galloping Inflation, Hyper-Inflation, Stagflation, Deflation, Core Inflation etc.

• What are the causes of Inflation in the present situation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What is food inflation?

• What are the factors responsible for the recent rise in food inflation in India?

• What is El Niño?

• How El Niño influences on India’s monsoon rainfall and agricultural production?

• Know the relationship between deficient monsoon rainfall and food price inflation in India, with reference to the developments highlighted in the article.

• What role do government buffer stocks of cereals play in controlling food inflation?

Key Takeaways:

• The current El Niño, officially confirmed from June 2026, has already developed into a “very strong” event. Most global weather agencies project it to persist in a “strong-to-very strong” form through January-March, before turning “moderate-to-weak” towards April-May 2027.

• The effects have been felt in rainfall for the country as a whole during this southwest monsoon season (June-September), being 12.6% below its “normal” long period average. The northeast monsoon season from October has also registered 33.6% below-normal precipitation as of November 16. The southern states, Maharashtra, Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions, Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and the Northeast have borne the brunt of dry weather.

• The impact on food inflation is being seen too. The annual increase in the official consumer food price index crossed 5.3% in June, rising to 5.5% in July, 6% in August, 7.7% in September and a 23-month high of 8.9% in October.

• Going by the last food inflation episode — and the present El Niño being of much greater intensity than 2023-24, even tracking to be the strongest on record — one may expect a repeat, extending through 2027.

Do You Know:

Harish Damodaran Writes in “Why food inflation may creep higher in the months ahead”—

• El Niño – an abnormal warming of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean waters off the coasts of Peru and Ecuador – is associated with dry weather across India, Southeast Asia and Australia, while inducing heavy rains and destructive flooding in western Latin America, the US Gulf Coast and parts of the Caribbean. Sea surface temperatures in the east-central equatorial Pacific are currently 0.7 degrees Celsius above their 30-year-average. Any such deviation between 0.5 and 1 degrees is termed a “weak” El Niño. It is “moderate”, “strong” and “very strong” for deviations of 1-1.5 degrees, 1.5-2 degrees and above 2 degrees respectively.

• 2026 is seeing El Niño make a return after 2023-24, when it was a “strong” event that lasted from June 2023 to April 2024.

• This year has also witnessed a massive energy supply shock from the US-Israel versus Iran war. The closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway since February 28 has led to global fertiliser prices skyrocketing. In April-May, India contracted urea and di-ammonium phosphate imports at port-landed prices of $935-959 and $930-935 per tonne respectively, as against their corresponding year-ago levels of $410-420 and $700-725.

• India’s last episode of high food inflation was during July 2023 to December 2024, which was courtesy of the “strong” 2023-24 El Niño event. El Niño is known to not only suppress rainfall, but also raise temperatures. If this El Niño turns out to be a “super/very strong” and peak through October-January, it could result in a relatively short and warm winter. The rabi (winter-spring) crops are the ones that would bear the brunt. El Niño apart, agricultural production can also take a hit from fertiliser shortages due to the West Asia conflict. An offsetting factor here could be a US-Iran deal to end fighting and reopen the Hormuz maritime chokepoint – through which roughly a third of the globally traded fertiliser products transited before the War.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why food inflation may creep higher in the months ahead

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) In India, which one of the following is responsible for maintaining price stability by controlling inflation? (UPSC, CSE, 2022)

(a) Department of Consumer Affairs

(b) Expenditure Management Commission

(c) Financial Stability and Development Council

(d) Reserve Bank of India

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the causes of persistent high food inflation in India? Comment on the effectiveness of the monetary policy of the RBI to control this type of inflation. (UPSC, GS3, 2024)

📍Most of the unusual climatic happenings are explained as an outcome of the El-Nino effect. Do you agree? (UPSC, GS1, 2014)

Where India stands in fighting TB, despite missing 2025 target

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: While India has not achieved its target of eliminating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, five years ahead of the global deadline, it has been making strides. The incidence and mortality due to the bacterial infection has been on the decline.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Tuberculosis (TB) and India-Impact

• World Health Organisation’s Global TB Report 2026-what are the key takeaways?

• India has made tremendous progress in its fight against TB-What measures India adopted?

• Discuss the significance of India’s achievements in tuberculosis (TB) treatment and preventive therapy?

• What is India’s TB elimination target?

• What are the challenges and strategies in combating TB in India?

• What is the role of preventive healthcare in addressing communicable diseases like TB?

• Know India’s National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) in the context of WHO’s End TB Strategy.

• What are the socioeconomic implications of high TB incidence in India?

Key Takeaways:

• India has also seen an improvement in diagnosis — with more people accessing rapid diagnostics and getting tested for resistance to a commonly used antimicrobial.

• The country also saw a massive active case finding exercise over the last two years. Its incidence, however, remained uncalculated in this year’s Global TB report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in view of new district-level surveillance data becoming available.

• India reported a 38% reduction in its TB mortality as compared to 2015 — breaching the 2020 End TB milestone of reducing it by 35%, albeit five years later. India’s TB mortality reduced from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 18 per lakh population in 2025, according to the Global TB report. The 2025 target of reducing mortality by 75% still remains distant.

• This reduction came with WHO incorporating several different datasets to calculate the mortality. “Estimates of TB mortality in India for 2023–2025 were updated using recently released cause-of-death data from the sample registration system for the period 2022–2024, complemented by programmatic data for 2025,” the report said.

• India saw an increase in rapid diagnostic testing in 2025, with 46% of the cases being diagnosed using these. This is up from 38% the previous year. Quick diagnosis ensures timely treatment and prevents the further spread of the infection.

• The national programme has inducted several new testing methodologies under its TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The programme which was started in November 2024, has already screened 25 crore people — 11 crore people being screened using chest X-ray that can diagnose asymptomatic cases. Another three crore were screened using the highly accurate molecular test. This exercise led to detecting nearly 49 lakh new cases, including almost 15 lakh asymptomatic cases that might not have otherwise been detected

Do You Know:

• With TB continuing to be the biggest infectious killer in the world, the WHO set End TB targets to bring down the incidence, mortality, and catastrophic costs associated with it.

• With 2015 as the base year, countries have been trying to meet targets of reducing TB deaths by 35% by 2020, 75% by

2025, 90% by 2030, and 95% by 2035. The target for TB incidence is reduction of 20% by 2020, 50% by 2025, 80% by 2030, and 90% by 2035. And, zero catastrophic costs across the years.

• While catastrophic cost data is unavailable for India and the incidence for the year is yet to be calculated, the mortality figures saw a decline but not to the levels targeted for 2025. “India, much like the rest of the world, is unlikely to meet the targets. But, this is not the time for complacency. There is a need for sustained efforts and proper funding to control the disease,” said Braj R, health expert who works in the domain of TB.

• The country’s estimated incidence is missing from this year’s Global TB report. This is significant considering India has not released its own TB report, which used to be released annually in March on the occasion of World TB Day. This report usually provides granular state-level data on various indicators.

• The report explained: “India has established a system for district-level sentinel surveillance (DLSS) of population-level trends in the prevalence of TB disease and TB infection. The system is based on a cluster sampling design and includes 300 clusters in 50 districts, with an eligible population (based on age and residency) of about 150 000 people. The first round of data collection was completed in 2025, with future rounds planned every 2–3 years. In addition to robust monitoring of trends in the prevalence of TB disease and infection, findings will be used to improve estimates of trends in TB incidence.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: Everything you need to know about WHO’s Global TB Report 2025 and beyond

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Besides being a moral imperative of a Welfare State, primary health structure is a necessary precondition for sustainable development.” Analyse. (UPSC, GS1, 2021)

Economy

LTCG tax debated by economists at pre-Budget FinMin meeting

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

What’s the ongoing story:As the government began its pre-Budget consultations on Monday, the issue of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on equities was a keenly debated subject at a meeting of economists with officials from the Ministry of Finance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax?

• What is the significance of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax in India’s taxation system?

• Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) and Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG)-compare and contrast

• What are Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs)?

• What is the relationship between taxation policies and foreign portfolio investment flows?

• How can changes in capital gains taxation influence investment decisions?

• What is fiscal prudence?

Key Takeaways:

• The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saw certain economists suggest that the LTCG tax on equities need not be reduced and concessions should not be made to foreign investors. At the same time, opposing views were also made.

• “It was debated a lot, but no consensus emerged,” a person aware of the discussions said. Another person who participated in the meeting said granular inputs came from all those in attendance and there was no one dominant view.

However, others said there were “not many takers” for cutting the LTCG tax now that circumstances have changed, with foreign inflows into India seeing a sharp turnaround in recent weeks.

• The first half of November has seen Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) buy $9.53 billion worth of Indian shares — the highest monthly purchase on record — marking a remarkable turnaround that has helped propel the Nifty 14% higher over the last five weeks. “The government officials did not say anything and heard the economists out. But the mood in the room was not in favour of cutting or giving concessions on LTCG tax to foreign investors,” another participant told The Indian Express.

• Ever since the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India took measures in June to support the rupee and encourage inflows by removing capital gains and withholding taxes on foreigners’ investments into government bonds, there have been calls from foreign investors, tax experts, and industry leaders that India should either remove or lower the LTCG tax on equities. This currently stands at 12.5%.

• Deliberations have also been held within the government on whether this relief should be provided. Speaking at an event last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the debate on LTCG tax is “healthy” and she is “keen” to hear about it. The Indian Express reported last month that the government’s internal deliberations in the run-up to next year’s Budget include lowering LTCG tax for both domestic and foreign investors and letting foreign investors pay this tax on the gains made in dollar terms as opposed to in rupee terms. So far in 2026-27 as a whole, FPIs remain net sellers of Indian shares to the tune of $7.67 billion. In 2024-25 and 2025-26 combined, FPIs’ net sales of domestic stocks were $34.32 billion.

Do You Know:

• The Union Budget for 2026-27 targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP. However, soon after the Budget was presented, the war in West Asia began, leading to a surge in global commodity prices, including those of energy and fertilisers — two of India’s key imports.

• On inflation, economists were of the view that the current high prints were not very disturbing, considering they are not expected to remain elevated on a sustained basis. Data released last week showed India’s headline retail inflation crossed 6% for the first time in two years in October.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Tax cuts are a temporary fix for capital flows

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

1. Tax revenue as a percent of GDP of India has steadily increased in the last decade.

2. Fiscal deficit as a percent of GDP of India has steadily increased in the last decade.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither I nor 2

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Comment on the important changes introduced in respect of the Long Term Capital Gains Tax (LTCGT) and Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) in the Union Budget for 2018-2019. (UPSC, GS3, 2018)

📍What is the meaning of the term ‘tax expenditure’? Taking housing sector as an example, discuss how it influences the budgetary policies of the government. (UPSC, GS3, 2013)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(a) 3.(c) 4.(d) 5.(d)

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