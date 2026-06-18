UPSC Key: QS World University Rankings, Free Trade Agreement and Small Modular Reactor

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 18, 2026. If you missed the June 17, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Trade to sailor safety, Modi and Trump look to turn a new page

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: In their first meeting in over a year following the strain in bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump Wednesday walked the tightrope, projecting a positive path ahead with a trade deal soon, a strategic commitment to security, and remarks that rekindled hopes of skilled Indian professionals.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump first meeting in over a year-what were the highlights of the meeting?

• The relationship between India and the US-know in brief

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• How has the relationship between India and the US changed after operation Sindoor?

• What are the areas of cooperation between India and the US?

• What are the contentious issues between India and the US?

• What steps and measures taken by GOI to strengthen India-US relationship?

Key Takeaways:

• The meeting, on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Evian-les-Bains in eastern France, lasted 55 minutes, according to sources.

• Following the talks, Modi said, “Pleased to meet President Trump in Evian. We reviewed the sustained progress in our bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties.”

• “Conveyed India’s appreciation on the progress in the efforts for restoring peace and stability in West Asia. Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. Reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of civilians, including seafarers.”

• The leaders, according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, reviewed the significant progress achieved under the “India-US COMPACT, including in defence, trade, energy and people-to-people ties”.

• While Modi flagged India’s concerns over the Strait of Hormuz and the safety of its seafarers, Trump appeared conciliatory and measured on hot-button issues ranging from the long-pending trade deal to the mobility of Indian professionals headed to the US.

• Reiterating that he stopped eight wars, Trump was careful not to mention Pakistan or its leadership given Indian sensitivities. Bilateral ties, strained by Trump’s claim of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire in May 2025 post Operation Sindoor, a claim Delhi rejected, dived after he imposed heavy tariffs on India including a penalty for buying Russian energy. The preliminary framework for the bilateral trade deal could be reached only in February this year.

• Responding to questions, Trump did not express regret on the loss of Indian lives during the West Asia conflict, including the death of three Indian seafarers in a US Navy missile attack, but his remarks were in sharp contrast to what the US State Department had said on the call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar – it had quoted Rubio saying “violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated”. This had led to a row in India.

Do You Know:

• India-US relations have faced significant turbulence following Operation Sindoor, primarily strained by US President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire. While the nations continue cooperation in defense and technology, their partnership has grappled with tariff disputes and disagreements over India’s Russian oil purchases.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Global South shouldn’t be left to bear war burden, needs financial backing: PM to G7

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍‘What introduces friction into the ties between India and the United States is that Washington is still unable to find for India a position in its global strategy, which would satisfy India’s National self-esteem and ambitions’. Explain with suitable examples. (UPSC, 2019)

QS rankings: IIT-Delhi tops India list for 2nd yr, climbs to 118 globally

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: For the second consecutive year, IIT-Delhi ranked highest among Indian institutions in the QS World University Rankings 2027, climbing five places to 118th globally — the highest ever for an Indian institution, first achieved by IIT-Bombay in the 2025 rankings.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are QS World University Rankings ?

• Indian Universities in QS World University Rankings-what does the ranking says?

• What is the significance of QS World University Rankings?

• What is the role of research and innovation in improving the quality of higher education?

• What is meant by a knowledge economy?

• What are the factors responsible for the improved performance of Indian institutions in global university rankings?

• What makes Indian universities far from achieving greater global competitiveness?

• How can India strengthen its research ecosystem to become a global knowledge hub?

• What is the role of IITs and IIMs in India’s technological and economic development?

Key Takeaways:

• IIT-Bombay, which topped the country’s list in the past, dropped from 129 to 134. Last year, too, it had dropped 11 ranks. Globally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the list for the 15th year, followed by Stanford University, Imperial College, University of Oxford and Harvard University.

• The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) continue to dominate the country’s top 10 list. Besides IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras (ranked 170, up from 180 last year) is the only other Indian institution in the top 200 globally.

• The others in the top 10 nationally are IIT-Kharagpur (205), IIT-Kanpur (221), Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (221), University of Delhi (322), IIT-Roorkee (335) and IIT-Guwahati (349). Among these, IISc and IIT-Guwahati have dropped in the rankings as compared to last year.

• In fact, IISc has seen its rank slip consistently over the past few years — from 155 in 2023, when it was the top ranked Indian institution, to 219 last year and 221 this year. While it has a high score of 99.9 on the citations per faculty indicator, it does not fare as well on employer reputation (48.8), and employment outcomes (22.6), which are the metrics where IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay outperform the premier research institute.

• Apart from these, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, a private institution in Himachal Pradesh, has also made it to India’s top 10 list with a rank of 452, up from 503 last year.

Do You Know:

• According to the Wikipedia, the QS World University Rankings is a portfolio of comparative college and university rankings compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a higher education analytics firm.

• The latest edition of QS Rankings features 52 Indian universities, down from 54 last year. For the number of institutions on the list overall, India ranked fifth (52) after the US (184), UK (93), China (85) and Germany (60). The number of Indian institutions in the rankings has seen a 271% increase over the past decade — from 11 in 2015 to 52 this year. Globally, over 1,500 institutions made it to the rankings this year.

Beyond the IITs, Vellore Institute of Technology recorded the country’s biggest jump, climbing 94 ranks to 597th globally. BITS-Pilani climbed 93 places to 575, and Jamia Millia Islamia climbed over 75 ranks to 686 this time, entering India’s top 20.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why are universities boycotting global higher education rankings?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1. Which of the following provisions of the Constitution of India have a bearing on Education? (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. Directive Principles of State Policy

2. Rural and Urban Local Bodies

3. Fifth Schedule

4. Sixth Schedule

5. Seventh Schedule

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Demographic Dividend in India will remain only theoretical unless our manpower becomes more educated, aware, skilled and creative.” What measures have been taken by the government to enhance the capacity of our population to be more productive and employable? (UPSC, 2016)

NATION

EU to sign Free Trade Agreement with India by end of 2026, says Ursula at G7

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the EU will sign the Free Trade Agreement with India by the end of the year.

She made this comment after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?

• Know the significance of the European Union in the global economy.

• Why is the India–EU FTA considered strategically important for India?

• What are the key highlights of India–EU FTA?

• How the India–EU Free Trade Agreement will provide economic benefits?

• What are the major challenges in concluding a comprehensive India–EU FTA?

• Know the role of trade diplomacy in enhancing India’s economic and strategic influence.

Key Takeaways:

• In another development, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz invited Modi to visit Germany later this year.

• European Union’s von der Leyen posted on X, “Dear @narendramodi, it is a pleasure to meet again so soon. Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments. We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. And accelerate work on an investment agreement.”

• “We will also step up security & defence cooperation,” she said, adding that EU and India will join forces for better connectivity by advancing IMEC, the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor.

• According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian and recalling the landmark 16th India-EU Summit held in India in January 2026. The leaders welcomed the remarkable progress made in India-European Union relations since then.

• Exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, it said that “the leaders welcomed the developments in West Asia. They reiterated their shared commitment to shaping a resilient multipolar global order that contributes to peace and stability, prosperity and sustainable development.”

• On the meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, the MEA said that the leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral engagements and expressed satisfaction at the renewed momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, with the successful visit of the Chancellor to India and the conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations earlier this year.

• Chancellor Merz invited Prime Minister Modi for the 8th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), scheduled to be held later this year in Germany.

Do You Know:

• The first round of India-EU trade talks was initiated in 2007. By October 2013, New Delhi and Brussels had exchanged offers on tariffs and services, and were focusing on identifying the outlines of a possible agreement for the tricky market-access component of the FTA.

• The most politically sensitive topic from India’s perspective at that time was tariffs on car and car parts. By the time landing-zone negotiations started, the Indian elections were looming and prime minister Manmohan Singh’s government was facing political headwinds.

• India accounted for around 5% of EU’s textile and apparel imports in 2024. The EU’s top suppliers in 2024 were China (28%), Bangladesh (22%), Turkey (11%), Vietnam (6%), and then India.

Also, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Ethiopia all have zero duty access to the EU, either via FTAs or through LDC or least developed countries concessions. India’s average tariffs for goods from the EU are currently around 10-12%. The EU’s average tariffs for Indian goods are much lower, at around 3-4%.

Notably, more than 75% of India’s exports to the EU attract less than 1% tariffs even without the trade deal. Most of these Indian goods may not gain significant market access even after the FTA is signed compared to what India would have to offer by pruning its own high tariffs on a broad range of European goods.

• The major issues for the Indian side were automobiles, and wines and spirits made in Europe. Agriculture and food products, the most sensitive commodities, have been left out as these were “blocking the progress for a long time”. In the case of the automotive segment, which was the dealbreaker last time, there’s been quite a lot of play by both sides on the “complementary factors” — that India is strong in small and cheaper cars and European is strong in bigger vehicles. So, automobiles are being subjected to a price barrier for imports, and phased tariff reduction over 10 years. Typically, India approaches trade deals with its biggest negotiating plank being its big domestic market.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What the India-EU FTA signals about bilateral ties, and the message it sends

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2023)

The ‘Stability and Growth Pact’ of the European Union is a treaty that

1. limits the levels of the budgetary deficit of the countries of the European Union

2. makes the countries of the European Union to share their infrastructure facilities

3. enables the countries of the European Union to share their technologies

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

3) Which of the following adopted a law on data protection and privacy for its citizens known as General Data Protection Regulation’ in April 2016 and started implementation of it from 25th May, 2018? (UPSC CSE, 2019)

(a) Australia

(b) Canada

(c) The European Union

(d) The United States of America

ECONOMY

India-UK FTA to come into force on July 15

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: The India-UK trade deal is set to come into effect on July 15 after both countries, during last-minute talks in London this week, resolved differences over the terms of steel trade, which had delayed the implementation of the trade deal. The UK had announced fresh steel curbs in March this year, much after India and the UK had concluded the negotiations last year in July, which added a layer of complexity in trade ties.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-UK Deal-know its key takeaways

• What you understand by Free Trade Agreements (FTAs)?

• Know the types of Trade Agreements.

• Why the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) matter to India?

• How India-UK Free Trade Agreement will benefit India and UK?

• What are the key goods included in India-UK Free Trade Agreement?

• What do you understand by the ‘Rules of origin’?

• What led to the deal, and what issues emerged during negotiations?

• What about UK’s carbon tax?

• How the India-UK FTA represents a significant shift in India’s historically protectionist trade strategy?

• What are the deal’s structural features?

• Why agriculture and dairy continued to remain off-limits in the UK deal?

• ‘The Double Contributions Convention (DCC) for social security contributions’-what you understand by the same?

• How duty reductions on Scotch whisky reflect India’s broader strategic balance between revenue interests and trade liberalisation?

Key Takeaways:

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment and will unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers and MSMEs. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the deal leverages the country’s manufacturing prowess, service capabilities, and grassroots production directly into one of the world’s premier consumer markets.

• On the logjam over steel, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said India and the UK have reached a “consensus” to safeguard steel trade and that India’s steel and steel product exports would be protected through a carveout under three categories — country-specific quota (CSQ), residual quota and Authorised Use Scheme (AUS).

• “India and the UK have successfully reached a landmark consensus to safeguard and promote bilateral steel trade. Following constructive deliberations regarding the UK’s upcoming steel measures effective July 1, 2026, both sides mutually agreed to protect commercial interests, minimise market disruptions, and ensure an overall balanced and stable trading environment for exporters. About 85% of India’s exports are out of the steel measures. On the lines under the steel measures, India’s interest has been protected through a mix of CSQ, residual quota and access under AUS,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

• This arrangement means that steel shipments would be allowed in three buckets: one where a dedicated quota would be given to India, under which Indian steel products will not be competing with other countries, a second where goods will face competition and a third where certain specialised steel items required by the UK get quicker access.

• The resolution over the UK’s steel curbs assumes significance as the steel industry has told the government that Indian steel exports would decline despite the free trade agreement (FTA). Indian officials had said they would move to restrict UK whiskey exports if Indian interests were hurt due to the curbs. Indian negotiators were in London for steel related negotiations this week, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

Do You Know:

• India’s exports of iron and steel and their products to the UK stood at $893.4 million in 2025-26, accounting for a significant share of $13.4 billion in total merchandise exports to the UK.

• Industrial exports to the UK were facing two major regulatory impediments, even after concluding the trade negotiations. Officials said the immediate worry is the steel quota because it comes into effect on July 1. It will be followed by the UK’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), set to come into effect on January 1, 2027.

• The UK steel sector only accounted for 0.1% of UK economic output in 2024 but supported 37,000 jobs, many in the heartlands of the governing Labour Party, which grew from a trade union movement deeply rooted in Britain’s industrial heritage, as per Reuters. Fresh political challenges have been brewing for Prime Minister Keir Starmer after his Labour Party suffered steep losses in local elections across the country.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Deal’s done: India-UK Free Trade

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

📍How would the recent phenomena of protectionism and currency manipulations in world trade affect macroeconomic stability of India? (UPSC, 2018)

Special regulatory relaxations unlikely for small N-reactors

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: The country’s top atomic energy regulator is expected to maintain the same rigorous safety and licensing requirements for small modular reactors (SMRs) as those applicable to large nuclear reactors, The Indian Express has learned.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a small modular reactor?

• Why is nuclear safety considered a critical aspect of nuclear energy development?

• Why top atomic energy regulator is expected to maintain the same rigorous safety and licensing requirements for small modular reactors (SMRs)?

• What are the opportunities offered by Small Modular Reactors for India’s energy sector?

• What are the rigorous safety and licensing requirements for large nuclear reactors (SMRs)?

• The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act-know the key highlights and features

• What is High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU)?

• What is a Thorium-based nuclear reactor?

Key Takeaways:

• This comes even as SMRs are increasingly being pitched as a safer alternative to conventional reactors because of their advanced designs and passive safety systems. The government is currently readying the rules under the SHANTI Act, which opened up the country’s tightly regulated civil nuclear sector to private participation.

• With capacities ranging from 30 megawatt electric (MWe) to 300 MWe per unit, SMRs are being viewed as a promising option for decarbonising energy-intensive sectors such as steel, aluminium and cement, owing to their ability to produce large volumes of round-the-clock, low-carbon electricity.

• The regulator’s position is significant given the concerted push in the SHANTI Act to fostering private sector participation in the nuclear sector.

Do You Know:

• The need for stringent safety and licensing requirements have been considered necessary as most prospective domestic entrants in the sector lack experience in operating nuclear facilities.

• The SHANTI Act, which received the assent of President on December 21, 2025, effectively allows private sector participation for the setting up a nuclear facility, or to carry out activities for the production, use and disposal of nuclear energy under a license from the Central Government and safety authorisation of the country’s nuclear regulator — the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

To address this issue, the regulator views design support from the foreign or domestic technology providers as a precondition for granting licenses to any new entrants.

• The licensing framework is expected to remain the same for both SMRs and large reactors, notwithstanding the nascent state of India’s SMR ecosystem and the domestic policy push for these small reactors.

• India’s nuclear power programme has so far been anchored by indigenous pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs), which use heavy water as both coolant and moderator and natural uranium as fuel. Even though PHWRs will continue to form the backbone of the country’s nuclear expansion plans, SMRs are increasingly viewed as technology of promise that could help in industrial decarbonisation.

• SMRs are also becoming the focal point in India’s international outreach for nuclear collaborations, with the high project costs of large light water reactors triggering questions about the feasibility of their large-scale deployment in India. Last month a visiting high-powered American nuclear delegation was informed, in their meetings with top government functionaries, of India’s ambitions to progressively enter the manufacturing value chain of SMRs. It is learnt that India is actively seeking foreign expertise and investment to support the development of a domestic SMR ecosystem.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Scaling down in nuclear power and space: Why small is now the new big as India opens up two strategic sectors to private participation

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) In India, why are some nuclear reactors kept under “IAEA safeguards” while others are not? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

(a) Some use uranium and others use thorium

(b) Some use imported uranium and others use domestic supplies

(c) Some are operated by foreign enterprises and others are operated by domestic enterprises

(d) Some are State-owned and others are privately owned

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍With growing energy needs should India keep on expanding its nuclear energy programme? Discuss the facts and fears associated with nuclear energy. (UPSC, 2018)

Amid West Asia conflict, bitumen woes hit India’s road infrastructure push

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has hit India’s push to expand road infrastructure. Bitumen, crucial for road construction, was also caught in the crossfire just like oil and gas, with an import dependency ranging between 30 to 40%.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is bitumen?

• Why bitumen is important in road infrastructure development?

• What are the impact of disruptions in bitumen supply on India’s infrastructure ambitions?

• What is Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)?

• How can geopolitical conflicts influence infrastructure projects in importing countries?

Key Takeaways:

• India was not always as dependent on imports. The change has been driven by the mega road projects undertaken within the last decade, through schemes like Bharatmala (for enhancing road connectivity via expressways and economic corridors) and PMGSY.

• National Highways have grown from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1.47 lakh km currently (a 61% increase), while the length of expressways increased from 93 km to 3,052 km. However, domestic bitumen production has not kept pace. Imports have more than doubled, and consumption increased by almost 50%. According to data available with the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of MoPNG, bitumen imports began in 2001-02, at around 9,000 tonnes. A significant increase was recorded in 2013-14, when 2.46 lakh tonnes were imported — more than double the previous year’s import volume.

Do You Know:

• Bitumen is a mixture of organic liquids that are highly viscous, black, sticky, entirely soluble in Carbon Disulfide, and composed primarily of highly condensed Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons. Bitumen, derived from crude oil, is mainly used as a binder in road construction where it holds together materials like sand, gravel, and crushed stone, to form asphalt. Waterproof, adhesive, and flexible, it helps roads withstand traffic load and various weather conditions. Thus, it is known as black gold in the pavement industry.

• Almost 85% of the paved roads in India are of flexible type and hence the research in the area of bitumen is

soaring sky high.

• The government has a target of building 10,000-km of highways in the ongoing financial year 2026-27. Additionally, 17,365 km of roads remain to be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Phase-III, a flagship scheme for rural infrastructure.

• Bitumen imports have taken a hit after the war, with road construction companies and contractors raising concerns over low supplies and increasing prices with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and state road agencies.

• According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) data, India imported 2.36 lakh tonnes of bitumen in April 2026, compared to 2.97 lakh tonnes imported in April 2025 and 2.74 lakh tonnes imported in April 2024.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | Bitumen in Spotlight: Why ‘Black Gold’ behind India’s roads is making headlines

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) In rural road construction, the use of which of the following is preferred for ensuring environmental sustainability or to reduce carbon footprint? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. Copper slag

2. Cold mix asphalt technology

3. Geotextiles

4. Hot mix asphalt technology

5. Portland cement

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 4 and 5 only

(d) 1 and 5 only

EXPLAINED

More Indians are taking to sea, most are non-officers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: As the number of Indian seafarers has increased more than fivefold over the past one-and-a-half decades, the workforce composition has shifted distinctly towards non-officers, with more ratings — hands-on operational or technical crew — joining ships.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘seafarer’?

• India’s maritime administration is primarily under which ministry?

• Why has India emerged as a major supplier of maritime manpower?

• What are the key challenges faced by seafarers in the contemporary shipping industry?

• What are the factors responsible for India’s growing presence in the global maritime workforce?

• What are the opportunities and challenges associated with maritime employment in India?

Key Takeaways:

• According to data maintained by the Directorate General of Shipping, the officer-to-rating ratio among Indian seafarers has flipped from 60:40 in 2010 to 35:65 in 2024. Globally, the officer-to-rating ratio stands at 45:55.

• Data also indicates a more rapid expansion of the non-engineering (nautical) workforce. Between 2010 and 2024, the number of engineering crew more than tripled from 25,844 to 100,792, while the strength of nautical crew increased more than fivefold from 36,423 to 207,109.

• In 2024, half of the non-engineering Indian crew were working as cooks, hospitality staff, salon ratings, cruise vessel staff, wipers, cleaners, painters, and lookout staff. In 2010, less than 37% were engaged in these roles.

• At the same time, the number of Indian bosuns — the senior-most non-officer deckhands — rose from none in 2010 to 4,324 in 2024, and the number of Able Seamen increased from 708 to 16,568 over the same period.

• In 2010, nearly half of the non-engineering Indian crew — 16,590 or 46% — worked in the rank of third officer or above. In 2024, this fell to under 20% (40,303), as Indians joined non-officer ranks in large numbers.

Indian seafarers: Composition of crew (2010-2024) Indian seafarers: Composition of crew (2010-2024)

• Among non-officer engineering staff, most work as oilers, motormen, and engine petty officers. Among officers, the majority work in the rank of third engineer or higher. Since 2010, when India had 62,267 active seafarers, the country’s maritime workforce has expanded more than fivefold, marking one of the most significant shifts in the global maritime labour market.

Do You Know:

• India ranks among the top three suppliers of maritime personnel, alongside the Philippines and China, accounting for approximately 17% of the global seafaring workforce: about 3.23 lakh seafarers out of a global total of 1.89 million. Today, nearly one in five seafarers globally is Indian.

Unsurprisingly, Indian seafarers mostly work on foreign-flagged vessels, which employed 123,729 (86%) of the 143,940-strong Indian workforce in 2016. This has inched higher to 278,466 (90%) of the 307,901-strong workforce in 2024. This explains the disproportionate exposure of Indian crew to risks posed by a potentially hostile maritime environment since the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed in early March.

• As of June 11, 562 Indian seafarers were aboard 13 Indian-flagged vessels, including 329 in the Persian Gulf region west of the Strait of Hormuz, and 233 in the Gulf of Oman east of the strait. This was down from 753 seafarers aboard 27 Indian-flagged vessels reported in mid-March.

• Of the 13 Indian-flagged vessels reported last week, five were crude oil tankers, three container ships, two bulk carriers, and one each of an LPG tanker, a chemical/product tanker, and a dredger. Subsequently, at least one tanker safely exited the Strait of Hormuz on June 15.

On June 11, the government said that more than 18,000 Indian seafarers were facing uncertainty across the broader Gulf region — down from 23,000 reported in mid-March.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | Who protects seafarers at sea? Understanding maritime governance and international laws

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(a) 3.(c) 4.(b) 5.(a)

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