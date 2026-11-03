UPSC Key: Police Personnel in India, Corvettes and Communist Party of China

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 3, 2026. If you missed the November 2, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

OCIs don’t have right to protest, says HC; Imran Khan says sorry

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

What’s the ongoing story: Saying that Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders don’t have “any right to criticise the country” and such actions “cannot be tolerated”, the Bombay High Court on Monday asked actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, to submit an “unconditional apology” and “categorical undertaking” that he would not participate in future protests. The court said it could then ask the authorities to adopt a “lenient approach”.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What exactly Bombay High Court said?

• What is meant by Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)?

• Who are Person of Indian Origin (PIO)?

• What is the difference between OCI and person of Indian origin?

• Who are ‘Citizens’?

• When can OCI registration itself be cancelled?

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• What fundamental rights available to Indian citizens and those available to Overseas Citizen of India, with particular reference to Articles 19 and 21?

• Can participation in a political protest by a foreign national or OCI cardholder automatically justify a direction to leave India?

Key Takeaways:

• Khan, represented by Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, submitted the undertaking and unconditional apology. “I am volunteering to give the present undertaking that there will be no participation by me in any protests in the future,” he said, adding that he would “not join or indirectly influence others to protest in future”. The undertaking, filed through advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal, noted that he has lived in India for the past 42 years, has “utmost love” for the country, and his “life, profession and affiliation are all confined to this great nation”.

• The HC was hearing Khan’s plea against the Leave India Notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on October 14, days after he was detained at a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 10.

• While the FRRO notice asked Khan to leave India by October 28, the court, last week, kept it in abeyance until November 2. On Monday, the court put the notice in abeyance until the next hearing on December 7.

• “In the meantime, we expect that he would reside in India as a law-abiding person, not associating/ indulging in any activities/ protest, rights which are available to the citizen/s of this country under the Constitution,” the HC noted in its order. During the hearing on Monday, the bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna also questioned the FRRO and orally remarked that Khan should have been given “at least an opportunity” to present his side before being issued the Leave India Notice.

• Addressing Khan, Chief Justice Tripathi said in oral remarks: “You have to give a categorical undertaking that you will not participate in any such agitation because it is not available to the OCI card(holders). You cannot behave like an Indian citizen… because you are not even remotely affected to that cause. Therefore, you had no right at all to participate in this.”

Do You Know:

• The OCI scheme was introduced in 2005 for certain categories of foreign nationals of Indian origin. India does not permit dual citizenship, and an OCI remains a foreign national holding the passport of another country.

• The status nevertheless gives privileges unavailable to ordinary foreign nationals, most importantly a multiple-entry lifelong visa and exemption from registration with the FRRO irrespective of the duration of stay. OCI cardholders also receive parity with Indian citizens or NRIs in certain areas, including some property, educational and professional rights.

• But there are restrictions. A March 2021 government notification requires OCI cardholders to obtain special permission before undertaking research; missionary or Tabligh work; mountaineering; journalistic activity; certain employment or internships in foreign diplomatic establishments; or entering protected, restricted or prohibited areas.

Who is an Indian citizen?

• OCIs also do not possess the political rights of Indian citizens. Under Section 7B of the Citizenship Act, they cannot vote or contest elections, and Article 19 rights — including the constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech and peaceful assembly — are guaranteed specifically to citizens.

• The government may cancel OCI registration if it was obtained through fraud, false representation or concealment of a material fact; if the person has shown “disaffection” towards the Constitution; helped an enemy during war; or, in specified circumstances, has been convicted of serious crime.

The widest ground is Section 7D(e), which permits cancellation where the government considers it necessary in the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of India, friendly relations with foreign countries, or “the general public”.

• The law has subsequently been expanded to cover specified legal violations as well as certain cases involving OCI status obtained through marriage. But unlike a straightforward immigration direction, cancellation now carries an express procedural safeguard: an OCI must be given a reasonable opportunity of being heard. Courts have repeatedly examined how much latitude the broad cancellation provisions give the government.

• In previous OCI cases:

—Aatish Taseer: The writer had been a persistent critic of the Modi government and, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, wrote the TIME cover article describing Modi as India’s “Divider in Chief”. The article triggered a political controversy. Months later, the government cancelled his OCI, saying he had concealed when applying for his status that his father, Salmaan Taseer, had been a Pakistani national. Taseer disputed the concealment allegation and linked the action to his writing; the Home Ministry denied that connection.

—Ashok Swain: The Sweden-based academic had for years sharply criticised the Indian government on social media and in public commentary. In 2020 he was served a notice alleging “inflammatory speeches and anti-India activities”; his OCI was eventually cancelled. A later government order expressly cited his regular tweets, writings and speeches, alleging that they spread “detrimental propaganda”, damaged India’s image and institutions and were inimical to sovereignty, security and public interest. The Delhi High Court first set aside the cancellation order and, in March 2025, struck down the subsequent one because the tweets and writings relied upon had not been supplied to him, depriving him of an effective opportunity to answer the allegations. The government was left free to proceed afresh.

—Christo Thomas Philip: Philip, a US citizen and doctor working in Bihar, ran into trouble over alleged evangelical and missionary activity. He was prevented from entering India and subsequently had his OCI cancelled under Section 7D(e), with authorities alleging missionary activity. The Delhi High Court in January 2019 found that the government had not established the statutory basis for treating the activity as threatening sovereignty, security or public interest and ordered his OCI restored and his entry facilitated. The case was among the litigation preceding the government’s later move to give explicit legal backing to restrictions on missionary activity through the 2021 OCI notification.

—Khalid Jahangir Qazi: The US citizen of Kashmiri origin faced allegations of activities prejudicial to India, including alleged pro-separatist activity. His OCI was cancelled in 2023 and he was separately blacklisted under the then Foreigners Act. The Delhi High Court in November 2024 set both actions aside, holding that vague allegations of “anti-India activities” did not give him a meaningful opportunity to defend himself; it allowed the government to start proceedings afresh with specific allegations.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍This word means: OCI (Overseas Citizen of India)

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) With reference to India, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2021)

1. There is only one citizenship and one domicile.

2. A citizen by birth only can become the Head of State.

3. A foreigner once granted the citizenship cannot be deprived of it under any circumstances.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 2 and 3

The City

‘Don’t behave like protesters’: Delhi Police sees protest within own ranks

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies IV: Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration

What’s the ongoing story:Unprecedented scenes were witnessed outside the Delhi Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Monday as around 100 personnel protested the transfer of two police officers following a scuffle with lawyers on October 23 as seniors tried to persuade them to call it off.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the fundamental ethical values expected from members of uniformed services?

• What are the fundamental principles of discipline and accountability expected from members of the police force?

• Know the role and responsibilities of the Police officials in maintaining discipline, coordination and administrative accountability within a metropolitan police organisation.

• What is the significance of internal grievance-redressal mechanisms in a disciplined organisation such as the police force?

• What are the ethical dilemma faced by a police officer when institutional loyalty conflicts with the duty to uphold law, impartiality and public accountability?

• What can be the ethical implications of using collective pressure to challenge administrative decisions within a disciplined uniformed organisation?

• “The uniform represents institutional authority and public trust, not merely membership of a professional fraternity”—Critically examine this statement in the context of the protest by ACP Manasvi Vashishtha.

Key Takeaways:

• The protest began outside Gate No.1 at 8.30 am. Soon after, DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma reached the spot and spoke to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha — one of the officers who was transferred — urging him not to stage a protest. He also urged personnel to maintain discipline and not behave like protesters.

• The personnel initially refused to go inside the PHQ and meet senior officers, before agreeing to wait until noon, saying more personnel were on their way. Around 11.45 am, the protesters were taken to the Adarsh Auditorium where Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other senior officers, including Special Commissioners of Police, interacted with them.

• At the meeting, Commissioner Kumar sought to reassure the 500-strong gathering, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Ministry stood with them, as per sources.

• However, sources added, Vashistha insisted that he would not withdraw the case filed against lawyers after the last month’s confrontation, it is learnt. At the time of the incident, the ACP held the charge of Shahdara and the Gandhi Nagar subdivision. Hence, the case was filed at Shahdara police station.

• The ACP, who was posted in the Gandhi Nagar subdivision, and Inspector Arun Kumar, the SHO of Shahdara police station, were transferred following the incident in which an advocate allegedly sustained a serious head injury.

Do You Know:

• The police personnel in India are legally prohibited from staging public protests, going on strike, or forming unions.

• Article 33 of the Constitution—This article grants Parliament the special power to restrict or abrogate the Fundamental Rights (including freedom of speech and expression, and the right to form associations under Article 19) of members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police forces, and intelligence agencies to ensure proper discharge of duties and maintenance of discipline.

• According to the Indian Kanoon web portal, the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966 (Act No. 33 of 1966) is an Indian legislation enacted to restrict certain fundamental rights under Part III of the Constitution of India for members of police forces and public order maintenance forces.

• According to Live Law, The Supreme Court has clarified that police officers are citizens and are equally bound to honour and uphold fundamental rights—such as the freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a)—as any other person. Because the police machinery is considered part of the “State” under Article 12, officers themselves are constitutionally obligated to respect the fundamental rights of citizens rather than violate them.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Ethics Simplified: Indian Police and Ethics

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Explain the process of resolving ethical dilemmas in Public Administration. (UPSC, GS IV, 2018)

📍Discipline generally implies following the order and subordination. However, it may be counter-productive for the organisation. Discuss. (UPSC, GS IV, 2017)

📍Examine the relevance of the following in the context of civil service: (UPSC, GS IV, 2017)

(a) Transparency

(b) Accountability

(c) Fairness and Justice

(d) Courage of Conviction

(e) Spirit of service

Delhi AQI worsens: Unfavourable weather, farm fires across border to blame; GRAP-II invoked

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story:As the air quality in the Capital deteriorated sharply to enter the ‘Very Poor’ category on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why Delhi pollution is always in News?

• What are the major sources of air pollution in Delhi?

• Know the Supreme Courts Judgments on Delhi Air Pollutions.

• Know the National Green Tribunal and Various Decisions given by NGT like modification in National Clean Air Programme.

• Air Quality Management in NCR Region-Role and Steps Taken so Far?

• What is Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)?

• What are the other reasons for Air pollution in Delhi?

• How do seasonal factors contribute to the air quality issues in the region?

• ‘The role of stubble burning in neighbouring states in exacerbating Delhi’s air pollution’-Discuss

• What are the Steps taken By Central and Delhi Government to Curb Pollution like Car Rationing (Odd-Even Policy)?

• Know the best International Practices to Curb Air Pollution in Urban Areas

Key Takeaways:

• Citing a sharp rise in the air quality index (AQI) from 117 on October 31, in the ‘Moderate’ category, to 261 (‘Poor’) on Sunday, followed by a further jump to 324 (‘Very Poor’) on Monday, the watchdog attributed the deterioration to unfavourable meteorological conditions and ordered intensified pollution-control measures.

• Farm fires across the border, in Pakistan’s Punjab, are also adding to the pollution load in the Capital.

• The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has forecast that Delhi’s air quality will remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category from till November 5, with the outlook for the subsequent six days ranging from ‘Very Poor’ to ‘Poor’.

• With GRAP Stage II in force, authorities have rolled out a range of anti-pollution measures across Delhi-NCR, alongside restrictions on the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles into the Capital. These include daily mechanical road sweeping, intensified water sprinkling with dust suppressants, and stricter inspections of construction sites to enforce dust-control norms.

• To encourage public transport use, parking fees have been hiked, traffic personnel have been deployed at congestion hotspots, and public transport services have been augmented. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced 20 additional train trips on weekdays.

• The measures also ban the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries, while restricting diesel generator sets to emergency and essential services. Resident Welfare Associations and commercial establishments have been directed to provide electric heaters to security guards and other outdoor staff to curb the open burning of wood and biomass.

• Separately, the DMRC said it has intensified dust-control measures at its construction sites and adjoining roads, including mechanical cleaning, debris removal, and inspections to ensure construction materials remain covered and wheel-wash facilities are functional. It has also installed over 250 anti-smog guns and misting systems across construction sites, Metro stations and office buildings, officials said.

• The deterioration comes amid a combination of unfavourable weather conditions and smoke from agricultural residue burning in neighbouring regions, including across the international border in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

• Even as the number of farm fires recorded in India remains relatively low compared with previous years, 219 residue-burning events were recorded on Monday, taking the seasonal total since September 15 to 3,535, according to the data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI). The institute monitors satellite-detected fires by filtering them against specific agricultural land boundaries.

Do You Know:

• Meteorological conditions have also been unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants. North-westerly winds prevailed over Delhi, with speeds reaching 10-15 kmph through the day on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The wind speed is forecast to decrease to around 10 kmph during the evening and night.

• India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) was launched in 2019 to achieve a 20-30 per cent reduction in concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 by 2024 (base year, 2017). It encompasses a wide range of specific interventions including reduction of vehicular pollution through regulatory norms, promotion of public transport and improvements in roads and bridges; tackling industrial emissions; notification of eight waste management rules; monitoring of ambient air quality; and prevention and control of paddy stubble burning.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The sickness in the air

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) In the context of WHO Air Quality Guidelines, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. The 24-hour mean of PM2.5 should not exceed 15 µg/m³ and annual mean of PM2.5 should not exceed 5 µg/m3.

2. In a year, the highest levels of ozone pollution occur during the periods of inclement weather.

3. PM10 can penetrate the lung barrier and enter the bloodstream.

4. Excessive ozone in the air can trigger asthma.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1, 3 and 4

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1 and 2 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Describe the key points of the revised Global Air Quality Guidelines (AQGs) recently released by the World Health Organisation (WHO). How are these different from its last update in 2005? What changes in India’s National Clean Air Programme are required to achieve revised standards? (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

📍What are the key features of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiated by the government of India? (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

Nation

Navy to add eight next-gen corvettes from two PSUs

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

What’s the ongoing story:Days after the Cabinet Committee on Security greenlighted the project, the Ministry of Defence on Monday signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) to acquire eight next-generation corvettes for the Indian Navy.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are corvettes in Indian Navy?

• India’s Naval Strength in terms of presence of corvette and frigate in Indian Navy-Know the Data

• What is Defence Acquisition Council?

• Defence Acquisition Council comes under which ministry?

• Who is the Chairman of the Defence Acquisition Council?

• Know the importance of the eight Next Generation Corvettes in strengthening India’s maritime presence and safeguarding its maritime trade routes.

Key Takeaways:

• This is the first project in which the ships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) selected through a competitive process, marking a major milestone in India’s indigenous warship design and construction capabilities, the ministry said in a statement.

• While GRSE will build five corvettes, GSL will build the remaining three. According to the ministry, the corvettes will be equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities, including advanced missiles, weapons and sensor suites, enabling them to undertake missions across the air, surface and sub-surface domains.

• Welcoming the deal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X, “The construction of these ships will generate approximately 72 lakh person-days of employment in the shipyards and 460 lakh person-days in ancillary industries and MSMEs over the next ten years.”

• “The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities in safeguarding maritime trade routes, conducting anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations, strengthening coastal defence, undertaking littoral combat operations, and carrying out maritime presence and surveillance missions,” the ministry stated.

• The project will also give an impetus to India’s indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem by strengthening collaboration among defence PSUs, private shipyards, and Indian industrial partners, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

• The project is intended to create a versatile combat platform that can perform a variety of roles, including anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance and reconnaissance, search-and-attack missions, and coastal and littoral defence, among other deterrence and maritime security operations.

Do You Know:

• A Corvette is the smallest class of naval ships and it falls below the warship class of a frigate. These are highly agile ships and are categorised as missile boats, anti-submarine ships, coastal patrol crafts and fast attack naval vessels. The word corvette itself is derived from French and Dutch origin. Corvettes date back to the 18th and the 19th century when they were extensively used in the naval warfare duels that were fought at high seas. However, these were powered by sails and masts, and disappeared for a while when steam powered naval ships made their appearance. During World War II, the term Corvette was used to describe vessels which had anti-submarine roles assigned to them. Modern Corvettes can go up to 2,000 tons in displacement which helps in keeping them agile.

• The Indian Navy at present has the Kamorta Class Corvettes, which are also known as Project 28. These ships have an anti-submarine role and are manufactured at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata. The four Kamorta Class Corvettes that the Indian Navy possesses are named INS Kamorta, INS Kadmatt, INS Kiltan and INS Kavaratti. The first of these was commissioned in 2014 and the last one in 2020.

• The next-generation Corvettes will be manufactured for various roles like surveillance missions, escort operations, deterrence, surface action group operations, search and attack and coastal defence. It is worth noting that these roles will be in addition to the anti-submarine roles being already performed by the existing Corvettes in the Navy.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Next-generation Corvettes, and the combat edge Navy seeks through them

PM: India to add 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity in the next 10-11 years

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: India will add 500 gigawatts (GW) of new non-fossil fuel capacity over the next 10-11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India will add 500 gigawatts (GW) of new non-fossil fuel capacity over the next 10-11 years -Why it is significant?

• What is meant by non-fossil fuel-based installed power capacity?

• Identify the major non-fossil energy sources contributing to India’s clean energy capacity.

• What are the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission?

• What are the challenges posed by renewable energy intermittency?

• What role can nuclear energy and emerging storage technologies play in meeting India’s 500 GW non-fossil capacity goal by 2030?

• India’s net-zero by 2070 pledge-what domestic reforms and international support mechanisms are required?

• Why electricity accounts for under 22% of India’s total energy consumption?

• How India’s climate targets reflect a shift from mitigation to adaptation priorities, in view of its development needs?

Key Takeaways:

• “This target is somewhat difficult, but I have faith in the capabilities of our country. And that is why I say, ‘We will do it!’,” PM Modi said while speaking at the inaugural session of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026.

Modi said India’s journey in the clean energy sector has been one of promises, passion and performance. “Under the Paris pledge, India had also set a target of meeting half of its installed power capacity from non-fossil sources, and India achieved this target in 2025 itself. That means we achieved it five years ahead of schedule. Today, more than 50 per cent of our installed power capacity is based on non-fossil sources,” he added.

• He said India is also working resolutely towards achieving the target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and have already achieved nearly 300 GW.

“Today, India is among the top three countries in the world in solar and renewable energy,” he added. Currently, India has 308 GW of installed non-fossil capacity, about 55.1% of the total power generation capacity of 558.89 GW, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority.

• Highlighting that the global economy has witnessed unprecedented crises over the past few years from the Covid-19 pandemic to the West Asia crisis, he said India has managed this crisis better so far, and India’s growth has remained high despite the ongoing West Asia crisis.

• Modi said more than $164 billion has been invested in the renewable energy sector over the past decade.

• In just two years since the RE-INVEST Summit in 2024, he said investments of around $63 billion have come into the sector.

Do You Know:

• The 50 per cent share of non-fossil sources in installed electricity capacity has been achieved through rapid growth in renewable energy in the last couple of years, particularly in solar energy. For instance, in 2024, almost 30 GW of renewable energy was installed, the maximum for any year. Of this, solar energy stood at nearly 24 GW.

• India aims to install 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030. This is also a stated climate objective for India, though not an official target it has committed itself to. However, for it to materialise, significant contributions need to come from nuclear power as well.

• Many of the 10 nuclear reactors that India is currently building are expected to become operational during this timeframe, doubling the current capacity to about 17 GW by 2030. The Bharat Small Modular Reactors that India is developing are unlikely to fructify during this time.

• The international climate architecture, governed by the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement, allows countries to set their own climate targets. Not surprisingly, most countries have set modest targets for themselves. But even then, many developed countries have struggled to deliver on their promises, not just on emission reductions but also on climate finance.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India’s ‘green’ power capacity overtakes thermal: Why it matters, the challenges posed, and what’s next

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Which of the following statements with regard to Green Hydrogen is/are correct? (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

1. It is decarbonized hydrogen obtained from natural gas reforming combined with carbon capture and storage (CCS).

2. It is produced using electrolysis of water with electricity generated by renewable energy.

3. National Green Hydrogen Mission of India aims for abatement of nearly 50 MMT of annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Write a review on India’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement (2015) and mention how these have been further strengthened in COP26 (2021). In this direction, how has the first Nationally Determined Contribution intended by India been updated in 2022? (UPSC, GS3, 2025)

The Editorial Page

The Communist Party with Xi Jinping characteristics

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Jabin T Jacob, Devendra Kumar Writes- Chinese military modernisation and expansion is so far advanced that it requires greater political oversight over decision-making within the PLA so that political goals and the military means to achieve them are better aligned.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the organisational structure of the Communist Party of China (CPC), with particular reference to the Central Committee, Politburo and Politburo Standing Committee.

• What are the implications for China and the rest of the world of this stringent CPC approach to “self-governance”?

• What is the significance of the Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China?

• What is meant by the Chinese Communist Party’s policy of ‘full and rigorous Party self-governance’?

• Know the composition and significance of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in China’s political and military administration.

• How China’s integration of domestic development priorities with national security objectives influences its economic and foreign policy decisions?

Key Takeaways:

• Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, when Xi Jinping took over as general secretary, discipline inspection and supervisory organs across the country have filed 8.105 million cases and punished 7.922 million officials. Contrast this with the situation in India, where even if it were the claim that the problem does not exist at the scale it exists in China, it should still be concerning that consolidated figures are not issued by the government and that available figures are scattered across multiple sources.

• However, the real significance of China’s long-running anti-corruption campaign is in the sustained targeting of the “tigers”, or Party officials in senior ranks. Of the millions punished, 963 are “officials registered at and supervised by the CPC Central Committee”, which is to say very senior officials including Central Committee (CC) members.

• Each Party Congress elects a CC of approximately 200 full members and 170-odd alternate members. The full members choose the politburo of about 25 members from within their ranks and it is from the politburo that the Standing Committee, including the general secretary, are chosen.

• In other words, the full CC members are the 200 most powerful people in China, comprising party secretaries (equivalent to Indian chief ministers) and governors of provinces, central government ministers, military leaders at the theatre command level and heads of Central Military Commission (CMC) departments, heads of the party organisations that report directly to the CC — such as, for example, the Communist Youth League — and heads of national-level organisations such as the All China Women’s Federation, All-China Federation of Trade Unions and state-owned enterprises. The alternates, meanwhile, occupy junior ranks and constitute leaders-in-waiting.

• By the end of the fifth plenum of the 20th CC, a total of 51 members — full and alternate — had been expelled, an unprecedented number in the post-Mao period. At the end of the 18th and 19th CCs, the numbers were respectively 49 and 12. In other words, approximately an eighth of the 20th CC membership were removed before the full term concluded. It is against this backdrop that the fifth plenum issued its communiqué, ‘Resolution on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance’.

Do You Know:

• A key political meeting that recently concluded in China reflected President Xi Jinping’s resolve to tighten political control and reinforce the supremacy of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

• The Fifth Plenary Session of the Party’s 20th Central Committee, held in Beijing from October 26–29, also addressed institutional vulnerabilities, which matter ahead of next year’s Party Congress — an all-important meeting held every five years. According to the official communiqué, the conclave focused on internal Party discipline, leadership adjustments, and preparations for the next political cycle.

• During its five-year tenure, the CPC Central Committee, elected by the National Party Congress (NPC) or the national legislature, holds seven plenary sessions. These serve as important instruments for translating the NPC’s political directions into policies and decisions.

• Although each plenum follows an established agenda, the 20th Central Committee (established during the 2022 Party Congress) witnessed some deviations. The First and Second Plenums focus on top leadership appointments and state institutional structures. The Third Plenum addresses major economic policies and reforms; this time delayed and held in July 2024.

• The Fourth Plenum, associated with Party building, was held in October 2025 and took up the task of finalising guidelines for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), an exercise normally reserved for the Fifth Plenum. Consequently, the Fifth Plenum shifted its emphasis towards strengthening CPC governance structures ahead of the 2027 Party Congress. The Sixth traditionally centres on ideology and Party discipline, while the Seventh prepares the agenda for the next NPC.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why India should observe China’s Fifth Plenum, as Xi Jinping tightens political control

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍‘China is using its economic relations and positive trade surplus as tools to develop potential military power status in Asia’. In the light of this statement, discuss its impact on India as her neighbour. (UPSC, GS2, 2017)

The Ideas Page

Smaller cities can lead the way on climate resilience

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Vaishnavi T G Shankar and Sanjay Sridhar Writes- Every season brings a familiar climate stress to Indian cities. Summers bring hotter days and warmer nights, increasing cooling needs. The monsoon overwhelms stormwater drains and floods neighbourhoods.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is climate-resilient development?

• How climate-resilient integrates climate adaptation, emissions reduction and sustainable development in urban planning?

• Why are smaller cities in India considered better positioned than large metropolitan cities to adopt climate-resilient development models?

• How urban land-use patterns, building density, urban expansion and green cover influence cooling demand in Indian cities?

• What is the significance of the National Mission on Sustainable Habitat and India’s Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategy in promoting climate-resilient urban development?

• How building design, energy efficiency and thermal comfort practices can help reduce cooling demand and urban heat exposure?

Key Takeaways:

Vaishnavi T G Shankar and Sanjay Sridhar Writes-

• The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change offers a useful framework: climate-resilient development, which brings together adaptation, emissions reduction, and sustainable development. Where housing is built, how water is managed, and which land is developed are not merely planning decisions; they also determine future climate risks, energy use, and resilience.

• India’s Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategy submitted to the UNFCCC and the National Mission on Sustainable Habitat provide a framework to integrate climate considerations into urban development. More recently, the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme covering 18 cities, and the recognition of heat as a notified disaster, enabling the use of disaster funds for heat resilience, reflect growing attention to climate risks. The next step is to embed these priorities in routine planning and investment.

• This is particularly important as India urbanises. More than half of India’s urban population lives in cities with fewer than one million residents, and estimates indicate that more than 50% of the housing needed by 2070 is yet to be built. Unlike large cities, where retrofitting infrastructure or changing development patterns can be costly and complex, smaller cities have an opportunity to shape how they expand.

• Decisions made today on housing, roads, drainage, buildings, and public spaces can lock cities into high energy use and climate vulnerability or create more resilient and resource-efficient neighbourhoods. The opportunity lies in choosing development pathways that deliver climate resilience alongside better services and quality of life.

• Consider heat. Rising temperatures increase cooling needs, air-conditioning use, and electricity demand. Yet cooling demand is shaped not only by rising temperatures but also by how cities grow.

Do You Know:

Vaishnavi T G Shankar and Sanjay Sridhar Writes-

• A study across 88 Indian cities highlights that land use patterns, building density, urban expansion, and green cover influence cooling demand. India’s Cooling Action Plan estimates that building design, energy efficiency, and thermal comfort practices could reduce cooling demand by 20% by 2037-38. Urban planning and building regulations are therefore important levers for reducing heat exposure while limiting energy demand. Telangana’s cool roof policy, which covers specified categories of buildings, illustrates how building regulations can integrate climate considerations into development.

• Water security offers another example of interconnected benefits. Groundwater meets around 50% of urban water supply in India, but over-extraction depletes aquifers and increases the energy required to pump water from greater depths.

• Climate-resilient development does not always require a separate funding stream; it can begin with how existing municipal revenues, government transfers and scheme-based grants are allocated and designed. Ahmedabad has integrated climate considerations into its municipal budget, directing funds towards energy-efficient water supply, stormwater management, renewable energy in municipal buildings, and urban greening, illustrating how existing resources can deliver development and climate outcomes.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India must set a higher bar on clean energy targets

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) In the context of India’s preparation for Climate-Smart Agriculture, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2021)

1. The ‘Climate-Smart Village’ approach in India is a part of a project led by the Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS), an international research programme.

2. The project of CCAFS is carried out under Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) headquartered in France.

3. The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in India is one of the CGIAR’s research centres.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍‘Climate change’ is a global problem. How India will be affected by climate change? How Himalayan and coastal states of India will be affected by climate change? (UPSC, GS3, 2017)

Explained

Why collared Kuno cheetahs cannot be live-tracked

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Satellite collars fitted on cheetahs are not a live telecast and cannot provide continuous live tracking, Kuno National Park Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said – remarks that come as officials face the heat over lapses in monitoring following the death of a 19-month-old cheetah.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are satellite collars?

• How satellite collars are used to monitor the movement and location of wild animals such as cheetahs?

• Differentiate between satellite-based tracking and Very High Frequency (VHF) radio tracking in wildlife monitoring.

• Why do satellite collars fitted on cheetahs not provide continuous, real-time location information? Explain the role of transmission intervals and battery life.

• How dense forest canopies, rocky terrain, caves and deep valleys interfere with satellite-based wildlife tracking?

• Why is continuous monitoring of cheetahs important for the successful implementation of Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park?

• Why missed satellite transmissions can create significant gaps in monitoring highly mobile animals such as cheetahs?

Key Takeaways:

• The explanation comes as the state government has suspended six forest department officials in connection with the death of KNG22, a male cheetah who was found seriously injured in the Sheopur territorial forest division on October 25 and died during treatment at the veterinary facility of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur on October 27.

• The cheetah, an offspring of Nirva — a six-year-old female South African cheetah that is part of India’s Project Cheetah at Kuno — was found with multiple foreign bodies lodged in his body. Five firearm pellets were recovered during emergency surgery.

• In his note recently written, Kuno director Uttam Kumar Sharma sought to explain the limitations of satellite-based wildlife monitoring, saying that a satellite location only provides the geographical position of an animal at a particular point in time. By the time the information reaches the monitoring team and personnel reach the reported location, the animal may have moved several kilometres away.

• “Therefore, let us get rid of the misconception that a satellite-collared animal is available for continuous live tracking, like a live television broadcast,” Sharma wrote.

At Kuno, monitoring teams track around 15 cheetahs through a combination of satellite collars and radio receivers. Satellite collars provide location information over large and often inaccessible areas, while VHF equipment is used by field teams to locate animals more precisely on the ground.

• The collars are generally programmed to transmit location information at six-hour intervals. Sharma said this frequency was chosen to maintain a balance between obtaining location information and ensuring the battery lasts sufficiently long.

Do You Know:

• Cheetahs are highly mobile animals and move an average of 6-8 kilometres a day. On many occasions, they cover 12-15 kilometres or even more, with their movements often concentrated during the early morning and late evening hours. This means that by the time a monitoring team reaches the last reported satellite location, the animal may have moved several kilometres away and could have gone outside the team’s VHF radio range. “If the scheduled satellite transmission is also missed, the only option is to wait for the next successful location fix,” Sharma wrote.

• Once a new location is received, the team moves towards that point and attempts to bring the animal back within VHF radio range. Following a cheetah on foot is extremely difficult, while vehicles cannot move through forests in straight lines, as animals do. The actual distance covered by a monitoring vehicle can be several times the straight-line distance between two locations.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Who shot Kuno’s young cheetah? Three arrested, weapon missing

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2024)

1. Lions do not have a particular breeding season.

2. Unlike most other big cats, cheetahs do not roar.

3. Unlike male lions, male leopards do not proclaim their territory by scent marking.

Which of the statements given above are correct 2

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 2

6) Consider the following: (UPSC, CSE, 2012)

1. Black-necked crane

2. Cheetah

3. Flying squirrel

4. Snow leopard

Which of the above are naturally found in India?

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(a) 2.(b) 3.(b) 4.(d) 5.(a) 6.(b)

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