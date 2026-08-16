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UPSC Key: PM’s Independence Day speech, FAST-DS, and Privilege notice

How is knowing about the Saptadhara goals relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as privilege notice, FAST-DS, and India's nuclear target hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 16, 2026.

UPSC Key: PM’s Independence Day speech, FAST-DS, and Privilege noticePrime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi. Know more in our UPSC Key. (@narendramodi/YT via PTI Photo)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
28 min readNew DelhiAug 16, 2026 06:04 PM IST First published on: Aug 16, 2026 at 06:04 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 16, 2026. If you missed the August 15, 2026  UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

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Youth will power our journey to Viksit Bharat 2047, says PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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