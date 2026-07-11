UPSC Key: PM Modi in New Zealand, Kerala birth rate and E20

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 11, 2026. If you missed the July 10, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday, with talks focused on trade and investment, and high-tech innovation in dairying, farming and high-performance sports, sources said.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Know about the history of India-New Zealand relationship

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and New Zealand?

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— What are the efforts taken by India for Indo-Pacific outreach? Why is it important?

— What is the significance of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?

— What measures can further strengthen their relationship?

— What do you understand to elevate a bilateral relationship to a ‘strategic partnership’?

— Map work: Location of New Zealand and water bodies surrounding it

Key Takeaways:

— Modi arrived in Auckland on the final leg of his three-nation visit, where he was received by Luxon at the airport. This is the first visit to New Zealand by an Indian prime minister in 40 years.

— Modi’s visit comes at a significant time, following the recent signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The two sides had decided to start negotiations in March 2025, during Luxon’s visit to India, and completed the FTA talks in April this year, signing the pact in a record 13-month span.

— Bilateral trade with New Zealand currently stands at US$2.25 billion. With the FTA and an almost tariff-free business environment, officials said there is a strong likelihood of rapid trade growth. Both countries are also aiming to double their trade in goods and services by 2030, and the FTA’s provision for US$20 billion in investment in India over the next 15 years is expected to drive stronger economic partnership, officials said.

— The strategic and geopolitical backdrop to the visit is New Zealand’s desire to diversify its economic partnerships, given its heavy dependence on a single market — a space India is hoping to fill.

— Technology and innovation, one of New Zealand’s strong suits, will be a key focus of the visit. New Zealand spends roughly 1.5% of its GDP on R&D and has achieved excellence in sectors such as dairying, farming and high-performance sports.

— India’s outreach to New Zealand is also part of Delhi’s Indo-Pacific strategy, and, alongside Indonesia and Australia, is expected to further strengthen India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, and its outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. This assumes importance in the wake of China’s assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

— People-to-people ties will be another key aspect of the visit, with New Zealand home to around 3 lakh persons of Indian origin who share a strong connection with India and play an important role in the country’s politics, economy and business. Modi will also address the Indian diaspora at a community programme.

Do You Know:

— India and New Zealand decided to elevate their bilateral relationship to a ‘strategic partnership’ after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterpart, Christopher Luxon, on Saturday and endorsed the ‘India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030’.

— After the bilateral talks in Auckland, PM Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 40 years, said the meeting marks the beginning of a new chapter in India-New Zealand relations.

— India and New Zealand also agreed to double bilateral trade to NZ$7 billion or Rs 35,000 crore by 2030, in the context of the Free Trade agreement signed in April this year. “This year, we signed a Free Trade Agreement in record time. This achievement will open new doors for the industries, farmers, and youth of both countries,” PM Modi said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Modi, Luxon elevate India-New Zealand ties, chart 2030 roadmap

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) Consider the following countries: (UPSC CSE 2025)

I. United Kingdom

II. Denmark

III. New Zealand

IV. Australia

V. Brazil

How many of the above countries have more than four time zones?

(a) All the five

(b) Only four

(c) Only three

(d) Only two

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II, III: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation; Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Countering criticism over its ethanol blended petrol programme, the government on Friday said while the current base fuel E20 — 80% petrol, 20% ethanol — can reduce fuel economy in some vehicles by 3-5%, it is cleaner and superior in other performance parameters vis-a-vis pure petrol and lower ethanol-petrol blends.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is Ethanol? What are the different generations of biofuels?

— How is Ethanol produced?

— Why is India pushing for Ethanol blending?

— What are the recent concerns with higher ethanol blending?

— What are the raw materials used for producing Ethanol?

— What do you understand about anti-knock and octane?

— What changes need to be made in vehicles for using ethanol blended fuel? What are its challenges in India?

Key Takeaways:

— On consumers not getting the option to choose between pure petrol and ethanol-blended petrol of different blend levels, the government said that offering multiple grades of base fuel across the country would create an “enormous logistical challenge”, apart from raising costs and reducing operational efficiency in the complex fuel retail network.

— The government also argued that achieving 20% ethanol blending levels required massive investments, and going back to a lower blend level would not be prudent on various counts. India achieved 20% ethanol blending in petrol last year and the E20 fuel is currently the standard petrol variant across the country.

— There has been public backlash over the E20 fuel, with claims ranging from reduction in mileage to engine component wear and tear in older vehicles whose engines were not designed for higher ethanol blends.

— The government has been attempting to allay such fears, saying that the drop in mileage in older vehicles would be marginal, outweighed by benefits like higher octane rating, superior anti-knock characteristics, faster combustion, better pickup, smoother acceleration and cleaner engine operation.

— However, following the backlash, there are indications that introduction of higher blends of ethanol in petrol may be delayed by the government. On Tuesday, The Indian Express had reported that the government was likely to push back the proposed shift to E25 fuel.

— In its note on Friday, the ministry reiterated that the ethanol-petrol blending programme dates back over two decades, and “nobody questioned ethanol as a fuel”, given its use in various countries, including the US and Brazil.

— According to the ministry, if E20 was damaging rubber components, fuel lines or engines, there would have been lakhs of warranty claims by vehicle owners, widespread component failures, and an avalanche of complaints across the country, which “has simply not happened”. — The government also assured that the ethanol supply chain is among the most tightly regulated fuel supply systems, and that ethanol and blended petrol conform to strict Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications and undergo quality checks at every stage from the “distillery to the depot to the retail outlet”.

Do You Know:

— Ethanol, or ethyl alcohol, is a liquid that has several uses. At 95% purity, it is called rectified spirit and is used as the intoxicating ingredient in alcoholic beverages. At 99%-plus purity, ethanol is used for blending with petrol.

— Ethanol is a common type of biofuel, a renewable fuel derived from biomass, from plants or agricultural, animal, domestic, and industrial biowaste. Biofuels are significantly cleaner than conventional fossil fuels, though lifecycle impacts vary based on feedstock and production methods.

— When ethanol is produced from these sources, it is called bioethanol (a subset of Ethanol). Bioethanol can be easily generated from sugarcane, beet juice, corn, rice, or other grains. These fuels are known as first-generation biofuels.

Grain plant process flow in ethanol production (Source: BPCL Ethanol booklet, mopng/Image recreated using AI) Grain plant process flow in ethanol production (Source: BPCL Ethanol booklet, mopng/Image recreated using AI)

— According to the National Policy on Biofuels, different generations of Biofuels are:

(i) First Generation (1G) produces bio-ethanol from molasses and bio-diesel from non-edible oilseeds.

(ii) Second Generation (2G) ethanol can be produced from municipal solid waste

(iii) Third Generation (3G) fuels like bio-CNG

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍PM Modi’s Ethanol push at Jewar airport. Why this biofuel is important for your UPSC exam

📍Why mileage-conscious Indian motorists are resisting the ethanol mandate

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) According to India’s National Policy on Biofuels, which of the following can be used as raw materials for the production of biofuels? (UPSC CSE 2020)

1. Cassava

2. Damaged wheat grains

3. Groundnut seeds

4. Horse gram

5. Rotten potatoes

6. Sugar beet

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 5 and 6 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 6 only

(c) 2, 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

(3) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2025)

Statement I: Of the two major ethanol producers in the world, i.e., Brazil and the United States of America, the former produces more ethanol than the latter.

Statement II: Unlike in the United States of America where corn is the principal feedstock for ethanol production, sugarcane is the principal feedstock for ethanol production in Brazil.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct and Statement II explains Statement

(b) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct but Statement II does not explain Statement I

(c) Statement I is correct but Statement II is not correct

(d) Statement I is not correct but Statement II is correct

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: Kerala’s crude birth rate (CBR) has dropped into single digits for the first time, according to the vital statistics report of 2024 published by the state economics and statistics department. The data also shows that 2023 and 2024 recorded the sharpest back-to-back annual declines in the CBR in recent decades. Here are the key numbers from the report.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the CBR?

— Know about other indicators: Total Fertility Rate, Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), and Infant Mortality Rate

— What does this tell you about Kerala’s health infrastructure?

— What is the status of CBR in India?

— What efforts does the government take to improve the infant mortality rate?

— Know about the major schemes in the health sector

Key Takeaways:

— CBR falls below 10 for the first time: The state’s CBR stood at 9.64 in 2024, down from 11.06 in 2023. CBR measures the total number of live births per 1,000 people in a population during a given year.

— Live births drop sharply: The number of live births registered fell to 344,766 in 2024, down from 393,231 in 2023.

— Kerala’s CBR was 17.67 in 1992 and stayed around that level for several years. It slipped to 16.63 by 2006 and 15.75 by 2010. The rate fell below 15 for the first time in 2016, at 14.48, before dropping again to 13.79 in 2019. It then declined by 1.02 between 2019 and 2020, and by 0.83 between 2020 and 2021.

— Kerala’s crude death rate (CDR), which rose to 9.66 in 2021 and 9.16 in 2022 due to the pandemic, has since eased. The CDR stood at 8.77 in 2024, up slightly from 8.59 in 2023. Since 2010, when the CDR was 6.88, the figure remained largely stable until the 2021 pandemic-driven spike, after which it has shown a downward trend.

Do You Know:

— Decades of social investment, targeted interventions and an effective public distribution system are among the key reasons Kerala achieved a major health milestone – lowering its Infant Mortality Rate to 5 deaths per 1,000 live births. (November 2025)

— IMR is the number of deaths of children below the age of one per 1,000 live births.

— The major causes, according to officials, were premature births, low birth weight, and birth asphyxia — when a newborn doesn’t get enough oxygen before, during, or just after birth, potentially affecting vital organs. The state also faced rural-urban disparities, with tribal and coastal populations reporting higher infant mortality.

— To reduce IMR, the state health department, along with the National Health Mission (NHM) and the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), launched a focused programme across state and district hospitals, both public and private.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍As India celebrates National Newborn Week, a look at how Kerala achieved its IMR milestone

📍What are the potential implications of missing public health metrics in NFHS-6?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) The total fertility rate in an economy is defined as (UPSC CSE 2024)

(a) the number of children born per 1000 people in the population in a year.

(b) the number of children born to a couple in their lifetime in a given population.

(c) the birth rate minus death rate.

(d) the average number of live births a woman would have by the end of her child-bearing age.

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

In order to enhance the prospects of social development, sound and adequate health care policies are needed, particularly in the fields of geriatric and maternal health care. Discuss. (UPSC CSE 2020)

EDITORIAL

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

What’s the ongoing story: Manish Sabharwal and Ravi Bapna wrote: The failure of multiple visits by the Japanese government to 111-year-old Sogen Kato’s house to honour him — he was never home — had a simple explanation. He had been dead for 30 years while his family collected his pension. This triggered a national investigation that identified 3 lakh people who were assumed to be “living” but were dead.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is digital public infrastructure?

— What are the steps taken by India for sovereign AI?

— What is the application of AI in various sectors?

— How can AI be deployed in governance?

Key Takeaways:

— India’s Aadhaar programme has reduced such pension scandals, improved the efficiency of government spending (up 117 times since 1991), and catalysed digital payments (42 per cent of the world’s transactions). The next orbit for digital public infrastructure (DPI) lies in AI integration — it will raise state capacity and empower the new tone from the top on Jan Vishwas.

— A recent conference at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) suggested optimism about this digital revolution of AI for three reasons.

— India is the world’s largest natural data laboratory. Integrating DPI with AI could be the biggest reimagination of the Indian state since 1947. And AI deployment may be more employment-generative than AI generation.

— Deploying AI in the daily lives of citizens and companies requires more ingenuity, organisational savviness, and human capital than AI generation itself does. You don’t have to build a car to drive it; let’s build the roads (AI applications) that get people to extract economic and social value.

— India’s enterprise DPI, currently under implementation (universal enterprise number, entity digilocker, API Setu, single source of truth for regulation), could potentially combine with a Universal Lifetime Social Security Account for every citizen (Aadhaar punji) to unleash a revolution in formalisation similar to what NPCI did in payments (private innovation on a non-profit layer).

— This would reduce information asymmetry, lower transaction costs, improve credit allocation and worker-job matching, enhance supply chain and logistics efficiency, and accelerate the creation of high-wage, private, non-farm jobs.

— Combining our strengths in DPI with the new tone from the top about Jan Vishwas (NCAER research suggests 66 per cent of connected Indians use the internet for entertainment but only 11 per cent for online government services), could deliver our new tryst with destiny: Higher state capacity, citizen satisfaction, and mass prosperity. And this is an appointment we shall keep.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Expert Explains | AI is reshaping warfare: How India can keep pace

UPSC Mains Practice Question Covering similar theme:

Introduce the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). How does Al help clinical diagnosis? Do you perceive any threat to privacy of the individual in the use of Al in healthcare? (UPSC CSE 2023)

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-I, III: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclones. Etc.; Disaster and disaster management.

What’s the ongoing story: The landslides in recent days in the Western Ghats and other parts of India have reignited discussions on the need for an early warning system for such events.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Why are landslides more frequent in Wayanad?

— How early warning systems can help mitigate the impact of natural disasters?

— How prone are western ghats to landslides?

— What are the main reasons for landslides?

— How far are human activities responsible for landslides?

— What is the impact of landslides on infrastructure and human lives?

Key Takeaways:

— Landslides can indeed be predicted, at least in highly prone areas like Wayanad, where a 2024 landslide killed more than 300 people. Early warning systems can be installed for timely evacuations from danger zones.

— Examples of early warning systems for landslides can be found in India, too. Barely two weeks before the 2024 landslides in Wayanad, a series of landslides in the hills of Munnar (further south in Kerala) saw no loss of life. This was partly because the Idukki district administration had evacuated people on the advice of a team of researchers from Amrita University, who were testing an early warning system at a few sites in the district.

— About 13% of India’s total landmass, covering about 0.42 million square km, is known to be prone to landslides, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. The risk is highest in the Himalayan region and along the Western Ghats.

— Recently, Professor Dericks Praise Shukla and his team at IIT Mandi have unveiled their own landslide early warning system, which is in the process of getting validated with ongoing events in the Himalayan region. Over the last year, their models were validated against about 80 actual landslides in the region.

— Shukla has been using a probabilistic forecasting method to track possibilities of landslides in the Himalayan region. His team has mapped out vulnerable spots in the region using a satellite-based database of past events.

— Since rainfall is one of the most common triggers, the team uses highly localised rainfall forecasts to model the probability of a landslide at these sites. Several other relevant factors like soil conditions, rock stability, extent of slope, and population density have to be fed into the model.

Do You Know:

— A landslide is a physical phenomenon in which a mass portion of rock, debris, or soil falls due to the influence of gravity. Landslides are one of the common geological hazards in hilly areas throughout the world.

— The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released the “Landslide Atlas of India” in 2023. Landslides mapped in the ISRO atlas are mainly event-based and season-based.

— Excluding snow covered areas, approximately 12.6 per cent of the country’s geographical land area (0.42 million sq km) is prone to landslides. As many as 66.5 per cent of the landslides are reported from the North-western Himalayas, about 18.8 per cent from the North-eastern Himalayas, and about 14.7 per cent from the Western Ghats.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Maharashtra rain: Why the Western Ghats received historically high rainfall this July

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Describe the various causes and the effects of landslides. Mention the important components of the National Landslide Risk Management Strategy. (UPSC CSE 2021)

The Himalayas are highly prone to landslides.” Discuss the causes and suggest suitable measures of mitigation. (UPSC CSE 2016)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

What’s the ongoing story: After being stuck for nearly three years over certification issues, the movie Satluj, based on the life of rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on ZEE5 on July 3. Just two days later, however, it was taken off the platform.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the difference between theatrical release and OTT release?

— How are they regulated?

— What is the need for regulation?

— Understand the controversy regarding the Sutluj movie?

— What do you understand about “reasonable restrictions” on free speech under Article 19(2) of the Constitution?

— What is Section 69A of the IT Act?

Key Takeaways:

— Government sources have cited “security concerns“ over the film. An Inter-Departmental Committee, constituted by the government under the Information Technology Rules 2021, is set to take up the matter.

— The takedown of a film that was never allowed a theatrical release has put the spotlight on the parallel regulatory regimes in India — the Cinematograph Act for theatrical releases and the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021 for streaming platforms.

— The film chronicles the life and death of Khalra, the Amritsar-based activist, who investigated the alleged illegal cremation of “thousands of unidentified bodies” by police during Punjab’s militancy years. He was abducted and killed in 1995, a case in which several police officials were convicted.

— The project, originally titled Ghallughara, changed its name to Punjab ’95 after the first round of scrutiny by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC sought 127 cuts before it would clear a theatrical release, which the makers refused.

— Therefore, the film never reached the cinemas and eventually arrived on the over-the-top (OTT) platform — without the cuts — under the name Satluj. Parallelly, the makers challenged the CBFC’s objections before the Bombay High Court in 2023, but later withdrew the petition.

— Theatre releases are governed by the Cinematograph Act, 1952. Under Section 4 of the Act, any person wishing to exhibit a film publicly must apply to the CBFC, a statutory body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Screening uncertified films in a cinema is a criminal offence.

— The CBFC certifies films into categories: U (unrestricted); UA (unrestricted with parental guidance); A (adults only), and S (restricted to specialised audiences).

— The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, further split the UA category into age-based sub-categories and made certificates perpetually valid, removing the earlier 10-year limit.

— The Act also empowers the board to refuse certifications or to grant them subject to excisions and modifications if a film is against the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India… These are the “reasonable restrictions” on free speech under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

— OTT platforms typically operated with minimal oversight. But as their influence and reach grow, the government has made attempts to regulate these platforms.

— OTT content is regulated under part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which prescribe a code of ethics requiring publishers to exercise caution over content that may fall under the grounds for “reasonable restrictions” mentioned above.

— In the 2023 Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, which was subsequently withdrawn, the government attempted to define OTT platforms as a broadcasting service to bring them under its ambit.

— In the case of Satluj, however, the government has reportedly used its powers under Section 69A of the IT Act to take down the movie.

Do You Know:

— Section 69A involves the power to issue orders to block content. These orders are issued under the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. The government must record the reasons for blocking in writing, and then a designated Review Committee examines these directions and can set aside orders if they do not comply with Section 69A.

— The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has formed a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee under Rule 14 of the IT Rules to examine Satluj’s content and make recommendations to the government.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why Delhi HC’s upholding of Telegram block has larger implications beyond ‘information’ itself

📍The ‘Satluj’ saga: How a film shining light on Punjab tragedy cannot reignite militancy

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(5) According to the Constitution of India, which of the following are fundamental for the governance of the country? (UPSc CSE 2013)

(a) Fundamental Rights

(b) Fundamental Duties

(c) Directive Principles of State Policy

(d) Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“Right of movement and residence throughout the territory of India are freely available to the Indian citizens, but these rights are not absolute. “ Comment. (UPSC CSE 2022)

Discuss Section 66A of the IT Act, with reference to its alleged violation of Article 19 of the Constitution. (UPSC CSE 2013)

ALSO IN NEWS

The prevailing El Niño in the Pacific Ocean could intensify during the coming months and turn into one among the largest events in the historical records, US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday.

El Niño and La Niña are the two phases of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a naturally occurring ocean-atmosphere interaction. These events influence global weather patterns and can trigger extreme weather, droughts, and heatwaves across the globe. El Niño has a general warming impact on the planet. Over the Indian region, it has the effect of suppressing rainfall. This year, the monsoon in India is expected to be well below normal, mainly on account of the developing El Niño.

FIVE officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), including its Executive Director, have been suspended for alleged irregularities in the sale of rice meant for public distribution in the North Eastern states, The Indian Express has learned.

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY

1. (b) 2. (a) 3. (d) 4. (d) 5. (c)

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