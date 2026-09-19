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UPSC KEY: Plug-in Hybrid EV, Himalayan Monal and Russia Sanction Bill

Why is knowing about the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the Himalayan Monal, Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act and new draft film certification guidelines hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 19, 2026.

UPSC Key: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Himalayan Monal and Russia Sanction BillThe Modi-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the Summit saw both countries produce their own statement. Comparing the two, there are four noteworthy aspects.
Written by: Raveena Baneta
32 min readNew DelhiSep 19, 2026 07:04 PM IST First published on: Sep 19, 2026 at 07:04 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 19, 2026. If you missed the September 18, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

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