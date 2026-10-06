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UPSC Key: Parliamentary Privileges, Optogenetics and Form 6

Why Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for 2026 is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as water security, Goods and Services Tax and India-Switzerland relations on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for October 6, 2026.

Yemen conflict, Houthis, Saudi Arabia, Goods and Services Tax, Form 6, Special Intensive Revision, India-Switzerland, Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, European Free Trade Association, Great Nicobar Island, water security, Jal Jeevan Mission, optogenetics, Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for 2026, parliamentary privileges, Indian Express UPSC Key, Upsc Indian Express, UPSC Key August 2026, upsc civil services exam, Indian express for upsc Prelims 2026, upsc mains 2026, UPSC key, UPSC key terms, IAS current affairs, upsc today news, UPSC General Studies 1, UPSC General Studies II, UPSC General Studies III, UPSC General Studies IV, UPSC mains answer writing, upsc GS paper 1, upsc mains GS paper 1, upsc geography, upsc history, GS paper 1, upsc, upsc mains 2026, UPSC mains answer writing, upsc GS paper 4, upsc mains GS paper 4, upsc ethics, gs paper 4, Current events of national and international importance, History of India and Indian National Movement, Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society, Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations, Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude, UPSC prelims result 2026, UPSC, Civil Services Exam, current affairs, UPSC static syllabus, UPSC dynamic syllabusUPSC Key October, 2026: Here's what you should be reading from the October 6, 2026 edition of the Indian Express. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)
Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
37 min readHyderabadOct 6, 2026 07:22 PM IST First published on: Oct 6, 2026 at 07:22 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 6, 2026. If you missed the October 5, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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