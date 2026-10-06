UPSC Key: Parliamentary Privileges, Optogenetics and Form 6

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 6, 2026. If you missed the October 5, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

The World

Yemeni govt forces drive out Houthis from Babel-Mandeb

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

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What’s the ongoing story: Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces staged a lightning advance on Monday to retake the coast around ​the Bab el-Mandeb Strait up to the city of Mocha, the government said, pushing the Iran-backed Houthis out of most of the areas they seized last month.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Mecca, Red Sea, Bab-el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz

• Why are choke points such as the Red sea, Gulf of Aden, Bab el-Mandeb, Strait of Hormuz and Suez Canal important for global trade and energy security?

• Know the origins and evolution of the Yemen conflict.

• Who are the Houthis?

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• The conflict between Saudi Arabia and Houthis-what you know so far?

• What role has Saudi Arabia played in the Yemen conflict?

• Compare and contrast Red Sea route and the Strait of Hormuz route.

• Why does India have a direct interest in stability around the Red Sea and Gulf region?

• How do conflicts in West Asia affect India’s energy imports, diaspora and maritime trade?

Key Takeaways:

• In response, the Houthis said they had attacked key locations in Saudi Arabia including the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an Aramco refinery in Rabigh, the Abha international airport and the Khamis Mushait military base.

• The claims could not be immediately verified. Saudi Arabia and Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• The Yemeni forces of the internationally recognised government, backed by heavy Saudi air strikes, reached the outskirts of Mocha late on Monday and Houthi fighters were retreating into the highlands, four government sources said. The Defence Ministry said the city had fallen.

• The advance, if confirmed, would loosen the Houthis’ grip on a vital Red Sea oil route already roiling energy markets alongside Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, though the group could still strike vessels with drones from other positions.

• Fighting has raged along several front lines in Yemen for weeks since a dormant civil ⁠war erupted in a spillover from the US-Iran conflict, with the Houthis seeking to control the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and firing missiles and drones at Saudi cities and infrastructure.

Do You Know:

• Yemen’s civil war, which commenced in 2014 in the aftermath of the Arab Spring, has flared up with renewed intensity. The latest offensives by Ansar Allah, widely known as the Houthis, have resulted in their control of the Red Sea coast of Yemen, including the strategic port of Mocha, from which, incidentally, café mocha originates. The Houthis now also control the vital islands across the Hanish–Zuqar archipelago between Yemen and the Horn of Africa. In short, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is now under effective Houthi firepower.

• The Bab el-Mandeb , situated at the mouth of the Red Sea, is the sole gateway to the Suez Canal from the Arabian Sea, carrying roughly 12 per cent of global trade. At its narrowest point between Yemen and Djibouti, the strait spans about 29 kilometres,While the Houthis have threatened the waterway with long-range weapons in recent years, occupying Perim Island provides them an unobstructed line of sight over commercial traffic, placing them within direct range of artillery and short-range missiles from the coast.

• The roots of the Saudi-Houthi confrontation trace back to the aftermath of the seven-year war with the Saudi-led coalition that began in 2015. The Houthis remained deeply frustrated with the terms of the UN-brokered truce in 2022. While the truce eased previous conditions, it still imposed restrictions, requiring flight clearances to be granted by the internationally recognised Yemen government based in Aden, as well as strict inspections on all maritime cargo destined for Houthi-controlled areas.

• More importantly, the Houthis were aggrieved that they were unable to get any share of Yemen’s oil revenues, and so, for years, they have not been able to pay their civil servants. Though the truce officially ended after six months of its implementation, the Houthis did not have any choice but to endure the restrictions and grew increasingly frustrated with the “no war, no peace” stalemate and the lack of progress toward a political settlement.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Houthis: How a local Yemeni movement became West Asia’s wildcard

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following pairs: (UPSC, CSE, 2019)

Sea Bordering Country

1. Adriatic Sea : Albania

2. Black Sea : Croatia

3. Caspian Sea : Kazakhstan

4. Mediterranean Sea : Morocco

5. Red Sea : Syria

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Energy security constitutes the dominant kingpin of India’s foreign policy, and is linked with India’s overarching influence in Middle Eastern countries.” How would you integrate energy security with India’s foreign policy trajectories in the coming years? (UPSC, GS2, 2025)

Economy

GST process reforms pin hope on data, tech to ensure compliance

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: The upcoming GST Council’s meeting will take up the second half of the reform exercise that was kicked off by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts announced in September 2025, with officials saying the process reforms on the agenda will cement the indirect tax regime for the next half a decade or so. Officials are also of the view that “systems built on technology and good quality data” can help ensure correct behaviour from businesses without “onerous compliance”.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• What do the latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) numbers reveal?

• What are the different types of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Know the differences between Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST), Union territory GST (UTGST) and Integrated GST (IGST)

• How would a particular transaction of goods and services be taxed simultaneously under Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST)-Issues and Challenges

• GST Council and Members-Know in detail

• What is the role of GST Council?

• Which taxes at the Centre and State level are being subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• What are the major chronological events that have led to the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

Key Takeaways:

• A key proposal in the process reforms that will be discussed in the Council meeting on October 8 is going to be the removal of the power to arrest by GST officers, as reported by The Indian Express on Sunday. This power, officials said, has led to the creation of unnecessary leverage over businesses even before the actual arrest stage is reached.

• The sentencing provisions are also proposed to be softened, with the minimum sentence likely to be removed altogether. This, officials said, means courts won’t be bound to impose a term of imprisonment regardless of circumstances. Also, a fine will be available as an option in every case.

• Furthermore, it is proposed that no notice will be issued at all where the amount involved is below Rs 10,000. Crucially, this change is expected to apply to new cases as well as those pending, whether in adjudication or in the appeal phase.

The GST Council will deliberate on a wide variety of issues on October 7 that encompass all the tax dealings of an entity during its lifecycle — getting registered, filing returns and correcting them, claiming refunds, and answering demands.

Do You Know:

• Under the Central GST Act, non-compliance can result in penalty under Section 122, interest under Section 50, and recovery of tax. However, violations involving deliberate intent to evade tax attract arrest and prosecution under the criminal provisions of the CGST Act.

• Section 69 of the CGST Act provides for the power to arrest after approval by the Commissioner. Sub-section (1) provides that where the Commissioner has “reasons to believe” that a person has committed any offence related to fake invoices, fraudulent availment of input tax credit, he may, by order, authorise any officer of central tax to arrest such person. The “reasons to believe” have to be backed by credible material and evidence, and mere suspicion is not sufficient, with all the reasons required to be recorded in writing.

• If the power to arrest is removed, the GST regime, in a way, will be similar to the Value Added Tax regime that existed before the rollout of the indirect tax regime in July 2017 and did not have any provisions for arrest.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) What is/are the most likely advantages of implementing ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’? (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

1. It will replace multiple taxes collected by multiple authorities and will thus create a single market in India.

2. It will drastically reduce the ‘Current Account Deficit’ of India and will enable it to increase its foreign exchange reserves.

3. It will enormously increase the growth and size of economy of India and will enable it to overtake China in the near future.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Explain the rationale behind the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act of 2017. How has COVID-19 impacted the GST compensation fund and created new federal tensions? (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

Front Page

Did not clear Form 6 change… can annul unilateral decisions: SC sends notice to EC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition accusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of acting in violation of the law that governs his terms of office by functioning in a unilateral manner and seeking his removal.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI)?

• What exactly Supreme Court said?

• What is Form 6?

• What does Article 326 of the Constitution provide?

• What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

• How Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is different from ordinary revision of electoral rolls?

• Why is collective decision-making important in a multi-member Election Commission?

• Establish the relationship between the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the Election Commission’s powers over electoral rolls.

Key Takeaways:

• The notice issued by a three-judge bench, presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, was also directed at the CEC, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg and ECI Director General (Information Technology) Seema Khanna.

• The petition, filed by Patna resident Rakesh Kumar Singh, is based on the findings of an investigation by The Indian Express published on September 23 that Sandhu and Joshi had objected on record 14 times in 10 months to steps taken by the Commission under the CEC — from keeping them in the dark to adding new voters and deleting names.

• The plea urged the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, to seek the “complete original and primary records” relating to the matter from the Election Commission. It also prayed that the ongoing exercise be declared illegal.

• The CJI assured that the court would examine the records and ensure that any decision taken without unanimity will have to go. “We can always annul any decision,” the CJI said.

• Accusing the CEC of violating the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the petition said: “If the power constitutionally vested in the Election Commission as a multi-member body can, in fact or in substance, be exercised by one office within it without the participation the Constitution and the 2023 Act… then decisions that determine who is on the electoral roll, and therefore who may vote, raise a serious constitutional question as to whether such decisions are being taken by the constitutional authority the Constitution created for that purpose.”

Do You Know:

• This year, the ECI added a declaration to the online Form 6, for new voters, which requires applicants to answer if they or their parents/ grandparents were on the rolls of the previous SIR. Form 6 is prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and only the Government can change it by amending the rules — a point two Election Commissioners flagged to the CEC.

• The version of Form 6, which is the electors’ enrolment form under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, available for online submission now has a new part that requires applicants to answer whether their parents were in the last SIR. This is under a section called the “declaration form”. If yes, they are required to provide the Assembly constituency number, the polling booth number (known as part number) and the serial number at which their father or mother was registered in the last SIR.

• Article 326 of the Constitution guarantees the right to enrol as an elector to all adult citizens who are ordinarily resident in a particular Assembly constituency, unless otherwise disqualified by law. The Representation of the People Act, 1950 gives the Union government the power to make rules regarding the conduct of elections and the registration of electors.

• Section 28 of the RPA, titled “Power to make rules”, says: “The Central Government may, after consulting the Election Commission by notification in the Official Gazette, make rules for carrying out the purposes of this Act.” It also says that every rule made under the Act “shall be laid, as soon as may be after it is made, before each House of Parliament”.

Form 6 is a part of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which emanates from the Act. Therefore, any change to the form would require an amendment and gazette notification by the Law and Justice Ministry.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍HC asks EC: If citizens are being removed, what is purpose of SIR?

📍Right to vote – heart of our democracy – is at great peril, says Rohinton Nariman

📍Telangana CEO orders action against Form 7 misuse to delete eligible voters

📍ECI must not force voters to lie. Solution may lie in a Form 6X

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters? (UPSC, GS2, 2026)

Nation

India, Switzerland to strengthen ties in defence, nuclear energy sectors

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: India and Switzerland signed pacts on mobility that will ease granting longer-duration visas and the exchange of young professionals and agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence and nuclear energy sectors, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Monday.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Switzerland relations-know in detail

• What is Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states and India?

• Which are the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states?

• What is the difference between EFTA and EU?

• What are the opportunities and potential of India-Switzerland cooperation in nuclear energy for diversifying India’s clean-energy mix?

• How can cooperation with Switzerland in defence production, military exchanges and precision technologies contribute to India’s defence indigenisation?

Key Takeaways:

• After the bilateral meeting with the visiting Swiss President, PM Modi said, “Today, we identified new possibilities for cooperation in military exchanges and defence production. We also reached a consensus on further deepening our collaboration in the field of nuclear energy.”

• On people-to-people ties, he said that the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement and the Young Professionals Agreement signed today will open up numerous new opportunities in Switzerland for Indian students, researchers, professionals, and the youth.

• According to Ministry of External Affairs, the MoU aims to develop migration and mobility cooperation under equal treatment principles, and to prevent and combat irregular migration/human exploitation/trafficking in accordance with national laws. “It provides for multiple-entry visas for up to 5 years, including stays of up to 6 months on each visit, and renewable 1-year student permits,” it said. On the agreement for exchange of young professionals, MEA said that the pact incorporates an exchange of 300 persons annually per country, which may increase to 500, and a timeline of 30 to 90 days for verification of nationality/residency status, among other provisions.

• In October last year, the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) States of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, came into force.

Do You Know:

Guy Parmelin, The President of the Swiss Confederation says,

• In 2028, Switzerland and India will mark 80 years since signing their Treaty of Friendship, a document that promised “perpetual peace” and “unalterable friendship”. Those are large words for any two nations to live up to. But I think we have. Each era renewed it in the terms available to it. Scientific exchange in one decade, student visas in another, now a trade agreement with a $100-billion ambition attached to it. The TEPA, but also the Migration and Mobility Partnership and the Young Professional Agreement to be signed are simply today’s answer to a promise made almost 80 years ago: A practical framework that can deepen our friendship through mutual support and a shared interest in sustainable growth, prosperity, and long-term success.

• Switzerland is bringing precision machinery, pharmaceuticals, MedTech and specialty chemicals to this agreement — the kind of intermediate goods and technical capability that will feed into Indian manufacturing rather than compete with it. It is too early to declare results after a year, but the direction is clear.

• The figure that will matter more than any other over the next decade and a half is the $100 billion investment and job-creation goal tied to TEPA — the first time an Indian trade agreement has linked market access to a concrete investment goal rather than tariff schedules alone. Beyond this is a broader ambition: To deepen economic ties, encourage long-term investment, create opportunities for employment and strengthen cooperation between companies, institutions and people. The essential work of building institutions is well underway. A dedicated Desk has been set up to support EFTA companies with a smooth, informed, and confident investment experience.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍An old friendship renews itself through an ambitious pact

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Which of the following countries are members of the European Union? (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

1. Belarus

2. Poland

3. Germany

4. Switzerland

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 4

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 2 and 4 only

Great Nicobar project: SC dismisses Centre’s objection to PILs’ maintainability in HC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment and Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the Centre’s objections regarding the maintainability of a PIL filed before the Calcutta High Court against the clearance for the ambitious Great Nicobar project.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why the Supreme Court declined to entertain the Centre’s objections?

• Map Work-Great Nicobar Island

• What is the Great Nicobar Island Project?

• What are the issues related to the Great Nicobar Island Project?

• Analyse the trade-offs between development and conservation in the Great Nicobar Island Project.

• How the Great Nicobar Project can enhance India’s maritime security?

• What are the potential impact of the Great Nicobar Project on the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes?

Key Takeaways:

• A Chief Justice of India Surya Kant-led three-judge bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked the HC to make an endeavour to decide the matter on the dates (November 25-26) fixed.

• The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in February this year cleared the way for the government’s Rs 81,000-crore Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, noting its “strategic importance” and observing that there were “adequate safeguards” in the project’s environmental clearance. This was challenged before the HC on the ground that it violates the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006. Before the HC, the Centre raised objections to its maintainability, but they were rejected. Following this, the Centre approached the Supreme Court.

Do You Know:

• Great Nicobar is the southernmost and largest of the Nicobar Islands, a sparsely inhabited 910-sq-km patch of mainly tropical rainforest in southeastern Bay of Bengal. Indira Point on the island, India’s southernmost point, is only 90 nautical miles (less than 170 km) from Sabang at the northern tip of Sumatra, the largest island of the Indonesian archipelago.

• Great Nicobar has two national parks, a biosphere reserve, small populations of the Shompen and Nicobarese tribal peoples, and a few thousand non-tribal settlers.

• The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a cluster of 836 islands, split into two groups — the Andaman Islands to the north and the Nicobar Islands to the south — by the 150-km wide Ten Degree Channel. President Droupadi Murmu visited the archipelago in February this year, and interacted with some of its indigenous inhabitants.

• The mega infrastructure project — which is being implemented by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO) — is proposed to include an International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), a greenfield international airport with a peak hour capacity to handle 4,000 passengers, a township, and a gas and solar based power plant spread across 16,610 hectares.

• The project for the “holistic development” of Great Nicobar Island was implemented after a report by NITI Aayog. A pre-feasibility report flagged the opportunity to leverage the strategic location of the island, which is roughly equidistant from Colombo in Sri Lanka to the southwest and Port Klang (Malaysia) and Singapore to the southeast.

• The proposed infra upgrade has been opposed on grounds of the threat it poses to the ecology of the islands. The opposition — by wildlife conservation researchers, anthropologists, scholars, and civil society apart from the Congress — has focused on the potentially devastating impact on the Shompen, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) of hunter-gatherers with an estimated population of a few hundred individuals who live in a tribal reserve on the island.

• It has been alleged that the project violates the rights of the tribal population, and will impact the island’s ecology with the felling of nearly a million trees. It is feared that the port project will destroy coral reefs with spinoff effects on the local marine ecosystem, and pose a threat to the terrestrial Nicobar Megapode bird and leatherback turtles who nest in the Galathea Bay area.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The fate of Great Nicobar Island: Its Indigenous peoples displaced by aid, robbed by development

📍As NGT clears Great Nicobar project, a look at

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) In which one of the following places is the Shompen tribe found? (UPSC CSE, 2009)

(a) Nilgiri Hills

(b) Nicobar Islands

(c) Spiti Valley

(d) Lakshadweep Islands

5) Which one of the following regions of India has a combination of mangrove forest, evergreen forest and deciduous forest? (UPSC, CSE, 2015)

(a) North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

(b) South-West Bengal

(c) Southern Saurashtra

(d) Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Rehabilitation of human settlements is one of the important environmental impacts which always attracts controversy while planning major projects. Discuss the measures suggested for mitigation of this impact while proposing major developmental projects. (UPSC, GS3, 2016)

The Editorial Page

From India to Global South, a Gujarat water-governance model

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Parameswaran Iyer, Nitin Bassi, Daniel W Smith Writes— New Delhi recently hosted the ninth edition of the India International Water Week under the theme of climate-resilient water management. The talk focused as much on what India has achieved in the last decade as on what comes next — keeping water supply sustainable, using water more efficiently, and treating used water as both an environmental and economic resource.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is meant by water security?

• Why water security is significant for India’s sustainable development?

• Why is water governance considered different from merely developing water infrastructure?

• What is the Jal Jeevan Mission?

• What are the ‘4 Ps’ of leading with governance?

• What is the role of Pani Samitis and local institutions in ensuring sustainable rural water supply?

• What is SDG 6?

• What are the major challenges faced by developing countries in achieving the goal of universal access to safe water and sanitation?

• How Atal Bhujal Yojana, Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Per Drop More Crop address different dimensions of India’s water-security challenge?

• What are the major advantages of reusing treated wastewater?

Key Takeaways:

• India’s influence in the global water sector has grown substantially. From a country exposed to frequent climate shocks and access challenges to one now preparing for climate extremes such as floods and droughts, it offers lessons for other countries in the Global South.

• Over the past decade or so, India has designed and implemented some of the world’s largest programmes to improve water governance, rejuvenate rivers, increase access to water and sanitation, and enable community-driven water conservation, protection, and augmentation. And if we pause and take a step back in time, it is important to acknowledge the leadership of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives between 2001 and 2014, a period that served as a laboratory for the water governance reforms that rolled out across India after 2014. These included the design and implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Namami Gange, Atal Bhujal Yojana (ABY), Per Drop More Crop (PDMC), etc. This 25-year journey is documented in our new case study, ‘From Gujarat to India: Water Lessons for the World’, which traces water governance reforms in Gujarat and India from 2001 to 2026.

• Drawing on official data, policy and programme records, the literature and consultations with practitioners, the study examines how political leadership and prioritisation, public financing, institutional reform, administrative implementation and community engagement came together to strengthen water security at scale. Its central finding is that water security is as much a challenge of governance and institutions as it is of engineering — and that the Gujarat experience offers a useful lens for understanding the subsequent national journey and its relevance to the Global South.

• The case study distils four key lessons which, if studied and contextualised appropriately, can prove effective in the coming years and inform water governance in other countries in the Global South: Lead with governance, manage the resource and the service together, root action in communities, and build for scale from the start.

Do You Know:

• According to ORF, the NITI Aayog’s 2019 Composite Water Management Index gives demand-supply gap in urban India is estimated to reach 50 BCM by 2030. Already, five Indian cities — Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — are among the world’s 20 most water-stressed cities. This situation could also pose a grave public health risk, with 8 million children under 14 at risk due to poor water quality.

• India is grappling with a water crisis that threatens its economic stability, food security, and public health. With 18 per cent of the world’s population but only 4 per cent of its freshwater resources, India faces severe water stress, intensified by the relentless impacts of climate change.

• The NITI Aayog’s 2018 Composite Water Management Index warned that 600 million Indians experience high to extreme water stress, and by 2030, water demand could outstrip supply by twofold.

• The World Resources Institute ranks India 13th among the 17 most water-stressed nations globally, with groundwater levels depleting at an alarming rate — over 60 per cent of irrigated agriculture and 85 per cent of drinking water depend on it. The 2024 Annual Groundwater Quality Report revealed that 70 per cent of India’s water sources are contaminated, posing risks to health and livelihoods.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India is grappling with a water crisis. It must act now

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) With reference to ‘Water Credit’, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2021)

1. It puts microfinance tools to work in the water and sanitation sector.

2. It is a global initiative launched under the aegis of the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

3. It aims to enable the poor people to meet their water needs without depending on subsidies.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the salient features of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan launched by the Government of India for water conservation and water security? (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

📍Suggest measures to improve water storage and irrigation system to make its judicious use under the depleting scenario. (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

Explained

How scientists used light to control brain cells

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: The Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for 2026 was jointly awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their discovery of an algae protein that react to light and its use as a switch to study the functions of nerve cells.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is optogenetics?

• How did the discipline evolve?

• How does it help to study the brain?

• What kind of therapies are being developed based on this field?

• What are light-gated ion channels?

• How discoveries in microorganisms such as algae contributed to the development of modern neuroscience and optogenetics?

• How optogenetics can help scientists establish cause-and-effect relationships between specific neural circuits and behaviour?

• What are the potential applications of optogenetics in understanding and treating neurological and psychiatric disorders?

Key Takeaways:

• Their explorations led to the creation of a new field of study called optogenetic, which may finally help scientists understand how the brain forms memories, feelings and behaviours.

• “We were able to precisely pace the heart and look at the effects that different heart rates have on brain states… Communication across the body, from the body to the brain, but with the precision of a gain of function in a peripheral organ allowing us to see the effects on brain and behavioural state … this ability to execute a precision intervention in one organ and read out the effects in complex behaviours — this is something that people have wanted for a long time to be able to do,” said Deisseroth.

• In simple terms, they found a way to control cells with light. Imagine that the brain is a vast electrical network containing billions of tiny cells called neurons. These neurons communicate by sending electrical signals, allowing us to move, see, remember, feel pain and experience emotions.

• Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel helped scientists develop a remarkable way of controlling these electrical signals: using light. Their research led to the discovery and development of light-sensitive proteins, called opsins, that can be placed in specific cells. When light is shone on those cells, the proteins act like tiny switches, turning the cells’ activity on or off. This technology is known as optogenetics — essentially, using light to control genetically modified cells.

Do You Know:

• optogenetics is basically a field of research that uses light to manipulate the activity of neurons or other types of cells and study the resulting effects. This is done by expressing the light-sensitive protein in the targeted cells. Within the brain, it has contributed towards identifying neural circuits responsible for sense of pain, social behaviours, thirst, food consumption, reward and attention or the understanding of how memories are created.

• Interestingly, the field rests on a theory proposed by Francis Crick, the molecular biologist who was behind the discovery of and was awarded the Nobel prize for the double helix structure of DNA.

• He envisioned activating individual nerve cells in a brain to investigate the mechanisms that underlie human consciousness. With nerve signals being extremely rapid, he realised it would only be possible if scientists were somehow able to manipulate the nerve cells with light. He himself admitted that the idea sounded far-fetched.

• But it was made possible by the work of Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel on the alga Chlamydomonas. These are famous for their ability to quickly swim towards a light. Hegemann found that it reacted extremely quickly, within half a millisecond after the light reached a tiny orange dot called eyespot that the alga used to detect light. To compare, it takes 10 milliseconds for the human eye to react to light.

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📍The Nobel Prize in Physics of 2014 was jointly awarded to Akasaki, Amano and Nakamura for the invention of Blue LEDs in 1990s. How has this invention impacted the everyday life of human beings? (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

House privileges vs free speech: the question before Supreme Court

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 6) will begin hearing a long-pending reference on the scope of legislative privileges, special powers and immunities enjoyed by Parliament and state legislatures to protect their functioning, and whether they can be invoked against citizens, journalists and others on breaching the privileges of the House. At the heart of the case is whether these privileges, under Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution, can override fundamental rights such as freedom of speech and expression under Article 19.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are parliamentary privileges?

• The parliamentary privileges do not extend to the president who is also an integral part of the Parliament-True or False?

• Parliamentary privileges can be classified into two broad categories-What are those two categories?

• Collective Privileges vs Individual Privileges-Compare and Contrast

• How does Parliament act on breach of privilege?

• What kinds of cases come to the committee?

• What does the committee decide in breach of privilege cases against MPs?

• ‘Breach of privilege’ and ‘contempt of the House’-are both same?

• What is the misuse of parliamentary privileges in India?

• What are some of the important judgments related to parliamentary privileges?

Key Takeaways:

• A seven-judge Constitutional Bench comprising the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Aravind Kumar, Prashant Kumar Mishra, Joymalya Bagchi, Vipul M Pancholi, Chandrashekhar and V Mohana will hear the matter.

• Article 194(3) of the Constitution grants legislatures certain privileges and immunities. Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression, including press freedom. The case turns on the interplay between these two rights and whether legislative privilege can override the right to free speech.

• The petitioners contend that such a privilege exists to protect the functioning of the House, not to shield it from scrutiny.

• Articles 14 and 21 provide for the right to equality and the right to life. The petitioners argue that when legislatures order arrests or imprisonment for alleged breaches of privilege, they affect personal liberty. According to them, any action affecting liberty must satisfy constitutional guarantees of fairness, due process and protection against arbitrariness.

Do You Know:

• In 1959, the Supreme Court, in a 4:1 majority, in Pandit M.S.M. Sharma v. Sri Krishna Sinha (also known as the Searchlight case) held that Assembly privileges under Article 194(3) included the power to prohibit publication. It said that because Article 19(1)(a) is a general provision and Article 194(3) is a special provision, free speech must yield to legislative privilege.

• “If, therefore, the Legislative Assembly has the powers, privileges and immunities of the House of Commons and if the petitioner is eventually deprived of his personal liberty as a result of the proceedings before the Committee of Privileges, such deprivation will be in accordance with procedure established by law and the petitioner cannot complain of the breach, actual or threatened, of his Fundamental Right under Art. 21.”

• However, in 1964, in the Special Reference No. 1 of 1964 (Keshav Singh’s case), the Uttar Pradesh Assembly jailed a citizen, Keshav Singh, distributing pamphlets accusing an MLA of corruption. When the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail, the Assembly ordered that the two judges who passed the order, the lawyer and Keshav Singh himself, be brought before the House in custody. While a Full Bench of the High Court stayed those arrest warrants, the President referred the dispute to the Supreme Court.

• The Supreme Court’s approach to legislative privilege has evolved over the years. In 1954, it ordered the release of the editor of the news weekly Blitz, who had been detained under the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker’s warrant, after finding that he had not been produced before the magistrate within 24 hours.

• In Raja Ram Pal (2007), arising from the cash-for-query sting, the court upheld Parliament’s expulsion of 11 MPs but held that the exercise of parliamentary privilege is subject to judicial review.

• In Amarinder Singh (2010), the court quashed the Punjab Assembly’s expulsion of the former Chief Minister, saying that privilege cannot be used to punish conduct unrelated to the functioning of the House.

• Most recently, in the 2024 Sita Soren case, a seven-judge bench overruled P V Narasimha Rao (1998), in which the court had granted immunity to MPs accused of taking bribes to vote, holding that bribery is not protected by the Constitution.

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📍Privilege of legislators: Breach a grey area, harsh punishment rare

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📍The ‘Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and its Members’ as envisaged in Article 105 of the Constitution leave room for a large number of un-codified and un-enumerated privileges to continue. Assess the reasons for the absence of legal codification of the ‘parliamentary privileges’. How can this problem be addressed? (UPSC, GS2, 2014)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(b) 2.(a) 3.(c) 4.(b) 5.(d) 6.(c)

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