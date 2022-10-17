UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Climate Change’ or ‘Quantum Technology’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 17, 2022. If you missed the October 14, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

Xi calls for faster growth of PLA, says next 5 yrs crucial

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- China opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference Sunday at the end of which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term, breaking with recent precedent and establishing him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.

• Personality in News-Xi Jinping

• Quick Revision-The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) 20th National Congress began in Beijing on October 16. Held every five years, the National Congress is a week-long affair that has three main tasks: to endorse leadership transitions; to approve changes to the party constitution; and to deliberate on policy issues.

• Communist Party Congress in China-know in brief

• What is Chinese Communist Party (CCP) political structure?

• How is the party leadership chosen?

• Who is the general secretary of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)?

• Why General Secretary of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the most powerful person in China?

• This year’s Communist Party Congress, the 20th since the party’s founding in 1921 is of particular significance. Why?

• The People’s Republic of China is run by a single party, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-True or False?

• What is one-party state/single-party state/one-party system/single-party system?

• How one party state is different from two-party or multi-party state?

• China under Xi Jinping-Know each sectors performance

• It is said that under President Xi Jinping, China’s foreign policy became more aggressive and muscular-Discuss

• Xi’s era marks a break from Deng’s. What are the standout features of Xi’s “new era”?

• China under Xi Jinping and India-connect the dots

• What will five more years of Xi Jinping bring for India?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Set for third term as party chief, China President says will not renounce possible use of force against Taiwan

📍As Xi repeats right to use force, Taiwan returns fire: No compromise on freedom

📍Eye on China Party Congress

📍Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party, and India

Rupee is performing better than others… not sliding, dollar strengthening, says Sitharaman

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is being trolled by the Opposition. But the fact is the dollar is on a remarkable run that has impacted currencies around the world. And the rupee has done better than many other currencies against the dollar.

• What exactly did the Finance Minister say?

• So, first point, is the dollar strengthening?

• Why is the dollar strengthening?

• What does rupee strengthening mean?

• Is the Indian rupee doing better than other currencies?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Fundamentals of Indian economy is good; rupee is holding its ground: Finance Minister Sitharaman

Ukraine war: Apr-Aug Indian wheat exports double of last year’s

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In the first five months of this financial year — April to August — India exported double the quantity of wheat compared with the same period in 2021-22, official data show. This is in spite of a slowing of exports after the sudden ban announced by the government in mid-May.

• For Your Information- India exported 43.50 lakh metric tonnes (lmt) of wheat during April-August 2022-23, which was 116.7 per cent more than the corresponding months last year, according to Department of Commerce data. Exports were boosted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, which led to a major spike in demand for Indian wheat.

• But, why GOI banned on wheat exports?

• What is the present situation of Wheat Export of India?

• India’s wheat production and wheat exports in Global Scenario-Know the Fact

• What role does Ukraine play in global food security?

• How does Russia’s war in Ukraine affect the global grain market?

• How does Russia-Ukraine war affect the Indian global grain market?

• The Government of India has banned wheat exports with effect from May 13, 2022-why?

• India defended the decision of Wheat export-what is India’s Stand?

• What happened between April 11 and May 13 that such a drastic decision had to be taken?

• Who are the Biggest Buyer Countries of Wheat from India-Know the top Five

• What could have been done even when wheat production and procurement are down?

• From an all-time high last year, procurement of wheat is set to hit a 15-year low this season, falling below existing stocks for the first time. What are the main reasons for procurement plunging to a 15-year-low this time?

• Wheat Production in India-Know all the facts like Highest producing States, Geography and Environment associated with Wheat Production like Soil, temperature, Rainfall and Humidity etc.

• Wheat Production in India-Wheat is a Rabi or Kharif Crop?

• How does the government procure wheat-Know about government’s wheat procurement policy

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• How Wheat Exports are important for India?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers and dents policy credibility

Your community safe in our party’s rule: BJP leaders at Lucknow Pasmanda meet

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-In a first-of-its-kind conference of Pasmanda Muslims the state BJP’s minority wing organised in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh ministers and other party leaders on Sunday assured the community members that both they and their faith were safe in the saffron party’s rule.

• Who are the Pasmanda Muslims?

• Are Muslims divided along caste lines?

• What percentage of Indian Muslims are Pasmanda, and where do they live?

• What do Pasmanda Muslims want?

• What is the history of the Pasmanda movement?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Who are Pasmanda Muslims, focus of BJP outreach?

Nationwide drive against child marriage launched

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Launching a nationwide campaign against child marriage from Rajasthan, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has appealed to the nation to initiate collective action against child marriage to end the social evil.

• What is ‘Child marriage’?

• Child Marriage in India-Know the statistics and data’s

• But why child marriage are still prevalent in certain areas in India?

• Why Child Marriage is a violation of Human Rights?

• What are the Government initiatives taken to curb Child Marriages in India?

• What the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 says?

• What are the recommendations given by various Committees and Conventions in India as well as by the International Bodies on minimum age of marriage?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Climate of uncertainty

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Pranjul Bhandari writes: India may eventually need a coordinated institutional framework tying together the different parts of policy making in order to navigate the increasing volatility triggered by climate change and energy transition

• What Is Climate Change?

• How Is Climate Change measured over time?

• What Causes Climate Change?

• What are the effects of Climate Change in every nook and cranny?

• According to the author, “Climate change is altering weather patterns, directly impacting 55 per cent of the country’s inflation basket”-How?

• How Climate Change have impacted India’s food production and inflation this year?

• What happens during disinflation?

• What is winter disinflation?

• How we are fighting with climate change?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition

SECURING INDIA’S CYBERSPACE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Arjun Gargeyas and Sameer Patil write: The world is moving towards an era in which the applications of quantum physics in strategic domains will soon become a reality, increasing cybersecurity risks. India needs a holistic approach with a focus on post-quantum cybersecurity to tackle these challenges

• “Last month, there were reports that the Indian Army is developing cryptographic techniques to make its networks resistant to attacks by systems with quantum capabilities”- What is cryptographic techniques?

• What are different cryptography techniques?

• What are the current encryption models with Indian Army?

• Why Indian Army want to upgrade their encryption models?

• “This is a challenge that India will have to proactively deal with as cyber risks arising from quantum computing are accentuated by the lead taken by some nations in this sector”-What is the challenge here which authors are highlighting in the article?

• What is Quantum Technology?

• What do quantum computers do?

• How to make India’s cyberspace resilient?

• In 2019, the Centre declared quantum technology a “mission of national importance”-Know the reasons?

• The Union Budget 2020-21 had proposed to spend Rs 8,000 crore on the newly launched National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications- What are the key features of National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications?

• What is United States National Security Agency’s (NSA) Suite B Cryptography Quantum-Resistant Suite?

• What is Indian cyberspace?

• Can you point out critical issues that severely affect the Indian cyberspace?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Budget 2020 announces Rs 8000 cr National Mission on Quantum Technologies & Applications

CHINA’S WOLF WARRIOR DIPLOMACY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- With the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) 20th National Congress set to begin on Sunday (October 16), it is widely expected that Chinese President Xi Jinping will get an endorsement for a third term as President. Under Xi, China has witnessed a unique style of governance, which differs in many ways from that of more recent Chinese leaders. The “wolf warrior” style of Chinese diplomacy particularly attracted attention.

• What does wolf warrior diplomacy mean?

• What is the need for wolf warrior diplomacy?

• What does this look like in practice?

• Will it continue in Xi’s third term?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Besieged with multiple problems, Xi seems to be returning to Mao’s Red Book

Meat and milk from plants

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Food processing and related industries in India

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Last week, meat and seafood retailer Licious forayed into the marketing of “mock” chicken and mutton under a new ‘UnCrave’ brand. Also, cricketer M S Dhoni picked up an undisclosed equity stake in plant-based meat startup Shaka Harry, and the California-based Beyond Meat the global pioneer in the segment partnered with India’s biggest buffalo meat exporter Allana Group to sell its products in the country.

• What is plant-based meat, which is attracting celebrity endorsement?

• How are these made?

• How big is the industry?

• What is the scope in India?

• What about plant-based meats?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Plant-based meat: Is this sustainable food trend here to stay?

PM Modi dedicates digital banking units to nation: What services will they provide?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Dedicating 75 Digital Banking Units (DBU) across 75 districts to the nation Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the DBUs will further financial inclusion by taking banks to “the doorstep of the poor”.

• What are these Digital Banking Units (DBUs)?

• Who will set up these Digital Banking Units (DBUs)?

• What services will be provided by these units?

• How will these Digital Banking Units (DBUs) compete with fintechs?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Digital banking is furthering financial inclusion, banks now at doors of poor: PM

📍PM dedicates 75 Digital Banking Units across 75 districts to the nation

