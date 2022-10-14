UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empathy’ or ‘Article 19(1)(a) and 25(1)’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 14, 2022. If you missed the October 13, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

SC split on hijab: Against secularism versus matter of choice, trust of minority in majority

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.

• General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- More than eight months after the Karnataka government banned the wearing of the hijab in state pre-university colleges, triggering a row and spawning debates across the country, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict Thursday.

• Now, the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict in the Karnataka hijab ban case, what can be the next step?

• Before proceeding further, do you know on what issues, the supreme court of India delivered the split verdict?

• Karnataka’s hijab controversy-How it started?

• Karnataka’s hijab controversy- Educational Institutions rights to set rules on uniform vs the right to wear the hijab in classrooms as part of the freedom of religion and freedom of expression

• What was Karnataka Government’s stand on Hijab Controversy?

• What do you understand by the term ‘split verdict’?

• For Your Information-A split verdict is passed when the Bench cannot decide one way or the other in a case, either by a unanimous decision or by a majority verdict. Split verdicts can only happen when the Bench has an even number of judges. This is why judges usually sit in Benches of odd numbers (three, five, seven, etc.) for important cases, even though two-judge Benches known as Division Benches are not uncommon.

• What Supreme Court Judges said in the verdict?

• “To promote uniformity and encourage a secular environment” vs “A matter of choice, a fundamental right linked to the girl’s dignity and her privacy even when she is inside the school gates”-Compare

• “It was simply a question of Article 19(1)(a) and 25(1)”-What Article 19(1)(a) and 25(1) says?

• What is Bijoe Emmanuel verdict ?

• How judiciary has drawn a distinction between the sacred and the secular?

• Indian model of positive secularism

• What Does the Indian Constitution Say on Freedom of Religion?

Wheat, rice stocks hit 5-yr low, wheat only a little over minimum buffer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Stocks of wheat and rice with government agencies have plunged to a five-year low, even as retail cereal price inflation soared to a 105-month high in September. According to data from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), wheat and rice stocks in public godowns totalled 511.4 lakh tonnes (lt) as on October 1. This was as against 816 lt a year ago and the lowest for the same date since 2017.

• Depleting FCI stocks are a concern, especially in wheat-what led to the low stocks of wheat and rice with government agencies?

• Wheat production in India-Know the statistics

• Why there is dip in wheat stock?

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is one of reason for dip in wheat stock-elaborate

• Overall food grain production target and present status of overall food grain production-Know in detail

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• Wheat Production in India-Know all the facts like Highest producing States, Geography and Environment associated with Wheat Production like Soil, temperature, Rainfall and Humidity etc.

• How does the government procure wheat-Know about government’s wheat procurement policy

• From how many states is wheat procured for the central pool?

• How much wheat is procured for the central pool by the FCI every year?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• What is the share of wheat contribution of various states to the central pool?

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• Food Corporation of India (FCI)-About, Role, Functions

Babus to Karmyogis

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies IV: Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Praveen Pardeshi writes: Mission Karmayogi is about creating a civil service with domain, technological competencies and empathy.

• ‘Mission Karmayogi’ or The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)-Know the aim and objectives

• The Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)-Know the rationality behind

• What are the important Features of the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)

• Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) is guided by 8 principles that are applied in tandem across all of the programmes covered by it-What are they?

• What is iGOT Karmayogi?

• Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)- What are the Key Programme Components?

• Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)- Know the Institutional Structure in detail

• Special Purpose Vehicle for National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)-Know Structure & Function

• What is Empathy?

• Why public servants should have empathy towards others?

• How empathy is different from sympathy?

• Why empathy holds more power than sympathy?

• How Mission Karmayogi will ensure “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government”?

• The author of this article talks about another innovative element of the programme that is “Whole Government”

approach-What is Whole Government” approach?

• Critically Analyse ‘Mission Karmayogi’ or The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)

In US security strategy, China ‘only competitor’, India key partner

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Shubhajit Roy writes: The National Security Strategy lists the security concerns and challenges of the US and the plans to deal with them. A year and a half into its term, the Biden administration’s latest NSS spoke of a “decisive decade”.

• “The Goldwater-Nichols Act provided the legal basis for the National Security Strategy (NSS)”- Know in brief about the Goldwater-Nichols Act

• How National Security Strategy (NSS) of the US changed over the period of time?

• What is the National Security Strategy (NSS) under Biden Administration?

• What National Security Strategy (NSS) says about China and India?

• National Security Strategy (NSS) and India-US bilateral relations-connect the dots

RYTHU BHAROSA KENDRAS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- An Ethiopian delegation led by the country’s Agricultural Minister Dr Meles Mekonen Yimer is in Andhra Pradesh (AP) to study the first-of-its kind Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), which have been set up by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

• What are Rythu Bharosa Kendras?

• Have the Rythu Bharosa Kendras proved to be helpful to farmers?

• What will the Ethiopian delegation do?

• What is the Integrated Call Centre which the Ethiopian delegation visited?

• Who is a farmer?

• What is the government’s definition of a farmer?

• The centre and State governments has taken up welfare measures for farmers time to time-Know some of the important welfare schemes for farmers

