UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ or ‘Global South’ or ‘Governor and Chancellor’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 9, 2022. If you missed the November 8, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

India vision one world, lotus in G20 logo symbol of hope: PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo — Earth juxtaposed with the lotus, theme — “Vasudhaiva Kutumba-kam” or “One Earth One Family One Future”, and website of India’s G20 presidency.

• Significance of Logo-The G20 Logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India’s national flag – saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is “Bharat”, written in the Devanagari script.

• Why G20 Logo is Significant?

• What is G20?

• Know the origin of G20

• How G20 Works?

• G20 or Group of Twenty-About, Purpose and Member Countries

• What is the theme of India’s G20 Presidency?

• For Your Information-The G20 Presidency steers the G20 agenda for one year and hosts the Summit. The G20 consists of two parallel tracks: the Finance Track and the Sherpa Track. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors lead the Finance Track while Sherpas lead the Sherpa Track. The Group does not have a permanent secretariat. The Presidency is supported by the Troika – previous, current and incoming Presidency. During India’s Presidency, the troika will comprise Indonesia, India and Brazil, respectively.

• What is G20 ‘Troika’?

• G20 ‘Troika’ and India-Know in detail

• Procedure for taking over the G20 presidency-How it is Decided?

• G20-Relevance in today’s Changing Geopolitical Dynamics?

• Map Work-G20 member Countries

• Do You Know– India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country, beginning in December this year. India, as G20 Presidency, will be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as Guest countries, said the MEA.

Take criticism of Collegium in positive light, must improve: Justice Chandrachud

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Days after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju targeted the Supreme Court’s Collegium system of appointing judges as “opaque, not accountable” involving a “lot of politics”, Justice D Y Chandrachud, who takes over as the 50th Chief Justice of India Wednesday, said criticism of the Collegium system must be looked at in a “positive light” and attempts made to improve it.

• Who is Justice D Y Chandrachud?

• How Justice D Y Chandrachud is appointed as a Chief Justice of India?

• Who appointed Justice D Y Chandrachud Chief Justice of India?

• Who administered oath to Justice D Y Chandrachud, the 50th Chief Justice of India?

• During his tenure in the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud penned some very important judgments-Know some landmark verdicts

• During Justice Chandrachud two-year tenure, the collegium he will head will potentially make as many as 18 recommendations for appointment of judges to the Supreme Court. It will be an unusual collegium-What will the Chandrachud collegium look like?

• Which part and Articles of the Constitution deals with the organisation, independence jurisdiction, powers, procedures and so on of the Supreme Court?

• The Constitution of India has made certain provisions to safeguard and ensure the independent and impartial functioning of a Judges-Know in detail

• As a Chief Justice of India, what are the Jurisdiction and Powers of Justice DY Chandrachud-Know in detail

• Executive Vs Judiciary for appointment of judges in higher judiciary-Know in detail

• What is Collegium System and it was criticised by the Union Law Minister?

• What does the Collegium consider while making the recommendation?

• National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act 2014-Know the key highlights

• Supreme Court on NJAC Act 2014 (99th Constitutional Amendment Act)-know in detail

• First Judges Case (1982), Second Judges Case (1993) and Third Judges Case (1998)-Know in detail

• What was the Supreme court’s ruling in the Second Judges case (1993), with respect to the appointment of a judge?

• Third Judges case (1998) and Supreme Court’s ruling in case of the appointment-What was the Supreme Court’s ruling?

• The National Judicial Appointments Commission Act of 2014 and the Collegium System-Compare and Contrast

Global South in acute pain, return to table: Jaishankar to Russia

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Stating that the Ukraine conflict was a dominant feature in his discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the global economy is too inter-dependent not to be impacted by a significant conflict and the Global South is feeling “this pain very acutely”, especially after two years of the pandemic.

• What do you understand by the term “Global South”?

• What is considered the Global South?

• Which countries are in Global South?

• The term ‘Global South’ is more related to geography or to the economies of the countries?

• What is the Global South known for?

• What are the differences between global north and global south?

• Quick Revision– Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is headed to Moscow on Monday for a bilateral visit. Most of his meetings are scheduled on Tuesday, including a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov. There is no word yet on a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it cannot be ruled out.

• Why External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit assumes significance?

• How is New Delhi positioning itself as a player with credibility in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

• New Delhi’s stand on Russia-Ukraine ongoing tensions.

• India-Russia and India-Ukraine-Bilateral Relations (Importance of both for India)

• What is India’s concern in this entire Russia-Ukraine conflict?

• How much trade does India have with Russia?

• Indo-Russia Relations-Know the background

• Russia plays a very important role in logistical as well as technological support when it comes to defence forces-Know India and Russia Military trade

• India’s bilateral trade with Russia has soared to an all-time high in just five months (April-August) of this financial year (2022-23)-Know the reasons

Govt moves to set up fodder-centric farmer producer organisations

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Development processes and the development industry —the role of NGOs, SHGs, various groups and associations, donors, charities, institutional and other stakeholders.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story--TWO YEARS after the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying proposed the formation and promotion of fodder-centric Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to address the fodder deficit, the government has designated the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as the implementing agency, setting a target of 100 such FPOs in 2022-23.

• What are farmer producer Organisations?

• What is difference between Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPO) and farmers’ producer company (FPC)?

• What are the Government schemes and initiatives to promote FPOs?

No final call until pleas settled: Kerala High Court

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In a respite for vice-chancellors of state universities who had been asked to step down by the Governor, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday said that the Governor, as Chancellor of state varsities, will not take a final decision on show cause notices he had served to them until their writ petitions in court are disposed of. The Governor had on October 23 asked V-Cs of nine state universities to step down within 24 hours. The V-Cs had moved the HC the following day, challenging Khan’s directive.

• Governor vs Vice-Chancellors-what is going in Kerala?

• In General, the Governor is Chancellor of which all universities in the state?

• What are the governor’s responsibilities as Chancellor of a University?

• Does the Governor have discretion in his capacity as Chancellor?

• What role does the Governor play in the parliamentary system?

• What Articles 153-161 of the Constitution says?

• The Governor is appointed by whom?

• ‘The post of the Governor was envisaged as being apolitical; however, the role of Governors has been a contentious issue in Centre-state relations for decades’-Discuss

• Article 164(1) says state “Ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor”- What is the pleasure of the Governor?

• So, can the Governor of a state sack minister?

• In a landmark decision of the Supreme Court in Nabam Rebia (2016), the Chief Justice-led bench held that “[t]he exercise of executive power by the governor, is by and large notional”-Discuss

• What attempts have been made to address concerns over the alleged partisan role played by Governors?

• The Sarkaria Commission, set up in 1983 to look into Centre-state relations, proposed certain points for the selection of Governors-Know them in detail

• What Punchhi Committee, constituted in 2007 on Centre-state relations said on selection the Governor?

• The Punchhi Committee recommended deleting the “Doctrine of Pleasure” from the Constitution-What is “Doctrine of Pleasure”?

India’s first private launch vehicle all set for maiden flight

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- India’s first privately developed launch vehicle – Hyderabad-based Skyroot’s Vikram-S – is all set to make its maiden flight from the country’s only spaceport in Sriharikota between November 12 and 16. Marking the beginning of private sector launches, the mission named ‘Prarambh’ will see Vikram-S carry three customer satellites in a sub-orbital flight.

• Know in detail about “Mission Prarambh’

• How India’s first privately developed launch vehicle will be Beneficial for India’s Space Sector?

• What about Foreign Investment in Space sector?

• Is there any Government initiatives taken so far in this regard?

• What are the advantages and disadvantages of private players in the space sector?

• What is Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center or IN-SPACe?

• Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-About the Organisation

• Know about India’s satellite launch vehicles

It’s not about poverty

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Satish Deshpande Writes-The EWS constitutional amendment, now sanctioned by Supreme Court, aims for and struggles to avoid stating openly what it is — reservation for the Hindu upper castes.

• “With its majority verdict upholding the 103rd Amendment to the Constitution delivered on November 7, the Supreme Court has finally performed the antyeshti – or last rites – of reservation as an instrument for the redressal of caste discrimination”-Decode

• First of all, what is the 103rd Amendment to the Indian Constitution?

• Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)-who are Economically Weaker Sections?

• Know the key highlights of the Economically Weaker Sections Reservation-103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019

• Supreme Court on EWS Reservation Criteria-Know about it

• The Supreme Court, by a majority view of 3:2, upheld the validity of the 103rd amendment to the Constitution providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in education and government jobs- What are the issues fixed by the Supreme Court?

• How is economically weaker sections (EWS) status determined under the law?

• What has been the government’s stand in this matter so far?

• How does the government define economically weaker sections (EWS)?

• Can there be quotas based on economic criteria alone?

• Is exclusion of SC/ST, SEBC from quota discriminatory?

• Can quota for poor breach the 50% ceiling for reservations?

• Can private colleges be forced to have economically weaker sections (EWS) quota?

• “The November 7 judgment can be seen as the culmination of a journey that began with the Supreme Court’s 1951 decision in the State of Madras vs. Srimathi Champakam Dorairajan case, which struck down the Communal Government Order as violative of the fundamental right to non-discrimination guaranteed by the new Constitution”-Discuss

Restricted herbicide glyphosate, and the larger GM question

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, – different types of irrigation and irrigation systems storage, transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Union Agriculture Ministry has restricted the use of glyphosate, a widely used herbicide. This comes even as the Supreme Court on November 10 is about to take up a plea seeking a ban on all herbicide-tolerant crops, including transgenic hybrid mustard and cotton.

• What is Herbicide?

• What is herbicide used for?

• How Herbicides Work?

• What are the different Types of Herbicides?

• Know the Advantages and disadvantages of Herbicides

• What is glyphosate?

• Glyphosate use in India-Know in Detail

• What exactly has the government now done?

• Why has this been done?

• How valid are the health concerns over glyphosate?

Red flags over greenwashing

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The use of unfair practices in climate action is not new. Corporations, and sometimes even countries, attempt to exaggerate the actions they are taking to help the fight against climate change, and also the impacts of these actions. In the process, they provide misleading information, make unverifiable claims, and sometimes plainly lie about their products or processes.

• What is Greenwashing?

• How Greenwashing Works?

• What are the examples of Greenwashing?

• Why greenwashing is a problem?

• ‘The trade in carbon credits comes under the scanner in any discussion on greenwashing’-Why?

• What is Carbon Credit?

• How does carbon credit work?

• Carbon Trading and Carbon Credit-compare and contrast

• Difference between ‘Net Zero’ and ‘Carbon Neutral’?

• What is India’s New Renewables Energy Target?

• How can net zero be achieved?

• Public-Private partnership frameworks to achieve ‘net zero’-issues and challenges

• India’s emission Status-Present Scenario

