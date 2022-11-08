UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sections Reservation’ or ‘Electoral Bonds’ or ‘National Population Register’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 8, 2022. If you missed the November 7, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

SC’s 3-2 verdict upholds 10% EWS quota for poorest among forward castes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Supreme Court, by a majority view of 3:2, upheld the validity of the 103rd amendment to the Constitution providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in education and government jobs.

• By a majority of 3:2, a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the Constitution (103rd) Amendment-What exactly did the Supreme Court said in this matter?

• EWS quota: What are the issues fixed by the Supreme Court?

• Who are the judges who have dissented?

• What about the 50 per cent ceiling on quotas?

• What is the 103 Amendment in Indian Constitution?

• Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)-who are Economically Weaker Sections?

• Know the key highlights of the Economically Weaker Sections Reservation-103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019

• What was the Supreme Court’s Verdict in Indira Sawhney case 1992?

• Supreme Court on EWS Reservation Criteria-Know about it

• EWS Reservation-Issues and Challenges

• How is EWS status determined under the law?

• What was the basis of the challenge to the amendment?

• What has been the government’s stand in this matter so far?

• How does the government define EWS?

• Can there be quotas based on economic criteria alone?

• Is exclusion of SC/ST, SEBC from quota discriminatory?

• Can quota for poor breach the 50% ceiling for reservations?

• Can private colleges be forced to have EWS quota?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍4 questions in EWS judgment

📍The poverty test

📍MANDAL PLUS

📍2 judges dissent: Denying this to SCs, STs, OBCs is heaping fresh injustice

Dhankhar to attend ASEAN-India meet

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India summit in Cambodia this week, which is expected to review the status of the strategic partnership between the two sides and take stock of the cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and connectivity. Dhankhar will also represent India at the 17th East Asia Summit during his three-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation beginning Friday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

• India- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Conclave-Know the Key Details

• 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of the country’s strategic partnership with ASEAN-Why this is Important for India?

• The ASEAN – India Commemorative Summit-What is it all about?

• When did India become a dialogue partner of ASEAN?

• What is a dialogue partner?

• What is the purpose of dialogue partners?

• Which country did not participated in the India-ASEAN Conclave?

• When and Where the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, was established?

• What was Bangkok Declaration?

• Who were the Founding Fathers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)?

• Which are the current members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)?

• Know the ASEAN-led Forums name and their objectives

• ASEAN commands greater influence on Asia-Pacific trade, political, and security issues, together they contributes what percentage to world economy?

• India-ASEAN and India’s Act East Policy-Connect the dot

• Know the Economic relations between India and ASEAN in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is ASEAN?

📍What’s going wrong with India’s Act East policy?

Electoral bonds sale from Nov 9

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the government on Monday approved issuance of the 23rd tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on November 9.

• What are Electoral Bonds?

• Electoral Bonds-Key Features

• Which Bank is the only bank authorised to sell Electoral Bonds?

• Electoral Bonds and associated issues

• When are the bonds available for purchase?

• Are electoral bonds taxable?

• Why were electoral bonds introduced in India?

• Why are electoral bonds being so vehemently opposed by transparency activists?

• How popular are electoral bonds as a route of donation?

• What does the Supreme Court have to say on electoral bonds?

• What is the Election Commission’s stand on electoral bonds?

• Reserve Bank of India on electoral bonds scheme?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why the electoral bonds scheme has been challenged in Supreme Court

Govt says need to update NPR across country

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Population and associated issues

• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- With the government likely to bring a Bill to amend the Registration of Birth and Deaths Act for a centralised data management, the Home ministry in its latest annual report has underlined the need to update the National Population Register (NPR) database across the country, except Assam. This is to incorporate the changes due to birth, death, and migration for which demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be collected.

• What is National Population Register (NPR)?

• What are the objectives of National Population Register (NPR)?

• What does usual resident mean?

• What is the difference between usual resident and citizen?

• Is National Population Register (NPR) connected to National Register of Citizens (NRC)?

• Why National Population Register (NPR) is controversial?

• If there was a previous National Population Register (NPR), how and when did the idea originate?

• What kind of data will be collected?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Why NPR isn’t NRC, and yet…

📍Explained: What is National Population Register (NPR)?

PM: Teachings of Guru Nanak are guiding light in country’s progress

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times and Modern Indian history

• General Studies IV: Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and world

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 553rd birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at the residence of National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura. After offering prayers, the Prime Minister greeted the Sikh community and the country on Guru Nanak jayanti.

• Who was the founder of Sikhism?

• Sikhism and History of Sikhs

• Bhakti Movement and Sikhism

• Guru Nanak Dev-About him, Philosophy, and Contriibutions

• Know the fundamental beliefs of Sikhism articulated in the sacred scripture Guru Granth Sahib.

• Know all the ten Sikh Gurus

• Why Guru Nanak Dev’s teaching is still Relevant?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Guru Nanak’s message transcends time and space

Delhi as peacemaker

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-C. Raja Mohan writes-The Ukraine conflict seems to have reached a deadlock. We are in a new phase in the conflict in which diplomacy could play a larger role. There might be many modest and practical ways in which Indian diplomacy could participate.

• Why there is growing international interest in the potential Indian diplomatic contribution to ending the tragic war in Ukraine which is now in the ninth month and has shaken the world to its core?

• “The Western media and think tanks had been relentless in their criticism of the Indian approach to the crisis as lacking moral and strategic clarity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked aggression”- Know New Delhi’s stand on Russia-Ukraine ongoing tensions.

• Why External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit assumes significance?

• How is New Delhi positioning itself as a player with credibility in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

• What do you understand by the term “Global South”?

• What is considered the Global South?

• Can India take on a larger diplomatic role in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict now?

• “The history of warfare tells us that room for diplomacy opens up only when there is a deadlock on the battlefield”-Understand and discuss

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India’s stand on Ukraine is shaped by its national interest. It should continue to do so — with us or against us doesn’t work

Should allow gradual Re depreciation, use forex reserves judiciously: CEA

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Noting that foreign exchange reserves should be used judiciously, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Monday said that rupee should be allowed to depreciate gradually. India’s growth rate is seen to be moderate at 6.5-7 per cent in 2022-23, he said, adding that financing India’s trade deficit would be an ‘important’ challenge for the year.

• Why is the rupee down?

• Why are the rupee-dollar exchange rate and forex reserves falling?

• What will be the effect on the economy?

• What is Currency depreciation?

• What do you understand by Rupee depreciation?

• Appreciation vs Depreciation of Currency-Compare and Contrast

• How RBI has been intervening from time to time to contain the volatility in rupee?

• What should policymakers do to prevent the fall?

• What is ‘Production-Linked Incentive (PLI)’ scheme?

• Who is Chief Economic Advisor of India?

• What is the significance of the post of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA)?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Strengthening dollar, weakening rupee: what the numbers show

