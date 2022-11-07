UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or ‘Semiconductors’ or ‘Ethical dilemma with CRISPR Technology’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 7, 2022. If you missed the November 4, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

1st time, compensating poor nations for climate disasters on the table

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– IN A big positive on the opening day of the climate change conference here, negotiators agreed to discuss the creation of an international mechanism for compensating poor countries that suffer large scale damage due to climate disasters. The issue of loss and damage, as it is referred to in the climate negotiations, was included in the formal main agenda of the climate conference for the first time ever, after being discussed in a separate track for years.

• What is the main agenda in COP27?

• In the article, terms like “climate disasters” and “climate negotiations” are given. What do you understand by these terms?

• What are climate negotiations?

• What are the major climate change agreements?

• What is climate change ‘Loss and Damage’?

• How is climate change causing loss and damage?

• What is the extent of loss and damage?

• So why “climate disasters” and “climate negotiations” are much talked in the COP27?

• “The demand for loss and damage finance is quite old, but it has faced strong resistance from the rich and developed countries”-Why?

• What was the rationale behind the Warsaw International Mechanism (WIM)?

• How does the Paris Agreement address the loss and damage associated with climate change?

• What is the meaning of climate finance?

• What is the financial mechanism? What are the other funds?

• In accordance with the principle of “common but differentiated responsibility and respective capabilities” set out in the Convention, developed country Parties are to provide financial resources to assist developing country Parties in implementing the objectives of the UNFCCC- discuss the objective behind this step?

• What is the Standing Committee on Finance? What is the long-term finance process?

• Green finance and climate finance-Compare

• Map Work-Sharm el-Sheikh

• What is COP27?

• Why is COP27 important?

• What is the UN climate summit?

• Why are COP meetings needed?

• What will be discussed at COP27?

• What Is Climate Change?

• How Is Climate Change measured over time?

• What Causes Climate Change?

• What are the effects of Climate Change?

• “At the COP27 climate conference in November 2022, the international community and each country individually must set out what it has done and intends to do to limit the increase of global temperature to 1.5 degrees”-How?

• What are the expectations from COP27?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍2022 likely to be fifth-sixth warmest year so far: WMO

📍Going green without pause

📍What is climate change ‘Loss and Damage’?

📍A history of climate change negotiations for beginners: Then and now

Focus on New Delhi’s role as Jaishankar heads to Moscow

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– AMID THE Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is headed to Moscow on Monday for a bilateral visit. Most of his meetings are scheduled on Tuesday, including a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov. There is no word yet on a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it cannot be ruled out.

• Why External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit assumes significance?

• How is the G-20 summit in Bali, which is scheduled for November 15-16, significant against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

• How is New Delhi positioning itself as a player with credibility in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

• New Delhi’s stand on Russia-Ukraine ongoing tensions.

• India-Russia and India-Ukraine-Bilateral Relations (Importance of both for India)

• What is India’s concern in this entire Russia-Ukraine conflict?

• How much trade does India have with Russia?

• Indo-Russia Relations-Know the background

• Russia plays a very important role in logistical as well as technological support when it comes to defence forces-Know India and Russia Military trade

• India’s bilateral trade with Russia has soared to an all-time high in just five months (April-August) of this financial year (2022-23)-Know the reasons

• Do You Know– India had a positive trade balance with Russia from 1997-98 (the most recent year for which comparable data is available) to 2002-03. But from 2003-04, New Delhi’s trade balance with Moscow has remained negative. Russia’s position gradually fell, slipping to 34th in 2013-14. It began climbing up from 2014-15, and was India’s 23rd biggest trading partner in 2017-18. After that, it remained between 25th to 30th place, before climbing to seventh place in 2022-23.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India-Russia trade soars to record high as imports of oil and fertiliser drive surge

THE IDEAS PAGE

When chips are down

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Vikram S Mehta writes: The chip industry mirrors the petroleum sector in its sensitivity to geopolitical developments. Both are dominated by handful of countries and capital.

• “The two external obstacles to India achieving its economic potential are its vulnerability to the geopolitical and supply chain vicissitudes of the petroleum and electronics industries”—why did the writer of this article feel so?

• ‘The oil and gas sector is one of India’s eight core industries, and it has a significant impact on the decision-making process for all other critical sectors of the economy’-Discuss

• The petroleum and electronics industries are different in nature and profile, yet, they share common structural denominators-How?

• “The chip industry mirrors these economic dynamics”-Comment

• What is semiconductor?

• What is the most basic component of a semiconductor chip?

• Semiconductors are the foundation of nearly every modern electronic gadget. Where does India stand in the semiconductor industry?

• The Government of India has undertaken several initiatives to promote electronics manufacturing-Know the important

schemes

• What are the current challenges of the semiconductor industry in India?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Government undertakes several initiatives to promote electronics manufacturing in India

📍Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policy

THE WORLD

Death of lone volunteer in US gene therapy study sparks a quest for answers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nanotechnology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- – THE LONE volunteer in a unique study involving a gene-editing technique has died, and those behind the trial are now trying to figure out what killed him. Terry Horgan, a 27-year-old who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, died last month, according to Cure Rare Disease, a Connecticut-based non-profit founded by his brother, Rich, to try and save him from the fatal condition.

• What is CRISPR technology?

• What are the moral Considerations for the applications of a CRISPR technology?

• What are the ethical dilemma associated with CRISPR technology?

• What is genome editing?

• What do you Know about CRISPR-Cas9?

• What are Genetically modified organisms?

• How is gene editing different from GMO development?

• What are the regulatory issues which have prevented wider adoption of CRISPR technology?

• CRISPR technology and possibilities and future-know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Bioethical issues in genome editing by CRISPR-Cas9 technology

EXPLAINED

The first amendment — and two 1950 SC orders before it

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary-Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Supreme Court last week agreed to examine a plea challenging the expansion of restrictions to the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression that was made by the first amendment to the Constitution. The petitioner, who has challenged the law nearly seven decades after it came into force, argued that the amendment damages the basic structure doctrine.

• What was the first amendment to the Constitution?

• So what exactly is the constitutional position on free speech?

• What were these two verdicts passed by the Supreme Court?

• What Supreme Court of India said in the Brij Bhushan v State of Delhi (March 1950), and Romesh Thappar v State of Madras (May 1950) case?

• “The right to free speech means nothing unless it includes the right to be heard, recognised, acknowledged”-What is exactly free speech?

• What is Article 19 of the Constitution?

• What are the Laws restricting the freedom of expression in India?

• What are the International Legal Regime on the freedom of expression and Speech?

• Free Speech, Hate Speech and Hurting religious sentiments- Where and what is that thin line drawn between these three?

• In the context of Fundamental Rights, what do you understand by the term “Absolute” and “Reasonable Restrictions”?

• Absolute and Reasonable Restrictions-Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍From Demosthenes to Nehru… why free speech remains stuck in debate

New hope for malaria vaccine: the science, challenges, opportunity

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Malaria kills nearly 600,000 people every year, the majority of whom are children under the age of five in sub-Saharan Africa. The need to develop an effective vaccine against the disease has long been a top priority — but given the highly complex life cycle of the parasite, characterisation of key elements that correlate with protective immunity has been very difficult.

• ‘WHO approval in October 2021 for RTS,S/AS01 (Mosquirix) developed by GlaxoSmithKline for immunising children seems to be light at the end of the long tunnel’-discuss

• Know in detail about malaria vaccine

• Why has India not been more successful in developing vaccines against diseases including malaria especially when basic malaria research in India has been robust and there are well established malaria research and control centres across the country?

• Malaria, Anopheles mosquito and malarial parasite-know about them

• Which organisation releases World Malaria Report (WMR)?

• National Strategic Plan for Malaria elimination 2017-Key Features

• Know about Annual Parasite Index

• World Malaria Day 2022-Theme

• What is the Mosquirix vaccine?

• Why it took so long to develop the Malaria vaccine?

• Global disease burden and Impact of Malaria in India-Know about it

• What are the Government Steps to curb Malaria?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍World Malaria Day: WHO identifies 25 countries with potential to be malaria-free by 2025

