UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China’s protest as safety Valve’ or ‘Climate-resilient education system’ for UPSC CSE

FRONT PAGE

AIIMS cyber-attack: At least five servers infected, have data of 3-4 crore patients

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Basics of Cyber Security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- At least five servers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have been infected by the cyber-attack which has disabled online services at the premier hospital for a week now. Top government sources told The Indian Express that AIIMS-Delhi has 40 physical servers and 100 virtual servers. “Of these, five servers have been infected as a result of the cyber-attack,” said sources.

• What is a Cyber Attack?

• What are the types of Cyber Attacks?

• How do cyber-attacks happen?

• What kind of devices are vulnerable and What information can be compromised?

• How Cyber Security is ensured in India?

• Know them-Computer Emergency Response Team – India (CERT-IN), Cyber Surakshit Bharat Initiative, National Cyber Security Coordination Centre (NCCC), Cyber Swachhta Kendra, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Cyberdome (Kerala)

• What is National Informatics Centre (NIC)?

• What is the purpose of an National Informatics Centre (NIC)?

• What is CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) cyber security?

• What does computer emergency response team CERT India do?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A diminished Xi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Pratap Bhanu Mehta Writes: Protests in China are unlikely to lead to regime change, but it has dented the authority of the President.

• ‘The widespread protests against China’s Covid policy are unprecedented and will test President Xi Jinping’s authority”-Analyse the statement with respect to ongoing protests in China?

• How these protests have challenged the authority of Xi?

• “Chinese state using China’s ongoing protest as safety Valve and information conduit”-Highlight

• Why are protests taking place in China?

• What is China’s zero-Covid policy?

• Why China is still adhering to its zero-Covid policy even while much of the world tries to coexist with the coronavirus?

• With this “zero-COVID” policy, have China’s COVID cases slowed down?

• How China defends its zero-Covid policy?

• Why is the current large-scale public protest in China unusual?

• Why Current Protest in China is equated with Tiananmen protests?

• What were the Tiananmen protests, what led to it?

• Tiananmen protests and its long-lasting legacy-Know in detail

• Quick Recap-Protests against China’s heavy Covid-19 curbs spread to more cities, including the financial hub Shanghai on Sunday, nearly three years into the pandemic, with a fresh wave of anger sparked by a deadly fire in the country’s far west.

THE IDEAS PAGE

The climate change generation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

• General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Aaran Patel Writes: Curricula can be infused with scientific and technical know-how alongside indigenous and local knowledge. The cross-cutting imperative should be to foster critical thinking instead of rote learning so that the next generation can embrace complexity and make informed choices.

• “Climate-resilient education system will be essential to realising this opportunity”- What is Climate-resilient education system?

• At COP27, India released its Long-Term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LT-LEDS)- What is Long-Term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LT-LEDS)?

• How climate impacts are disrupting children’s learning and well-being globally?

• What are the other issues and challenges faced by education sector due to climate change as per the author of this article?

• But on most other parameters, the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting the 27th session of the Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP27 proved to be an underachiever-Why?

• Going into the conference, it was expected that COP27 would respond to the growing urgency for greater emission cuts-Did COP27 met this expectation?

• What was the main agenda in COP27?

• What is climate change ‘Loss and Damage’?

• What is the extent of loss and damage?

• “The demand for loss and damage finance is quite old, but it has faced strong resistance from the rich and developed countries”-Why?

• How does the Paris Agreement address the loss and damage associated with climate change?

• What is the apprehension over the setting up of a new facility for loss and damage finance?

• What is the meaning of climate finance?

• What is the financial mechanism? What are the other funds?

• What is the Standing Committee on Finance? What is the long-term finance process?

• Green finance and climate finance-Compare

• What do you understand by “climate disasters” and “climate negotiations”?

• Why “climate disasters” and “climate negotiations” are much talked in the COP27?

• What are the major climate change agreements?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Adani Group wins Dharavi slum redevelopment bid

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Poverty and developmental issues, urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Adani Group has won the bid for the long-delayed Dharavi redevelopment project, which aims to transform a huge slum cluster — located on prime commercial land — in Mumbai.

• What is Dharavi redevelopment project?

• What challenges Dharavi is facing today?

• Where is Dharavi?

• What is so unique about dharavi?

• When was the project first proposed?

• What is slum redevelopment?

• What is situ slum redevelopment in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)?

EXPLAINED

WET LEASING AN AIRCRAFT

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In efforts to boost international air traffic, the civil aviation ministry has allowed Indian airlines to take wide-body planes on wet lease for up to one year. A senior ministry official said on Sunday that the rules had been relaxed, allowing the wet leasing for a year as opposed to the six months permitted so far.

• What is wet leasing?

• Why limit extended

• Why airlines lease aircraft

• What is difference between dry and wet lease?

• What are the types of aircraft leasing?

ECONOMY

RBI to begin first phase of retail e-rupee pilot from Thursday

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- After a month of e-rupee transaction in the wholesale segment, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release the central bank digital currency (CBDC) for retail customers and merchants in four cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, from December 1 on pilot basis.

• What is a digital rupee?

• What banks are involved in the pilot programme?

• What is the need for digital rupee?

• Digital rupee and Cryptocurrency-how they are different?

• How digital rupee will help Indian Economy?

• How digital currency will impact citizens?

• Central bank digital currency (CBDC)-Meaning, Issues and Challenges

