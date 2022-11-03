UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ or ‘Midterm Election’ or ‘Ethiopia and Tigray’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 3, 2022. If you missed the November 2, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

ED summons Hemant Soren today, he says am not afraid

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc and Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

• General Studies III: Money-laundering and its prevention

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in cases of illegal mining in the state.

• What’s the case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren?

• In recent years, many political cases are handled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)-Discuss role and function of the Enforcement Directorate

• Enforcement Directorate is a statutory body-True or False?

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED) comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

Advertisement

• The Directorate of Enforcement is a multi-disciplinary organization mandated with investigation of offence of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. The statutory functions of the Directorate includes enforcement of certain acts-What are those acts?

• What makes Enforcement Directorate so powerful?

• The significant increase in ED cases is mainly attributed to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)-Discuss

• Why these days the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), are in the limelight?

Advertisement

• For your Information-Formed in 1956, the ED became a prime agency following enactment of the Prevention of Money

Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2002, implemented from July 1, 2005.

• What was the recent verdict of the Supreme Court (SC), in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) sweeping powers under the PMLA?

• Over the past few years, major amendments in key Acts have given teeth to central agencies-Discuss

• ‘With this investigation, It is quite clear that the central agencies are now the big brothers of investigations, while state and city police forces function in their shadows with limited powers and jurisdictions’-How far you agree with the same?

• Central investigation agencies and politics-connect the dots

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Ela Bhatt, SEWA founder & women’s champion, dies

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Advertisement

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Role of women and women’s organization

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Ela Bhatt, the pioneer of India’s women’s empowerment movement, died on Wednesday. She formed the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), one of the largest women-led cooperatives and national trade unions in the country, with 2.1 million members in 18 states.

• Personality in News-Ela Bhatt

• Know more about Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

• What is the aim of self-employed women’s Association?

• How Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

• What challenges Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) had?

Advertisement

• Why Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) is one of the most successful trade union?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

EXPRESS NETWORK

Maiden flight-test of ballistic missile defence interceptor successful

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

Advertisement

• What’s the ongoing story- India conducted the first successful flight test of the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor missile capable of neutralising long-range missiles and aircraft, from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on Wednesday. “The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful maiden flight-test of phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with a large kill altitude bracket from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on November 2.

• What is ballistic missile defence (BMD) interceptor missile?

• What is anti-ballistic missile (ABM)?

• “The second phase of anti-ballistic missiles, focuses on the development of anti-ballistic defence systems like the US’s Theatre High-Altitude Area Defence system, which can neutralise intermediate-range ballistic missiles”-Compare and Contrast India’s Anti-ballistic missiles and USA’s Theatre High-Altitude Area Defence system

• What is the difference between a missile and a ballistic missile?

• Cruise Missiles and Ballistic Missiles: How Are They Different?

• The missile research and development in India happens under the which organisation?

• What is the history of missile technology in India?

• What kind of missiles does India have?

• Which of India’s missile systems are most important?

• What about hypersonic technology?

• What makes India good in missile technology?

• Where do China and Pakistan stand compared to India?

• For Your Information-The AD-1 (Air Defence) is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft. The missile is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with an indigenously developed advanced control system and a navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the targets that move at very high speeds.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Don’t Turn Back the Clock

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Gopal Jain writes: The bill proposes the extension of licensing to OTT communication platforms, making it once again “licence-centric” – even though India jettisoned the infamous licence permit raj decades ago.

• Quick Recall-In a bid to do away with British-era laws governing the telecom sector, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022. The proposed Bill aims to bring in sweeping changes to how the telecom sector is governed, primarily by giving the Centre more powers in several areas to do so.

• Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022-Know the highlights of the bill

• Why has the government issued a draft Telecommunication Bill?

• What are the issues and concerns with Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022?

• The draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 proposed to dilute some crucial powers and responsibilities of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on issuing new licences to service providers-Know the powers and functions of TRAI

• Know about the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950

• How these three acts (the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950) governs the telecommunication sector in India?

• Are there other areas where the government has proposed to increase its powers?

• Does the proposed Telecom Bill also look to address issues being faced by the telecom industry?

• “The draft Bill could also trigger turf wars between the DoT and MeitY and the DoT and TRAI as the lines of jurisdiction have been blurred. Overlapping jurisdictions have led to regulatory battles in the past”-Comment

• What draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 says about OTT?

• Is OTTs comes under the ambit of telecom services?

• The draft Bill also states that the TRAI may direct operators “to abstain from predatory pricing”-What is Predatory Pricing?

• The draft Bill also proposes to replace the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) with the Telecommunication Development Fund (TDF)-why?

• Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) and Telecommunication Development Fund (TDF)-Compare and contrast

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

EXPLAINED

The US Midterms Primer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- American democracy has several distinctive features that are unique and different from most other democratic political systems across the world. The midterm election is a particularly American invention.

• What is the midterm election in the USA?

• Why the midterms matter?

• What is decided in this election?

• Why it matters: If Democrats lose control of either body, Biden’s agenda is in trouble?

• What if Republicans gains?

• What are the main issues in elections?

• What are the difference between Elections held in India and the USA?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Missiles fly over Korean peninsula: why temperatures have risen

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Tensions escalated in the Korean peninsula on Wednesday (November 2) after North Korea fired at least 20 missiles east and west of its southern neighbour, with one landing near South Korean territorial waters for the first time since the two countries were divided in 1953.

• Why did North Korea launch the missiles?

• Map Work-North Korea and South Korea

• Why are US-Seoul drills taking place?

• Why are the drills being held now?

• What is the purpose of these drills?

• What are the drills?

• What is North Korea’s stance?

• Is there an immediate threat of tensions in the region?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

THE WORLD

Ethiopia and Tigray agree to end civil war after two years

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The parties in the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray have agreed to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine. The war, which broke out in November 2020, pits regional forces from Tigray against Ethiopia’s federal army and its allies, who include forces from other regions and from neighbouring Eritrea.

• Who are the Tigrayans in Ethiopia?

• What is the problem between Ethiopia and Tigray?

• Map Work– Ethiopia and Tigray

• But, Why did Ethiopia begin an offensive in Tigray?

• Who are the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Tigrayans?

• How is this conflict affecting Ethiopia and North Africa?

• What is India’s stand in this entire issue?

• How is India’s bilateral relations with Ethiopia?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

ECONOMY

US Fed lifts rates by 75 bps, hints at smaller hikes ahead

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the “cumulative tightening of monetary policy” it has enacted so far.

• What is the role of the Federal Reserve?

• Federal Reserve and RBI-compare and contrast

• US Federal Reserve Policies and its Impact on India-brainstorm

• Why are some people contesting that the US might be in recession?

• What is the outlook for the US economy?

• What is the main reason behind the high inflation in USA?

• How is inflation measured in USA?

• Inflation in USA vs Inflation in India-Compare and Contrast

• Inflation measured in USA and inflation measured in India-Compare and Contrast

• What goods or services are driving the increase in prices in USA and also in India?

• Why is USA’s inflation a matter of concern for India?

• How inflation in USA will impact India’s Import and Export?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

