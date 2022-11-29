UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’ or ‘Movies as Propaganda’ or ‘Great Barrier Reef’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 29, 2022. If you missed the November 28, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

SC upset at Rijiju remarks, says can name judges if given powers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Expressing disapproval at Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s criticism on Friday of the top court’s observations that the government was sitting on files relating to appointment of judges cleared by the Collegium, Supreme Court judge Justice SK Kaul Monday said this “should not have happened”.

• In an interview at the Times Now Summit 2022, Law Minister Rijiju Described the Collegium system as “alien” to the Constitution-what is your take for the collegium system?

• First of all, what is your understanding about the collegium system?

• What is the issue of conflict between Judiciary and Executive with respect to the appointment of Judges?

• What is the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court Judges in India?

• Who appoints the Judges of the Supreme Court?

• What does the Collegium consider while making the recommendation?

• National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act 2014-Know the key highlights

• Supreme Court on NJAC Act 2014 (99th Constitutional Amendment Act)-know in detail

• First Judges Case (1982), Second Judges Case (1993) and Third Judges Case (1998)-Know in detail

• What was the Supreme court’s ruling in the Second Judges case (1993), with respect to the appointment of a judge?

• Third Judges case (1998) and Supreme Court’s ruling in case of the appointment-What was the Supreme Court’s ruling?

• The National Judicial Appointments Commission Act of 2014 and the Collegium System-Compare and Contrast

• The Constitution has made certain provisions to safeguard and ensure the independent and impartial functioning of a Judges-Know in detail

• Executive Vs Judiciary for appointment of judges in higher judiciary-Know in detail

📍Rekha Sharma writes| Kiren Rijiju must remember: In “opaque” court appointments, government too is guilty

IFFI jury chief slams ‘The Kashmir Files’: ‘Propaganda, vulgar… shocked, disturbed’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- DESCRIBING THE controversial movie “The Kashmir Files” as “propaganda” and “vulgar”, Israeli filmmaker and a jury chief at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid, said he was “shocked” and “disturbed” by its inclusion in the competitive section.

• Who is Nadav Lapid?

• “The Kashmir Files” as “propaganda”-Critically analyse the given statement

• What is propaganda?

• There are many techniques commonly used in spreading of propaganda-what are they?

• How propaganda influence public opinion?

• How do films as forms of propaganda affect society as a whole?

• What are examples of propaganda films?

📍Who is Nadav Lapid, at the centre of The Kashmir Files row?

Mizoram expecting more Kuki tribal ‘asylum seekers’ from Bangladesh

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Mizoram government officials on Monday said the state is preparing for influx of more refugees from Bangladesh in the coming weeks, after the state Cabinet on November 20 gave the nod to providing food and shelter to Kuki-Chin-Mizo refugees who had crossed the international border the night before, to enter the state.

• What is an asylum-Seeker?

• Refugee, asylum-Seeker and migrant-compare and contrast

• Who are Kuki-Chins?

• Who are the Chin refugees?

• Where did the Chin people come from?

• What is Mizoram’s refugee problem?

• “While Centre’s approach is security-centric, Mizoram government has a magnanimous, people-centred policy towards Chin refugees from Myanmar”-discuss

• What is India’s Refugee Policy?

• 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol and India-Know in detail

• What do you understand by expression ‘right of non-refoulement’?

• “One of the spin-offs of the political turmoil in Myanmar has been an unprecedented schism between the Indian government and the Mizoram state government”-How far you agree with this statement?

• What is Government of India stance on this situation?

• What is happening in Mizoram right now, and what is the way forward?

• “Mizos and Chins and the unique social-political realities between the two people at the India-Myanmar international border”-Decode the statement

• Know about United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

• What is Global Refugee Forum (GRF)?

📍Chin-Kuki-Mizo refugees pour into Mizoram: What’s the new armed conflict in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts?

📍A refuge in Mizoram

Vizhinjam violence: 3k ‘identifiable’ persons booked

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A day after fishermen protesting against the construction of Adani group Vizhinjam seaport clashed with police and vandalised a police station, a case was registered against 3,000 ‘identifiable persons’ on Monday. The Sunday attack on the police station and subsequent clashes had left 36 policemen and around 20 fishermen injured. However, no untoward incident was reported in Vizhinjam on Monday.

• Map Work-Vizhinjam

• What is the Adani group Vizhinjam port project?

• Is Vizhinjam port a major port?

• What is Vizhinjam project issue?

• Why fisherfolk are protesting?

• Why is Vizhinjam port important?

• What are the other controversies with the project?

📍Protests against Adani port in Vizhinjam: All you need to know

TN ordinance expires for want of Gov assent

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance expired on Sunday night for want of Governor’s assent to the Bill approved by the Tamil Nadu Assembly last month. This has sparked a new conflict between the state government and Governor R N Ravi on a day the state reported another death by suicide at Tenkasi, allegedly due to losses in online gambling.

• What is the most recent controversy regarding the governor’s role?

• Governor R N Ravi and Tamil Nadu State Government have major differences over multiple issues-why

• What is ordinance in Constitution?

• Can the governor pass an ordinance?

• What is the Ordinance Making Power of the President and Governor?

• What Article 213 of the Indian Constitution stipulates?

• What happens when ordinance lapses?

• What are the Constitutional Roles of a Governor?

• What Articles 153-161 of the Constitution says?

• The Governor is appointed by whom?

• Office of Governor-know the historical background

• Why has the Governor’s role and powers recently become a matter of contention?

• Various attempts were made to understand the role of the governor to strengthening center-state relations-Can you name those committees and their recommendations?

• Administrative Reforms Commission of 1968, the Rajamanar Committee of 1969, the Sarkaria commission of 1988 and Punchhi Commission-What were their recommendations in the context of role of Governor?

• The Sarkaria Commission, set up in 1983 to look into Centre-state relations, proposed certain points for the selection of Governors-Know them in detail

• What Punchhi Committee, constituted in 2007 on Centre-state relations said on selection the Governor?

• The Punchhi Committee recommended deleting the “Doctrine of Pleasure” from the Constitution-What is “Doctrine of Pleasure”?

• What Supreme Court of India said about the Governor’s role?

• How things changed after the S.R. Bommai case ,1994?

📍DMK wants Tamil Nadu Governor gone: What does the law say on how a Governor can be sacked?

Data does not lie

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Surjit S Bhalla and Karan Bhasin writes: The authoritative DHS household data for 2005-06, 2015-16, and 2019-21 establishes that the pace of decline in Indian poverty accelerated post 2014 elections. We must address our progress while continuing to shift goalposts.

• There are two sets of poverty estimates provided by the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) that compile these data across countries, primarily from Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS)-what are they?

• What does is censor data?

• The authors of this article have justified the logic for preferring censored data’s-what they have used censored data?

• “A higher MPI suggests greater intensity of deprivation while a higher censored poverty rate is an important signal to policymakers to redirect policy focus”-Decode the statement

• The recent release of the NFHS data for 2019-21 allows for a detailed analysis of the progress in the reduction of absolute poverty and related determinants like nutrition-What are the determinants of poverty?

• India’s economic growth had been the most inclusive between 2014 and 2019-What steps were taken during this time for the poverty alleviation?

• What is the meaning of extreme and absolute poverty?

• What data’s and statistics says about poverty in India? (Hint: Given in the Article)

• For Your Information-Despite the significant reductions, however, the largest number of poor people in the world, 228.9 million lived in India in 2020, said the MPI report, released Monday by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford.

• What is the status of Poverty from 2005 to 2011 and 2011 to 2021?

• Do you Know-India’s MPI value and incidence of poverty were both more than halved. The MPI value fell from 0.283 in 2005-2006 to 0.122 in 2015-2016 to 0.069 in 2019-2021. The incidence of poverty fell from 55.1 per cent in 2005-2006 to 27.7 per cent in 2015-2016 to 16.4 per cent in 2015-2016.

• What is the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI)?

• MPI uses three dimensions and ten indicators-Know in detail the dimensions, indicators, deprivation cut-offs, and weights of the global Multidimensional Poverty Index

• “India’s progress shows that Sustainable Development Goal 1.2 to reduce poverty is feasible, even at a large scale,”-How India reduced poverty?

• What is Poverty?

• How poverty is defined by different international institutions??

• What has the Multidimensional Poverty Index stated about India’s poverty levels?

• Classifications of poverty-Know in Detail (Hint: Absolute and Relative)

• Poverty estimation in India-How Poverty is defined in India?

• Alagh Committee (1979) Lakdawala Committee (1993), Tendulkar Committee (2009), Rangarajan committee (2012) and their poverty estimation.

• What do you understand by the term ‘head-count ratio’?

• What do understand by Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE)?

• Poverty Alleviation Programs in India by Government of India

📍Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government miss the plot

📍Poverty is down, period

What’s the hurry for GM mustard?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, – different types of irrigation and irrigation systems storage, transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Renee Borges , Vinod Gaur , Vidyanand Nanjundiah and Imran Siddiqi writes: A detailed long-term assessment of the potential social and economic benefits of using DMH-11, vis-à-vis its potential drawbacks, remains to be made.

• What exactly is hybrid mustard or Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11?

• What is the central feature of DMH-11?

• So, how has hybridisation been achieved in mustard?

• What has Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) now done?

• Why did it take so long for Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) to clear?

• So, will Indian farmers finally plant GM mustard?

• What are the concerns of the authors regarding the recent recommendation for approval for the environmental release of genetically engineered (GE) mustard (“DMH-11 hybrid”) in India?

• “The recent clearance by the government for the release of GM Mustard Hybrid DMH reflects the determination of the government to move towards Atmanirbhar Bharat also to meet the aspirations of our scientific community and farmers can derive the benefits of innovative technology”-Analyse the statement

• Besides India, the GM agricultural products are grown in many other countries-know the names of those countries and what India can learn from them?

• “Consumption of GM products is completely safe from a health point of view”-critically analyse the statement

• What are the potentially harmful long-term ecological and economic consequences of releasing DMH-11?

• Why it is important that the details of the mandatory trials to ensure food and environmental safety which is a prerequisite before environmental should be made public?

• Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC)-Know in detail

📍For Science and the Farmer

GREAT BARRIER REEF MUST BE ON LIST: UN

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Australia’s Great Barrier Reef should be listed as a world heritage site that is “in danger”, a UN panel recommended on Tuesday, saying the world’s biggest coral reef ecosystem was significantly impacted by climate change and warming of oceans. Frequent bleaching events are threatening the reef, including four over the last seven years and the first during a La Nina phenomenon, which typically brings cooler temperatures, this year.

• Map Work-Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and Coral Reef in India

• Australia’s Great Barrier Reef should be listed as a world heritage site that is “in danger”-What is “in danger” list?

• What is the reef and why is it so special?

• ‘In danger list is synonymous to sanctions’-do you agree?

• What is meant by coral and coral reef?

• Why coral reef is important?

• What are the types of coral reefs?

• Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is which type of coral reefs?

• Recently, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffered mass bleaching event-What is coral Bleaching?

• Why is the Great Barrier Reef is in danger?

• What are other threats?

• What has been done to help protect the reef?

📍Great Barrier Reef should be listed as ‘in danger’, UN committee recommends

