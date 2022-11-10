UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ‘Governor and State Government’ or ‘Strategic Nicobar Project’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 10, 2022. If you missed the November 9, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Nirav Modi step closer to extradition, loses his appeal in UK court

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

• General Studies III: Money-laundering and its prevention.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi – wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case – moved a step closer to extradition on Wednesday, after the High Court in London rejected his appeal.

• Who is Nirav Modi?

• What’s the case against Nirav Modi?

• What is Extradition?

• What is extradition Act in India?

• Which countries does India have extradition treaty with?

• Nirav Modi’s extradition-Why?

• What did the UK High Court say in its judgment on Nirav Modi?

• What is next for Nirav Modi?

• What is the extradition treaty between India and UK?

• Under which act, Nirav Modi’s extradition is done?

• Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018-Know the key Points

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Nirav Modi extradition: why he’s in London, the case against him, and what next

Sack Governor, sitting on Bills, questioning legislature: DMK

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Advertisement

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has urged the President to dismiss Governor R N Ravi, saying his conduct in the state has not been in keeping with the Constitution, and that he has not signed numerous Bills passed by the Assembly.

• What is the most recent controversy regarding the governor’s role?

Advertisement

• Governor R N Ravi and Tamil Nadu State Government have major differences over multiple issues-why

• What are the Constitutional Roles of a Governor?

• What Articles 153-161 of the Constitution says?

• The Governor is appointed by whom?

• Office of Governor-know the historical background

• Why has the Governor’s role and powers recently become a matter of contention?

• Various attempts were made to understand the role of the governor to strengthening center-state relations-Can you name those committees and their recommendations?

• Administrative Reforms Commission of 1968, the Rajamanar Committee of 1969, the Sarkaria commission of 1988 and Punchhi Commission-What were their recommendations in the context of role of Governor?

• The Sarkaria Commission, set up in 1983 to look into Centre-state relations, proposed certain points for the selection of Governors-Know them in detail

Advertisement

• What Punchhi Committee, constituted in 2007 on Centre-state relations said on selection the Governor?

• The Punchhi Committee recommended deleting the “Doctrine of Pleasure” from the Constitution-What is “Doctrine of Pleasure”?

Advertisement

• What Supreme Court of India said about the Governor’s role?

• How things changed after the S.R. Bommai case ,1994?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Kerala govt proposes Ordinance to strip Governor of Chancellor’s role

Advertisement

📍DMK wants Tamil Nadu Governor gone: What does the law say on how a Governor can be sacked?

Must for TV: Air ‘national interest’ content, 30 minutes daily

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Union Cabinet has approved the ‘Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022’, under which it has become obligatory for channels to telecast content in national and public interest. While the guidelines are effective from November 9, officials of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said channels will be given time to conceptualise and create such content.

• What “Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022” says about public service and national interest?

• Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022”-Know the key highlights

• But, why ‘Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022’?

• In which sectors can the I&B Ministry regulate content?

• What kind of powers does it have?

• What kind of content is not allowed?

• Do other agencies play a role?

• Why the Supreme Court of India came down heavily on TV news channels?

• “Hate drives TRPs, drives profit”-decode the quote

• What is the stand taken by the Government of India?

• Why Media is called as the Fourth Pillar of Democracy?

• What are the responsibilities of Journalists or Media towards the Society?

• What are the Issues Associated with Media and Journalism in India?

• What do you understand by ‘Yellow journalism’?

• How Media Is Regulated in India?

• What are the Loopholes in Media Regulation in India?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The Digital Media Code balances many priorities, interests of several stakeholders

📍Mainstream channels biggest threat to mainstream media: Anurag Thakur

📍Explained: I&B Ministry’s powers to regulate content on TV, other platforms

EXPRESS NETWORK

MoEF green clearance for strategic Nicobar project

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has given environmental clearance for the Centre’s ambitious Rs 72,000 crore multi-development projects in Greater Nicobar island, India’s southernmost point and a strategically important area. The ministry had given an in-principle approval for the project last year.

• Map Work-Great Nicobar Island

• Do You Know-The Greater Nicobar island is occupied by the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes. The project area falls near two national parks – Galathea Bay National Park and Campbell Bay National Park. The Greater Nicobar region is home to leatherback sea turtles and other important species such as Nicobar macaque, Nicobar megapode and saltwater crocodiles and rare and endemic plant species such as tree ferns and orchids. The project was given a go-ahead

keeping in mind the strategic importance of the port to be developed.

• It is said that this project is of great strategic importance keeping in mind India’s presence in the Bay of Bengal, but what about environment and biodiversity?

• Environment vs Development-debate

• What do you understand by the term ‘Environmental Impact Assessment’ (EIA)?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Protection Act, 1986-How they are related with each other?

• Why Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is Important?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Rules Amendment, 2006-Key features

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020-Key Highlights

• Environmental Impact Assessment-Achievements, Issues and Challenges

• Supreme court of India on Environment Impact Assessment (ex-post facto environmental clearance)

• What is State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAAs) in EIA?

• State expert appraisal committees, often known as SEACs, also exist at the Union and state levels to advise the government on the environmental clearance of development projects. How frequently does the government heed their recommendations?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Ethics Simplified: What is Environmental Ethics?

Govt yet to submit affidavit, SC adjourns demonetisation hearing

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to November 24 its hearing on petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination in November 2016. A five-judge Constitution Bench of Justices S A Nazeer, B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna deferred the hearing on Attorney General R Venkataramani’s request for more time to file a comprehensive affidavit explaining the details.

• What is Demonetization?

• Demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 currency notes-Know the background

• Why Centre is calling this matter an academic issue only?

• How demonetization impacted on the GDP for the current year? (Know short-term and Long term effect)

• “The issue needs to be examined on the doctrine of proportionality too as 86% currency notes were rendered invalid by the decision”- What is doctrine of proportionality?

• What is doctrine of proportionality in administrative law?

• Does demonetization served the purpose of curbing black money and terror funding? (What economic survey said about it?)

• Demonetisation has been implemented twice in the past-When, why and how?

• Demonetisation in 1946 and 1978 and Demonetisation in 2016-compare and contrast

• Demonetisation in 2016 was the decision taken in haste and not gone into the nitty-gritties of this step-Do you agree?

• Demonetisation in 2016-How it impacted common man?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Demonetization: Meaning, Example, and How It Works

📍Four years since demonetisation: Cash in system steadily rising, at all-time high

THE IDEAS PAGE

Our choking cities

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Urbanisation, their problems and their remedies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Varun Gandhi Writes: Urban pollution is rampant in India. But from Chennai to Chandigarh and Mangaluru to Ahmedabad, there are several examples to improve air and water quality. A mindset shift, in citizenry and policymakers, is urgently needed.

• Urban Pollution in India-Know the background

• Urban Pollution in India is a complex problem that involves a multitude of factors-know the factors

• What are the main causes of urban pollution?

• What are the effects of urban pollution?

• How Civil society could help in the pollution management?

• What is airshed management?

• How airshed management can be the alternative for improving air quality?

• What do you understand by “Concretisation”?

• ‘Concretisation’ a by-product of urbanisation which has almost engulfed major cities in India-know it’s impact?

• What is ‘Sponge city technology’?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Delhi’s air quality crisis: Why we are all culpable

EXPLAINED

Vikram S set for lift-off: Giant leap for Indian pvt sector in space

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– India’s first privately developed launch vehicle is set to make its maiden flight from Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) launchpad at Sriharikota between November 12 and 16. The mission, of Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, is called ‘Prarambh’ (the beginning), and will carry two Indian and one foreign customer payloads on the launch vehicle named ‘Vikram’.

• What exactly is Mission Prarambh

• Know Vikram’s features

• Why there is need for satellite launch vehicles like Vikram?

• Know in detail about “Mission Prarambh’

• How India’s first privately developed launch vehicle will be Beneficial for India’s Space Sector?

• What about Foreign Investment in Space sector?

• Is there any Government initiatives taken so far in this regard?

• What are the advantages and disadvantages of private players in the space sector?

• What is Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center or IN-SPACe?

• Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-About the Organisation

• Know about India’s satellite launch vehicles

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India’s first private launch vehicle all set for maiden flight

Midterms & US economy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The widely anticipated “red wave” in the United States midterm elections in which Republicans would comprehensively win the House and probably also wrest control of the Senate appeared to have turned into a “red ripple” by late evening (in India) on Wednesday. As counting progressed, it seemed Democrats had a slightly better chance of holding on to the Senate, while Republicans were favoured to win control of the House by a smaller-than-expected margin.

• What is the midterm election in the USA?

• Why the midterms matter?

• What is decided in this election?

• Why it matters: If Democrats lose control of either body, Biden’s agenda is in trouble?

• What if Republicans gains?

• What are the main issues in elections?

• What are the difference between Elections held in India and the USA?

• What was the biggest issue by far in the midterms elections?

• What can be the Implication of results?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍US ELECTIONS: WITH COUNTING ON, 5 TAKEAWAYS FROM OUTCOMES

📍US midterms too close to call

ECONOMY

Green bonds: FinMin clears framework

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The government on Wednesday gave nod to the final sovereign green bonds framework in line with the Budget announcement. The issuance of green bonds, which are intended to raise funds for public sector projects to help in reducing carbon intensity of the economy, will be for Rs 16,000 crore in the second half of this financial year.

• What are sovereign green bonds?

• How sovereign green bond will work?

• What does carbon neutral mean?

• What is Carbon Credit?

• How does carbon credit work?

• Carbon Trading and Carbon Credit-compare and contrast

• Difference between ‘Net Zero’ and ‘Carbon Neutral’?

• What is India’s New Renewables Energy Target?

• How can net zero be achieved?

• Public-Private partnership frameworks to achieve ‘net zero’-issues and challenges

• India’s emission Status-Present Scenario

• How green bonds help India to achieve carbon neutrality?

• For Your Information– The Ministry of Finance has constituted a Green Finance Working Committee (GFWC) including members from relevant line ministries and chaired by the Chief Economic Advisor. The GFWC will meet at least twice a year to support the Ministry of Finance with selection and evaluation of projects and other work related to the Framework. Initial evaluation of the project will be the responsibility of the concerned Ministry/Department in consultation with experts.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Framework for Sovereign Green Bonds Government of India

Meta cuts 11,000 jobs

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people — about 13 per cent of its workforce — CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in a letter Wednesday. The mass layoffs are the first in Meta’s 18-year history, and come soon after job cuts at Elon Musk-owned Twitter, and Microsoft Corp.

• What has Meta done?

• Why was Meta forced to fire thousands of its employees?

• What does this signal about the economy?

• How will Indian workers be affected?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Apple to Amazon: How tech giants are opting for layoffs, freezing new hires

Why has ESMA derecognised six Indian central counterparties?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story--On October 31, the European Union’s financial markets regulator European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said it will withdraw recognition of six Indian clearing bodies or central counterparties (CCPs). These six CCPs are Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL), NSE Clearing Ltd (NSCCL), Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing (MCXCCL), India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) Ltd (IICC) and NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Ltd (NICCL).

• What’s the reason for derecognition?

• What timeline has ESMA given?

• How will the derecognition impact European banks?

• What’s the role of central counterparties (CCPs)?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍EU regulator may disqualify six clearing bodies in India

📍Sebi, RBI yet to reach pact with EU on action against clearing bodies

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.