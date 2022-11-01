UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountability’ or ‘Celebrity Worship Syndrome’ or ‘Two Finger Test’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 1, 2022. If you missed the October 31, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Toll 134, including 34 children; nine held for culpable homicide

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-MORBI WAS left counting its dead on Monday, a day after the suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, sending many, including children, plunging into the water below. The toll climbed to 134 by evening, including 40 women and 34 children. While rescue operations are still on, officials said at least two persons have been reported missing. Of those injured, 73 have been discharged, while 17 are still undergoing treatment.

• Map Work-Morbi and Machchhu River

• Know more about Machchhu River

• The bridge that collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday killing at least 134 people, was a suspension bridge — a type in which the deck is hung below suspension cables on vertical suspenders-What is the basic structure or components of suspension bridge?

• Why they are called as suspension bridge?

• What is a major problem for suspension bridges?

• The construction of suspension bridges often has to face the complex social environment and natural conditions-can you brainstorm those problems?

• Morbi bridge collapse: What could have happened

• What is the Role of the vertical cables in a suspension bridge?

• What are the steps to ensure the safety and minimum damage?

• What is quantitative risk assessment?

• At the time of construction or say maintenance of the suspension bridge, officials responsible must be doing quantitative risk assessment-what exactly led to the collapse of this particular bridge?

• What are the basic components of disaster management?

Advertisement

• What are the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in disaster management?

• Who is accountable for this tragedy-the agency responsible for maintaining the bridge” or the “management agency” or the local government or the State government?

• “Accountability is an integral part of good governance. Those who are entrusted with the responsibility for handling various aspects of governance are held accountable for what they are expected to do to ensure a significant reduction in disaster risks”-Analyse

Advertisement

• What are the key elements that come together in the notion of accountability?

• What is culpable homicide?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Double engine failure: There must be full accountability for the Morbi bridge tragedy in Gujarat

📍Suspension bridges: how they work

Feel paranoid about privacy: Kohli after hotel room video posted online

Syllabus:

Mains Examination: General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface: Essence, determinants and consequences of Ethics in-human actions; dimensions of ethics; ethics – in private and public relationships. Human Values – lessons from the lives and teachings of great leaders, reformers and administrators; role of family society and educational institutions in inculcating values

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Former India captain Virat Kohli on Monday said that he was appalled by the ‘invasion of his privacy’ after someone filmed his hotel room in Perth and posted video of his clothes and belongings on social media. In the video, titled ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’, a man is seen walking around the room showing Kohli’s personal belongings.

• What is privacy of the person?

• What is privacy for you?

• Privacy is general or it is subjective?

• Your privacy cannot be mine too-do you agree?

• What is Right to privacy of celebrity?

Advertisement

• In many ways, celebrities’ right to privacy is being abused or misappropriated by fans-where to draw the line?

• “The private lives of the celebrities on display for the public in the form of entertainment news and social media are routinely invaded”-agree or disagree

• What is Celebrity worship syndrome?

• What is invasion of privacy?

Advertisement

• ‘People of high profile, dignitaries, persons in authority, celebrities, etc. are sometimes at the receiving end when it comes to privacy’-analyse

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What happened to Virat Kohli in his hotel room in Australia?

GOVT & POLITICS

Advertisement

SC: ‘Two-finger test’ on rape victims an act of misconduct

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The ‘two-finger test’ on alleged rape victims is regressive, has no scientific basis, and is an affront to the dignity of women, the Supreme Court said Monday, as it declared that those found indulging in the practice will be guilty of misconduct.

• What is two-finger test or per vaginum examination?

• What medical experts says about the two-finger test?

• The two finger test is approved by the medical science?

• The Justice Verma Committee had recommended the discontinuation of the two-finger test-What was the Verma Committee’s recommendation on the two-finger test?

• Why the Supreme Court called it “regrettable”?

• How Supreme Court of India consistently shown itself to be a champion of women’s rights?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Two-finger test violates rape victim’s right to privacy: Supreme Court

Jaishankar to represent India at SCO heads of govt council meeting

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing storyExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at a virtual meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Tuesday. The CHG meeting, which is held annually, focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the bloc and approves its annual budget.

• The Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting focuses on what?

• What is Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• What kind of a grouping is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• Know the members and observer countries in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

• Map Work-Mark Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries with their capital

• Is India a part of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• When did India become permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• What is the importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation for India?

• Under what circumstances did India enter the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• How does membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation help India?

• How does global geopolitics play out for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and India?

• How does it play out in the India-Pakistan or India-China relationship?

• Trans-Afghan transport corridor project-know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

For Science and the Farmer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, – different types of irrigation and irrigation systems storage, transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-R.S Paroda Writes: The Department of Agriculture (DoA) and ICAR need to move forward fast and provide an enabling environment to test the available seed of Hybrid DMH 11 in the current rabi season. Scientists at ICAR institutes must also be encouraged to develop new GM Mustard hybrids on a mission mode.

• What exactly is hybrid mustard or Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11?

• So, how has hybridisation been achieved in mustard?

• What has Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) now done?

• Why did it take so long for Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) to clear?

• So, will Indian farmers finally plant GM mustard?

• “The recent clearance by the government for the release of GM Mustard Hybrid DMH reflects the determination of the government to move towards Atmanirbhar Bharat also to meet the aspirations of our scientific community and farmers can derive the benefits of innovative technology”-Analyse the statement

• Besides India, the GM agricultural products are grown in many other countries-know the names of those countries and what India can learn from them?

• “Consumption of GM products is completely safe from a health point of view”-critically analyse the statement

• For Your Information-DMH-11 contains two alien genes isolated from a soil bacterium called Bacillus amyloliquefaciens that enable breeding of high- yielding commercial mustard hybrids. Proponents of the GM technology-based crop say it is necessary for boosting domestic oilseed and vegetable oil production. India annually produces only 8.5-9 million tonnes (mt) of edible oil, while importing 14-14.5 mt that entailed a record foreign exchange outgo of $18.99 billion in 2021-22 (April-March).

• Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC)-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Understanding GM mustard

EXPLAINED

How Lula returned to power, and the challenges he faces in a divided Brazil

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-In a closely fought election, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva has beaten the incumbent far right-wing Jair Bolsonaro to become the next president of Brazil. Lula da Silva is a former union leader who served as the president of Brazil for two consecutive terms between 2002 and 2010. His rule saw Brazil’s economy grow rapidly even as he used government revenues to launch several social welfare programmes

• Lula is admired by his supporters for his humble origins and his policies that pulled millions out of poverty.What were his policies that pulled millions out of poverty?

• What are some of the key challenges facing the new president of Brazil?

• How are India and Brazil similar?

• Compare and Contrast India vs. Brazil (in terms of economic policies and GDP growth)

• Map Work-Brazil

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Brazil’s Left leader Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

📍Economics Report: Compare and Contrast India vs. Brazil

ECONOMY

RBI to kickstart e-rupee pilot in G-Secs today

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that the first pilot in the Digital Rupee, or e-rupee, in the wholesale segment will commence in government securities from November 1, 2022.

• What is a digital rupee?

• What banks are involved in the pilot programme?

• What is the need for digital rupee?

• Digital rupee and Cryptocurrency-how they are different?

• How digital rupee will help Indian Economy?

• How digital currency will impact citizens?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What is the Digital Rupee announced by Sitharaman in Budget?

📍Explained: CBDC, the ‘digital rupee’ that RBI could introduce this year, and how it will help

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.