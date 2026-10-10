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UPSC Key: Nobel Peace Prize 2026, Great Indian Bustard and New Investment Treaty

Why is knowing about the Nobel Peace Prize 2026 relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such the Right to Protest, Great Indian Bustard and New Investment Treaty hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for October 10, 2026.

UPSC key, nobel prizeA close-up view of a Nobel Prize medal at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda. (Photo: AP)
Written by: Raveena Baneta
24 min readNew DelhiOct 10, 2026 07:18 PM IST First published on: Oct 10, 2026 at 07:08 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 10, 2026. If you missed the October 9, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

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