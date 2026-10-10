UPSC Key: Nobel Peace Prize 2026, Great Indian Bustard and New Investment Treaty

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 10, 2026. If you missed the October 9, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Why jurist Navy Pillai’s work matters for a world facing ‘existential challenges’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: Awards and Honours.

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What’s the ongoing story: The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday (October 9) to South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, 85, whose work — from the apartheid regime in her home country to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza — has helped shape legal precedents on key global issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

— This year’s Nobel Peace Prize is won by whom and why?

— Read about other Nobel Prize 2026 winners.

— What is the Nobel Prize, and in which categories is it awarded?

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— What is the role of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in selecting the Nobel Peace Prize laureate?

— Which Nobel laureates have been associated with India or have received the Nobel Prize for contributions connected with India?

Key Takeaways:

— Her Indian Tamil grandparents reached Africa as indentured labourers, and she grew up at a time when racial discrimination was systemically ingrained into the law. Pillay went on to become the first South African to earn a doctorate in law from Harvard University and would later defend compatriot Nelson Mandela, the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in court during apartheid.

— In its official citation, the Norwegian Nobel Committee spoke of her “exceptional courage and integrity”, stating that she led the way “towards a more comprehensive global legal order.”

— It is not often that the committee rewards jurists. But the citation stated that through this award, it wanted to “remind the world that the rule of law – national and international – underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts non-violently. Peace requires justice.”

— The committee noted that Pillay “has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.” Early in her career, though, her very presence in institutions marked several firsts — she became the first Black woman to start a law practice in Natal Province, South Africa, in 1967, and the first to serve in the High Court. Mandela nominated her to the court.

Do You Know:

— The Nobel Prize is a prestigious international award given annually to individuals or organizations that have made outstanding contributions to humanity in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences.

— Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, dedicated his fortune to creating the Nobel Prizes in his will. He wanted to reward those who contributed positively to humanity, rather than wealth or power.

— Though Nobel died in 1896, the first prizes were awarded in 1901. The inaugural winners included Wilhelm Röntgen (Physics) and Jacobus van ’t Hoff (Chemistry).

— The names of nominees and other details of the selection process are kept confidential for 50 years, ensuring the integrity and privacy of the process.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Nobel Medicine Prize 2026: How three scientists discovered a way to control brain cells with light

📍Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026: What this year’s winners have done, why it matters

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) X’, born in the UK, was conferred the Nobel Prize in 2025. He was a professor in an American university when this prize was announced. Identify ‘X’ : (UPSC CSE, 2025)

(a) Michel H. Devoret

(b) Richard Robson

(c) John Clarke

(d) Joel Mokyr

Why India’s growth rates keep beating forecasts?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to Planning, Mobilization of Resources, Growth, Development and Employment.

What’s the ongoing story: In its latest monetary policy review concluded this week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its forecast for India’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth rate for the current financial year by 40 basis points to 7.1%.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What do the latest forecasts reveal about the Indian economy?

— What is Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

— What is the difference between real GDP and nominal GDP?

— What is meant by GDP at current prices and GDP at constant prices?

— What are the major factors that determine India’s ability to sustain high economic growth over a prolonged period?

— What are the major changes introduced in India’s new GDP series.

Key Takeaways:

— In other words, RBI now expects the size of India’s economy to be 7.1% more by the end of March 2027 as compared to the level reached as of March-end 2026.

— At one level, this shows the Indian economy’s tremendous resilience in the face of growing geopolitical challenges and uncertainties — ranging from US-Iran war and high crude oil prices to deficient monsoon and high temperatures due to the El Niño phenomenon.

— But behind this upgrade is a story of yo-yoing forecasts. For instance, at the start of the financial year in April, RBI expected GDP to grow at 6.9%. Then, in the next policy review in June, it rolled it back to 6.6%, before moving it up to 6.7% in August and 7.1% now.

— With half the year still left, it is anybody’s guess how things may pan out, especially since RBI has now ruled out interest rate cuts and is instead looking to raise them in an attempt to contain inflation.

Do You Know:

— Five aspects of the new GDP series have dominated the discourse over the last year or so. These include

(i) the base year being updated from 2011-12 to 2022-23,

(ii) the use of ‘double deflation’ to arrive at real gross value added (GVA),

(iii) output Producer Price Index (PPI) and Banking Services Price Index (BSPI) being used in double deflation,

(iv) better estimates of the informal sector through use of surveys, and

(v) expectation of no difference – or discrepancy – between annual GDP numbers arrived at by production and expenditure methods.

— Gross Domestic Product (GDP) quantifies the overall economic activity and strength of a country by calculating the monetary value of all finished goods and services produced within its borders in a specific timeframe.

— Gross domestic product (GDP) measured in domestic currency reflects local economic output using native prices, while GDP measured in US-dollar terms converts that local value using exchange rates to allow for global comparisons.

— The GDP at current prices (Nominal GDP) measures the total value of all goods and services produced within a country using the market prices of that exact year. In contrast, GDP at constant prices (Real GDP) measures economic output by fixing prices to a specific base year, which completely removes the distortionary effects of inflation or deflation.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍ExplainSpeaking: Will the Indian economy’s size triple in next 10 years?

📍India’s latest GDP revisions: How, and why, does GDP data get updated?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) Which of the following activities constitute a real sector in the economy? (UPSC CSE, 2022)

Farmers harvesting their crops Textile mills converting raw cotton into fabrics A commercial bank lending money to a trading company A corporate body issuing Rupee Denominated Bonds overseas

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

The rights and restrictions around holding protests

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—Historical Underpinnings, Evolution, Features, Amendments, Significant Provisions and Basic Structure.

What’s the ongoing story: The Delhi Police has formally denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing short notice. Police said the pressure group sought permission on October 7, three days before the march, but should have done so at least 10 days before a gathering.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Which Articles of the Constitution guarantee the right to assemble peacefully?

— Is the right to protest a fundamental right in India? What are its constitutional limitations?

— What are the six freedoms guaranteed under Article 19(1)?

— What is Section 163 of the BNSS?

— What did the Supreme Court rule in the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan case (2018)?

— What did the Supreme Court rule in the Amit Sahni v. Commissioner of Police case (2020)?

— Can the police deny permission for a protest?

— What legal remedies are available if permission for a protest is denied?

— What are the legal provisions governing internet shutdowns in India?

Key Takeaways:

— The protests are part of demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

— What does the law say about the right to protest? And what recourse do organisers have when permission is denied?

— The Supreme Court, in its 2018 ruling in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, set out how the two fit together. The matter pertained to a challenge to repeated Delhi police orders restricting public meetings, processions, and demonstrations in Central Delhi under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (now Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, or BNSS) without written permission.

— The court heard the matter alongside an appeal against a National Green Tribunal Order that had directed a halt to protests on Jantar Mantar Road after residents complained of noise, litter and occupation of public space.

— A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said: “Undoubtedly, holding peaceful demonstrations by the citizenry in order to air its grievances and to ensure that these grievances are heard in the relevant quarters is its fundamental right.”

From the Front page: Delhi locks down to block protests seeking CEC exit

— Forty five stations on the Delhi Metro network were closed, at least 245 trains arriving at or leaving New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations were cancelled, mobile Internet was shut down in a large part of Central Delhi, and layers of barricades were put up across the streets of the Capital and at its borders as the government moved to fortify the city against the protest called on Saturday by the Cockroach Janta Party, the All India Students’ Association and others to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Do You Know:

— Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution protects the right to free speech and expression. Clause (b) guarantees the right to assemble peacefully and without arms. These provisions protect a citizen’s ability to gather and express dissent. But neither right is absolute.

— Article 19(2) permits restrictions on speech on specific grounds, including public order, while 19(3) allows “reasonable restrictions” on peaceful assembly in the interest of public order.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Cab cancellations, Rs. 100 e-rickshaw rides, barricades: Delhi protestors struggle to reach Jantar Mantar

📍‘Can’t use hammer to kill fly’: Supreme Court on Delhi EC protest curbs

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar had cautioned that employing civil disobedience within a constitutional democracy equates to endorsing ‘anarchy’. How should modern democracies navigate the ethical dilemmas posed by civil disobedience movements that aim to promote social justice against policies that may raise genuine concerns? (UPSC CSE 2026)

Survival, habitat: challenges in rewilding Great Indian Bustard

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, Environmental Pollution and Degradation.

What’s the ongoing story: October 4 marked a significant milestone in the efforts to conserve the critically endangered great Indian bustard (GIB). Two captive-bred male GIBs were released into the wild for the first time in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park near Jaisalmer town.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the IUCN conservation status of the Great Indian Bustard?

— Where is the Great Indian Bustard found in India?

— What is Project Great Indian Bustard?

— What is rewilding, and how is it different from captive breeding?

— What are the major threats to the Great Indian Bustard?

— Why do power transmission lines pose a threat to the Great Indian Bustard?

— What is the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and under which schedule is the Great Indian Bustard listed?

— What is the difference between a National Park, a Wildlife Sanctuary and a Conservation Reserve?

— Which other endangered species are found in India’s grassland and desert ecosystems?

Key Takeaways:

— The pilot release marks the first step in “rewilding” bustards that have been bred and raised in captivity. This is part of Project GIB which the Centre is running along with the Wildlife Institute of India and the governments of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

— Beginning 2019, wild GIB eggs were collected from Desert National Park and surrounding areas, incubated artificially at two centres (in Rajasthan’s Sam and Ramdevra) and hand-reared. These hand-reared birds mated at these centres, giving birth to 98 birds as of now.

— Of these, two were released Sunday and 11 more have been earmarked for wild release. The others remain at the centres for captive reproduction.

— Before initiating the rewilding process, a rewilding aviary was set up at the Ramdevra Center while a soft release facility was developed by the Wildlife Institute of India inside Desert National Park.

— Unlike the hand-reared birds that were used to humans, chicks aged between three and four months were released in these facilities so that they could move freely and adapt to the natural environment without human imprinting.

Do You Know:

— The great Indian bustard is a large, ground-dwelling bird found in savannahs, grasslands and deserts in India. Till the late 19th and early 20th century, it was spread across 11 states — from Haryana in the north to Tamil Nadu in the south, and from Rajasthan in the west to Odisha in the east.

— But a range of issues resulted in its decline — hunting, poaching of eggs, gradual conversion of open habitats into croplands and mining areas and, more recently, deaths due to collisions with renewable energy power lines. GIBs’ poor frontal vision, combined with their heavy body, makes it difficult for them to detect or avoid such infrastructure.

— From an estimated 1,260-1,400 in the early 1970s, the wild GIB population has now plummeted to only around 150, of which around 130 (+/-20) are in Rajasthan. The rest are in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — facing the risk of local extinction.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Two captive-bred great Indian bustards released in Rajasthan national park

📍Great Indian Bustard numbers stable, survives in only 16% of Thar habitat, says report

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) With reference to India’s Desert National Park, which of the following statements are correct? (2020)

It is spread over two districts. There is no human habitation inside the Park. It is one of the natural habitats of the Great Indian Bustard.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

FRONT

Admitting instances of ‘bulk Form 7 filing for voter deletion’, ECI sets limit

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient Features of the Representation of People’s Act.

What’s the ongoing story: Noting that “instances” of filing of bulk Form 7s had led to “avoidable inconvenience” to voters, the Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday tightened limits on the number of applications that can be submitted by individuals. Form 7 is the statutory form to seek deletion of an elector or file objection to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the silent features of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1950?

— Who has the responsibility to make an electoral roll?

— Know about Form 6, Form 7.

— Understand the statutory mechanism behind Special Intensive Revision.

— What is the process of deleting a name from the electoral roll?

— What is the purpose of the electoral roll?

— Know about the role and function of EROs and BLOs

Key Takeaways:

— In instructions issued to Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories, the ECI has put a limit of 10 Form 7s per individual, in both online and offline mode, during the claims and objections period of the revision process, and five per month during continuous updation of electoral rolls in the normal course.

— While the ECI already caps the number of online Form 7s an individual can file to six at a time, there was no limit on the number of Form 7s that an individual could submit physically to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

— The commission has been facing flak over reports of targeted bulk Form 7 submissions, and in its instructions Friday, the EC referred to the same.

— “… instances have been brought to the notice of the Commission of filing of Form 7 objections in bulk by individual electors on unsubstantiated grounds, resulting in avoidable inconvenience to the elector objected upon and increased workload on field-level functionaries,” it said.

— In recent days, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has alleged that BJP workers had been given pre-printed Form 7 applications to seek deletion of voters in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). An FIR was registered against BJP workers in the state in connection with the same.

Do You Know:

— Form 7 is a statutory mechanism provided by the Election Commission of India for an elector to object to the inclusion of a name or seek deletion of an existing entry from the electoral roll. — According to Rule 13 (2) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, Form 7 must be used for making “objection for proposed inclusion / deletion of name in existing roll”. Electors can file a Form 7 if they want to delete their own name or if they want to object to any other elector in their constituency.

— The form can be downloaded from the ECI’s voter portal (voters.eci.gov.in) and handed to the BLO concerned or submitted online. The ECINet app can also be used to submit forms online.

— Apart from individual electors, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised political parties can also file forms for claims and objections. For the SIR, the ECI had allowed BLAs, who are also required to be registered as voters in the same constituency, to file up to 50 forms per day with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the period before the publication of the draft roll and 10 forms per day after that.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍14 times in 10 months, two Election Commissioners objected on record to poll panel steps

📍Explained: Behind Form 7, deletion but only after probe

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2020)

According to the Constitution of India, a person who is eligible to vote can be made a minister in a State for six months even if he/she is not a member of the Legislature of that State. According to the Representation of People Act, 1951, a person convicted of a criminal offence and sentenced to imprisonment for five years is permanently disqualified from contesting an election even after his release from prison.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters?” (UPSC CSE, 2026)

ECONOMY

How India plans to rebuild its new investment treaty network to attract investors

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to Planning, Mobilization of Resources, Growth, Development and Employment.

What’s the ongoing story: A decade after unilaterally terminating multiple bilateral investment treaties (BITs) signed between 2016 and 2017, India has kicked off a significant overhaul of its investment treaty network. There are now expectations that the government would seal 4-5 agreements by year-end.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT)?

— What is the difference between a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and a Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?

— What is the difference between Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI)?

— What is the Model Bilateral Investment Treaty (Model BIT) adopted by India in 2016?

— What is the exhaustion of local remedies (ELR) rule?

— What is investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS)?

— What are the major changes proposed in India’s investment treaty framework, and how do they relate to attracting foreign investment?

— What are the key provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, relating to foreign investment?

Key Takeaways:

— Following the 2025-26 Union Budget announcement of undertaking the review of 2016 model BIT to make it more investor-friendly and attract sustained foreign investment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the new BIT template would be approved by the Cabinet “shortly”.

— However, a number of fresh agreements, including with Saudi Arabia, Israel and the UAE, have already been signed keeping this new framework in mind.

— While India agreed to a three year ELR rule in its BIT with the UAE in 2024, an investor from Saudi Arabia, as per the deal finalised last week can approach international arbitration in two years. The deal comes amid expectation of Saudi investment in Indian refineries.

— This comes as trade partners have even sought a one year ELR rule under the treaty, but India has not agreed to such demands so far. After the conclusion of BIT with Saudi Arabia, a government official said India-Saudi Arabia BIT would provide legal certainty and “protect the interests of investors of either country in the territory of another”.

Do You Know:

— A bilateral investment treaty or a BIT is an agreement between two countries which spells out the rules governing private investment in either nation from companies in the other. As such, they help promote, protect, and provide clarity to foreign investments.

— Amid sharp slowdown in net inflow of investments, the new pacts show the country’s readiness to a higher degree of flexibility when it comes to exhaustion of local remedies (ELR) — a rule which requires a foreign investor to seek redress in the host state’s domestic courts or administrative bodies before bringing an international claim.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Centre finalises new investment treaty framework, 4-5 pacts to be signed soon

📍We have a model investment treaty. And are losing billions because of it

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(5) Which one of the following situations best reflects “Indirect Transfers” often talked about in the media recently with reference to India? (UPSC CSE 2022)

(a) An Indian company investing in a foreign enterprise and paying taxes to the foreign country on the profits arising out of its investment.

(b) A foreign company investing in India and paying taxes to the country of its base on the profits arising out of its investment.

(c) An Indian company purchases tangible assets in a foreign country and sells such assets after their value increases and transfers the proceeds to India.

(d) A foreign company transfers shares and such shares derive their substantial value from assets located in India.

ALSO IN NEWS

Critical minerals stockpiling policy likely in a month

— The Centre is planning to come up with a new policy on stockpiling of critical minerals within a month amid increasing concerns around supply chain disruptions, and to cut import dependency.

— “We are making very elaborate plans for the stockpiles,” said Keshav Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, speaking at India Mines and Minerals Conclave 2026 organised by Industry body ASSOCHAM.

— The policy is likely to be finalised within a month, he added. A stockpile is a strategic reserve maintained to ensure an uninterrupted supply of critical minerals.

Did you know?

— China controls 90% of global critical mineral processing and often uses it as leverage during times of trade tensions.

— To safeguard the country from any supply disruptions, India’s National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM) has proposed to develop a National Critical Mineral Stockpile Programme for stockpiling critical and strategic minerals. For the development of such a reserve, the government also commits to allocate Rs 500 crore for the mission period of seven years, from 2024- 25 to 2030-31.

Why IT stocks rallied despite US job shocks

— The US has suspended a host of major global IT companies, including Indian players, from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme (PERM). This was, in theory, expected to disrupt the operations of Indian IT companies that provide services to US-based companies.

— The domestic stock prices should have reflected the same. But IT stocks ended Friday’s session in green. Wipro, Infosys, and HCL Technologies gained around 3% on Friday. TCS, which reported its July-September quarter earnings a day earlier, surged 5.5%. The overall Nifty IT index ended 3% higher.

— PERM is basically the first step for US employers to obtain an employment-based green card for foreign national employees who are in the US via temporary H-1B visas.

Prelims Answer Key

1. (c) 2. (a) 3. (c) 4. (d) 5. (d)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY

1.(d) 2.(a) 3.(c) 4.(a) 5.(a) 6.(b) 7.(b)

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