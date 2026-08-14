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UPSC Key: Nihangs, Delhi Sultanate and Corporate Governance

Why Tata Group is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as the number of environmental law in India Justice Yashwant Varma and Joint parliamentary committee on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 14, 2026.

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Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
29 min readHyderabadAug 14, 2026 07:30 PM IST First published on: Aug 14, 2026 at 07:30 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 14, 2026. If you missed the August 13, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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