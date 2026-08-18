Premium

UPSC Key: Moon Base programme, Surrogate ads, and Criminalisation of politics

Why NASA's Moon Base programme and Surrogate ads are relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as Rupee management and Criminalisation of politics and for both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 18, 2026.

Moon Base, NASA lunar missions, surrogate ads, criminalisation of politcsScientists believe crew interactions and psychological wellbeing will be critical to the success of future lunar missions.(Source: X/ @NASA)
Written by: Raveena Baneta, Roshni Yadav
31 min readNew DelhiAug 18, 2026 06:46 PM IST First published on: Aug 18, 2026 at 06:38 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 18, 2026. If you missed the August 17, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

EXPLAINED

NASA’s Moon Base: What India will gain by joining

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

indianexpress
Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments