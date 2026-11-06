Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 6, 2026. If you missed the November 5, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Looking at forming a committee to revisit UGC equity rules: Govt to Supreme Court

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation; Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes.

What’s the ongoing story:The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is planning to put in place a committee to reconsider the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, which were stayed by the court earlier this year after petitions questioned their neutrality.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the role of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in promoting equity and maintaining standards in higher education institutions?

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• What are the major objectives of the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026?

• Know the difference between the UGC Equity Regulations, 2012 and the 2026 regulations.

• What are the UGC guidelines on caste discrimination?

• What was the Supreme Court’s decision on the UGC regulations?

• What is caste-based discrimination in the context of higher education?

• What are the controversy surrounding Regulation 3(1)(c) of the 2026 UGC regulations?

• What are the constitutional significance of Articles 14, 15 and 21 in protecting students against discrimination in educational institutions?

Key Takeaways:

• “The government is contemplating appointing a committee,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

• The solicitor general said this after the bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana told the government to consider taking a relook at the provisions. “Why don’t you revisit these regulations so that the next generation is taken care of? They should protect the interest of every student,” the CJI said.

• Staying the notified regulations on January 29, the court put forward a set of questions:

* Whether Clause 3 (1) (c) “bears a reasonable and rational nexus to subserve the object and purpose of the 2026 UGC Regulations, particularly in light of the fact that no distinct or special procedural mechanism has been prescribed to address caste-based discrimination, as opposed to the exhaustive and inclusive definition of “Discrimination” provided under Clause 3(e)”.

* Would the introduction of the term “caste-based discrimination… have any bearing on the existing constitutional and statutory sub-classification of the Most Backward Castes within the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, and whether the (new rules) provide adequate and effective protection and safeguards to such Extremely Backward Castes against discrimination and structural disadvantage”.

* Whether the inclusion of the expression “segregation… in the context of allocation of hostels, classrooms, mentorship groups, or similar academic or residential arrangements, albeit on transparent and non-discriminatory criteria, would amount to a “separate yet equal” classification, thereby infringing the constitutional guarantees of equality and fraternity under Articles 14, 15 as well as the Preamble to the Constitution”.

* Whether the omission of the term “Ragging” as a specific form of discrimination constitutes “a regressive and exclusionary legislative omission? If so, whether such omission is violative of unequal treatment of victims of discrimination by creating an asymmetry in access to justice and thus falls foul of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution”.

Do You Know:

• Notified on January 13 this year, the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, snowballed into a political issue after drawing objections from both general category groups and sections of Dalit and OBC communities.

• In the eye of the storm is regulation 3(1)(c), which defines caste-based discrimination as discrimination on the basis of caste or tribe against members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Petitioners who challenged it argued that this excludes general category students and faculty from specific protection against caste-based discrimination. At the same time, the regulations’ broader definition of “discrimination” covers unfair or differential treatment on the ground of caste against any stakeholder.

• The regulations stem from a 2019 petition filed in the Supreme Court by the mothers of Payal Tadvi and Rohith Vemula, who died by suicide over alleged caste-based discrimination in 2019 and 2016, respectively. They had sought the enforcement of robust anti-discrimination mechanisms across higher education institutions.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍From definitions to action, how 2012 UGC equity guidelines vary from 2026 regulations

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Caste system is assuming new identities and associational forms. Hence caste system cannot be eradicated in India.” Comment. (UPSC, GS1, 2018)

Indians set to invest record $4 bn in foreign stocks, debt in FY27

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: Last week, artificial intelligence giant Anthropic filed documents with the US capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Liberalised Remittance Scheme?

• Compare and contrast current account and capital account transactions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

• What is overseas portfolio investment?

• What do you understand by the term “outward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)”?

• How overseas portfolio investment is different from outward Foreign Direct Investment

• What are equity and debt investments?

• What is portfolio diversification?

• How investing in international markets can help Indian investors diversify geographical, currency and asset-related risks?

• What is meant by capital outflow?

Key Takeaways:

• Interest is sky-high, with Anthropic aiming for a valuation of up to $2 trillion. And while Indians may find it difficult to directly invest in the IPO, some will surely look to snap up some shares once the company is listed, possibly as soon as in two weeks’ time.

• Starved of returns in the domestic stock market — the Nifty is still down 6% in 2026 despite a 7% surge over the last week — Indians are increasingly investing abroad to the tune of billions of dollars. In fact, 2026-27 may see these investments in foreign equity and debt cross $4 billion for the first time.

• According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), investment in equity and debt under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) was at $1.73 billion in April-August 2026, averaging just under $350 million per month. More importantly, the $1.73 billion invested abroad in the first five months of the fiscal is more than double the $823 million in the same period last year.

• For 2025-26 as a whole, the figure was $2.65 billion — these numbers are much smaller than what individuals invest domestically. In September alone, around $3.4 billion was put in the domestic stock market via Systematic Investment Plans, or SIPs, of mutual funds.

• Viram Shah, Founder and CEO, said business is brisk for global investment platforms such as Vested, which saw its new active users rise by 133% in 2024 and 79% in 2025, with the figure for 2026 until October already 33% higher than that of 2025. In terms of deposits, the rise has been similarly rapid: 250% in 2024, 140% in 2025, and 20% until October this year.

Indians investments on the rise.

• “Overall, annual deposits have grown nearly 10-fold since 2023, reflecting the increasing adoption of global investing among Indian investors. This suggests that international equities and other global assets are gradually becoming a more meaningful part of portfolio diversification,” Shah told The Indian Express.

• Vested manages $1.5 billion worth of assets and has around 1.5 lakh active investors.

Do You Know:

• Introduced in February 2004 with an initial annual cap of $25,000 per individual, only once has the RBI ever reduced the limit. This was back in August 2013, in the midst of the global turmoil caused by the US Federal Reserve’s taper tantrums. The move led to the RBI being accused of implementing ‘capital controls’ – or imposing restrictions on the outflow of money, something which no economy hoping to attract foreign funds wants to be seen doing.

• The movement of non-stocks investments also shows up in data. With the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates sharply from nearly zero at the start of 2022 to over 5% by mid-2023, global interest rates surged. Consequently, Indians put in nearly $2 billion in foreign deposits in 2022-23 and 2023-24 combined.

• Immovable property has also been a key asset of interest, with purchases worth a record $529 million being made under the LRS route in 2025-26.

There is also the fact that incomes in India are rising. And as people grow richer, their horizons extend beyond the domestic economy. Consider tourism: Indians spent $7 billion on foreign travels in 2019-20. After the coronavirus pandemic induced lull of 2020-21 ($3.2 billion) and 2021-22 ($6.9 billion), 2022-23 saw the amount almost doubling to $13.7 billion before rising to a record $17 billion in 2023-24.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍To ease capital inflows, start with a friendlier tax regime

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Explain the meaning of investment in an economy in terms of capital formation. Discuss the factors to be considered while designing a concession agreement between a public entity and private entity. (UPSC GS3, 2020)

The Editorial Page

India’s time will come. For now, it is a middle power in a bi-multipolar world

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Sanjaya Baru Writes—Both the US and China pose a challenge for India. Neither is an option in dealing with the other. Neither can be weaponised against the other.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a middle power in international relations?

• What are the characteristics that distinguish a middle power from a major global power?

• What is meant by a bi-multipolar world order?

• Explain the role of the United States, China and other middle powers in this emerging international system.

• What is the relationship between economic growth and a country’s position and influence in international affairs, with reference to India’s economic performance since 1980?

• How did India’s democratic, plural and secular identity contribute to its international standing during the post-colonial period?

• What is the significance of the BRIC grouping and the 2001 Goldman Sachs report in shaping international perceptions of India’s emerging global power status?

Key Takeaways:

Sanjaya Baru Writes—

• From his debating days at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has had a knack for wit and repartee. Not surprisingly, therefore, when he found a European interlocutor wonder whether India, like all European powers, was a “middle power”, not a Big Power like the United States and China, Jaishankar was quick to respond with a clever one-liner — we are a “power in the middle”.

• The rapid rise of China over the past two decades and the slowing down of the Indian growth process over the past decade have raised new questions about India’s place in the world.

• Economic status alone does not define either power or influence in world affairs. But it matters. It was not a happenstance that the view of India within the international community began to change at the turn of the century when the economy began to perform better and India’s skills in the then new field of information technology were globally sought after.

• Recall the fact that the Goldman Sachs report on emerging economies, clubbing India with China, Brazil and Russia, the famous BRIC report, was published in 2001.

• In the same year, the influential American foreign affairs analyst, Stephen P Cohen, published his book India: Emerging Power. Through the first decade of this century, several such books were published overseas and in India. The Japanese diplomat Hiroshi Hirabayashi went to the extent of titling his book, India: The Last Super Power. By 2007 an India sceptic like Singapore’s founder-mentor Lee Kuan Yew referred to China and India as “two engines” that would power the rise of Asia.

• What made the difference? Clearly, the increase in India’s long-term growth from 3.5 per cent in 1950-80 to 6.0 per cent in 1980-2010, with a peak of over 8.0 per cent growth achieved during 2003-2010, made the world look at India with new eyes. India was beginning to show the potential to catch up with East Asian Tigers and the then rapidly rising China.

• The economy also demonstrated the capability to survive economic sanctions imposed by the US, Japan and other US allies in 1998 after the country conducted nuclear weapons tests and made public her nuclear power capability.

Do You Know:

Sanjaya Baru Writes—

• Conscious of the impact of economic performance on the country’s power status, the strategic affairs guru, K Subrahmanyam, tasked me to write a paper for the National Security Advisory Board in 2000 that was eventually published as “Strategic Consequences of India’s Economic Performance”. The strategic affairs community recognised that strong economic performance is key to India’s global status.

• There was, to be sure, a time when the world did view a poorer India as a “great power” because of what it had come to represent as the first post-colonial, democratic nation in the developing world. India’s support for anti-colonial movements and record as a plural, secular democracy imparted a global stature that was not yet warranted by economic performance. In the long run, however, economic performance and capability matter.

• Developments over the past decade have contributed to the present scepticism about India’s global status. First, the non-fulfillment of the exaggerated claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India’s place in the world. Not only did Modi claim an ideological pre-eminence for India as a “Vishwaguru”, but also made premature claims on economic performance by stating that by 2020 national income would be $5 trillion. Last year his officialdom rushed to claim that India is now the third largest economy, when in fact it is still the sixth largest.

• The problem is that, between 2010 and 2025, not only did China’s economy take off, a la WW Rostow, but China emerged as a knowledge power with advanced capabilities in science and technology. On the other hand, the BJP’s obsession with electoral dominance at home and the unleashing of bigotry, majoritarianism and antediluvianism have combined to damage the narrative of India’s rise.

• The fact that economic growth rate has not been able to significantly rise above the long term average of around 6.0 per cent only affirmed the view that India’s emergence as a Big Power will take more time. It is now evident that Modi’s other slogan about a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is also tall talk since the economy would have to grow well above 8.0 per cent per annum over the next decade for that goal to be met.

• Both the US and China pose a challenge for India. Neither is an option in dealing with the other. Neither can be weaponised against the other. Ensuring stability in relations with both should remain a priority in the present phase of bi-multipolarity.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Beyond Trending: What is middle power?

Zero FIR is progressive, but it is not enough

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Audrey Dmello Writes—The measure of a progressive law is how it treats victims after she finds the courage to speak. If reporting rape costs a family its income, its safety and its stability, it’s not surprising that families choose silence.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a Zero FIR?

• How Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, seeks to make the registration of complaints more accessible to victims of sexual violence?

• What exactly Justice Verma Committee recommended about Zero FIRs?

• How does Zero FIR seek to remove territorial jurisdiction as an obstacle to the registration of an FIR?

• What is the significance of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ advisories directing police stations to register FIRs irrespective of territorial jurisdiction?

• Why does the registration of a Zero FIR not necessarily ensure an accessible and survivor-friendly criminal justice process?

Key Takeaways:

• On August 4, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women described Zero FIR as one of the new criminal laws’ most progressive provisions.

• Under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, a woman can walk into the nearest police station to get her FIR registered, regardless of where the offence has taken place. In her words, it “places accessibility before technicalities”. It was the 2013 Justice Verma Committee, constituted in the aftermath of the December 2012 gangrape, that first recommended the recording of Zero FIRs in cases of sexual violence.

• Since then, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued several advisories stating that an FIR must be registered irrespective of territorial jurisdiction and that refusal to do so will result in prosecution and disciplinary action against the police officer.

• Yet, even today, police remain resistant to filing Zero FIRs. It takes painful persuasion and reiteration of the law to convince them to do so. But what happens immediately after a Zero FIR is filed? Accessibility ends and the ordeal of the victim begins. The FIR is transferred to the police station with jurisdiction, and every procedure thereafter is done in that jurisdiction.

• A zero FIR is a good provision, but it must be extended to every procedure where the victim is required to attend thereafter. Much of what Mitra was made to travel for could have been carried out close to her home. To make the Zero FIR truly accessible, the state must issue clear and enforceable directions that ensure survivors receive support at their doorstep.

Do You Know:

• When a police station receives a complaint regarding an alleged offence that has been committed in the jurisdiction of another police station, it registers an FIR and then transfers it to the relevant police station for further investigation. This is called a Zero FIR. No regular FIR number is given. After receiving the Zero FIR, the revenant police station registers a fresh FIR and starts the investigation.

• The provision of Zero FIR came up after the recommendation in the report of the Justice Verma Committee, which was constituted to suggest amendments to the Criminal Law in a bid to provide for faster trial and enhanced punishment for criminals accused of committing sexual assault against women, according to a 2020 circular released by the Puducherry government. The committee was set up after the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case. “The provision says: “A Zero FIR can be filed in any Police Station by the victim, irrespective of their residence or the place of occurrence of crime,” the circular added.

• The objective of a Zero FIR is to ensure the victim doesn’t have to run from pillar to post to get a police complaint registered. The provision is meant to provide speedy redressal to the victim so that timely action can be taken after the filing of the FIR.

• The term first information report (FIR) is not defined in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, or in any other law, but in police regulations or rules, information recorded under Section 154 of CrPC is known as First Information Report (FIR).

• Section 154 (“Information in cognizable cases”) says that “every information relating to the commission of a cognizable offence, if given orally to an officer in charge of a police station, shall be reduced to writing by him or under his direction, and be read over to the informant; and every such information, whether given in writing or reduced to writing as aforesaid, shall be signed by the person giving it, and the substance thereof shall be entered in a book to be kept by such officer in such form as the State Government may prescribe”.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Manipur violence: What is a Zero FIR and why it is registered

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Which of the following statements about a Zero First Information Report (Zero FIR) under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 is/are correct? (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

1. A Zero FIR can be lodged at a police station, even though the place of commission of a cognizable/non-cognizable offence is outside the territorial jurisdiction of that police station.

2. The Officer-in-Charge of the police station where a Zero FIR has been lodged may, with the permission of the competent authority, initiate a preliminary enquiry.

3. Under Zero FIR, it is obligatory for the informant to furnish information electronically.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 2 only

Explained

Why India’s rejection of a TB drug patent matters

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: The Indian Patent Office’s rejection of a patent application for a combination of three tuberculosis (TB) medicines — bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid, collectively known as BPaL — has been welcomed by experts as a major step towards making treatment for drug-resistant TB more affordable and accessible.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the BPaL treatment regimen?

• Differentiate between the BPaL and BPaLM treatment regimens.

• What are pre-grant patent oppositions?

• India has made tremendous progress in its fight against TB-What measures India adopted?

• Discuss the significance of India’s achievements in tuberculosis (TB) treatment and preventive therapy?

• What is India’s TB elimination target?

• What are the challenges and strategies in combating TB in India?

• How can the rejection of a pharmaceutical patent application encourage generic competition and improve access to affordable medicines?

• What is the role of preventive healthcare in addressing communicable diseases like TB?

• Know India’s National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) in the context of WHO’s End TB Strategy.

• What are the socioeconomic implications of high TB incidence in India?

Key Takeaways:

• The application was filed by the US-based Global Alliance for TB Drug Development (TB Alliance). Its rejection means that the company cannot use this particular patent application to claim exclusive rights over the combination in India. This could allow more manufacturers to produce the medicines, encouraging competition and potentially bringing down prices.

• The decision follows two formal objections, known as pre-grant oppositions, filed in 2020. Such oppositions allow individuals or organisations to challenge a patent application before it is granted. The first was filed by Eldred Tellis of Sankalp Rehabilitation Trust and Ganesh Acharya, with support from the Lawyers’ Collective and Médécins Sans Frontières Access Campaign. The second was filed by the Delhi Network of Positive People (DNP+), with support from Third World Network.

• Experts, however, say that rejecting the patent application is only one part of the larger effort. The more important task is to ensure that every patient who is medically eligible can access the shorter treatment regimen through the national TB programme. India has the world’s largest TB burden, accounting for nearly a quarter of all cases globally. The country’s TB incidence rate was 187 cases per 100,000 people in 2024.

Do You Know:

• It is a six-month, all-oral treatment regimen recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for eligible patients with drug-resistant TB. It combines three medicines: bedaquiline (B), pretomanid (Pa) and linezolid (L). A related regimen, BPaLM, adds a fourth medicine, moxifloxacin (M). The BPaLM regimen recorded a treatment success rate of 89 per cent, compared with 52-75 per cent for standard regimens. More than 15,000 patients have already started BPaLM treatment under India’s national TB programme.

• Unlike older treatment regimens, which could involve taking antibiotics for many months and sometimes receiving painful injections, BPaL-based treatment offers a shorter course using oral medicines. This can reduce the physical, financial and emotional burden on patients.

• It removes one potential legal barrier to competition among manufacturers of the BPaL combination. However, the ruling does not automatically make treatment cheaper or guarantee that medicines will become available everywhere. That will depend on the number of quality-assured suppliers, government procurement arrangements and uninterrupted supplies.

• For patients, the importance of shorter treatment goes beyond the number of medicines they take. “Only those who have been treated for TB know what it feels like to go through more than a year of antibiotics with painful injections. Access to a shorter, oral and effective treatment can mean returning to work, caring for their families and rebuilding their lives,” Loon Gangte from the Delhi Network of Positive People (DNP+) said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: Everything you need to know about WHO’s Global TB Report 2025 and beyond

Previous Year UPSC Mains Question Covering Similar Theme:

📍“Besides being a moral imperative of a Welfare State, primary health structure is a necessary precondition for sustainable development.” Analyse. (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d)

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