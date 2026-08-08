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UPSC Key: Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, RDI Fund and Gig Workers

Why Mecca Joint Defence Agreement is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics like Research and Development Fund and Gig Economy for both the preliminary and main exams? Learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 8, 2026.

mecca joint defence agreement, UPSC, West Asia, Pak, tirkey, Saudi ArabiaFrom left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (AP PHOTO)
32 min readNew DelhiAug 9, 2026 01:40 PM IST First published on: Aug 8, 2026 at 06:49 PM IST

Written by Raveena Baneta

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 8, 2026. If you missed the August 7, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here 

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