Written by Raveena Baneta

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 8, 2026. If you missed the August 7, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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WORLD

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, Regional and Global Groupings and Agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan on Friday signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, creating a new trilateral security framework under which an armed attack on one country will be treated as an attack on all three. The pact comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia and raises fresh questions about the region’s evolving security architecture.

Key Points to Ponder:

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— Locate countries of West Asia on a map. Which countries in West Asia keep a pro/anti- India stance?

— What are the key pillars of India’s Act West Asia policy?

— Why is West Asia strategically important for India’s economic and security interests?

— How could evolving security architectures in West Asia affect India’s strategic interests?

— What is the concept of collective defence? How does it differ from a security partnership or strategic alliance?

— How do regional security alliances influence the balance of power in international relations?

— What are India’s strategic interests in maintaining balanced relations with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and the Gulf countries?

— Why is Saudi Arabia an important strategic partner for India?

— How have India–Turkey and India–Pakistan relations evolved in recent years?

— How can closer Turkey–Pakistan defence cooperation impact India’s security environment?

— Why is Pakistan’s military and strategic engagement with West Asian countries significant for India?

Key Takeaways:

— The agreement was signed in Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The agreement comes after nearly a year of negotiations, first reported by Reuters in January, and follows months of heightened regional tensions triggered by the Iran conflict, which has exposed Gulf security vulnerabilities and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

— The agreement’s central provision states that an armed attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against them all, making it the first trilateral mutual-defence arrangement among the three Sunni Muslim-majority nations. According to a joint statement cited by the Associated Press, the pact is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression.

— The clause resembles the principle of collective defence used by military alliances such as NATO, although the Mecca agreement does not spell out automatic military obligations.

Do You Know:

— Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral mutual-defence agreement last year, while Pakistan has long provided military training and technical assistance to Saudi forces.

— Turkey and Pakistan have steadily expanded defence cooperation through naval projects, military training and defence technology, while Saudi Arabia has emerged as a significant buyer of Turkish-made drones and defence equipment. Reuters also reported that Pakistan has deployed thousands of troops, fighter aircraft, drones and air-defence systems to Saudi Arabia over the years. Together, the three countries bring complementary strengths to the partnership:

(a) Saudi Arabia: One of the world’s largest oil exporters and the Arab world’s biggest economy.

(b) Turkey: A NATO member with the alliance’s second-largest military and a rapidly growing defence industry.

(c) Pakistan: The world’s only nuclear-armed Muslim-majority country with decades of military experience.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey just signed a new defence pact

📍Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defence pact: What it means for the two countries

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

The question of India’s Energy Security constitutes the most important part of India’s economic progress. Analyze India’s energy policy cooperation with West Asian Countries. (UPSC CSE, 2017)

FRONT

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in Science & Technology; Indigenization of Technology and Developing New Technology.

What’s the ongoing story: Underlining that its newly created fund to support deep tech companies had adequate safeguards to deal with conflict-of-interest situations, the government Friday said that in the second cohort of firms selected, there was just one of 13 in which a selection committee member had a stake.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is industry–academia collaboration? Why has it remained weak in India?

— Why is investment in R&D is crucial for a 21st century vibrant knowledge economy?

— Why is private sector participation important in research and development (R&D)?

— What are the major challenges facing India’s R&D ecosystem?

— Why does India spend relatively less on R&D compared to developed countries?

— What is the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)? What are its objectives?

— How does public funding promote innovation and deep-tech development?

— What is deep technology (Deep Tech)? How is it different from conventional startups? Read about China’s rise in deep tech startups.

— What are the safeguards against conflict of interest in public institutions?

Key Takeaways:

— The government was reacting to an investigative report by The Indian Express published Friday that over 62 per cent of the Rs 2,192-crore of soft loans sanctioned in the first round of funding from the newly-created Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund had gone to companies in which members of the selection panel themselves had investment ties. The government also said that there were no immediate plans to have a review of the entire process but if any “strengthening” is required, it will be addressed as per the fund’s governance structure.

— Of the 22 companies selected, 15 were those in which members of the selection committee had an interest. The report mentioned that the members did declare their interest in advance, and recused themselves from the evaluation process of the concerned companies. The high share of beneficiaries tied to the panel has raised concerns over the adequacy of the safeguards in place, considering that public money worth Rs 1 lakh crore is at stake.

— “There are no immediate plans to further strengthen the process… The governance structure of the RDI Fund is such that there is an Executive Council chaired by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government, and an Empowered Group of Secretaries headed by the Cabinet Secretary. If any further strengthening of the processes is required, these two bodies will deliberate and take action. At the moment, there is no such plan,” said Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, chief executive officer of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), a statutory body under the Ministry of Science and Technology, which is the custodian of the RDI Fund.

Do You Know:

— On July 23, 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announced operationalising the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), a move that pivotal moment for India’s research ecosystem.

— Established under the ANRF Act, 2023, the foundation aims to fund, coordinate, and promote research across India’s universities and colleges, which have long suffered from a lack of infrastructure, particularly in state-run institutions. This initiative is a crucial step in pushing India towards becoming a knowledge-driven society, following the model of research powerhouses like the US, Germany, South Korea, and Israel.

— One of the primary goals of ANRF is to address the infrastructure gap in state and central universities, where 95 per cent of students are enrolled but research capabilities are often non-existent. The foundation aims to facilitate timely disbursal of funds, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and foster industry-academia collaboration.

— With a total budget of Rs 50,000 crore over five years, the government’s contribution is Rs 14,000 crore, while the rest must be raised from non-governmental sources like industry and philanthropists. This approach mirrors the successful model in the US, where much of R&D funding comes from the private sector.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Rs 2,192 crore cleared, 62% for firms linked to government tech fund panel

📍India now has the funds, the talent and the opening for a research leap

📍The Anusandhan National Research Foundation aims to make India a knowledge-driven economy

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Scientific research in Indian universities is declining, because a career in science is not as attractive as are business professions, engineering or administration, and the universities are becoming consumer-oriented. Critically comment. (UPSC CSE, 2014)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare Schemes for Vulnerable Sections of the Population by the Centre and States and the Performance of these Schemes.

What’s the ongoing story: Food delivery and e-commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto could soon be brought under the ambit of Maharashtra’s bike taxi norms, which would require them to maintain an electric vehicle fleet and contribute 2 per cent of the fare per ride to a driver welfare fund, The Indian Express has learnt.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the gig economy? How is it different from the traditional labour market?

— Who are gig workers and platform workers? How are they defined under the Code on Social Security, 2020?

— Why has the gig economy grown rapidly in India?

— What are the major challenges faced by gig and platform workers in India?

— Why is social security important for workers in the gig economy?

— What are the key provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020 relating to gig and platform workers?

— What is an aggregator? How are aggregators regulated in India?

— What is the role of State Governments in regulating ride-hailing and delivery platforms?

— How can governments balance innovation and ease of doing business with labour welfare?

— What is algorithmic management? How does it affect gig workers’ earnings and working conditions?

— Should gig workers be treated as employees or independent contractors? What are the implications of each approach?

— Read about Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023.

Key Takeaways:

— Currently, such platforms are governed by central laws, including the Consumer Protection Act, 2019; the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020; and the Code on Social Security, 2020. Maharashtra does not have a separate regulatory framework for these services, unlike its Aggregator Rules, 2026, which govern ride-hailing apps such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

— Now, the state’s transport department headed by Minister Pratap Sarnaik is learnt to have proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, to include delivery service platforms and e-commerce entities. Currently, the rules apply to ride-hailing aggregators.

— The proposed amendments define “delivery service providers” as entities that own or operate vehicle fleets for product, parcel, and package services, thereby bringing platforms such as Swiggy, Blinkit, Zomato, and Zepto under the regulatory framework for the first time.

— If the amendments are enforced, such platforms are likely to be required to operate an EV-only fleet, enable GPS tracking for the driver and vehicle, provide insurance cover, submit to fare regulations as prescribed by the Regional Transport Authority, and obtain a unique licence identification number.

— Significantly, the amendments keep the delivery person’s interests in mind — the platforms will have to contribute 2 per cent of the fare per ride to a driver welfare fund that would support pension benefits, accident insurance, EV purchase loans, and education assistance for their children.

— Besides Maharashtra, the National Capital, under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023, and Haryana, via the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, also mandate a phased conversion or gradual electrification for delivery and ride aggregator fleets. However, these norms do not prescribe specific details on welfare fund schemes other than compliance with overall labour regulations in India.

Do You Know:

— A NITI Aayog report pegged gig and platform workers at 7.7 million in 2020-21, estimated to touch 23.5 million by 2029-30.

— However, alongside this absorption of large pools of labour in the non-farm sector, worries have grown over the welfare of the workers, and the security of their jobs and incomes. There are concerns over fluctuating and uncertain wages, lack of transparency in pay structures, long hours and unsafe working conditions.

— On its part, the Union government has taken steps towards improving the welfare of gig workers. Under the new labour codes, gig and platform workers have been formally defined and recognised. Under the Code on Social Security, aggregators are required to contribute 1-2 per cent of their turnover to a social security fund which would finance welfare schemes for these workers.

— These workers are now also eligible for government-notified accident insurance, health and maternity benefits. The codes envisage an expert committee under the National Social Security Board to advise on matters related to gig and platform workers.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Can workers be protected from new forms of exploitation within the expanding platform economy?

📍Concerns of gig workers must be heard, addressed fairly

📍Rajasthan passes Bill extending social security to gig workers sans debate

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Examine the role of ‘Gig Economy’ in the process of empowerment of women in India. (UPSC CSE, 2021)

PARLIAMENT

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography – Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

What’s the ongoing story: Flagging gaps in monitoring, regulation, and management of forest fires, a parliamentary standing committee has made a slew of prescriptions, including prioritising the launch of a geostationary satellite for round-the-clock monitoring.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the different types of forest fires (surface, ground and crown fires)? How do they differ?

— What are the natural and anthropogenic causes of forest fires in India?

— Why are the Himalayan forests particularly vulnerable to forest fires?

— How do climate change and extreme weather events influence the frequency and intensity of forest fires?

— Are all forest fires harmful? How do low-intensity fires contribute to forest regeneration and ecosystem health?

— What are the ecological, economic and social impacts of recurring forest fires?

— Why do pine forests witness more frequent fires than broadleaf forests?

— What role do pine needles play in the spread of forest fires? How can they be sustainably utilised?

— How are satellites and remote sensing technologies used for forest fire detection, monitoring and early warning?

— What are the advantages of geostationary satellites over polar-orbiting satellites for real-time disaster monitoring?

— What measures has India adopted for the prevention, monitoring and management of forest fires?

— How can community participation and traditional knowledge improve forest fire management?

— What is the role of the Forest Survey of India (FSI) in forest fire monitoring?

Key Takeaways:

— The recommendations were made in a new report — ‘Forest fires in the Himalayan Region, its adverse effects and mitigation measures’ — tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Friday.

— The House panel on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change headed by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni also recommended a region-specific study to establish if there is any empirical link between climate change and forest fire frequency, including examination of temperature trends, precipitation, and dry spells.

— Pointing out gaps, the panel also called for a time-bound decision on setting up at least two regional response centres of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), dedicated to tackling forest fires in the Himalayan region. The panel called for a ‘National pine-needle utilisation policy’ to identify zones and provide fiscal and market-access incentives for pine needle collection.

— The panel examined the causes, impacts, monitoring, and mitigation of forest fires in states across Western and Eastern Himalaya, which make up 17 per cent of India’s landmass but account for 57 per cent of India’s forest fire incidents.

— The panel’s recommendations on prioritising a dedicated satellite were made after it noted that the country’s active fire monitoring remains dependent on foreign, polar-orbiting satellites, which observe the country only eight times a day and no data is available for a large duration. The Centre itself characterised this as a “critical observational gap in the diurnal fire monitoring cycle”. The Forest Survey of India currently generates satellite-based forest fire alerts using the AQUA and Suomi-NPP foreign satellites.

Do You Know:

— Across 13 states in the Himalayan region, Uttarakhand recorded the highest fire incidents between 2019-20 and 2023-24 based on finer resolution data. Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram also recorded a high number of fire incidents, the report said.

— The House committee noted that the fires in Western Himalaya are primarily driven by extreme pre-monsoon heat, pine-needle fuel loads and proximity-based human ignition, whereas, there is a complex interplay of atmo­spheric dryness and cultivation-linked burning prac­tices in Eastern Himalaya.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh record sharp rise in forest fires

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Examine the status of forest resources of India and its resultant impact on climate change. (UPSC, CSE 2020)

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studied II: India and its Neighborhood- Relations.

What’s the ongoing story: Pakistan has unveiled sweeping new rules governing foreign media that require mandatory registration and accreditation for journalists and others working with international news organisations, while also placing new restrictions on where they can report.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Locate Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the map. What is its constitutional and legal status from India’s perspective?

— How has the Kashmir issue shaped India–Pakistan relations since 1947?

— What are the major agreements between India and Pakistan related to Jammu & Kashmir? (e.g., Karachi Agreement, Tashkent Declaration, Shimla Agreement, Lahore Declaration)

— What is the significance of the Shimla Agreement (1972) in the context of India–Pakistan relations?

— What is the Line of Control (LoC)? How is it different from the International Border and the Line of Actual Control (LAC)?

— What are the constitutional and administrative changes introduced by Pakistan in PoK over the years?

— What is the World Press Freedom Index? How is it prepared, and why is it significant?

— What are the implications of restricting media access in conflict-sensitive regions?

— Why is Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir strategically important for both India and Pakistan?

— What are India’s concerns regarding developments in PoK, including infrastructure projects and external involvement?

Key Takeaways:

— The move comes days after international outlets covered protests taking place amid elections in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), coverage that drew a sharp response from the government.

— The local media in Pakistan has blanked out the crackdown, which has led to around 40 deaths. On social media platforms, however, many, including Pakistanis, had criticised the State’s actions in PoK. The new guidelines state, “These guidelines shall be applicable to all foreign or international print, electronic and digital media including social media & web-based platforms.”

— The Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s External Publicity Wing (EP Wing), make registration compulsory not only for foreign correspondents but also for Pakistanis working with foreign media in almost any capacity.

— The guidelines apply to “foreign media houses, organizations and outlets working in Pakistan and all eligible journalists, media owners, media professionals, sources, freelancers, sponsors, fixers, attached persons, assignees etc., of Pakistan working or contributing for them.”

Do You Know:

— Pakistan is ranked 153 out of 180 on the World Press Freedom Index, and curbs on journalism are not new. The timing of the rules has attracted particular attention, coming into force after international media covered the deadly protests amid the ongoing elections in PoK.

— Pakistani authorities had earlier criticised the BBC and Al Jazeera’s coverage of PoK. On August 4, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had accused Al Jazeera of “yellow journalism”, which refers to sensationalised and exaggerated reportage.

— The guidelines themselves do not mention Kashmir or explain the circumstances in which they were introduced. However, the sequence of events has led media organisations and press freedom advocates to view the rules as part of a broader tightening of oversight over international reporting.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍PoK has had seats reserved for refugees for years. Why are tensions boiling over now?

📍Why is PoK boiling? 37 dead, disputed seats and elections at heart of unrest

Previous year UPSC Mains Questions Covering similar theme:

(1) The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is viewed as a cardinal subset of China’s larger ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative. Give a brief description of CPEC and enumerate the reasons why India has distanced itself from the same. (UPSC CSE, 2018)

(2) “Increasing cross-border terrorist attacks in India and growing interference in the internal affairs of member-states by Pakistan are not conducive for the future of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation).” Explain with suitable examples. (UPSC CSE, 2016)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to Planning, Mobilization of Resources, Growth, Development and Employment.

What’s the ongoing story: Last week’s GDP column looked at the data for the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which hit a 23-month high in June, and pointed out that there was a clear difference in the use case for the industrial goods being produced in India.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the components of GDP? Which component has been the primary driver of India’s recent economic growth?

— What is the difference between consumption-led and investment-led economic growth?

— Why is private consumption expenditure considered a key driver of India’s GDP?

— How does weak consumer demand affect industrial production, employment and economic growth?

— Can sustained corporate investment alone drive long-term economic growth? Why or why not?

— What is the relationship between income, consumption, savings and investment in an economy?

— Why are household savings important for capital formation and long-term growth?

— What factors influence private sector investment decisions?

— What is the difference between Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) and private final consumption expenditure (PFCE)?

— What is the Index of Industrial Production (IIP)? What are its uses and limitations?

— What are capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods?

Key Takeaways:

— The IIP maps changes in the volume of production in Indian industries. Most of the growth in industrial production was being used for making capital goods, infrastructure goods and intermediate goods (that is, unfinished goods that go into making other goods).

— At the same time, the IIP growth in use of consumer goods had remained weak for the better part of the past year, especially the past quarter. This suggested a lingering weakness of consumer demand in the Indian economy.

— The latest data from tracking corporate investments in the Indian economy, released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), seems to confirm this trend. Between the start of the current financial year (April 1) and August 5, the Indian economy saw investment announcements of Rs 26.75 lakh crore.

— Economists at the Bank of Baroda (BoB), a leading public sector bank, consider this level of investment to be “impressive” given that these four months have coincided with a lot of global geopolitical uncertainty and some new US tariffs being imposed on India.

— Another positive feature is that 86% of the announcements have come from domestic private sector companies, suggesting that “private investment has definitely picked up”, according to the BoB report.

— As much as 56% of all proposed investments are directed to the information technology-enabled services (ITES) sector. Further, almost 99% of this 56% share — around Rs 15 lakh crore — of capital expenditure is directed towards 13 companies in the Data Centre and Artificial Intelligence space within ITES.

IT-enabled services get a lion’s share of proposed investments. (Source: Bank of Baroda research) IT-enabled services get a lion’s share of proposed investments. (Source: Bank of Baroda research)

Do You Know:

— Continued weakness in consumer demand is never a good sign for future economic growth. Not only does it drag down growth by itself, but it also weakens the other major contributor to GDP growth: investments by companies.

— Most estimates suggest that overall growth in the current financial year will fall behind the 7% trend of the past three years. However, it is still the start of the second quarter in the financial year and, from the perspective of consumer demand (especially in rural areas) in India, a lot would depend on the outcome of the monsoon.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Corporate investment push strengthens, Rs 4.35 lakh crore lined up in FY26: RBI article

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) With reference to investments, consider the following: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

1. Bonds

2. Hedge Funds

3. Stocks

4. Venture Capital

How many of the above are treated as Alternative Investment Funds?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All the four

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, Robotics, Nano-technology, Bio-technology.

What’s the ongoing story: In recent weeks, four separate disclosures involving OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta and the UK’s AI Security Institute (AISI) have raised fresh questions about how AI agents are tested before deployment.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is cybersecurity? Why is it increasingly important in the age of Artificial Intelligence?

— What are the major types of cyber threats? (e.g., malware, ransomware, phishing, DDoS attacks, data breaches)

— What is an AI agent? How is it different from a conventional AI chatbot?

— How can AI transform both cyber defence and cyber attacks?

— What are the emerging cybersecurity risks associated with autonomous AI systems?

— What is AI safety? How is it different from AI security?

— Why is AI model testing and evaluation essential before deployment?

— What are frontier AI models? Why do they require enhanced safety oversight?

— Understand the concepts of AI alignment, guardrails, and red teaming in AI systems.

— Know India’s institutional framework for cybersecurity—CERT-In, NCIIPC, National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

— What is Critical Information Infrastructure (CII)? Why does its protection assume greater importance in the AI era?

— How can governments strike a balance between AI innovation, cybersecurity and responsible regulation?

Key Takeaways:

— The AISI, a research organisation within the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology that evaluates the safety and capabilities of frontier AI models, disclosed on Tuesday (August 4) that AI agents powered by Anthropic’s experimental Mythos 5 and OpenAI’s flagship GPT-5.6-Sol had engaged in unauthorised actions during cybersecurity evaluations designed to assess their capabilities.

— Responding to the findings in a statement to The Indian Express, Britain’s AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said the actions had been detected during “routine cybersecurity testing” and that “AISI caught it and stopped it quickly”. He described identifying “new behaviour like this” and sharing the findings as “exactly what AISI was set up to do”.

— The incidents raise a question: Do these indicate a new class of cybersecurity risk, or are they primarily revealing the limitations of how increasingly autonomous AI systems pursue goals during testing?

— Unlike traditional software, AI agents are increasingly given the authority to act on a user’s behalf, whether by accessing email, browsing the web, writing code or interacting with other software. That means errors, unexpected behaviour or manipulation can have real-world consequences rather than remaining confined to a conversation.

Do You Know:

— Until recently, cybersecurity largely meant defending computer systems against human adversaries. Think cybercriminals stealing bank details, ransomware gangs locking hospital networks, or state-backed hackers targeting government systems. The threat actor was a human with intent and control, and AI was a tool they might use.

— AI agents complicate that picture. Unlike chatbots that simply respond to prompts, agents are designed to pursue goals independently, using browsers, coding tools and other software to complete tasks. Recent evaluation incidents show that, while pursuing those goals, some agents have taken actions their developers neither instructed nor anticipated, from creating fake online identities to attempting to deploy malicious code.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Who is liable when AI goes rogue? Lawyers see new risks

📍OpenAI flags possible critical cybersecurity risk in upcoming model, tightens controls

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) With the present state of development Artificial Intelligence can effectively do which of the following? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. Bring down electricity consumption in industrial units

2. Create meaningful short stories and songs

3. Disease diagnosis

4. Text-to-speech conversation

5. Wireless transmission of electrical energy

Select the correct answer using the given code below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: The government is preparing a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for polysilicon manufacturing as it seeks to deepen India’s solar manufacturing value chain and reduce import dependence.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Understand the solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing value chain— what are polysilicon, ingots, wafers, solar cells and modules? How are they related?

— What is polysilicon? Why is it considered the backbone of the solar manufacturing ecosystem?

— Know about the share of solar energy in India’s installed power capacity and electricity generation.

— Why is backward integration important in strategic manufacturing sectors?

— What is the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme? Which sectors are covered under it?

— Why is India focusing on domestic manufacturing of renewable energy components?

— How is the solar manufacturing ecosystem linked to India’s semiconductor ambitions?

— Know the role of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in promoting renewable energy.

— What is Round-the-Clock Renewable Energy (RE-RTC)? How does it differ from conventional renewable energy?

— Why are Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) critical for large-scale renewable energy integration?

— Understand the role and challenges of DISCOMs in India’s power sector.

Key Takeaways:

— Speaking at the seventh Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) International Energy Conference and Exhibition, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary at Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), said the “support scheme” aims to encourage domestic polysilicon manufacturing in the country.

— The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar PV modules covers both upstream — ingot, wafer and polysilicon — and downstream — solar cell and module manufacturing — segments. However, progress under the PLI scheme has been slower in upstream segments such as polysilicon refining and ingot and wafer production.

— The government’s understanding is that polysilicon manufacturing should be treated as an independent industry and not only as part of the solar manufacturing value chain. This is mainly because polysilicon manufacturing is more of a chemical and refining process. Greater refining polysilicon can also be used in the semiconductor industry.

Do You Know:

— Polysilicon is a key raw material used in solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and India currently relies completely on imports for it. In the solar manufacturing value chain, polysilicon represents the upstream segment which is processed into ingots. These ingots are sliced into wafers, which, in turn, are used to manufacture solar cells. These cells are subsequently assembled into modules, or panels.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Power subsidies are slowing household solar adoption. A solution: More subsidies

📍How transmission bottlenecks are threatening India’s renewable energy projects

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. Gujarat has the largest solar park in India.

2. Kerala has a fully solar powered International Airport.

3. Goa has the largest floating solar photovoltaic project in India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 3 only

(4) Consider the following statements about ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

1. It targets installation of one crore solar rooftop panels in the residential sector.

2. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy aims to impart training on installation, operation, maintenance and repairs of solar rooftop systems at grassroot levels.

3. It aims to create more than three lakhs skilled manpower through fresh skilling, and up-skilling, under scheme component of capacity building.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

a) 1 and 2 only

b) 1 and 3 only

c) 2 and 3 only

d) 1, 2 and 3

ALSO IN NEWS

— A Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was arrested two months ago by Delhi Police for allegedly leaking sensitive defence-related information. The officer has been booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and is currently in judicial custody, The Indian Express has learnt.

— Senior sources in the Delhi Police said the arrest pointed to a “larger espionage network aimed at collecting strategic military intelligence”.

— US President Donald Trump has signed two new executive orders targeting birthright citizenship and birth tourism, reviving one of his signature immigration battles weeks after the Supreme Court blocked his earlier attempt, news agency Reuters reported.

— The move could affect foreign nationals, including Indians travelling to the US for childbirth or temporary stays. The move keeps birthright citizenship at the centre of Trump’s immigration agenda. Unlike his first order, signed on his opening day back in office in 2025, the two new orders seem to be written more narrowly.

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY

1. (b), 2. (b), 3.(b), 4. (d)

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