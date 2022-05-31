UPSC Key – May 31, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Kareem’s’ to Jagannath temple for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 31, 2022. If you missed the May 30, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Boost for Covid-hit children: From Rs 10 lakh to health cover

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Prime Minister of India launched a series of welfare measures for children under the PM CARES-Know about it in Detail

• What is the definition of ‘Child’ according to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child?

• What does the National Policy for Children, 1974 says about child rights in India?

• What are the Constitutional Safeguards given in the Constitution for Children in India?

• What are the Legal rights for Children in India?

• What are the Institutional Frameworks for Child Welfare in India?

• Child Welfare Schemes for Health and Nutrition, Education, Rehabilitation-Know in Detail

• What is Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)?

• Who are the Trustees of the PM CARES Fund?

• What are the Objectives of the PM CARES Fund Trust?

• What is the legal framework of PM CARES Fund?

• Public Charitable Trust and Article 12 of the Indian Constitution-Connect the dots

• What type of domestic donations are accepted in PM CARES Fund?

• Are contributions towards the PM CARES Fund exempted from Income Tax?

• Who audits the PM CARES Fund?

• Contribution to PM – CARES Fund will Qualify as CSR Expenditure?

• Whether Foreign Donation is accepted in PM CARES Fund?

• PM CARES Fund-Controversy, Issues and Challenges

• Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES)-Compare and Contrast

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 PM-CARES Fund not a fund of Government of India, Delhi HC told

📍 POLICIES AND PROGRAMMES FOR CHILDREN IN INDIA

THE CITY

What’s in a name? A lot for Karim’s as High Court rules in its favour in trademark suit

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Trademark battle between the two restaurant chains over the name of “KARIM/KARIM’S/KAREEM”-Know in Detail

• What is the Karim vs Kareem Row-Know in Detail

• What do you understand by the term “Trademark”?

• What Is Included in a Trademark?

• What is “Copyright” and “Patent”?

• Know the difference between “Trademark”, “Copyright” and “Patent”?

• What do you understand by “Intellectual Property Rights”?

• Intellectual property Rights, Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property (1883) and the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works (1886)-How they are interconnected?

• Know about World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Detail.

• What is “Global Innovation Index”? Which organization Publishes Global Innovation Index?

• What is the need of Intellectual property Rights (IPR)?

• India and Intellectual property Rights (IPR)-Know in Detail

• The National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy 2016-Know the Key Highlights

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Patents, Trademarks, and Copyrights: The Basics

GOVT & POLITICS

Peace in Indian Ocean Region key to global prosperity: Rajnath

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• Indian Coast Guard-Know the Background

• Indian Coast Guard-About, Motto, Missions and Role

• Commands of Indian Coast Guard-Know in detail

• What is the difference between Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy?

• What is the Point of Contention between Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Defence Ministry to develop centralised payment system for Armed Forces

THE IDEAS PAGE

It’s time to make a move

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India Pakistan Relations-Know the Historical Background

• What makes peace elusive between India-Pakistan in present scenario?

• Current events shaping India-Pakistan Relations-What are they?

• Major ‘changes’ in Indian diplomacy in the last eight years of New Delhi’s towards Pakistan-What is that ‘Change’ which author is trying to highlight?

• How diplomacy worked under former prime minister of India’s like PV Narasimha Rao, H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh’s in the context of Pakistan?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The prospects for Indo-Pak relations in 2022

EXPRESS NETWORK

SC to hear today plea against construction at Puri temple

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Jagannath Temple one of the important Hindu temple- Significance (Hint: Char Dham)

• Vaishnava Traditions-Features and its impact on Bhakti Movement

• Jagannath Temple-Know some facts like it was built by the Ganga dynasty king Anantavarman Chodaganga in the 12th century CE.

• Jagannath Temple also as ‘Yamanika Tirtha’-Why?

• Jagannath Temple-Architectural features and Style of the temple (Is it Dravidian, Nagara, Vesara style or Different from these three Architectural Style?)

• Know more about Architectural features of Odisha temples classification like Rekhapida, Pidhadeul And Khakra

• Know more about-Paintings theme associated with lord Jagannath like Patachitra or Pattachitra

• What is the Puri heritage corridor?

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Powers, Functions, Role and Mandate

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Significance

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What is the Puri heritage corridor, whose foundation will be laid soon in Odisha?

EXPLAINED

Securing your Aadhaar data

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What was the UIDAI’s initial warning?

• What was the recent advisory issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)?

• How does one keep one’s Aadhaar data safe?

• Know about Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

• How Aadhar and UIDAI related?

• Aadhar is issued by whom?

• Unique identification and Aadhar-How this unique identification are achieved?

• Aadhar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019-key provisions

• Aadhar, Data sovereignty and Data protection

• Aadhar details can be shared with security agencies?

• Data protection and National security-point of conflicts

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusion

📍 Aadhar biometric data cannot be used for crime investigations, UIDAI clarifies

History of the Mona Lisa: widely admired, occasionally attacked

Syllabus:

Mains Examination: General Studies I: History of the world will include events from 18th century such as industrial revolution, world wars, redrawal of national boundaries, colonization, decolonization, political philosophies like communism, capitalism, socialism etc.— their forms and effect on the society.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Mona Lisa-Know in Detail

• Why is the Mona Lisa So Famous?

• Who was Leonardo Da Vinci?

• Renaissance in Italy-Know the reasons

• The revival of Classical Literature and Art in Renaissance period-know in detail

• The Renaissance was deemed the symbol of the commencement of the modern age

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Behind the Art: Why is Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa so famous?

How Maharashtra overtook UP to re-emerge as top sugar producer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Food processing and related industries in India- scope’ and significance, location,

Key Points to Ponder:

• Maharashtra has overtaken Uttar Pradesh (UP) as India’s top sugar producer-How?

• What are the factors which attributes the record production of sugar in Maharashtra?

• Uttar Pradesh sugar production-know the reasons for decline in production

• Other top sugar producing states-know in detail

• Sugar production and Sugar Cane Policy in India-Know in detail

• Sugarcane Cultivation in India-Know the Geographical Conditions of Growth

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Maharashtra once again beats UP to emerge as largest sugar producer

