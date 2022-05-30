UPSC Key – May 30, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Mission Karamyogi’ to ‘Unicorn’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 30, 2022. If you missed the May 27, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

Rlys to police: Capacity panel plans to boost citizen-state interface

Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• ‘Mission Karmayogi’ or The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)-Know the aim and objectives

• The Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)-Know the rationality behind

• What are the important Features of the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)

• Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) is guided by 8 principles that are applied in tandem across all of the programmes covered by it-What are they?

• What is iGOT Karmayogi?

• Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)- What are the Key Programme Components?

• Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)- Know the Institutional Structure in detail

• Special Purpose Vehicle for National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)-Know Structure & Function

Ministry withdraws advisory that said don’t share copy of Aadhaar

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What was the recent advisory issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)?

• Know about Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

• How Aadhar and UIDAI related?

• Aadhar is issued by whom?

• Unique identification and Aadhar-How this unique identification are achieved?

• Aadhar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019-key provisions

• Aadhar, Data sovereignty and Data protection

• Aadhar details can be shared with security agencies?

• Data protection and National security-point of conflicts

THE CITY

Heatwave affecting birds… we’ve seen 750 cases already: Brothers who feature in award-winning documentary ‘All That Breathes’

Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a heat wave?

• Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria for Heat Waves?

• What is the present situation of Heat Waves in India?

• Why is India facing a prolonged heat wave in 2022?

• What is La Nina phenomenon?

• What is the reason behind an early heat wave in North India?

• La Nina phenomenon, North-South low-pressure pattern over India in winters and Heat waves-Connect the dots

• What is the Impact of these Heat Waves?

• Health Impacts of Heat Waves

• India Meteorological Department (IMD)-About, Role and Objectives

PM: India now has 100 unicorns worth over Rs 25 lakh crore

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination:

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is a Unicorn?

• India’s Startup Sector and Increasing Investments in Startup Sector-Know in detail

• What are the Common features of unicorns?

• How Many Unicorns Does India Have?

• What are the challenges to Start-ups in India?

• What are the Various initiatives or steps taken by the Government of India for Start-ups?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

SHORT CIRCUIT

Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Power Sector in India-Backgound

• What do you understand by the term ‘Discoms’?

• Issues Faced by Power Sector in India

• What are the Challenges Faced by the Power Sector DISCOMs?

• Transmission and Distribution Issues-Know the facts

• What do you understand by ‘Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) Losses’?

• What Initiatives have been launched for Power Sector DISCOMs?

• Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY)-Key Features

• Revamped Distribution Sector Reform Scheme (RDSS)-Key Features

EXPRESS NETWORK

Man dies of West Nile fever

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know in detail about West Nile Virus and West Nile Fever

• How West Nile Virus reached Kerala?

• Where West Nile Virus is common?

• What are the Precautionary measures with respect to West Nile Virus and West Nile Fever?

Monsoon arrives over Kerala three days in advance

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• South West Monsoon Season-Why Monsoon here is referred as “Southwest Monsoon”?

• What do you understand by “Onset of monsoons”?

• Monsoon and India-Connect the dots

• Arabian Sea branch of South West Monsoons and Bay of Bengal branch of South West Monsoon-Compare and contrast

• The southwest monsoon season and the retreating monsoon-Know the difference

• The Sea Surface Temperature (SST), Mean Sea Level pressure in east Asia, The surface air temperature over northwest Europe and the warm water volume of the equatorial Pacific Ocean-Impact on Monsoon

• Coriolis Force and role in Monsoon-Know in detail

• What are the Niño and La Niña?

• EL Nino Southern Oscillation or ENSO impact on Monsoon

• Indian Ocean Dipole-Know in Detail

• Factors Influencing South-West Monsoon Formation

• What is Inter Tropical Convergence Zone?

• What do you understand by the expression ‘Onset of the South-West Monsoon’?

• Impact of Monsoons on Life in India-Economical, Cultural and Social

• India Meteorological Department and Monsoon Prediction in India

• How much rainfall does India receive on average in a year?

• When is the Long Period Average (LPA) revised?

• Why has it been downgraded?

• Has the all-India quantitative rainfall reduced?

Assam govt to issue minority certificates to six religious communities

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the definition of minority under Indian laws?

• Who are the minorities in India?

• What does the Constitution say about minorities?

• What is Article 29 and Article 30 of the Constitution?

• Section 2(c) of the National Minorities Commission Act, 1992?

• Which are the minorities notified by the Government of India?

• Religious and linguistic minority-Know the difference

• When can states in India declare Hindus as minority?

• Minority status with the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in 2002 TMA Pai Foundation and 2005 Bal Patil Case Ruling-Know in detail

EXPLAINED

Modi’s 8 Year’s

Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Economy: Hope and Challenge

• Education: National Policy, New Entrance

• Social Sector: Rise of The Labharthi

• Diplomacy & Strategy: Tightrope and Partnerships

• Politics: BJP Growing, Concerns Remain

• Health: Vaccines for All, But Work to Do

• Security & Defence: LWE In Decline, Reforms Pending

