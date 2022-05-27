UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor to Annual Survey of Industries for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 27, 2022. If you missed the May 26, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Except in 2 states, school scores dip below levels from 5 yrs ago: Survey

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021-Know the key outcome of this survey

• Know the key patterns thrown up by the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 based on tests conducted at 1.18 lakh schools in 720 districts.

• What does National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 says about Academic performances of students in Punjab and Rajasthan?

• Why National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 is important?

• National Achievement Survey (NAS) is a nationally representative large-scale survey of students’ learning undertaken by which ministry?

• National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021-Know the objectives

• Which organisation under Ministry of Education, Government of India conducts this Survey?

• What does the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 say about the impact of the COVID pandemic on education?

• How does National Achievement Survey (NAS) provide system-level feedback?

• Does National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 Provides individual School or Student performance scores?

• Which are the Grades in which National Achievement Survey (NAS) was Conducted?

• What do you understand by Digital-Divide?

• What was the Challenges faced due to the digital divide among teachers across the country?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Relearning to Learn

📍 Delhi lags in all subjects at primary level, class 8 scores better than national average: NAS

📍 National topper: Punjab charts course correction

📍 Rajasthan scores above national average, govt says efforts bore fruit

THE CITY

Will work as Delhi’s local guardian, says new L-G

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

Key Points to Ponder:

• Personality in News-Vinai Kumar Saxena

• What is the difference between Governor and Lieutenant Governor?

• How powerful is a Governor?

• How powerful is a Lieutenant Governor?

• Do you agree that the Lt. Governor of Delhi has more power? Attest your opinion with some recent incidence.

• What is the 69th Constitutional Amendment Act of 1991?

• The Chief Minister of Delhi is appointed by the Lieutenant Governor (LG)-True or False?

• In Delhi, In the case of difference of opinion between the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and his ministers, the Lieutenant governor’s (L-G) decision is taken into the consideration-True or False?

• Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991-Know the Key Provisions

• The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991-Compare and Contrast

• Know the Key Provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021

• Articles 239AA and 239AB of the Constitution-Know in Detail

• There was Conflict between the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G)-What were the point of conflicts between the two?

• Supreme Court of India’s Verdict in Government of NCT of Delhi vs Union of India and Another in 2018 case-Know in Detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Centre versus state in Delhi – what is the latest issue?

📍 Delhi Bill will sow the seeds of absolutism

GOVT & POLITICS

No law yet, SC asks cops to treat sex workers with dignity

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the status of Sex workers/Prostitution in India

• Recently, the Supreme Court, in exercise of its powers under Article 142, has issued a series of directions for “rehabilitation” of Sex Workers. Does the apex court has recognised sex work as a “profession”?

• What is Article 21 of the Indian Constitution?

• How Supreme court of India has interpreted ‘Dignified Life’ under Article 21 of the Constitution?

• Right to Live with Human Dignity and Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India-Connect the dots

• What does law say about Sex workers?

• What does law say about Sex workers in other countries?

• What is Article 142 of the Indian Constitution?

• The Supreme Court of India invokes extraordinary power conferred on the court under Article 142 of the Constitution -What is that “Extraordinary Power” granted to Supreme Court under

Article 142 of the Indian Constitution?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Complete Justice’? Do you think that the term ‘Complete Justice’ is Subjective?

• Article 142 of the Constitution and ‘complete justice’-How Article 142 ensures ‘Complete Justice’?

• What is difference between the Human Rights and the Fundamental Rights?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why a NHRC advisory on sex work has split rights activists down the middle

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The case of Yasin Malik

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is Yasin Malik?

• What was the case against Yasin Malik?

• What were the charges of terrorist funding against Malik?

• What were the terror funding cases?

• What Is Hawala?

• How Hawala Transaction works?

• There are certain advantages of Hawala Transaction but it has gained more notoriety than fame, why?

• What makes Hawala illegal?

• How Hawala transaction is regulated in India and What Is the Punishment for Hawala in India?

• How Hawala Transactions are used for terror funding?

• What is Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Yasin Malik: Kashmir militancy’s long arc, shadow of Pakistan

📍 Terror funding, unrest in Valley: the case Malik was convicted in

THE IDEAS PAGE

Making sense of the GST bonanza

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• How the Goods and Services Tax (GST) System Works?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 101st Amendment Act, 2016-Know in detail

• The Kelkar Task Force on the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003 and the Genesis of Goods and Services Tax (GST)

• GST Council and Article 279A of the Constitution-Key Provisions

• What is Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Which taxes at the Centre and State level are being subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• What were the major chronological events that have led to the introduction of GST?

• Kelkar Task Force on Goods and Services Tax (GST)-what was the recommendations?

• What are the different types of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Know the differences between Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST), Union territory GST (UTGST) and Integrated GST (IGST)

• How would a particular transaction of goods and services be taxed simultaneously under Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India?

• What items are not taxed or covered under Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST)-Issues and Challenges

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 SC underlined federalism, now says ‘intrigued’ by feedback

ECONOMY

Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietor ships fell

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Effects of liberalization on the economy, changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Annual Survey of Industries (ASI)?

• Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) is conducted by whom?

• Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) which is a principal source of industrial statistics in India is conducted annually-True or False?

• What is the status of Gross fixed capital formation in Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2019-2020?

• What is Gross fixed capital formation?

• Higher the Gross fixed capital formation, Higher is the investment-True or false?

• Know the key highlights of Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2019-2020

• What Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2019-2020 says about employment?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Snapshot of industry in ‘normal’ year that preceded the Covid pandemic

