UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to National Achievement Survey (NAS) for UPSC CSE

FRONT PAGE

NIA court gives life term to Yasin Malik: his crimes meant to strike idea of India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is Yasin Malik?

• What was the case against Yasin Malik?

• What were the charges of terrorist funding against Malik?

• What Is Hawala?

• How Hawala Transaction works?

• There are certain advantages of Hawala Transaction but it has gained more notoriety than fame, why?

• What makes Hawala illegal?

• How Hawala transaction is regulated in India and What Is the Punishment for Hawala in India?

• How Hawala Transactions are used for terror funding?

• What is Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)?

Across class, subject, Covid hits school scores

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Achievement Survey (NAS) is a nationally representative large-scale survey of students’ learning undertaken by which ministry?

• Why is National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted?

• Which organisation under Ministry of Education, Government of India conducts this Survey?

• National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021-Know the key outcome of this survey

• What does the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 say about the impact of the COVID pandemic on education?

• What do you understand by Digital-Divide?

• What was the Challenges faced due to the digital divide among teachers across the country?

THE CITY

DTC officers to take weekly bus trips to get more people on board

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Status of Urban Transport in India?

• Which are the major modes of Public Urban Transport in India?

• India’s transport sector is large and diverse, how much this sector contributes to the nation’s GDP?

• What are the issues and challenges faced by Urban Transport in India?

• What are the Government of India’s Initiatives to address Urban Transport issues?

• What are the Various state government’s Initiatives to address Urban Transport issues?

More than firecrackers, biomass burning made air poor after Diwali: IIT-Delhi study

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• A study led by researchers from IIT-Delhi titled ‘Chemical Speciation and Source Apportionment of Ambient PM2.5 in New Delhi Before, During, and After the Diwali Fireworks’-Know the key Highlights of this report

• What are the other reasons for Air pollution in Delhi?

• Why Delhi pollution is always in News?

• Stubble Burning, Happy Seeder and Diwali Crackers-connect the dots

• Know the Geographical location of Delhi

• Being landlocked makes Delhi’s air pollution worse-How far you agree with this?

• Know the Supreme Courts Judgments on Delhi Air Pollutions

• Know the National Green Tribunal and Various Decisions given by NGT like modification in National Clean Air Programme

• Air Quality Management in NCR Region-Role and Steps Taken so Far

• What is Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)?

• What are the Steps taken By Central and Delhi Government to Curb Pollution like Car Rationing (Odd-Even Policy)

• Know the best International Practices to Curb Air Pollution in Urban Areas

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Reform by persuasion

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Supreme Court’s recent decision on the recommendations of the GST Council are not binding will have significant implications in determining the nature of GST, How?

• What is the Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• The Kelkar Task Force on the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003 and the Genesis of Goods and Services Tax (GST)

• Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 101st Amendment Act, 2016-Know in detail

• What are the different types of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Know the differences between Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST), Union territory GST (UTGST) and Integrated GST (IGST)

• How would a particular transaction of goods and services be taxed simultaneously under Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST)-Issues and Challenges

• GST Council and Article 279A of the Constitution-Key Provisions

• GST Council and Members-Know in detail

• What is the role of GST Council?

• What is the nature of Federalism in India?

• Important features of Indian federalism-Know in detail

• The Constitution of India provides for a federal system of government, But the term ‘federation’ has nowhere been used in the Constitution-True or False?

• What Supreme Court of India said on Federalism in India in Union of India and Anr versus M/s Mohit Minerals Through Director case?

• What observations did the Supreme Court made on the GST Council and on country’s federal structure? (Hint: Recommendations of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council cannot be binding on the Centre and states and many more)

• “The relationship between two constituent units that are not autonomous but rely on each other for their functioning is not in practice always collaborative or cooperative”-Decode the quote

• Decode the quote- “Democracy and federalism are interdependent on each other for their survival such that federalism would only be stable in well-functioning democracies”.

• Competitive Federalism Cooperative Federalism and Fiscal Federalism are very much in news. What do you understand by these terms in Indian Scenario?

EXPLAINED

Sugar export curbs, impact

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why the Government of India decided to “restrict” the export of sugar, effective from June 1?

• What are the latest curbs?

• How much did India export Sugar during the last few seasons?

• Why the curbs, now?

• What can be the sugar output this season?

