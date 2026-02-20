UPSC Key: India unveiled ‘MANAV’ vision for AI, Freebies, and Indians’ gold investment craze

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 20, 2026. If you missed the February 19, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate; Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life

What’s the ongoing story: Underlining that India does not “fear” AI but sees both “fortune” and “the future” in it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday called for developing AI as a “global common good”, one which “will benefit the world only when it is shared”.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is MANAV vision?

— What is an AI stack?

— What are the steps needed to be taken for democratising Al?

— What role can be played by India in this regard?

— What is the significance of the AI Impact Summit hosted by India?

— What are the concerns and challenges leading to governance of AI?

— What is the Pax Silica initiative?

— How is the joining of Pax Silica going to benefit India?

Key Takeaways:

— Addressing the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi with global leaders and founders and CEOs of tech giants listening, Modi said “India thinks differently” from “some countries and companies” who “believe AI is a ‘strategic asset’ and must be developed confidentially”.

— “I present India’s vision for AI: MANAV, meaning human.

The MANAV vision stands for:

M – Moral and ethical systems means AI must be built on ethical guidelines;

A – Accountable governance means transparent rules and robust oversight.

N – National sovereignty means data belongs to those who generate it.

A – Accessible and inclusive means AI must not be a monopoly, but a multiplier.

V – Valid and legitimate means AI must be lawful and verifiable.”

— His remarks came a day after Sriram Krishnan, White House Senior Policy Advisor on AI, said the US expects that its allies, including India, should build their AI solutions on top of America’s AI stack.

— Also Thursday, leading international and domestic AI companies signed the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments at the summit, a guiding, voluntary framework, under which they have agreed to work on evaluating Al systems for global contexts, recognising that cross-lingual support is helpful for “democratising Al” – in line with India’s pitch on AI development to counter concentration of the technology in the hands of a few.

— In his address, the Prime Minister, while highlighting the urgent need for global standards, pointed out that deepfakes and fabricated content were “destabilising” open societies. Drawing a parallel with nutrition labels on food, he said digital content too must carry authenticity labels so people can distinguish between real and AI-generated material. He underlined the growing need for watermarking and clear source standards.

— Highlighting the importance of child safety, Modi said that just as school syllabi are curated, the AI space must also be child-safe and family-guided. He said today there are two kinds of people: those who see fear in AI and those who see fortune, adding that India sees fortune and the future in AI, backed by talent, energy capacity, and policy clarity.

— Participating organisations will work to enhance analysis regarding global Al adoption for economic purposes. By the next AI Summit, they have pledged to publish statistical insights derived from anonymised, aggregated and taxonomised usage data, either directly or (where relevant) through contributions to international efforts.

From the Front page: Modi and Trump, in different ways, reshape global discourse on AI

— C. Raja Mohan writes: THIS week’s AI Impact Summit in Delhi — the fourth in a series that began at Bletchley Park in 2023 and continued in Seoul (2024) and Paris (2025) — marks a decisive shift in the global conversation on artificial intelligence.

— What began in Britain with an emphasis on safety, moved through South Korea’s concern for guardrails, and acquired a rhetorical layer of inclusiveness in France, has now evolved in Delhi into a call for the rapid, widespread adoption of AI —especially for the developing world — tempered not by binding rules but by voluntary safeguards.

— That the summit emphasised “voluntary” commitments rather than treaty-like obligations is a tacit acknowledgement of the sharpening geopolitical contest among the United States, China, and Russia, which has rendered global rule-making nearly impossible.

— For Trump, the goal is plain — American domination of the AI universe in a race he sees primarily against China. For Modi, the aspiration is to use AI to accelerate India’s economic transformation and secure a rightful place for the world’s largest democracy in the fast-evolving global hierarchy of technological power.

— At the Paris AI Summit in February 2025, Vice President J D Vance pushed this agenda onto the global stage. Rejecting what he called an “elite European drift toward fear-based regulation”, Vance insisted that the world needed more AI, not less.

— This put Washington at odds with Europe’s historic preference for heavy regulation. Although there was no senior US political delegation at the Delhi summit, senior officials, major tech firms, and influential policy voices were present in force—actively shaping discussions and supporting India’s growing leadership role.

— If Paris signalled Washington’s ambition, Delhi showcased India’s. Modi, an early and enthusiastic promoter of AI, used the Paris summit to secure the hosting rights for the 2026 gathering with a clear strategic purpose: To insert India as a central player in global AI discourse and to mobilise international support for India’s domestic technological acceleration.

— Three interlocked elements underpin Modi’s AI strategy. First is India’s formidable talent pool that is itching to take off. Second is the capacity of Indian capital to invest at scale — demonstrated at the summit through major AI commitments by Ambani, Adani, and Tata. Third is the deepening partnership with the US and its tech giants.

— This trifecta — talent, capital, and partnership — has become the foundation of India’s AI ambitions.

— The US decision to invite India into its Pax Silica Initiative, to be formalised on Friday, is designed to reduce dependence on Chinese-led semiconductor supply chains. It underscores Delhi’s role in shaping the geopolitical architecture of the AI world.

— India’s bet on AI also reflects a historical insight: latecomers to major technological revolutions can succeed, provided they act boldly. Japan and South Korea did so in electronics; China did so in manufacturing; and India itself did so in IT services.

From the Front page: India set to join US-led Pax Silica today on sidelines of summit

— India and the US are likely to sign the Pax Silica declaration Friday, a month after US ambassador Sergio Gor announced that India would be invited to join the US-led initiative focused on securing AI and tech supply-chains.

— According to the US State Department, Pax Silica is aimed at bringing “friendly and trusted” countries together to ensure that key technologies are safe, reliable, and not controlled by hostile play.

— This strategic initiative, seen as a counter to China’s grip on the global manufacturing supply chain, was launched on December 12, 2025 to “reduce coercive dependencies” and build a “secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain” — from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics.

— At the time of the launch, the US, to the surprise of many here, left India out of the initiative, mentioning “allies” such as Japan, Republic of Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Israel, United Arab Emirates and Australia. This led to concerns that uncertainty around the trade deal was creating broader differences between the two countries.

— The initiative, according to the US State Department, will also entail protecting sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure from undue access or control by countries of concern and building trusted technology ecosystems, including Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems, fibre-optic cables, data centres, foundational models and applications. India has had concerns over China’s involvement in its critical infrastructure such as telecom.

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) With the present state of development, Artificial Intelligence can effectively do which of the following? (UPSC CSE 2020)

1. Bring down electricity consumption in industrial units

2. Create meaningful short stories and songs

3. Disease diagnosis

4. Text-to-Speech Conversion

5. Wireless transmission of electrical energy

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Introduce the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). How does AI help clinical diagnosis? Do you perceive any threat to privacy of the individual in the use of AI in healthcare? (UPSC CSE 2023)

POLITICS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court Thursday slammed the practice of political parties and elected governments announcing freebies and direct cash transfers to woo voters ahead of elections, wondering if it would not amount to appeasement and asking how long the trend, which will only hamper the country’s development, can go on.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the financial concerns related to freebies and direct cash transfers?

— What are the significant concerns raised by the recent Economic Survey on freebies?

— Expanding welfare commitments without expanding fiscal capacity creates a structural tension in public finance. Elaborate.

— Welfare schemes deliver immediate electoral visibility, while capital projects yield long-term and diffuse benefits. Discuss how this shapes state policy priorities in India.

— What are planned expenditure and non-planned expenditure in the Budget?

— What is Article 39 of the constitution?

Key Takeaways:

— A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant suggested that governments seeking to provide subsidies should include them in their planned expenditure.

— The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, was hearing a writ petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd challenging Rule 23 of the Electricity Amendment Rules, 2024.

— The Rule provides that the tariff must be cost-reflective and that there should be no revenue gap between the approved annual revenue requirement and the estimated annual revenue from the approved tariff, except in situations of natural calamity

— Issuing notice to the Centre, the CJI touched on the free power distribution by state governments without distinction between those who can afford and those who cannot and asked, “Is it in the public interest that…the state is absorbing all these?”

— The CJI said, “It is understandable that there are some people who cannot afford and they have to be provided. There are children who cannot afford education, they have to be provided…It is the state’s duty…The society should welcome it. But the persons who…are simply enjoying despite all means available, and are affluent and therefore any such kind of freebie first comes to their pocket, is it not the high time for the states to revisit these policy frameworks?”

— The CJI said, “What should be the format of the welfare scheme, how it should be given, implemented, it is all for the political wisdom, for elected government to decide. Our worry is that states are running in deficit and still giving all these. From where all this money is coming?”

— Appearing for the Regulatory Commission, Senior Advocate P Wilson pointed out that Article 39 (b) dealing with directive principles of state police says that the ownership and control of the material resources of the community are so distributed as best to subserve the common good.

— Justice Bagchi said, “If you take a welfare policy and as you say it is part of the directive principles, the courts have no headache on that. What we are really concerned and what this Article 32 petition really throws up this issue is planned expenditure versus non-planned expenditure. If you wish to have welfare schemes, put it as a part of your budgetary proposals and give justification as to this is my outlay on planned education. This is my outlay on unemployment people giving them advantage through any monetary schemes, but you don’t do it as in this case.”

Do You Know:

— Over the past decade, India has moved from a welfare system based on ration shops and public works to one increasingly defined by digital transfers and women-focused income support. This change has become most visible after 2020, when several states began transferring cash directly into women’s bank accounts at a scale not seen before.

— Thus, India’s welfare system has travelled far from its early years. After independence, the state focused on fighting hunger and building basic economic security. The Constitution’s Directive Principles – reducing inequality (Article 38) and securing livelihoods (Article 41) – shaped the welfare model built on food distribution, public works, and subsidised services.

— The Public Distribution System (PDS), land reforms, and early employment programmes became essential tools in a country grappling with shortages and weak markets.

— Over time, welfare took two clear forms. Initially, in-kind transfers delivered essential goods: subsidised grain through the Public Distribution System, cooked meals under PM-POSHAN, housing through PMAY, and nutrition kits under POSHAN. These programmes provided a minimum level of security when household incomes dipped.

— Cash transfers came later, enabled by Aadhaar, Jan-Dhan, and DBT. These schemes deposit money directly into beneficiaries’ accounts, giving households the freedom to use it according to their needs. PM-KISAN gives income support to farmers; pensions reach the elderly, widows, and the disabled generally through direct transfers.

— Together, these two forms – cash and kind – have built a hybrid welfare state, which is closely connected to households.

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Reforming the government delivery system through the Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme is a progressive step, but it has its limitations too. Comment. (UPSC CSE 2022)

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

What’s the ongoing story: Rajat Kathuria writes: The Artificial Intelligence Summit in Delhi has once again exposed a persistent weakness that continues to shape India’s economic trajectory: The gap between ambition and execution.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Capex share in the Union Budget 2026-27?

— What are the reasons that India’s manufacturing share has remained close to 16-17 per cent of GDP for nearly two decades?

— What is the Laffer effect?

— What are the challenges in the implementation of any scheme?

— Do you think we have overcome the challenge of last-mile delivery?

Key Takeaways:

— Coming barely two weeks after the Union Budget, the summit provides an immediate and uncomfortable lens through which to assess the credibility of policy promises. Together, the two events tell a familiar story. India does not lack vision, announcements, or fiscal intent. What it lacks is consistent administrative capability and reliable last-mile implementation.

— Budget avoided a careful accounting of past announcements and their status. This was a missed opportunity. After nearly a decade of continuity, the moment could have been used for reflection on delivery, not merely a presentation of new schemes.

— Some may proceed slowly, others may be consigned to history much like earlier flagship programmes such as Make in India or Smart Cities. Our Achilles’ heel has been finding a route from announcement to outcome. This is where, as the Americans evocatively say, the rubber meets the road.

— It is reasonable to argue that judgement should wait, since implementation formally begins only in April 2026. But many promised outcomes lie far in the future — 2030, 2035, even 2047. By then, technological change or geopolitical shifts may have altered the relevance of today’s ambitions, including the aspiration to become a global data-centre hub.

— The semiconductor mission has received a 25-year tax holiday. Data centres and cloud infrastructure have been given similar fiscal backing. Skill development programmes stretch across decades. None of this is inherently problematic because long-term transformation requires durable commitment. The concern arises from India’s uneven record of execution.

— For example, India’s manufacturing share has remained close to 16-17 per cent of GDP for nearly two decades, despite lower labour costs than many competitors, including China. Infrastructure spending has risen sharply, but project delays and regulatory bottlenecks are familiar.

— At best, policy can aim to deepen compliance within the existing tax base, roughly 90 million individuals in the tax net, of whom about 30 million pay income tax. Achieving meaningful gains here requires administrative reform: Simpler rules, lower compliance costs, and a less adversarial relationship between state and taxpayer.

— Jagdish Bhagwati warned against bureaucratic over-activity without clear necessity. Arvind Subramanian argued that steady, credible incremental reforms can eventually produce outcomes comparable to dramatic change.

— Montek Singh Ahluwalia emphasised calibrated gradualism suited to India’s political and institutional realities. These perspectives share a common insight — implementation determines success more than announcement.

— After three and a half decades of opening the economy, India’s development challenge is no longer primarily about policy design. It is to bridge the distance between intention and outcome. — If incremental reform is eventually to produce transformative change, implementation itself must become the central reform agenda. This may require institutional innovation focused not on new schemes but on delivery of existing ones.

From the Editorial page: States’ capex holds key to growth momentum

— Aditi Nayar writes: After the Union Budget, the focus will now shift to states’ budgets to get a holistic picture of general government finances. These budgets will outline states’ revenue growth projections and spending priorities, which tend to vary. But as we await their presentation, the trends of the ongoing financial year offer interesting insights into state finances.

— The analysis of key indicators of 18 major states (which comprise 89 per cent of India’s GDP) for the first nine months of 2025-26 suggests that actual revenues and expenditures will be lower than budgeted levels. But, encouragingly, states’ capital spending is expected to report a healthy expansion.

— In the first nine months, the 18 states’ combined revenues grew by 7.7 per cent, way below the 22 per cent growth indicated in the budget numbers. State GST collections grew a mere 3.3 per cent. Several factors including lower GST rates, income tax rationalisation, easing interest rates, and an above-normal monsoon should have supported consumption.

— Alongside this, the transfer of funds from the Union government will also trail the amount pegged in the Budget Estimates this year. The Centre has devolved Rs 13.9 trillion to all states as against a budgeted Rs 14.2 trillion. This revision is, however, modest.

— In recent years, the 50-year interest-free capex loan provided by the Centre to states has provided an impetus to their spending on capital projects. Out of the Rs 1.5 trillion allocated under capex loans for this year, it had transferred Rs 1.0 trillion by end-January 2025.

— If the capital spending momentum recorded by the states in the third quarter continues, 20-25 per cent growth in such spending in the fourth quarter appears reasonable. This would imply that state capex over the entire year would probably grow by a healthy 16-18 per cent.

Do You Know:

— The Union Budget 2026-27 has placed renewed emphasis on boosting manufacturing, with the government announcing cuts in basic customs duties (BCD) on a range of items to address the inverted duty structures and spur domestic manufacturing.

— But analysts note that the budget largely signals policy continuity rather than a shift in manufacturing strategy. As a result, the long-standing gap between growth and employment generation persists.

— As per the Laffer curve, revenues increase as tax rates rise till a certain point, but then increasing the tax rates beyond that point leads to a fall in government tax revenues.

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) What is/are the recent policy initiative(s) of Government of India to promote the growth of manufacturing sector? (UPSC CSE 2012)

1. Setting up of National Investment and Manufacturing Zones

2. Providing the benefit of ‘single window clearance’

3. Establishing the Technology Acquisition and Development Fund.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, Effects of liberalisation on the economy.

What’s the ongoing story: Indian households have, with the times, updated how they make their savings. The rise in stock market investments, by way of mutual funds, has sparked concerns among bankers about the future of deposit growth.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the reasons that Indians favour investing in gold?

— How does it impact the economy?

— What are the exchange-traded funds (ETFs)?

— What are the advantages and disadvantages of gold ETFs?

— What are the steps taken by the government to divert investment in physical gold?

— What are the sovereign gold bonds? Why was it discontinued?

— What is the impact of gold imports on India’s trade deficit?

— What is the World Gold Council (WGC)?

Key Takeaways:

— In 2022-23, bank deposits made up 35% of households’ financial assets, while mutual fund and equity investments accounted for 7%. In 2024-25, the former had fallen to 33% while the latter more than doubled to 15%.

— The commerce ministry said on Monday gold imports tripled from December to $12.07 billion in January. And one route to gold as an investment that not only illustrates the financialisation and formalisation of household savings but has also become an increasingly bigger driver of the import of the yellow metal: exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

— According to data from the World Gold Council, India’s gold ETFs bought a record 15.52 tonne of gold in January, almost equal to the demand seen in the previous three months combined.

— More than a decade ago, Indian households had lost some confidence in formal saving instruments and had also turned to gold. High domestic inflation in the years following the global financial crisis of 2008, a rapidly weakening rupee, and stuttering growth had seen gold imports surge so much so that the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India had to take measures to stop free import of the metal.

— One of these was the Sovereign Gold Bonds scheme, which was started in late 2015 and offered households exposure to gold prices along with an interest rate of 2.5%.

— According to RBI data, Indians bought SGBs equivalent to 147 tonnes of gold worth Rs 72,274 crore over the scheme’s life. This helped reduce India’s gold imports by that sum as the government did not import gold to meet these bond purchases but only set aside money for interest payments and change in price of gold.

— However, the SGB scheme was discontinued in early 2024 as rapidly rising gold prices made it an increasingly expensive proposition for the government: it was having to pay nearly Rs 18,000 crore every year as interest and payment for maturing bonds.

— While high inflation is not a concern now, the fear that some households could be after gold because of loss of confidence in the modern monetary system should not be completely ignored.

— The world has become rather volatile in recent years, marred by geopolitical conflicts and policy uncertainty. The advent of artificial intelligence has spurred stock markets of certain countries, while others – such as in India – have lagged due to their low AI exposure.

Do You Know:

— The RBI maintains a component of forex reserves, with foreign currency assets forming the largest part. The second-highest allocation is in gold. Gold reserves help the central bank diversify its foreign exchange holdings and also play a role in the de-dollarisation process.

— ETFs are, in essence, mutual funds that invest in gold. For households, it is better to invest in gold ETFs than physical gold: they don’t have to bother with verifying the purity of gold or ensuring its security and can buy it in small amounts; it is the fund that must buy the gold depending on the investments it gets.

— World Gold Council was formed in 1987 as a non-profit organisation with the aim of promoting the use and demand for gold through marketing, research, and lobbying. Its headquarters is located in London (UK), with offices around the world in New York, Shanghai, Singapore, Beijing, and Mumbai.

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) What is/are the purpose/purposes of the Government’s ‘Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme’ and ‘Gold Monetization Scheme’? (UPSC CSE 2016)

1. To bring the idle gold lying with Indian households into the economy

2. To promote FDI in the gold and jewellery sector

3. To reduce India’s dependence on gold imports

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

THE IDEAS PAGE

Dis/Agree

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

What’s the ongoing story: Bangladesh’s recent election delivered a decisive shift in power, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) winning more than two-thirds of the 300 directly elected seats in Parliament.

Key Points to Ponder:

— How was the India-Bangladesh relationship in the past under BNP rule?

— Evaluate the India-Bangladesh relationship of the past 2 years.

— Know about the history of the India-Bangladesh relationship

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and Bangladesh?

— What are the challenges in India and Bangladesh ties?

— How does the current political changes in Bangladesh impacts its relationship with India

— What is the Neighbourhood First policy of India?

— Suggest measures that India can take in order to overcome the challenges in the India-Bangladesh relationship?

Key Takeaways:

— Eresh Omar Jamal writes: This outcome could not only reshape domestic politics but also hopefully set the stage for a recalibration of relations with New Delhi.

— While New Delhi enjoyed a close relationship with the Awami League, ties with Dhaka have significantly soured since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. As the new leadership consolidates its authority, Dhaka-Delhi relations will need to enter a phase defined less by continuity and more by negotiation, balance, clearer articulation, and respect for national interests.

— India-Bangladesh relations have already shown signs of thawing under the BNP leadership. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman, expressed hope for stronger relations, and invited him and his family to visit India

— BNP general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir added that Hasina’s presence in India will not “deter” Bangladesh from pursuing its broader ties with India — a pragmatic and positive stance.

— Several longstanding problems, however, remain. Water-sharing disputes persist across 54 rivers, and border tensions continue to inflame emotions. A lack of cordiality, particularly when used to score cheap domestic political points, only deepens mistrust. Accusations of minority persecution further complicate relations. Such finger-pointing will certainly not improve ties.

— Given their geography — including a shared 4,000 km border — trade should thrive under the right policies. Low-cost land routes and integrated supply chains could benefit both, potentially serving as a stabilising factor in relations and acting as the main bridge for building trust.

— The BNP leadership, for its part, must recognise that allegations of cross-border insurgency and the 2004 Chattogram arms haul during its previous tenure (2001-2006) will remain a concern for New Delhi.

— Addressing these issues carefully and appropriately will be crucial, as Rahman’s “Bangladesh first” approach will require signalling to New Delhi that Dhaka is willing to respect India’s national interests, provided that its own interests are not jeopardised. Ultimately, Dhaka will also need New Delhi’s cooperation to ensure regional stability and security — and vice versa.

— While relations between the two countries need to be more transactional going forward, one cannot completely erase history from the equation. This applies to how Pakistan fits into all this.

— Both sides face the challenge of navigating big-power rivalries in a rapidly shifting world, albeit in different ways. However, if they at least avoid worsening relations through unnecessary provocations and hostile rhetoric, there is every reason for ties to gradually improve and mistrust to subside.

Best of Both Sides | India and BNP are off to a new start

— Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty writes: The results of Bangladesh’s election are an emphatic signal of the people’s desire to see the end of the unpopular interim government, one that was largely influenced by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). The JeI is a pro-Pakistan Islamist organisation, infamous for its historical role in opposing the creation of Bangladesh and collaborating with the Pakistan Army during the 1971 War of Liberation.

— Bangladesh has a golden opportunity to embark on a new political journey, after the traumatic experience of the last 18 months under the ad-hoc interim government Its tenure was marked by mob violence, brutal persecution of opponents, countrywide destruction of landmark monuments of the Liberation War…

— India and the BNP appear to have cast aside past bitterness. This new understanding led to the outreach by New Delhi to the BNP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as his emissary to condole the passing away of Rahman’s mother, former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, before the election.

— India’s Neighbourhood First emphasis in its foreign policy marks Bangladesh as an important pillar, with the longest common border and a shared civilisational heritage.

— India’s geography with Bangladesh creates its own strategic compulsions of security and connectivity in the former’s eastern region, and beyond into Southeast Asia. Another neighbour, Myanmar, too, is in transition.

— Both Bangladesh and Myanmar are vital to India’s security and connectivity interests, particularly New Delhi’s Act East Policy. Statements by PM Rahman and senior BNP leaders signal that improvement in bilateral ties will not be held hostage to the issue of Sheikh Hasina’s extradition. These signs are encouraging.

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) With reference to river Teesta, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2017)

1. The source of river Teesta is the same as that of Brahmaputra but it flows through Sikkim.

2. River Rangeet originates in Sikkim and it is a tributary of river Teesta.

3. River Teesta flows into Bay of Bengal on the border of India and Bangladesh.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Critically examine the compulsions which prompted India to play a decisive role in the emergence of Bangladesh. (UPSC CSE 2013)

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies-I, III: Distribution of key natural resources across the world (including South Asia and the Indian sub-continent); Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

What’s the ongoing story: Sixteen years after granting environmental clearance (EC) to the 1,750 MW Demwe Lower Project on the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh, an expert panel of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has now held that the EC will be valid for another 11 years, till 2037, on the grounds that the project was stuck in litigation for over 10 years.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Know about the geography of Arunachal pradesh

— Where does the Lohit River originate? What are its main tributaries?

— What is the process of getting environment clearance for an ecologically sensitive project?

— What is the Environmental Impact Assessment?

— Know about the IUCN status of White-Bellied Heron

Key Takeaways:

— The expert appraisal committee (EAC) on river valley and hydroelectric projects made this decision in its January 9 meeting, relying on a combination of notifications giving relaxations to hydel projects and a key October 2025 office memorandum (OM), which treats time lost to litigation in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or courts as ‘zero period’.

— The panel, however, appears to have overlooked a key detail. The NGT matter—an appeal against the project’s forest clearance—did not merely stall the project, but culminated in the Tribunal setting aside the project’s wildlife clearance.

— It was this nod that formed the basis for the forest clearance. It directed the National Board of Wildlife to reconsider the issue, while suspending the forest clearance in the interim. The project was appraised and given wildlife clearance again in 2018.

— The NGT had ruled against then environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan’s decision to clear the project by overruling the views of expert members of the National Board for Wildlife without proper reason. The experts had opposed the project for its potential impact on the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in Assam.

— The ministry’s 2025 OM, while rationalising time lost to litigation as ‘zero period’, is silent on whether this process should apply when judicial orders have struck down related project clearances.

— Under the EIA notification, fresh baseline studies are only sought for fresh appraisal of projects, and there is a fixed validity for baseline studies only at the stage when a project is still under scrutiny for the grant of a green nod.

— Prior to the 2025 OM, projects that had not started work on ground within an EC’s validity period were to be considered ‘de novo’ or afresh for an EC grant. The ‘zero period’ dispensation was brought ostensibly to reduce further delays ‘for no fault’ on the project proponent’s part, and to rationalise the loss of time.

— The project’s EC, granted originally in February 2010, was valid till 2020. However, based on a 2022 notification which holds ECs for hydel projects valid for 13 years due to their long gestation period, and a 2022 OM, which allows EC validity to be counted from the issuing date of final forest clearance or a maximum of two years, whichever is lesser, the Demwe project’s green nod validity was counted from February 2012.

— This kept its EC valid till February 2025. Further, the project had also received a Covid-period relaxation of one year, thus taking the validity up to February 2026.

— The project spanning Anjaw and Lohit districts will see the construction of a 162.12 m tall concrete gravity dam across the Lohit River. 1,416 hectares of forest land will be diverted, and 1,589.97 hectares will be submerged

— The Lohit basin and Kamlang Tiger Reserve, upstream of the project, serve as a crucial habitat for the critically endangered White-Bellied Heron. While the EAC had itself recommended a detailed conservation plan for the avian species in 2020, the January 2026 meeting did not feature any discussion on biodiversity, as per the minutes of the meeting

— As per Greenko’s submissions, Demwe Lower is the lowermost scheme/stage on the allotted river stretch of the 3,000 MW hydel project.

Do You Know:

—The development-environment debate is a contemporary matter of contestation that explores the conflict between economic advancement and ecological conservation. This issue is particularly relevant in developing nations such as India which has ambitions of raising its quality of life while simultaneously contending with challenges related to environmental degradation and climate change.

— Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has emerged as a mechanism to aid nations in walking the tightrope between economic development and environmental protection, ensuring that growth does not come at the expense of ecological sustainability.

— EIA is a systematic process used to evaluate the potential environmental effects – both positive and negative – of a proposed project or development before it is approved. The primary objectives of EIA include the prediction and evaluation of the environmental, economic and social impacts of development projects.

— It facilitates informed decision-making by providing in-depth analysis of a proposed project and promotes sustainable development by identifying potential negative effects early in the planning stage, while also suggesting appropriate alternatives and mitigating mechanisms.

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

What role do environmental NGOs and activists play in influencing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) outcomes for major projects in India? Cite four examples with all important details. (UPSC CSE 2024)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1. (b) 2. (d) 3. (c) 4. (b)

