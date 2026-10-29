UPSC Key: Logical Discrepancy, Severe Cyclone and Inter-State Council

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 29, 2026. If you missed the October 28, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Explained

How El Niño shaped path, intensity of Cyclone Arnab

Syllabus:

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Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

• General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management

What’s the ongoing story: Cyclone Arnab made landfall on India’s east coast on Wednesday morning. The “very severe” cyclonic storm has now weakened into a “severe” cyclonic storm after crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is El Niño?

• How did Cyclone Arnab form?

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• What role did El Niño have in play in Cyclone Arnab formation and intensification?

• What are Key features of cyclone Arnab?

• What India Meteorological Department (IMD) says about cyclone Arnab?

• What you understand by Pre cyclone watch, Cyclone alert, Cyclone warning and Post landfall scenario?

• Classification of cyclonic disturbances-how they are classified?

• Cyclone and Super Cyclone-Compare and Contrast

• Cyclone and Anti-Cyclone-Compare and Contrast

• Types of Cyclones or Classification of Cyclones-Know in detail

• What are the Stages of Formation of Cyclones?

• Structure of Tropical Cyclone-Know in detail

• What are Air Masses and Fronts? How they associated with the formation of Cyclones?

• What is eye of the Cyclone?

• What is the average lifespan of a cyclonic storm?

• Storm Intensity, Expected Damage and Suggested Actions-Know in detail

• Deep Depression (DD), Cyclonic Storm (CS), Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS), Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) and Super Cyclone (SuCS)-how they are different?

• India’s Vulnerability to Cyclones-Know in Detail

Key Takeaways:

• The powerful cyclone uprooted several trees and power poles, triggering power outages in several areas. More than 1,80,000 people were evacuated in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha before its arrival. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process is complete, with the weather system moving entirely over land.

• Cyclone Arnab is the first cyclone to form in 2026 in the North Indian Ocean basin, which comprises the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. It started as a low-pressure system in the southeast Bay of Bengal on October 23, before intensifying into Cyclone Arnab by October 26. The weather system then rapidly intensified into a “severe” cyclone and later a “very severe” category storm — associated with wind speeds ranging from 125 to 135 kmph

• Cyclone Arnab’s movement towards the land was faster than originally forecast by the IMD, which, late Tuesday night, advanced its landfall forecast from forenoon to the early hours of Wednesday. Arnab’s landfall commenced at around 1 am on Wednesday. It crossed the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam with wind speeds equivalent to a “very severe” cyclone. At the time of landfall — the process when the cyclone’s “eye” (or centre) crosses from the sea over to the landmass — it had wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 140 kmph. Cyclones wreak the most damage at the time of landfall.

• Usually, storms lose steam upon landfall as they run into the landmass and other obstacles. But that has not been the case with Cyclone Arnab. It maintained the same intensity for at least six hours even after landfall before relatively weakening into a “severe” cyclonic storm. According to the IMD, Cyclone Arnab remained stationary over regions close to Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh) and Yanam (Puducherry) since 4 am, thereby slowing the landfall process. Normally, cyclone landfall can take up to six hours or more to complete and is dependent on the speed and size of the cyclone.

Do You Know:

• This year’s El Niño is forecast to be among the strongest since records began and the World Meteorological Organization has warned of request cyclones to affect Asia. Along India’s east coast, coastal districts in Odisha and West Bengal are the most prone to cyclones that develop in the Bay of Bengal. But during El Niño years cyclones formed in this basin affect the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts. This is primarily linked to where a cyclone forms and the path it takes.

• In 2026, the El Niño phenomenon — the abnormal warming of surface waters in the equatorial and central Pacific Ocean — is intensifying rapidly. It can alter rainfall patterns and spike temperatures. El Niño also affects global wind patterns, causing unusual warming in regions such as the North Indian Ocean. As the southwest monsoon weakens, the monsoon trough — a band of low pressure that shifts north and south, bringing rainfall to different parts of India — moves southwards. During El Niño years, warmer oceans can further change wind patterns and air pressure near the equator.

• During El Niño years, tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean tend to form closer to the equator. As a result, they are more likely to move towards Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu than Odisha and West Bengal, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had explained earlier. Another El Niño year, 2014, saw Cyclone Hudhud barrel towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. As a result, cyclones that form under these conditions not only intensify rapidly but also move faster, as seen in the case of Cyclone Arnab.

• From July to September, sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific’s Niño 3.4 region — the region that is used to measure El Niño’s intensity — were 2 to 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal, indicating warm oceans. Ocean temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius or above, at depths between 50 and 100 metres, are conducive for the formation of cyclones. Tropical cyclones are fuelled by ocean heat, and warm oceans can contribute to the cyclone’s rapid intensification while at sea.

• Cyclone Arnab strengthened to its highest intensity as a “very severe” cyclone over a single day. Cyclone intensification is a highly complex process influenced by a combination of different favorable atmospheric conditions, such as the boundary layers, wind shear, convection, upper ocean circulation and air-sea interaction.

• Heavy rainfall (64-115mm in 24 hours) will continue to batter northern districts of Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha districts coasts till Thursday. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh remain on ‘red’ alert while Chhattisgarh is on ‘orange’ alert on Wednesday.

• As Cyclone Arnab will recurve northwards, it will bring very heavy rainfall (115-204mm in 24 hours) over parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, eastern Madhya Pradesh and eastern Uttar Pradesh, where its weakened remnants are expected to cross during the next two days.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Odisha mobilises personnel, orders evacuations, braces for very severe cyclone

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Discuss the recent measures initiated in disaster management by the Government of India departing from the earlier reactive approach. (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

📍Vulnerability is an essential element for defining disaster impacts and its threat to people. How and in what ways can vulnerability to disasters be characterized? Discuss different types of vulnerability with reference to disasters. (UPSC, GS3, 2019)

Front Page

Legality of logical discrepancy not decided yet: SC hears SIR challenge

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act

What’s the ongoing story: Hearing petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, the Supreme Court Wednesday said it is yet to decide the constitutionality of including “logical discrepancy” as a ground to remove voters from the rolls, and that it was not an issue before it when it upheld the legality of the Bihar SIR.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

• What does the Election Commission of India mean by “logical discrepancy” in the process of revising electoral rolls?

• Why has the Supreme Court clarified that it has not yet finally decided the legality of using logical discrepancy as a ground for flagging voters?

• What is the difference between Form 6 and Form 8 in the context of electoral registration and the revision of voter lists?

• What concerns did the Supreme Court raise regarding the reopening of entries that were already included in the 2003 electoral rolls?

• Why did the Supreme Court hold that its earlier judgment upholding the Bihar SIR could not be treated as a final ruling on the legality of the logical-discrepancy criterion?

• How has the Election Commission used centralised software to identify logical discrepancies in electoral rolls?

Key Takeaways:

• A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider allowing voters deleted from the draft electoral rolls in Delhi, who could not fill the enumeration forms, to submit the forms. The enumeration form submission deadline was August 17.

• The bench said that such people should be allowed to continue to submit the enumeration form if they had only moved temporarily like being out of Delhi on official or personal engagement etc, or Form 8 if they had shifted residence to a different address within Delhi.

• The ECI, on its part, agreed to look into the suggestion and assured orally that it will extend the October 30 deadline for submission of claim and objection forms.

Do You Know:

• The ECI had not mentioned “logical discrepancy” in its orders starting the SIR in Bihar on June 24, 2025 as well as the orders extended to other states on October 27, 2025 and May 14, 2026. But as the SIR rolled out, the ECI deployed a centralised software to flag discrepancies on the basis of the electoral rolls and the documents submitted by the electors.

• In the second phase of the SIR in nine states, including West Bengal, and three UTs, records from CEO offices showed that there were six categories, including those with six or more siblings, spelling mismatch with own name or parents’ name in the documents and age gap of less than 15 years or more than 50 years between an elector and a parent. In the third phase, which was started in May this year, the categories were expanded to 11.

• The term ‘SIR’ has been trending across India… and along with it a lot of questions and confusion. The exercise first began in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections and has now expanded to 13 states and Union Territories in the country.

• SIR, or Special Intensive Revision, is a large-scale verification exercise that the ECI undertakes when it believes the routine annual “Summary Revision” is not enough to clean the voter rolls. It involves house-to-house enumeration, pre-filled forms, online submissions, and fresh verification of old voter data.

• Article 324 of the Indian Constitution grants ECI ‘plenary powers’ to supervise and update electoral rolls. Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, also allows the Commission to order an intensive revision whenever it finds inaccuracies in the existing rolls.

• The Election Commission has reasoned that the usual yearly revisions can no longer fix what it calls “legacy data” issues — errors built up as India has not had a nationwide house-to-house revision since 2002-2004. In those two decades, voter rolls across states have accumulated:

—Dead or shifted voters who were never deleted

—Duplicate registrations of the same person in multiple locations

—Statistical distortions where elector numbers rise faster than projected population.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Special Intensive Revision (SIR): Why is it important? Why ECI is doing it now and what you need to do

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Right to vote and to be elected in India is a (UPSC CSE, 2017)

(a) Fundamental Right

(b) Natural Right

(c) Constitutional Right

(d) Legal Right

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters? (UPSC GS2, 2026)

Politics

Jaishankar headed to Atlanta for G20 ministers’ meet; CHOGM next stop

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

What’s the ongoing story: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be headed to Atlanta in the US to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting to be held on October 30-31. This comes just days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India, October 20-22.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the G20?

• What is the Quad, which countries are its members, and why are their foreign ministers meeting in Atlanta?

• What is the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), and why is India participating in the meeting in Antigua and Barbuda?

• What is the significance of the CHOGM 2026 theme, “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth”?

• What are the principal diplomatic engagements planned for External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visits to the United States and Antigua and Barbuda?

Key Takeaways:

• Jaishankar will also attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, along with the top diplomats from Australia and Japan. They were supposed to meet in Australia last week, but that couldn’t take place due to scheduling conflicts. The Quad foreign ministers had last met in Delhi in May this year.

• From Atlanta, Jaishankar will travel to Antigua & Barbuda to attend the CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) from November 1 to 4. The External Affairs Minister’s forthcoming trips are part of Delhi’s engagement with multilateral groupings, and it offers an opportunity to have bilateral engagements with counterparts from other countries. Announcing Jaishankar’s travels, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday, “External Affairs Minister will be attending the G-20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting to be held in Atlanta… On the sidelines of it, he will also participate in a QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting and have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts.”

• Jaishankar’s visit is also being seen as laying the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to the US for the G20 leaders’ summit in mid-December.

• The visit to the US will once again give an opportunity for Jaishankar to meet Rubio and discuss the state of bilateral relations. As India and the US look to finalise a trade deal, stalled by tensions over American tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil, Rubio and Jaishankar had focused on “energy security and defence cooperation” during their talks in Mumbai last week.

• This is significant since the US is looking at selling energy and defence equipment to meet its $500 billion trade target by 2030. The two sides had also re-affirmed the importance of advancing the India-US strategic partnership.

At the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the ministers are expected to discuss regional and global issues, including the war between US and Iran, which has created an energy crisis across the world including in India.

Do You Know:

• According to G20 Website, the G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum that brings together the world’s major advanced and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate economic policy. Its participants represent about 85% of global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population.

• The G20 was established in 1999 in response to financial crises in the late 1990s, with the goal of promoting international financial stability. The group addresses issues such as global financial stability, international economic cooperation, trade, and investment. G20 meetings occur at various levels, including annual summits attended by heads of state or government, as well as meetings of finance ministers and central bank governors. The G20 does not have a permanent secretariat; instead, its presidency rotates annually among its members.

• The G20 Countries are—Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye (Turkey), the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and Regional Bodies are the European Union and the African Union.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍G20 Summit in Delhi: Everything you need to know

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) With reference to the “G20 Common Framework”, consider the following statements (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. It is an initiative endorsed by the G20 together with the Paris Club.

2. It is an initiative to support Low Income Countries with unsustainable debt.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

3) In which one of the following groups are all the four countries members of G20? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

(a) Argentina, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey

(b) Australia, Canada, Malaysia and New Zealand

(c) Brazil, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam

(d) Indonesia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea

The Editorial Page

Inter-State Council is a meeting point that has withered away. It must be rebuilt

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

What’s the ongoing story: Shashi Tharoor Writes—It’s been rumoured for weeks that the government wished to reconvene Parliament (whose monsoon session has deliberately not been prorogued) in order to push through the delimitation bill that it hopes will lock in a two-thirds majority for the states in which the BJP is strong. Now it seems that isn’t happening, either because the government isn’t sure it has the votes, or because it fears that convening Parliament in the present environment will merely give the Opposition one more forum to raise a clamour about the Election Commission’s malfeasance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Inter-State Council?

• What are the Constitutional basis for the Inter-State Council and its role in promoting Centre–State coordination?

• What is the significance of Article 263 of the Constitution in facilitating consultation between the Union and the States?

• Why was the Inter-State Council constituted in 1990?

• What role did the Sarkaria Commission play in the establishment of Inter-State Council?

• What is meant by cooperative federalism?

• How the Inter-State Council can serve as an institutional mechanism to promote cooperative federalism?

• Why did the Sarkaria Commission describe the Inter-State Council as a missing link in India’s federal equilibrium?

• The Inter-State Council has suffered from institutional neglect despite its constitutional significance—What are the major factors responsible for its ineffectiveness?

Key Takeaways:

Shashi Tharoor Writes—

• Whatever it eventually does, deciding the issue of delimitation in Parliament is not enough: It bypasses an essential element in our federal system, the states. Any delimitation should only follow a grand national conversation that takes the views of state governments into account.

• There’s no obvious answer, unless the government is prepared to revive the Inter-State Council from its long-standing state of desuetude. Framed under Article 263 of the Constitution, the Council was conceived by the founders as a vital institutional mechanism to foster federalism, facilitate inter-governmental consultation, and harmonise the disparate interests of the Union and the states. Yet, despite its potential, the council lay dormant for over four decades following Independence, only to be formally constituted in 1990 on the recommendation of the Sarkaria Commission.

• This initial activation was heralded as a watershed moment for Indian democracy, promising a consultative platform where state governments could engage directly with the national executive on equal terms. However, it has been subject to institutional atrophy and systemic neglect. Deprived of operational autonomy, regular meetings, and independent authority, it remains largely ineffective, leaving a critical structural void at the heart of Indian federalism.

• In the process, we have betrayed the visionary intent embedded within Article 263. The framers of the Constitution were conscious that they had created a federal structure that featured a strong centralising impulse in an extraordinarily diverse country.

• Article 263 was deliberately drafted in flexible and wide-ranging language, empowering the President to establish a council that could investigate and discuss subjects in which some or many states, or the Union and one or more states, have a common interest. It was designed to bring about better coordination of policy and action between the Centre and the states. No wonder the Sarkaria Commission identified the dormant Inter-State Council as the missing link in India’s federal equilibrium. It envisioned, as the Constitution did, a body that would serve as the premier arena for inter-governmental negotiation, policy alignment, and political conflict resolution — a dedicated constitutional organ to navigate the complexities of power-sharing in a pluralist polity.

Do You Know:

• The Inter-State Council was established under Article 263 of the Constitution, which states that the President may constitute such a body if a need is felt for it. The Council is basically meant to serve as a forum for discussions among various governments. It is a mechanism that was constituted “to support Centre-State and Inter-State

coordination and cooperation in India”.

• In 1988, the Sarkaria Commission suggested the Council should exist as a permanent body, and in 1990 it came into existence through a Presidential Order.

• The main functions of the Council are inquiring into and advising on disputes between states, investigating and discussing subjects in which two states or states and the Union have a common interest, and making recommendations for the better coordination of policy and action.

• The Prime Minister is the chairman of the Council, whose members include the Chief Ministers of all states and UTs with legislative assemblies, and Administrators of other UTs. Six Ministers of Cabinet rank in the Centre’s Council of Ministers, nominated by the Prime Minister, are also its members.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What is the Inter-State Council?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) With reference to India, consider the following bodies: (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

I. The Inter-State Council

II. The National Security Council

III. The Zonal Councils

How many of the above were established as per the provisions of the Constitution of India?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Economy

Industrial growth slowed to 4-month low of 6.7% in Sept

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: Growth in India’s industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slowed to a four-month low of 6.7% in August, pulled down by the mining sector’s worst performance in three years, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday showed.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Index of Industrial Production (IIP)?

• How is the Industrial output measured by?

• By how much and where has industrial output increased?

• What are the core sector industries in the Indian Economy?

• What is the weight/weightage of the different core sectors in the Index of Industrial Production?

• Industrial production growth declined to 6.7% in September 2026—What are the major factors responsible for this slowdown, as highlighted in the article?

• What is the significance of the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the IIP and its role in sustaining India’s industrial growth?

• How did the performance of mining, manufacturing, and electricity and gas supply differ in September 2026?

• What are capital goods, intermediate goods, consumer durables and consumer non-durables?

• How weather-related factors can affect industrial production?

• Who releases Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data?

• Who uses Index For Industrial Production (IIP) data?

• What is the significance of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as an indicator of economic activity in India?

• Know these terms—Industrial growth, manufacturing growth, economic growth, capital goods, consumer durables, consumer non-durables, intermediate goods and infrastructure goods

• What is meant by base effect in economic data?

• How base effect influence the interpretation of industrial growth?

Key Takeaways:

• The August IIP growth print was revised lower to 7.8% from the 8% provisional estimate. Industrial output had grown 6.1% in September 2025. Manufacturing sector, which has the highest weightage in the new IIP series at 76%, expanded 7.6% in September, the slowest growth in four months. Within manufacturing, only 10 of the 23 sub-sectors performed better in September compared to August.

• Sequentially, the general index rose 1% from August, the biggest month-on-month rise in three months. The sequential uptick in industrial activity suggests that an unfavourable base effect weighed on the headline growth in September.

• Industrial growth has averaged 6.8% in the first six months of the current financial year, higher than the 4.4% growth in the same period a year ago. Higher IIP growth this year has been driven by the manufacturing and electricity sectors.

• In September, mining sector output contracted 6.2% year-on-year, the biggest fall since September 2023. Mining and quarrying sector output has contracted in eight of the nine months in 2026. Economists said the sector’s output fell in September due to disruptions caused by monsoon rains during the month.

• Apart from mining, activity in the other three industrial sectors remained largely resilient in September even as growth moderated from the previous month.

“The resilience is consistent with the growth observed across key high-frequency indicators such as GST collections, automobile sales, e-way bill generation, and merchandise exports,” said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings. “This reflects that domestic economic momentum has held up well despite persistent global and domestic uncertainties,” Sinha said.

• Electricity and gas supply output growth slowed down to 11.2% in September from a 27-month high of 12.3% in August. Electricity generation from non-renewable sources grew 16.5% in September, the quickest pace of growth in 30 months. Renewable electricity, meanwhile, grew 4.3% in September, slower than 15.4% in August.

Do You Know:

• The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is a crucial macroeconomic indicator that measures short-term volume changes in India’s industrial sector over a specific period. Published monthly by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), it serves as an early barometer of economic momentum.

• In May 2026, the government officially modernized the index, launching a revised series that updated the base year from 2011–12 to 2022–23 to better map the contemporary structure of the economy.

• The nine core industries comprise 32.88 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The weightage of the eight core industries in base year 2011-12 was 40.266. The weights of the ICI (2022–23) series have been derived from the weights of the corresponding items of IIP (2022–23) series, which have been pro-rata distributed to 100. In the updated Index of Core Industries (ICI) the number of core industries increased to nine following the inclusion of iron ore to the existing eight: coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What is IIP and why does it matter?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) In the ‘Index of Eight Core Industries’, which one of the following is given the highest weight? (UPSC, CSE, 2015)

(a) Coal production

(b) Electricity generation

(c) Fertilizer production

(d) Steel production

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Industrial growth rate has lagged behind in the overall growth of Gross-Domestic-Product (GDP) in the post-reform period” Give reasons. How far the recent changes in Industrial Policy are capable of increasing the industrial growth rate? (UPSC, GS3, 2017)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(c) 2.(c) 3.(a) 4.(a) 5.(b)

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