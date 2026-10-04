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UPSC KEY: India’s first LNG-powered train, Election Commission, and GST regime

How is knowing about India’s first LNG-diesel dual-fuel train relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as GST regime, coal stocks, and Election Commission hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for October 4, 2026.

UPSC KEY: India’s first LNG-powered train, Election Commission, and GST regimeThe train uses a dual-fuel system, which allows the same engine to use both LNG and diesel. Know more about the India’s first LNG-diesel dual-fuel train in our UPSC Key. (Image: Ahmedabad Division/Railways)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
25 min readNew DelhiOct 4, 2026 05:53 PM IST First published on: Oct 4, 2026 at 05:53 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 4, 2026. If you missed the October 3, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

ECONOMY 

Despite near 100% electrification, why Railways launched LNG train

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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