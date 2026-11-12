UPSC Key: Lithium-ion Battery, National Museum and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 12, 2026. If you missed the November 11, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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SC creamy layer ruling: Children of govt teachers, clerical staff to gain

Syllabus:

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Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.

What’s the ongoing story: The children of government teachers and clerical staff form the bulk of around 140 candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) who stand to benefit from the Supreme Court ruling that opened the door for them to enter various civil services or get elevated to more sought-after services, including the IAS and IPS, an analysis by The Indian Express shows.

Key Points to Ponder:

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• What is the concept of the creamy layer among Other Backward Classes (OBCs)?

• Why did the government reject the OBC certificates of several Civil Services Examination candidates on the basis of their parents’ income?

• What were the principal findings of the Supreme Court’s March 11, 2026 judgment? • How the Supreme Court’s creamy-layer ruling could affect the service allocation and career progression of OBC candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination?

• How does the Supreme Court’s interpretation of creamy-layer criteria address the unequal treatment of children of government employees and those of PSU and private-sector employees?

Key Takeaways:

• The Government had rejected their OBC certificates, mostly since 2016, saying they belonged to the “creamy layer” because their parents’ income was above Rs 8 lakh per annum. On November 6, the Supreme Court reaffirmed its March 11 judgment that salary or income alone cannot be used to determine creamy layer status in cases where parents work in PSUs, private-sector establishments, schools and other institutions — and that status and category of posts must also be considered.

• Implementation of the Supreme Court judgment would also enable service allocation, training and induction of the 2025 batch of 958 candidates selected in the Civil Services Examination and training of 148 candidates selected in the Indian Forest Service Examination.

• As The Indian Express reported first, it was for the first time in the history of the Civil Services Examination that the Foundation Course and service allocation of an entire batch had been put on hold — in this instance, following the March 11 judgment, which was under Government consideration.

Do You Know:

• The creamy layer concept, introduced by the Supreme Court to ensure that reservation benefits reach the genuinely backward sections among OBCs, has been the subject of debate over how social status and income should be assessed across different forms of employment.

• The income ceiling for those not in government service, set at Rs 1 lakh per annum in 1993, was revised in 2004, 2008 and 2013. In 2017, it was raised to Rs 8 lakh per annum. The last meeting to consider revising this ceiling was held in July 2020, but no action was taken.

• The creamy layer covers persons occupying constitutional posts; Group A/ Class I officers of the All India Services and Central and state services (either parent is a direct recruitee or promoted before the age of 40); Group B/ Class II officers of the Centre and states (both parents); employees of PSUs of similar ranks; officers of the armed forces (above Lt Colonel); professionals and those engaged in trade and industry; property owners; and those covered by the income/ wealth test.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍OBC reservation: What determines creamy layer status

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following organizations/bodies in India: (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

1. The National Commission for Backward Classes

2. The National Human Rights Commission

3. The National Law Commission

4. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

How many of the above constitutional bodies?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Politics

To build domestic ecosystem, Centre bans lithium-ion battery waste export

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination:Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: With an eye on building a resilient domestic ecosystem for battery recycling and refining, the government has banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass and related battery waste with immediate effect.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a lithium-ion battery?

• What is lithium-ion battery black mass?

• What are the advantages is associated with sodium-ion batteries over lithium-ion batteries?

• Why is India focusing on sodium-ion battery technology?

• Lithium reserves in India are largely found in which states?

• What is the significance of the Centre’s decision to change the export status of lithium-ion battery black mass from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’?

Key Takeaways:

• Black mass is a powder-like material that remains after waste lithium-ion batteries and consumer electronics are broken down. Apart from lithium, this powder contains critical minerals such as cobalt, manganese, silicon, tin, nickel, rhenium, and graphite, among others. Recycling of black mass can help recover these crucial materials, which can be reused to make new batteries.

• In a notification issued on November 10, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the commerce ministry amended the export policy for “waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators; spent primary cells, spent primary batteries and spent electric accumulators – Unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury (Lithium-lon Battery Black Mass)” from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’.

• “This Notification shall come into effect immediately. The provisions of Para 1.05 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 regarding transitional arrangement shall be applicable under this Notification,” it added.

Do You Know:

• According to government data, 57 lithium-ion battery recyclers are currently registered on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Battery Waste Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) portal, with a combined annual processing capacity of 5.17 lakh metric tonnes. But when it comes to specifically processing lithium-ion battery black mass, companies’ input capacity is estimated to be around 75,500 metric tonnes per annum.

• Shyamasis Das, Fellow at New Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) told The Indian Express that while preventing the export of black mass is in India’s interest given the valuable minerals it contains, maximising the recovery of these materials domestically and ensuring they meet the required grades requires technical know-how and experience.

• Given that lithium-ion batteries are made of scarce and expensive elements such as cobalt, nickel, copper and lithium, technology companies worldwide have been looking for alternatives. Sodium offers multiple advantages: it is way more abundant than lithium and can be extracted from seawater at relatively lower costs, unlike lithium, where availability is concentrated in a few countries and mining includes hard-rock excavations in regions other than the Li-triangle comprising Argentina, Bolivia and Chile; and sodium is more environmentally friendly and can be transported at zero volt, making it safer, unlike lithium, which is less environmentally friendly and must be always stored with a minimum charge, increasing fire risks.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Indian players double down on Na-ion chemistry as China tightens Li-ion stranglehold

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) In the context of electric vehicle batteries, consider the following elements: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

I. Cobalt

II. Graphite

III. Lithium

IV. Nickel

How many of the above usually make up battery cathodes?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All the four

Rs 3,230-crore Yuge Yugeen museum with world’s largest display area gets Cabinet nod

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement

Main Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

What’s the ongoing story: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved transforming the 100-year-old North and South Block complex buildings into Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at Rs 3,230 crore. The project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18, 2023.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum-Know its objectives and key components

• What is the role of a Museum?

• How museums play a crucial role in preserving culture and heritage?

• Why museums are important?

• What are the major issues and challenges with museums in India?

• What is ‘Adaptive Reuse’?

• Know the significance of preserving both tangible and intangible cultural heritage while presenting India’s civilisational history through a national museum.

Key Takeaways:

• The project will be implemented in a phased manner over the next five years with a tentative completion deadline of 2030-31, and the first gallery of the museum, titled ‘Adornment’, will open to the public in about a year, officials said.

• The content and collection analysis for the museum is underway, and around 1.8 million objects have been identified from the existing National Museum and other Ministry of Culture museums, 52 ASI site museums, and various other state museums and private collections.

• Other galleries are being developed on themes such as ‘Architecture and Cityscapes’, ‘Mathematics and Astronomy’, ‘Languages and Scripts’, ‘Faith and Spirituality’, and ‘Bharat Connects — Trade and Ideas’, among others. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the development of the museum after it was appraised by the Public Investment Board (PIB) in July this year.

• As reported by The Indian Express, Los Angeles-based architect and designer Kulapat Yantrasast has been signed up by the Ministry of Culture as principal architect for the museum after a public tender last year. The museum will be developed through the adaptive reuse of the historic North and South Block buildings, spread over 1.78 lakh square metres, preserving their architectural character and heritage significance while transforming them into a public cultural institution. Benchmarked against major international museums, Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum will have the largest display area in the world, said a statement by the Culture Ministry on Wednesday.

• The Museum will present India’s civilisational journey through curated thematic galleries, exhibitions and interpretation of its diverse cultural traditions, knowledge systems, artistic practices and heritage. The project also encompasses collection storage and conservation facilities, visitor amenities and associated infrastructure. The total estimated project cost is based on detailed architectural and exhibition design, engineering, and museum planning requirements, including technical assessments undertaken by the concerned agencies.

Do You Know:

• According to PIB release, The Ministry of Culture has announced a landmark partnership with France Museums Développement (FMD) to develop the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum as a world-class cultural institution. This ambitious project is an integral part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project and is set to span approximately 1,55,000 square meters across the iconic North and South Blocks in New Delhi.

• The Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum will be developed through Adaptive Reuse, in collaboration with France, renowned for its expertise in such projects, exemplified by the Louvre, Grand Palais, and Hôtel de la Marine. This approach mirrors France’s “Grands Projets” initiative, which saw the transformation of government buildings into iconic cultural spaces, most notably the Louvre. This historical precedent, where a government ministry vacated a landmark building to create a world-class museum, provides a valuable framework for the development of the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum.

• Divided into eight thematic zones, the museum will showcase historical events, personalities, ideas and achievements related to India’s past that have contributed to the making of India’s present. It will tell the story of 5,000 years of Indian civilisation, said officials, adding that the name signifies the civilisation’s “perennial” nature.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍In the works, world’s largest museum with India’s story of 5,000 yrs

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Safeguarding the Indian art heritage is the need of the moment. Discuss.(UPSC, GS1, 2018)

📍Indian Philosophy and tradition played a significant role in conceiving and shaping the monuments and their art in India. Discuss. (UPSC, GS1, 2020)

Nation

19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in Kolkata from January 7 to 9

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian diaspora.

What’s the ongoing story: The 19th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be held in Kolkata from January 7 to 9, 2027, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-Know in detail

• Why Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also known as Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day is celebrated?

• But why 9th January is selected as the day to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas?

• Non-resident Indian and Overseas Citizen of India-Compare and contrast

• What is meant by Indian diaspora?

• Why is Indian Diaspora important?

• What is India’s diaspora policy?

• How does Indian diaspora affect India’s foreign policy making?

• What are the challenges faced by the Indian diaspora in their host countries.

• How can events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas address challenges faced by the Indian diaspora effectively?

• “The Indian diaspora serves as a bridge between India and the global community”-Decode the sentence

• Highlight the contribution of the Indian diaspora in promoting India’s trade, tourism, and technology sectors.

• Evaluate the impact of government initiatives like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on strengthening India’s global image and fostering economic partnerships.

Key Takeaways:

• Observed annually on January 9, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa in 1915. The Convention, held as part of it, is a flagship event of the Central government for engaging with the Indian diaspora across the world.

• The convention’s website (pbdindia.gov.in) was jointly launched by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in New Delhi on Wednesday. According to the MEA, the theme of the 19th edition of the three-day event is ‘Return to Roots: Reigniting the Diaspora Connect with Bharat’, and its first day will be observed as Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the convention, while President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and confer the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards.

• The awards recognise the contributions of the members of the Indian diaspora in their respective fields and their role in strengthening India’s engagement with the global community.

Do You Know:

• The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa to India in 1915.

• January 9 was selected as it was the date when Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa in 1915. Over the years, he has often been described as the first non-resident Indian of the most famous NRI by various politicians.

• An award called The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is given out as part of the programme. According to the official website, “It is the highest honour conferred on a Non-Resident Indian, Person of Indian Origin; or an organisation or institution established and run by them.”

• The term diaspora traces its roots to the Greek diaspeiro, which means dispersion. The Indian diaspora has grown manifold since the first batch of Indians were taken to counties in the east pacific and the Caribbean islands under the ‘Girmitiya’ arrangement as indentured labourers.

• The 19th and early 20th centuries saw thousands of Indians shipped to those countries to work on plantations in British colonies, which were reeling under a labour crisis due to the abolition of slavery in 1833-34.

• As part of the second wave of migration, nearly 20 lakh Indians went to Singapore and Malaysia to work in farms. The third and fourth wave saw professionals heading to western countries and workers going to the Gulf and west Asian countries in the wake of the oil boom.

• Overseas Indians are classified into three categories: Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

— NRIs are Indians who are residents of foreign countries.

—The PIO category was abolished in 2015 and merged with the OCI category. However, existing PIO cards are valid till December 31, 2023, by which the holders of these cards have to obtain OCI cards.

— According to the MEA, PIO refers to a foreign citizen (except a national of Pakistan, Afghanistan Bangladesh, China, Iran, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Nepal) who at any time held an Indian passport, or who or either of their parents/ grandparents/great grandparents was born and permanently resided in India as defined in Government of India Act, 1935, or who is a spouse of a citizen of India or a PIO.

— A separate category of OCI was carved out in 2006. An OCI card was given to a foreign national who was eligible to be a citizen of India on January 26, 1950, was a citizen of India on or at any time after January 26, 1950, or belonged to a territory that became part of India after August 15, 1947.

—Minor children of such individuals, except those who were a citizen of Pakistan or Bangladesh, were also eligible for OCI cards.

• According to an August 22, 2022 report of the Parliamentary committee on external affairs, as on December 31, 2021, there were 4.7 crore Indians living overseas. The number includes NRIs, PIOs, OCIs, and students. Excluding students, the number stands at 3.22 crore, including 1.87 crore PIOs and 1.35 crore NRIs.

• According to the World Migration Report, prepared by the International Organisation for Migration under the United Nations, India has the largest emigrant population in the world, making it the top origin country globally, followed by Mexico, Russian and China.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Indians abroad: History, spread, remittances

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍‘Indian diaspora has a decisive role to play in the politics and economy of America and European Countries’. Comment with examples. (UPSC, GS2, 2020)

📍Indian Diaspora has an important role to play in South-East Asian countries’ economy and society. Appraise the role of Indian Diaspora in South- East Asia in this context (UPSC, GS2, 2017)

Explained

Gender identity vs biological sex: How a plea in SC seeks to reopen debate

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.

What’s the ongoing story: A plea filed in the Supreme Court challenges provisions of the Transgender Persons Act that allow a person to obtain official documents recognising a gender different from the one assigned at birth, arguing that this could affect protections and benefits specifically meant for women.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Differentiate between biological sex and gender identity.

• What were the major findings of the Supreme Court in the landmark 2014 NALSA v. Union of India judgment?

• Know the significance of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution in protecting the rights of transgender persons against discrimination.

• How did the Supreme Court in the NALSA judgment connect gender identity with personal liberty, dignity and autonomy

under Article 21?

• How Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 defines Transgender person?

• What percentage of Indian population is transgender?

• What are the Yogyakarta Principles?

• Employment rates of transgender in India-Know the data’s and Statistics

Key Takeaways:

• The plea was filed by the India chapter of the Women’s Declaration International (WDI), a UK-based organisation that advocates for preserving sex-based rights for women. WDI was formed to lobby nations to maintain language protecting women and girls on the basis of sex rather than gender or gender identity.

• WDI India filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging Section 7 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and Rule 7 of the Transgender Rules, which allows a person seeking a change in gender certificate. The plea has also sought consideration of the NALSA judgment that recognised a transgender person’s right to determine their gender identity.

• Senior Advocate Jayna Kothari told The Indian Express that the petition sought to reopen a question that the Supreme Court had already addressed through its recognition of gender identity. “What it tries to argue is that trans women cannot be considered as women,” she said.

• Kothari said that the Supreme Court had made it clear that gender identity was distinct from biological sex and was to be determined by the individual. As per this understanding, undergoing surgery or hormonal treatment was not a condition for identifying as a man or a woman, she said.

• The petition also argued that allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sporting categories could affect competitive fairness, particularly in contact sports, because of the physiological differences between biological males and females. Kothari said that such an argument claims that “no benefits given for women should be given to trans persons”, as this goes beyond sports since sporting bodies in India and abroad had mechanisms to address participation-related concerns.

Do You Know:

• In the landmark 2014 judgment in NALSA v. Union of India, the Supreme Court distinguished a person’s biological sex and their gender identity. It said that while biological characteristics include genitals, chromosomes, and secondary sexual features, gender also involves a person’s self-image and their psychological or emotional sense of identity.

• “Both gender and biological attributes constitute distinct components of sex,” the court said, adding that discrimination on the ground of sex under Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution also included discrimination based on gender identity.

• The court said that a person’s gender could not be determined only by their biological characteristics. It said that an individual’s own understanding of their gender should be given primacy. It said that “determination of gender to which a person belongs is to be decided by the person concerned”. The court also located this right within the guarantees of personal liberty and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.

• It also held that a person could not be required to undergo surgery, sterilisation, or hormonal treatment to have their gender identity legally recognised. “No one shall be forced to undergo medical procedures, including SRS (sex reassignment surgery), sterilization or hormonal therapy, as a requirement for legal recognition of their gender identity,” the order said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Non-binary genders need more visibility in India’s Census 2021

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) In India, Legal Services Authorities provide free legal services to which of the following types of citizens? (UPSC, CSE, 2020)

1. Person with an annual income of less than Rs. 1,00,000

2. Transgender with an annual income of less than Rs. 2,00,000

3. Member of Other Backward Classes (OBC) with an annual income of less than Rs. 3,00,000

4. All Senior Citizens

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 4 only

How Bangladesh protests underscore importance of textile sector

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: Over the past week, Bangladesh’s industrial belts of Gazipur and Ashulia have ground to a halt. Thousands of workers in the readymade garments (RMG) sector have been protesting there and in the capital, Dhaka, for higher wages.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the importance of the readymade garment (RMG) sector in Bangladesh’s economy.

• What factors contributed to Bangladesh’s emergence as the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China?

• What is the current situation of the Textile Sector in India?

• What steps has the government implemented for the textile sector as a whole?

• What is PM MITRA scheme?

• What is the PLI scheme for the textile sector?

• What are the challenges the sector is facing?

Key Takeaways:

• As close to 700 factories stopped production, a sector that had generated close to $39 billion for the country in the previous financial year (2025-26) is holding its breath.

• Prolonged gaps in production for Bangladesh’s highest revenue-generating export inevitably affect its foreign exchange reserves (now down to $34.85 billion), the strength of its currency, and domestic consumption.

• At the root of the latest protests is the sharp increase in costs of living, which the minimum wage has been unable to factor in. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, point-to-point inflation reached 8.34% in September 2026, up from 8.26% in August. Food inflation stood at 7.2%, while non-food inflation was higher, at 9.3%. Wage growth slowed to 7.9%, remaining below headline inflation.

Do You Know:

• At its genesis in 1971, Bangladesh’s economy was largely agrarian and tethered to the jute trade, which had historically depended on its relatively industrialised neighbour — today, West Bengal — for processing the raw fibre.

• The pivot towards garments was spurred along by Bangladesh’s categorisation as a Least Developed Country (LDC). As part of the Multi-Fibre Arrangement (MFA) that governed the textile trade from 1974-1994, Western nations could impose import quotas on nations like South Korea and Hong Kong that had burgeoning production. Bangladesh’s LDC exemption meant that both foreign capital and manpower migrated to Dhaka.

• This shift was further compounded by Bangladesh’s unmatchably cheap labour, which transformed it into the world’s second-largest apparel exporter (after China). Today, the sector employs over four million workers and generates $40 billion annually. This accounts for roughly 80% of the country’s total export revenue. Now, the protesting workers have asked to raise the minimum monthly wage to 30,000 taka, or $242 — an almost 2.4x increase — citing the rising cost of living.

• Currently, the minimum monthly wage in Bangladesh is 12,500 taka (roughly $100-105). This baseline — which the workers were protesting against — was established in late 2023 after a series of strikes.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍From over Rs 4000 crores to zero: At nation’s biggest land port after Delhi’s curbs on Bangladeshi readymade garments

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(a) 2.(c) 3.(a)

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