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UPSC Key: Kudankulam, Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 and Intercontinental ballistic missile

Why Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as the Ladakh’s hill councils, Australia’s policy of exporting uranium, and Trade Agreements, on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for July 16, 2026.

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Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
24 min readHyderabadJul 16, 2026 06:54 PM IST First published on: Jul 16, 2026 at 06:54 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 16, 2026. If you missed the July 15, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here 

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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