UPSC Key: Knesset voting system, Food Adulteration and Multi-Vector Foreign Policy

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 28, 2026. If you missed the October 27, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

First after Op Sindoor: India invites Pak to SCO meeting in Delhi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Advertisement

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: India has invited Pakistan’s National Heritage and Culture Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)’s Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi on November 20-21, sources told The Indian Express Tuesday.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

• Know the members and observer countries in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Advertisement

• Map Work-Mark Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries with their capital

• Why has India invited Pakistan’s National Heritage and Culture Minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, to the SCO meeting in New Delhi?

• What are the principal objectives of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum proposed by India?

• Why is the invitation to Pakistan significant in the context of Operation Sindoor?

• How does India’s invitation to Pakistan illustrate the distinction between bilateral relations and engagement through a multilateral organisation?

Key Takeaways:

• This is the first such invitation by India to a senior minister of Pakistan ever since the military hostilities between the two countries in the wake of Operation Sindoor in May 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack.

• The last time India hosted a senior minister of Pakistan was in May 2023 when Bilawal Bhutto, who was then the Foreign Minister of his country, travelled to Goa for a meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers.

• The invitation to Pakistan’s minister is part of Delhi’s obligation to invite representatives from all SCO member countries since it had proposed to host the SCO civilisational dialogue forum. Pakistan is scheduled to host the summit of SCO leaders next year.

• For Delhi, the diplomatic task is cut out. While it has kept bilateral ties frozen for a decade now after the Pathankot and Uri attacks in 2016, it has to engage with Pakistan at the multilateral level.

• The civilisational dialogue, expected to be held in one of Delhi’s iconic monuments in November, was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the SCO Council of Heads of State summit in Tianjin in September 2025. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally announced that India would host the event while addressing the 25th SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20, 2026.

• The key goals are to strengthen people-to-people ties and cultural engagement across Eurasian member states, and showcase the shared heritage, art, literature and traditions of ancient civilisations.

• The engagement between India and Pakistan under the rubric of SCO began last month when a senior Indian official visited Islamabad and flagged the issues of “connectivity, regional connectivity, transit and trade”.

Do You Know:

• Bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, frozen for a decade over Islam¬abad’s state policy of terror, were downgraded further in 2019 when the two countries recalled their envoys. The two countries run into each other in multilateral fora like the SCO. As host of an SCO event, Delhi is obligated to extend an invit¬ation to Islamabad. Pakistan is due to host the SCO summit next year.

• The Indian delegation’s presence at a SCO meeting in Pakistan was the first in almost two years. In October 2024, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar went to Islamabad for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting. During that visit, Jaishankar had met senior Pakistani leaders under the SCO format.

• According to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s website, ‘the SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organization established on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai (PRC) by the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People’s Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. Its predecessor was the mechanism of the Shanghai Five.’

• In 2002, the Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed at the meeting of the Council of Heads of States in St. Petersburg, which entered into force on September 19, 2003. It is a statute that stipulates the goals, principles, structure and major areas of activities of the organization.

• The SCO countries includes:

10 Member States — the Republic of India, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People’s Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Belarus. SCO currently has two official observer states– the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mongolia.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following: (UPSC, CSE, 2022)

1. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

2. Missile Technology Control Regime

3. Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

India is a member of which of the above?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Privacy law can shut newsrooms: media body; SC notice to centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court Tuesday stressed the need to balance citizens’ privacy rights with press freedom as it issued notice to the Centre on a petition by the Digital News Publishers Association challenging data protection provisions for allegedly failing to exempt journalistic activities.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023?

• Why has the Digital News Publishers Association challenged certain provisions of the Act?

• Why has the Digital News Publishers Association argued that the absence of a specific exemption for journalistic activities could affect the functioning of newsrooms?

• What concerns have news publishers raised regarding the requirements of notice, prior consent and erasure of personal data under the DPDP Act?

• Why has the Digital News Publishers Association approached the Supreme Court against the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025?

• What is the significance of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution in the petition challenging the application of the DPDP law to journalistic activities?

Key Takeaways:

• A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also issued notice on an application seeking a stay on the challenged provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025. The bench listed the matter for hearing on November 17.

• The plea filed through Advocate Anuj Tiwari said the Act and the Rules, by not granting any exemption for journalistic purposes, are “in complete contravention” of the 2017 law laid down by the top court in K S Puttaswamy vs Union of India (I) and “impermissibly restrict the fundamental right to information and freedom of speech and expression protected under Article 19(l)(a) of the Constitution of India”.

• Appearing for the Association, Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that the impugned provisions “will shut down the newsroom”.

• “This is perhaps the first comprehensive petition by institutional, what we call ‘legacy media’… We are the traditional, conventional legacy media… It’s changing the whole concept of what is news. If I am left at the mercy of the data principal on whether he or she will give consent, the concept of news… News has to be new. It will shut down the newsroom. What’s the point if I have to ask for permission and consent?” Divan said.

• “You are the domain experts because you are in this field. You are the best persons to suggest (to) the Union as well as (to) us how you will ensure there’s no misuse,” the CJI said. “We went and made a representation even after the filing of the petition,” the counsel said.

• The CJI said a balance must be struck between citizens’ rights and those of the media. “It’s between the rights of innocent citizens and your rights. So, a balance has to be struck… You are the best persons to guide and suggest how you are going to ensure that… Rights are not misused,” the CJI said.

Do You Know:

• The petitioner urged the court that Sections 7, 17(2), 18, 19, 27, 29, 36, 37, 44(3) of the DPDP Act and Rules 16, 17, and 23 of the DPDP Rules framed under Section 40 “be declared void to the extent they are in contravention of rights under Part III of the Constitution.”

• It said these sections “fail to provide any exemption in favour of journalistic activity as a distinct class of processing, entitled to constitutional protection under Article 14 and 19(l)(a) of the Constitution of India and threaten the full spectrum of journalistic activity carried out by journalists, ground reporters, citizens, whistleblowers, RTI activists, and other stakeholders, and strike at the core of our democratic framework and run contrary to the basic tenets of the Constitution of India”.

• “Publishers, editors, reporters and correspondents are, as a consequence, brought within a regime of notice and prior consent, compelled erasure, and verifiable consent, obligations that cannot be reconciled with the ordinary functioning of the press.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Censorship, gag on investigations: Publishers move Supreme Court against privacy law

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Under which of the following Articles of the Constitution of India, has the Supreme Court of India placed the Right to Privacy? (UPSC, CSE, 2024)

(a) Article 15

(b) Article 16

(c) Article 19

(d) Article 21

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Examine the scope of Fundamental Rights in the light of the latest judgement of the Supreme Court on Right to Privacy. (UPSC, GS2, 2017)

Politics

SC panel: Need capacity study for tourism hubs in Himachal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: THE Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has recommended a slew of measures — short-term and long-term — to protect the environment and ecology of Himachal Pradesh.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Central Empowered Committee (CEC)?

• What role Central Empowered Committee have in addressing environmental and forest-related matters before the Supreme Court?

• What is meant by the carrying capacity of a tourist destination?

• Why has the CEC recommended its assessment for major tourism hubs in Himachal Pradesh?

• What are the major environmental concerns identified by the CEC in Himachal Pradesh in relation to tourism, roads and construction?

• What is compensatory afforestation, and what shortfall did the CEC identify in its assessment of forest land diverted since 1980–81?

• Why has the CEC recommended reviewing exemptions from environmental clearance for certain national highway expansion projects?

Key Takeaways:

• The measures include assessing the carrying capacity of major tourist destinations, completing pending compensatory afforestation works, considering mandatory environmental clearance for construction or expansion of hill roads with two or more lanes, and railway lines.

• The recommendations were made in a report following examination of the thematic areas of hydroelectric projects, compensatory afforestation, roads and tourism and multi-storey buildings, on the directions of the Supreme Court. The CEC advises the court on writ petitions related to environment and forest matters, and assists in monitoring and compliance with its orders.

• The committee said in its considered opinion, the rapid expansion of tourism-related construction in Himachal Pradesh requires a shift from a “permission-based approach to a coordinated system of scientific, carrying capacity assessment, risk-sensitive planning, inter-departmental regulation and continuing compliance monitoring”.

• It said the state government should implement the measures recommended in a time-bound manner. The CEC report also submitted a range of observations and findings on these four thematic areas, such as a 10% shortfall in the compensatory afforestation for forest land diverted since 1980-81, landslides due to engineering failures, and near-vertical excavation on slopes.

Do You Know:

• The SC had taken suo motu cognizance of serious ecological and environmental concerns prevailing in Himachal Pradesh in July 2025 in the context of developmental pressures, widespread landslides and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Later in July 2026, it directed the CEC to “undertake a comprehensive examination of nine identified thematic issues” and submit reports. On Tuesday, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Aparesh Kumar Singh took up the matter and granted the Himachal Pradesh government time to file its response to the CEC’s recommendations.

• The CEC was directed to examine nine thematic areas. In the first phase, it examined four thematic areas. The SC panel’s examination involved independent assessment of the information furnished by the state government, including site visits and evaluation of existing regulatory measures, as per the report.

• Some of the most crucial findings and recommendations in CEC report pertained to road expansions and tourism in the hill state. During site visits, the panel found repeated damage to national highways. It noted that the NHAI approved Rs 825 crore for restoration and stabilisation on the Kiratpur-Manali corridor, after geological investigations identified 44 critical landslide and erosion-prone locations. It further noted that for forest diversion, proposals were submitted piecemeal rather than as a single holistic linear project.

• Among its recommendations, it said the Environment Ministry shall review the exemptions from environmental clearance in place for certain NH expansion projects.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍SC sounds alarm over environmental destruction in Himachal: ‘Day not far when entire state may vanish’

Nation

Project GIB shrugs off one lost bird, next batch to be released soon

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

What’s the ongoing story: Top officials running Project Great Indian Bustard (GIB) for conservation of the bird have said that the process of releasing captive-bred ones in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park will continue as scheduled in the coming weeks, dismissing reports that the authorities would destroy desert fox dens in the area before it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Great Indian Bustard?

• Great Indian Bustards and their habitats-Mark on Map

• Why is the Great Indian Bustard endangered?

• What is Project Great Indian Bustard (GIB)?

• Great Indian Bustard-Know the Conservation efforts

• What is the significance of releasing captive-bred birds into the wild at Rajasthan’s Desert National Park?

• Why has the death of one recently released Great Indian Bustard not led officials to abandon the planned releases under Project GIB?

• What is meant by rewilding, and why is it an important stage in the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard?

• What are the principal threats faced by Great Indian Bustards in the wild?

Key Takeaways:

• In a milestone for the conservation of the critically endangered GIB, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav released two six-month-old male GIBs into the wild at Sam in Jaisalmer on October 4. Another two birds were released subsequently. On October 17, one of the four was found dead near a desert fox den.

• Officials said losses to predation are factored into any rewilding process, and there was no question of mass removal of the desert fox species to secure the GIB. Rajasthan Chief Wildlife Warden Arun Prasad told The Indian Express: “There is no such decision. Destroying desert fox dens is out of the question.”

• Sutirtha Dutta, lead scientist on the Project GIB, said: “We will release up to 10 six-month-old birds in the first phase. The actual number will depend on the condition of individual birds. The six-month cut-off is ideal because the birds reach 70-75% of their adult size and gain flight capability by then, and are yet young enough to adapt in the wild.”

Do You Know:

• Long before India launched its captive breeding programme for the GIB in 2018, Saudi Arabia had held a similar project for the bird’s evolutionary cousin, the Houbara bustard, in 1986. Between 1991 and 2016, the Saudi project released 1,117 captive-bred birds across a royal reserve spanning 2,553 sq km. In the first year, the Houbara releases suffered major setbacks: all five birds in the first batch were lost to predation; only three of 12 survived in the second batch; and only five of 14 in the third.

• Houbara project researchers then relocated red foxes and feral cats from the vicinity of the release enclosure. But this did not reduce the overall predation rate significantly, as avian raptors – such as the Steppe eagle and eagle-owl – remained major threats. Finally, releasing 4-month-old flying sub-adults turned the tide, and by 1994, the survival rate was up to 50%. By 2016, the locally extinct Houbara had reached a self-sustaining population of 300-400 birds.

• Project GIB is releasing six-month-old sub-adults with flight capability which, even at that stage, are typically too large for a desert fox to run down or ambush during twilight hours. However, the birds which roost on the ground are vulnerable to foxes, which are nocturnal predators, at night. Other predators, such as raptors, desert cats and dogs, also pose a threat to GIB in the Desert National Park.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Critically endangered Great Indian Bustards’ recovery program, and what lies ahead

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) With reference to India’s Desert National Park, which of the following statements are correct? (UPSC, CSE, 2020)

1. It is spread over two districts.

2. There is no human habitation inside the Park.

3. It is one of the natural habitats of the Great Indian Bustard.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

4) Which one of the following groups of animals belongs to the category of endangered species? (UPSC, CSE, 2012)

(a) Great Indian Bustard, Musk Deer, Red Panda and Asiatic Wild Ass

(b) Kashmir Stag, Cheetal, Blue Bull and Great Indian Bustard

(c) Snow Leopard, Swamp Deer, Rhesus Monkey and Saras (Crane)

(d) Lion-tailed Macaque, Blue Bull, Hanuman Langur and Cheetal

The Editorial Page

A visit to Baku, a gateway to a changing Eurasia

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: C. Raja Mohan Writes—External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Baku last week pointed to a reset in relations with Azerbaijan that had soured in the last few years. Like the dramatic turnaround in ties with Canada over the past year and a half, the opening in Baku reminds us that productive diplomacy is possible even with countries dismissed as hostile by public opinion.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why Azerbaijan is an important gateway for India’s engagement with the Caucasus, Central Asia and the wider Eurasian region?

• What factors contributed to the deterioration of India–Azerbaijan relations following Operation Sindoor in May 2025?

• What is the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), and which countries are its members?

• What is meant by the concept of multi-vector foreign policy?

• How multi-vector foreign policy illustrate its relevance to the Central Asian republics?

• Why are Azerbaijan’s geographical location, energy resources and transport links strategically significant for India?

Key Takeaways:

C. Raja Mohan Writes—

• Even more interesting, the positive results from the engagement with Azerbaijan underline the enduring power of nationalism and self-interest over political affiliations based on religion and ethnicity.

• Indian perceptions of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan as a strategic bloc hardened during Op Sindoor in May 2025. Going back a little further, Delhi flagged the 2021 Islamabad Declaration by the three countries, which backed Pakistan’s position on Kashmir. Their “Three Brothers” military exercise in Azerbaijan that year gave the partnership a memorable label. During Op Sindoor, calls to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan spread through television and social media into travel and trade.

• Obscured by the media outrage was the reality that Baku’s ties with Islamabad were thinner than the language of brotherhood suggested. Baku’s engagement with Islamabad was a consequence of Azerbaijan’s close ties to Turkey. But Baku’s apparent solidarity with Ankara is now showing strains. As Azerbaijan prepares to hand the chair of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) to Turkey this week, their emerging differences offer a reminder of the gap between rhetoric on trans-national solidarity and national interests.

• Pan-Arabism and pan-Islamism have struggled to overcome divisions in the Middle East. Pan-Turkism, promoted by Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, also faces limits in Eurasia. Shared religious and ethnic identities can facilitate practical cooperation, but they do not automatically produce a unified strategic bloc.

Do You Know:

• The idea of Turkic unity gained ground in the late Ottoman era amid imperial decline and European expansion. The Soviet collapse in 1991 opened an opportunity for Ankara to reconnect with the former Soviet republics of the Caucasus and Central Asia. But the new republics valued their sovereignty. They were not interested in trading one hegemon for another.

• The Turkic Council, established in 2009, became the Organisation of Turkic States in 2021. Its agenda spans trade, transport, technology and culture. Common security commitments are more difficult to develop. The OTS brings together Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan, although Turkic-speaking, remains an observer.

• Recent political friction between Ankara and Baku illuminates the problem. Azerbaijan’s restrictions on Islamic headscarves in schools drew sharp criticism from conservative Turkish voices. Baku defended its secular order and rejected outside interference. Azerbaijani authorities also issued arrest warrants for Turkish nationals accused of incitement. Behind the dispute lie different political orientations. External solidarity does not translate into a common position on the relationship between state and religion.

• Foreign policy adds another divide. Azerbaijan values its strategic relationship with Israel, including defence cooperation. Turkey, the first Muslim-majority country to recognise Israel in 1949, is now sharply at odds with it. Baku sees no reason to abandon a partnership important to its security. To be sure, the Turkish-Azerbaijani partnership has strong roots. That does not mean they will take unified positions on all issues.

• The Central Asian republics present a parallel challenge to ambitious visions of Turkic unity. They welcome Turkish investment, transport links and military technology. But they also pursue “multi-vector” partnerships , much like India’s “multi-alignment”. Their security circumstances differ from Turkey’s. Ankara is a prominent member of NATO; and Central Asian states must carefully manage their relations with the big neighbours allergic to NATO — Russia and China.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India, Azerbaijan seek diplomatic reset after ‘Operation Sindoor’ fallout

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Consider the following pairs: (UPSC CSE 2023)

Regions often mentioned in news—Reason for being in news

1. North Kivu and Ituri—War between Armenia and Azerbaijan

2. Nagorno-Karabakh—Insurgency in Mozambique

3. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia—Dispute between Israel and Lebanon

How many of the above pairs are correctly matched?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Explained

Israel polls: How its electoral system works and government is formed

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Comparison of the Indian constitutional scheme with that of other countries.

What’s the ongoing story: Moinuddin Ahmad Writes-About 7.3 million eligible Israeli voters are expected to vote on Tuesday (October 27) to elect the 26th Israeli Knesset (parliament). The 26th general parliamentary election, since the founding of the State of Israel in 1948, is taking place exactly on its legally mandated, statutory date, as the Knesset has completed its full term this time.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How the Knesset voting system works?

• Who are the key contenders in the 2026 Israel elections?

• How does government formation work in Israel?

• What are the main features of Israel’s parliamentary system?

• What is the role of the Knesset?

• What is the electoral threshold in Israel?

• Why must a party secure at least 3.25% of the national vote to enter the Knesset?

Key Takeaways:

• As many as 38 registered parties are competing for seats in the 120-member legislature, though only around 11 are projected to clear the strict 3.25% electoral threshold required for parliamentary representation.

• This election assumes immense significance because it is the first Israeli parliament since 1988 to complete a full four-year mandate without early dissolution. The vote follows years of intense societal turmoil, including contentious judicial reform debates, the traumatic security crisis following October 7, and protracted wartime conditions. Beyond choosing a prime minister, this election is expected to be a critical national referendum on Israel’s governance, domestic civil cohesion, state security architecture, and long-term democratic character.

• Being a democracy with a proportional representation system of elections, Israel has several lists and parties. The difference between parties and lists is that a party is an institution that seeks power within the established rules of elections, whereas a list is precisely what it says it is: a list of candidates prepared for the elections sponsored by a party or by a group of parties.

• Any registered party or list may contest elections. Under Section 7A of Basic Law: The Knesset, the Central Elections Committee (CEC), or the Supreme Court may disqualify a political party list or an individual candidate if their platform or actions express denial of the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, indulge in racism, or support armed struggle by an enemy state or terrorist organisation against Israel.

Do You Know:

• Israel is a parliamentary democracy with three main branches of power: the legislative, executive, and judiciary. The country has a unicameral (single-house) parliament, composed of 120 members. Members of the Knesset (MKs) are elected nationally for four-year terms.

• The prime minister holds the executive power. The government depends directly on the confidence of the Knesset and must maintain a working majority (at least 61 seats) to govern. Headed by the Supreme Court, the judiciary acts independently to interpret basic laws and review legislation. National elections in Israel are administered and overseen by the CEC.

• In Israel’s party-list proportional representation system, the electoral threshold is the minimum percentage of the total nationwide vote a political party must receive to enter parliament. The threshold is currently set at 3.25% — a standard established by Knesset legislation in 2014. Crossing this hurdle grants a party a baseline of at least 4 seats out of the 120 total Knesset seats. If a party fails to reach the 3.25% mark, all votes cast for its slate are discarded, producing “wasted votes” that are reallocated among the parties that succeeded.

• The main purpose of the threshold is to balance representation with political stability by preventing extreme parliamentary fragmentation and keeping micro-parties out. Historically, the threshold started at just 1% in 1951 before being gradually raised to 1.5% (1992), 2% (2003), and finally 3.25% (2014), notes Prof. Ofer Kenig, a researcher at the Israeli Democracy Institute.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Israel election guide: How 120-seat Knesset vote works, key candidates, and what’s at stake for Gaza

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What can France learn from the Indian Constitution’s approach to secularism? (UPSC, GS2, 2019)

📍Compare and contrast the British and Indian approaches to Parliamentary sovereignty. (UPSC, GS2, 2023)

The risks of food colouring, as UP steps up scrutiny

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: Bright red chutney served with samosas, pink cotton candy sold outside schools, vivid red tandoori chicken — food colourings have come under scrutiny in Uttar Pradesh after authorities found non-food grade industrial dyes in chutney.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is food adulteration and its types?

• How food adulteration contribute to the burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases?

• What is Rhodamine-B, and why is its use in food prohibited?

• Identify the major industrial dyes mentioned in the article that are prohibited for use in food.

• Which everyday food items, according to the article, cannot have added artificial colours?

• What health risks are associated with the consumption of prohibited industrial dyes such as Rhodamine-B, Metanil Yellow and Sudan dyes?

Key Takeaways:

• Amid the festive season, with Diwali approaching, the state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has issued detailed guidelines about where and how food colours can be used, which ones cannot be used, and how vendors must measure and account for the colours they buy. The instructions place particular emphasis on street food, sweets, snacks and bakery products, where colour is often used to make food look more appealing.

• For street-food lovers, one of the most direct changes concerns the green and red chutneys served with samosas, chaat, momos and rolls. The guidelines prohibit adding colours to chutney and advise vendors to use ingredients such as tomatoes, beetroot, coriander and mint to achieve the desired colour and flavour.

• Cotton candy and ice lollies have also been included. The use of non-food colours, particularly Rhodamine-B, is prohibited. This industrial dye is used in textile and paper colouring and cannot be used as a substitute for food-grade colour.

• The same restriction applies to the use of other industrial dyes to give a bright red appearance to chicken tikka, kebabs, chaap and fried fish. Vendors have been advised to use suitable food ingredients, including Kashmiri red chilli and degi mirch, for colour and flavour.

Do You Know:

• A food safety officer had earlier told The Indian Express that Rhodamine B is usually reported from small road-side vendors in small cities. “Small vendors are not aware that this dye can be harmful as effects might not always be felt immediately. They might just go to a shop and ask for a red colour,” the officer had said.

• The guidelines list several non-permitted industrial dyes, including Rhodamine-B, Metanil Yellow, Butter Yellow, Malachite Green, Auramine, Orange II and Sudan dyes. Their suspected illegal uses range from giving a bright pink or red appearance to cotton candy, chutney and sweets to making turmeric, pulses, chilli powder and other spices appear more vibrant. Sudan dyes have also been associated with adulteration of edible oils and packaged sauces.

• The use of Rhodamine B in food for a long time, for instance, could lead to liver dysfunction or cancer. When exposed to large amounts over a short period, it results in acute poisoning. Tartrazine is a synthetic yellow food dye and has been indirectly linked to hives, food allergies like swelling of the lips, tongue, throat, and neck. Carmoisine, a red dye, can trigger hypersensitivity reactions, including skin swelling, breathing difficulties, particularly among asthmatics and hives.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Karnataka ban on Gobi Manchurian and cotton candy: How food colours can harm you

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2018)

1. The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 replaced the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954.

2. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is under the charge of Director General of Health Services in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

7) Consider the following pairs: (UPSC CSE, 2018)

Commonly used/consumed materials Unwanted or controversial chemicals likely to be found in them

1. Lipstick — Lead

2. Soft Drinks — Brominated vegetable oils

3. Chinese fast food — Monosodium glutamate

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(d) 3.(c) 4.(a) 5.(d) 6.(a) 7.(d)

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.