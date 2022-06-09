UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or Floodplain important for the CSE?

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 9, 2022. If you missed the June 8, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

As inflation pressure builds, RBI raises key rate by 50 bps, signals more hikes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) once again raised the Repo rate for the second time in over a month by an expected 50 basis points?

• The RBI has raised the Repo rate by 90 basis points (total) to 4.90 per cent. How it will impact the demand in the economy?

• How this rate hike will impact banks and non-banking finance companies?

• What is Inflation

• Know the Types of Inflation like Moderate Inflation, Galloping Inflation, Hyper-Inflation, Stagflation, Deflation, Core Inflation etc.

• What are the causes of Inflation in the present situation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• There are two economic groups in every society including India i.e. the fixed income group and the variable income group. How Inflation effects these economic group?

• What is the Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index? WPI and CPI is published by whom?

• What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

• The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a Statutory Body-True or False?

• What is the Primary Objective of monetary policy in India?

• There are several direct and indirect instruments that are used for implementing monetary policy-What are they?

• What is REPO rate?

• What is Current Repo Rate?

• What’s the RBI assessment on inflation?

• What will be the impact of withdrawing the accommodative policy?

To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Recently, the central bank decided to allow credit cards to be linked to Unified Payments Interface (UPI). What you understand by this move?

• How Linking Credit Card with UPI will be beneficial in short as well as long term?

• What is Unified Payments Interface (UPI)?

• Know in Detail about National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI),

• National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is an initiative of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007-true or false?

• National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and RuPay, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Automated Clearing House (NACH)-Connect the Dots

Demolition picks up at farmhouses built on Yamuna floodplains

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Distribution of key natural resources across the world (including South Asia and the Indian sub-continent); factors responsible for the location of primary, secondary, and tertiary sector industries in various parts of the world (including India).

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is floodplain and how it is formed?

• What are the benefits of floodplains?

• Where are floodplains most often found?

• What are the advantages and disadvantages of floodplains?

• What are the dangers of living on the flood plains?

• How illegal encroachment of Floodplains of Yamuna River affecting the entire ecology?

• Map Work-Yamuna (Source, Major cities, destination and Tributaries)

• What were the National Green Tribunal on Yamuna Flood Plain in the past?

Coal use will be banned in NCR from Jan 2023

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The use of coal as a fuel will be banned across the National Capital Region (NCR) with effect from January 1, 2023-Why?

• What is the Commission for Air Quality Management?

• What is the Constitution of the Commission for Air Quality Management?

• What is the Jurisdiction of the Commission for Air Quality Management?

• What are the powers and functions of the Commission for Air Quality Management?

Zafar Mahal, last palace built by Mughals, lies in wait of repair, restoration

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Zafar Mahal-Significance

• Know in detail about ‘Zafar Mahal’

• What is the present condition of Zafar Mahal?

• Why we need to protect these monuments?

• Who was Bahadur Shah Zafar?

• Bahadur Shah Zafar and revolt of 1857-connect the dots

• Zafar Mahal is made up of which materials?

• What is ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’?

• Zafar Mahal and ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’-Connect the dots

India, Vietnam sign joint statement on defence partnership

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India- Vietnam Bilateral Relations-Background

• India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030-Key Highlights

• Vietnam and Indo-China Relations-Connect the dot

• Where does Taiwan stand in relation to China and the world?

• Map Work-Taiwan

• Taiwan and China-When did the tensions with China begin to acquire a serious dimension?

• How has Taiwan’s recent political and economic history unfolded?

• Taiwan and China-How did the current round of tensions come about?

• Taiwan and China-What has the US been doing as tensions rise?

• Taiwan and China-What are the implications of the rising tensions for India?

• What is One China Policy of the United States?

• How did the US preserve its Taiwan ties?

• Was there ever a “two Chinas” situation?

• How did the US policy shift come about?

• Is the US One China Policy different from the “One China” principle stressed by Beijing?

Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 100 a quintal, sharpest rise in soybean

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• Legal backing for minimum support prices (MSP)-Know in detail

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation-Connect the dots

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• “Right to MSP”-is it possible to implement and if not, then what are the issues and Challenges?

• MSP and Doubling Farmers Income

• Recommendation of Ashok Dalwai Committee and M. S. Swaminathan Committee

• Soybean-Know in detail (Kharif or Rabi)

• Soybean-Highest producing state in India

• Government of India’s Policy on Soybean-Procurement price, MSP etc.

• Importance of Soybean in Indian Economy

• Improving the standard of living of Soybean growing farmers in Vidarbha region

Centre issues rebuttal on EPI 2022: ‘Biased metrics, biased weights’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Government of India’s Stand on Environmental Performance Index (EPI)?

• Why Government of India rebutted on findings of the biennial Environmental Performance Index 2022?

• What is Environmental Performance Index (EPI)?

• Environmental Performance Index is a biennial index-True or False?

• Environmental Performance Index is prepared by Yale University and Columbia University in collaboration with the World Economic Forum-True or False?

• Environmental Performance Index 2022-Know the key Highlights

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the 2022 Environmental Performance Index?

• What are the sources of data for the Environmental Performance Index?

• India scored the lowest among 180 countries in the 2022 Environment Performance Index (EPI), Why?

• Do you Know-Using 40 performance indicators across 11 issue categories, the EPI ranks 180 countries on climate change performance, environmental health, and ecosystem vitality.

Signs of ill health

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Key issues faced by the healthcare sector of India

• India’s Health Budget-Know the Statistics

• The National Health Policy 2017-Key Features

• New national public health law-Proposed Proposal in the New draft

• Know about Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)

What’s in draft IT Rules: withdrawn, re-released

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Information Technology Rules, 2021-Know the key Highlights

• What are the proposed amendments to the IT Rules, 2021?

• What prompted the amendments?

• Have there been concerns raised around the proposals?

The science behind the cancer cure, and the therapy’s future in India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• According to a small clinical trial, every single rectal cancer patient who received an experimental treatment had their cancer disappear. So, what makes it seem like a miracle and a “first time in history”?

• How this Experiment or Trial was Conducted?

• What was the outcome of this Trial?

• If PD1 therapy was already in use, what’s new in the trial?

• When can such a treatment be accessible in India?

• What Is Cancer?

• What is difference between Cancer Cells and Normal Cells?

• How Does Cancer Develop?

• Is cancer genetic?

• The small clinical trial is promising, but a larger-scale experiment is needed. Why?

