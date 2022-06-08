UPSC Key-June 8, 2022: How relevant ‘Agneepath’ or ‘Public Opinion’ to ‘Remote Voting’ for CSE?

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 8, 2022. If you missed the June 7, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Govt widens CDS selection pool: Retired, serving 3-star officers now also eligible

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Three Star Officers”? Know the ranks in the Indian Army, Indian Airforce and Indian Navy

• Chief of Defence Staff-About, Role and Significance

• Chief of Defence Staff is a three Star Officer or Four-Star Officer?

• Need for Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)- Kargil Review Committee (KRC) 1999, Naresh Chandra Task Force on National Security 2011

• Appointment of Chief of Defence Staff-Who Appoints?

• Office of the Chief of Defence Staff-Role and Functions

• Why Chief of Defence Staff is a ‘dual-hatted role’?

• What are Theatre Commands?

• What work has been done on Theatre commands?

• Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC)-Role and Importance

• Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) and Chief of Defence Staff-Compare and Contrast

• Why did the Government of India amend the Army Rules, 1954, the Naval Ceremonial, Conditions of Service and Miscellaneous Regulations, 1963, and the Air Force Regulations, 1964?

• What will be the upcoming Issues and Challenges for the recent amended service rules of the armed forces?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What are role, powers of CDS?

📍India now has a Chief of Defence Staff. What is the equivalent post in the US and UK?

New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What exactly does the term “tour of duty” entail when used in the context of the military?

• What is ‘Agneepath Scheme’?

• Who are ‘Agniveer’ under the Agneepath Scheme?

• The government is all set to announce key changes in soldiers recruitment for the Armed Forces. What are they?

• Aim of New Tour of Duty system-Know in Detail

• How would the Indian Army benefit from the Tour of Duty?

• What will be advantages esp. for the Government with this new move?

• Tour Of Duty may have certain drawbacks. What are they?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Tour of Duty Recruitment: Release all recruits after 4 years, re-enlist 25% of them after a month

‘Astonishing’ result in drug trial: First time, cancer vanishes in every patient

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• According to a small clinical trial, every single rectal cancer patient who received an experimental treatment had their cancer disappear. So, what makes it seem like a miracle and a “first time in history”?

• How this Experiment or Trial was Conducted?

• What was the outcome of this Trial?

• What Is Cancer?

• What is difference between Cancer Cells and Normal Cells?

• How Does Cancer Develop?

• Is cancer genetic?

• The small clinical trial is promising, but a larger-scale experiment is needed. Why?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is cancer?

📍Cancer vanishes from every patient’s body in drug trial “miraculously”; Shocked doctors’ say ‘First time in history’

THE CITY

Can’t cancel liquor vend licence over public sentiment, rules HC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Recently, the Delhi High Court in a ruling has said that the public opposition to a liquor vend’s location cannot be the sole ground for cancellation of an excise licence. What exactly was the case?

• What is Delhi High Court’s ruling in this case?

• “The Delhi High Court’s ruling is important in context of the controversy which erupts every time a liquor vend opens at a new place especially around a residential area”. Elaborate the given Statement.

• What do understand by the term ‘Public opinion’ or ‘public sentiments?

• How Public Opinions play important role in governance?

• Public Sentiments and its impact on policy making and policy makers-Know in detail

• The biggest challenge for the legislator, according to English philosopher and economist Jeremy Bentham, is “conciliating public opinion, correcting it when it is erroneous, and giving it that bent which should be most conducive to induce adherence to his commands”. How far it is correct in present context?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Delhi HC ruling on liquor shops and public sentiments

To check surging ozone levels, experts suggest tackling traffic in capital

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Ozone?

• Over the past week, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) identified prominent pollutants in Delhi- Know the name and properties of that pollutant.

• How can Ozone be Good and Bad?

• Know the Data and Statistics associated with Pollution in India

• Recent report on pollution and health published in The Lancet Planetary Health-Know the key Highlights

• What are the reasons given for Air pollution in India in the latest Lancet report?

• Why India’s air pollution is always in News?

• What are the various Supreme Courts Judgments on Air Pollutions?

• Best International Practices to Curb Air Pollution in Urban Areas-Use it as a case study

• World Air Quality Report 2021-Key Highlights

• World Air Quality Report 2021-Prepared by Whom?

• Fine particulate matter (PM2.5)-What is this and how does it get into the air?

• What are the sources of particulate matter (PM2.5)?

• What are the Harmful Effects of PM?

• Know about 2021 WHO air quality guidelines

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍An Expert Explains: WHO’s stark message on air quality — and what India must do

GOVT & POLITICS

Poll panel to look at remote polling for migrant voters on pilot basis

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Remote voting’?

• ‘Remote voting’ is a voting from home-True or False?

• How ‘blockchain technology’ can be used in ‘Remote Voting’?

• What are the recent key electoral reforms proposed by Election Commission of India?

• Election Commission of India and Article 324 of the Constitution-Know in detail

• The independent and impartial functioning of the Election Commission-How it is ensured?

• Election Commission of India- Powers and Functions

• System of Election- First past the post electoral system.

• How Elections are conducted in India?

• The Constitution of India has prescribed the qualifications (legal, educational, administrative or judicial) of the members of the Election Commission-True or False?

• The Constitution has not specified the term of the members of the Election Commission-True or False?

• Chief Election Commissioner and the two other Election Commissioners have equal powers-True or False?

• In case of difference of opinion amongst the Chief election commissioner and/or two other election commissioners, the matter is decided by the Supreme Court of India-Right or Wrong?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Political consensus is way forward on remote voting, House panel told

India fails green test, finishes at bottom

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Environmental Performance Index (EPI)?

• Environmental Performance Index is a biennial index-True or False?

• Environmental Performance Index is prepared by Yale University and Columbia University in collaboration with the World Economic Forum-True or False?

• Environmental Performance Index 2022-Know the key Highlights

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the 2022 Environmental Performance Index?

• What are the sources of data for the Environmental Performance Index?

• India scored the lowest among 180 countries in the 2022 Environment Performance Index (EPI), Why?

• Do you Know-Using 40 performance indicators across 11 issue categories, the EPI ranks 180 countries on climate change performance, environmental health, and ecosystem vitality.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍About the EPI

📍The missing green

EXPRESS NETWORK

70 yrs. after extinction in India, 1st batch of cheetahs set to arrive from Africa in Aug

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Action Plan for Introduction of Cheetah in India-Important Highlights

• National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)-Role, Area of Work and Chairman

• Wildlife Institute of India-Under which Ministry?

• Cheetah in India- Background

• Extinction of Cheetah from Indian Landscape-know the reasons

• Know the difference between cheetah and Leopard and African cheetah and Asiatic cheetah

• Know the Difference between Extinct, Extinct in the Wild and Critically Endangered

• Supreme Court of India on Translocating Animals

• Translocating Animals-Issues and Challenges

• Map Work World-South Africa, Namibia and Botswana

• Map Work India-Kuno Palpur National Park (Madhya Pradesh)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Why India wants to bring the African cheetah to India

📍Cheetah: The world’s fastest cat is returning to India

📍70 years after big cat’s extinction, India prepares to welcome cheetahs from Africa

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Classroom Test

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on education in general?

• What do you understand by Digital-Divide?

• What was the Challenges faced due to the digital divide among teachers across the country?

• National Achievement Survey (NAS) is a nationally representative large-scale survey of students’ learning undertaken by which ministry?

• Why is National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted?

• Which organisation under Ministry of Education, Government of India conducts this Survey?

• National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021-Know the key outcome of this survey

• What does the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 say about the impact of the COVID pandemic on education?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The Education Emergency

No Incentive To Perform

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy

• General Studies IV: Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who are civil servants and what is their expected role?

• What is the Code of conduct for civil servants?

• Code of ethics vs code of conduct rules-Compare and Contrast

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC ethics simplified: From ‘babus’ to ‘civil servants’

EXPLAINED

Electing Rajya Sabha MPs

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Council of States or Rajya Sabha

• Why are Rajya Sabha elections important?

• How often are Rajya Sabha elections held?

• Rajya Sabha polls: Who votes, and how?

• How are the votes counted?

• How many seats are being contested in the current elections?

• To what extent can the results affect the strengths of the NDA and Opposition?

• Montague-Chelmsford Report of 1918, The Government of India Act, 1919, The Government of India Act, 1935 and Rajya Sabha-Connect the Dots

• Constitutional Provisions relating to Rajya Sabha-Maximum strength, Allocation of Seats

• Nominated and Elected Members of Rajya Sabha-Know the procedure of Nomination and Election in the Rajya Sabha

• Members of Rajya Sabha-Eligibility, Qualification (Article 84), Disqualification (Article 102)

• Type of Voting to Elect members in the Rajya Sabha-is it First-past-the-post-system or is it through proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote?

• Presiding Officers – Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

• Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha-Connect the dots

• Special Powers of Rajya Sabha (Article 249 and Article 312)

• Significance of Rajya Sabha in Indian Parliamentary System-Brainstorm

• Rajya Sabha enjoys some special powers-What are they?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 In EC’s court

📍 Council of States (Rajya Sabha)

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.