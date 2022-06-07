UPSC Key-June 7, 2022: Why you should know ‘Blasphemy’ to ‘Corvettes’ to ‘JanSamarth Portal’

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 7, 2022. If you missed the June 6, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

UAE and Maldives join Islamic world criticism; India hits back at OIC, Pak

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is Nupur Sharma and what is the entire issue?

• Why Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Libya, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation joined Qatar, Kuwait and Iran, had summoned Indian envoys?

• What is ‘Hate Speech’

• What is Blasphemy?

• Blasphemy and Hate Speech-Compare and Contrast

• How Hate Speech is impacting India’s Bilateral Relations with other countries?

• What is the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)?

• Who founded Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)?

• Why was Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC established?

• Is India Member of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation?

• What is the Status of India’s relationship with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)?

• What does the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) do?

• Which countries include in Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)?

• Why is the Gulf and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) important for India?

• How much trade does India do with Gulf countries?

• How much oil does India import?

• How many Indians work in the Gulf, and how much remittance do they send?

• How this latest episode of Nupur Sharma is denting India’s relations with Gulf Region?

Corvettes, Su-30 engines: Rs 76,390-cr procurement boost to Indian industry

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are corvettes in Indian Navy?

• India’s Naval Strength in terms of presence of corvette and frigate in Indian Navy-Know the Data

• What is Defence Acquisition Council?

• Defence Acquisition Council comes under which ministry?

• Who is the Chairman of the Defence Acquisition Council?

• What is ‘Digital Coast Guard’ project?

• What is the difference between Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy?

• What is the Point of Contention between Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy?

27% of Delhi students left out of midday meal in 2nd pandemic year: Centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Midday Meal Scheme?

• Midday Meal Scheme-Know Key provisions of the scheme

• Midday Meal Scheme and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan-Connect the dots

• Midday Meal Scheme and PM-POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) Scheme-How they are connected?

• Convention on the Rights of the Child and India’s commitment to yielding “adequate nutritious food” for children-Know more in detail

• Supreme Court of India on Midday meal Scheme-Know the landmark Judgements

• What is POSHAN Abhiyaan?

• Know the objectives of POSHAN Abhiyaan?

• Poshan Abhiyaan and Midday Meal Scheme comes under which ministry?

GOVT & POLITICS

Govt cracks down on diversion of subsidised urea

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Fertilizers Flying Squad’?

• Fertilizers Flying Squad-Rationality behind its formation?

• What do you understand by ‘Agriculture grade urea’?

• Know in detail about the Fertilizer Consumption in India

• What is Fertilizer?

• Primary (Macro) Nutrients and Secondary (Micro) Nutrients in Fertiliser-Know the difference

• Know more about Fertiliser Sector in India and Related Policies

• Fertilizer comes under Union List, State List or Concurrent List?

• know the basics-Fertiliser Subsidy

• Subsidy Mechanism in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-know more in detail

• What is the fertiliser requirement of a typical farmer?

• How much subsidy does a farmer really get per acre?

• What is Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)?

• NPK in Fertilisers-Have you heard of ‘NPK’? What is NPK and Its Ideal Ratio in Fertilizers?

• Advantages of fertigation in agriculture?

EXPRESS NETWORK

India tests nuclear-capable Agni-4 missile

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Agni Class of Missiles?

• Know in detail about Integrated Guided Missile Development Program

• Know the specifications of other Ranges of Agni Missiles like Agni I, Agni II, Agni III and Agni V

• Integrated Guided Missile Development Program and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam-Connect the Dots

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Beware of half victories RE-ENGAGING KABUL

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• India and Afghanistan Bilateral Relations-Know the Background

• How Afghanistan impacts India’s security?

• ‘Principle and Pragmatism’ and Relationship with Taliban-Connect the Dots

• Afghanistan’s location in South Asia is particularly relevant to India as a geographical neighbour, why?

• Map Work-Afghanistan

• The first official Indian visit to Kabul since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021-Why Significant?

• What is the Current Situation in Afghanistan?

• Who are the Taliban?

• In what context have you heard or know about “Good Taliban, Bad Taliban”?

• The Doha Agreement, signed by the United States and the Taliban on 29 February 2020, was one of the critical events that caused the Fall of Kabul-How far you agree?

• What was there in Doha Agreement?

• India’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan before and after august 2021-Compare and Contrast

EXPLAINED

Carbon dioxide levels are now comparable to 4 mn years ago

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)?

• According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration “the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere peaked at a level 50 percent higher than the pre-industrial average”-What do you understand by this statement?

• Why Does CO2 Peak Every May?

• How CO2 pollution is generated?

• How rise in CO2 impacts the planet Earth?

• What was the CO2 Levels prior to the Industrial Revolution?

• Map work-Mauna Loa volcano

How inflation defeated the RBI: A recent history of MPC statements

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is REPO rate?

• What is Current Repo Rate?

• What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) Rate?

• What happens when Repo Rate and CRR is increased?

• Why did RBI increase the REPO and CRR recently?

• What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

• What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

• The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a Statutory Body-True or False?

• What is the Primary Objective of monetary policy in India?

• There are several direct and indirect instruments that are used for implementing monetary policy-What are they?

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation in recent time?

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• Impact of increase in the REPO and CRR on Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Know about these terms-Bank Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) etc.

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

ECONOMY

People-centric governance, simplifying reforms key: PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Jan Samarth Portal?

• Jan Samarth Portal-What are the highlights of this new launched portal?

• ‘Jan Samarth portal will be an ‘end-to-end delivery platform’-What do you understand by this Statement?

• Jan Samarth, a portal connecting 13 credit-linked government schemes. Which are all schemes comes under this portal?

THE WORLD

Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote over ‘partygate’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the “Partygate Controversy”?

• What were Britain’s Covid lockdown Rules?

• What is the Gray report?

• What triggered the leadership challenge?

• What will happen during the confidence vote?

• What happens if Johnson wins the confidence vote?

• What would happen if Johnson loses?

• No confidence motion in India and in Britain-Compare and Contrast

