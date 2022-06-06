UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait Test’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 6, 2022. If you missed the June 3, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 cr

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III : Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is Black Money?

• How Black Money Works?

• Black money includes all funds earned through illegal activity only-True or false

• Black Money is recorded for tax purposes-True or False

• How Black money affects country’s economy?

• Most people who have black money try to convert it into legal money, also identified as white money. What are the number of ways to do that?

• What do you understand by ‘Offshore investing’?

• What Is a Tax Haven?

• What do you understand by ‘Offshore Tax Havens’?

• What are major initiatives taken by the Government of India to curb black money?

• Black Money and Imposition of Tax (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) Act 2015-Key Highlights

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍No official estimation of black money in foreign accounts in last five years: Govt in Parliament

📍Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets (Imposition of Tax) Bill, 2015

📍Offshore Investing: Pros and Cons

📍Tax Haven

Ethanol blend target reached; nation, environment gain: PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialisation.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• World Environment Day on 5 June is the biggest international day for the environment Led by which organisations/Body/Institution?

• World Environment Day and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)-Connect the dots

• United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)-About, Role, Vision and Mission

• Why does UN Environment Programme matter?

• What is Stockholm+50?

• What happened at the 1972 Stockholm conference?

• What is UNEP@50?

• What is Ethanol?

• What is Ethanol Blending?

• What is the Significance of Ethanol Blending?

• National Policy on Biofuel 2018-Know the key Features

• What amendments have been made in National Policy on Biofuel 2018 so far?

• What is the current blending status?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why does UN Environment Programme matter?

📍Frequently Asked Questions

📍Developed nations should take lead in checking climate change: Justice Mishra

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Taming inflation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is India’s GDP growth rate Projection by RBI and National Statistical Office (NSO) for 2022-23?

• How Fast tightening of loose monetary policy, prudent fiscal policy and rational trade policy can control inflation? (Hint: Given in the Article)

• Self-Reliant and Self Sufficient-Know the Difference

• The word ‘Inflation’ is now days very often in News. What do you understand by this term?

• Why Inflation holds so much importance for an Economy?

• The term ‘Price’ is almost familiar to all of us. What do you understand by the term ‘price’ and ‘Price Level’?

• How price level is Measured?

• What is Price Index? Which are the two most important Price indices?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index? WPI and CPI is published by whom?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation? Both are same?

• The base year of Wholesale Price Index (WPI)?

• Base Year for Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

• Know the Types of Inflation like Moderate Inflation, Galloping Inflation, Hyper-Inflation, Stagflation, Deflation, Core Inflation etc.

• Know the Causes of Inflation like Demand-Pull or Demand-Side inflation and Cost-Push or Supply-Side Inflation.

• There are two economic groups in every society including India i.e. the fixed income group and the variable income group. How Inflation effects these economic group?

• What is the Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What is the significance of wholesale and retail inflation rates diverging

📍 Rising inflation: cause, effect

📍 What Is Inflation?

PERFECT HARMONY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Personality in News-Pandit Bhajan Sopori

• Pandit Bhajan Sopori and his Contributions in Hindustani Classical Music-Know in detail

• Pandit Bhajan Sopori and Kashmiri shaivism and sufiyana mausiqi-Connect the dots

• What is Kashmir Shaivism tradition and Sufiana Mausiqi?

• Santoor-About and key Characteristics

• Indian Classical Music-Key Features

• Hindustani Music and Carnatic Music-Compare and Contrast

• Genesis of Hindustani Music-Have you heard of Bharata’s Natyashastra?

• Major Styles of Hindustani Music-Know in Brief (Hint-Dhrupad, Khayal, Thumri etc.)

• Hindustani Music Gharanas-What do you understand by the term ‘Gharana’?

• Can you name some Hindustani Music Gharanas?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Bhajan Sopori’s demise leaves the santoor orphaned. The void will be hard to fill.

THE IDEAS PAGE

The petropolitics churn

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Ukraine-Russia conflict and petroleum geopolitics-Connect the dots

• Ukraine-Russia War-Try to understand the changing dynamics in diplomatic relations and its impact on India

• Impact of the Ukrainian crisis on Europe’s and India’s energy sector?

• The Ukraine crisis throws up many learnings-what are they?

• Ukraine-Russia conflict and its impact on world’s macro-economy

• Balance of payments, exchange rate and inflationary consequences of rising oil prices due to war

• Value of India’s energy assets in Russia-how much and what will be the impact of war on them

• According to the author, India will also be affected by the emergent energy landscape. What are the Four features that define this landscape?

• The Ukraine crisis throws up many learnings-what are they?

• Five broad policy suggestions by the Author-what are they?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Autocrats and Oil

EXPLAINED

WHAT 46-KM FLIGHT IN GUJARAT COULD MEAN FOR FUTURE OF DRONE DELIVERY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)-Know in detail

• What is Anti-drone technology?

• Recent parcel Delivery by using drone technology indicates what?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Facing up to the drone challenge

Why kidney rackets thrive

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Key Points to Ponder:

• Kidneys-What do they do in Human Bodies?

• Kidney-Know the Anatomy

• How common are kidney transplantation rackets, and how do they perform?

• Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, amended in 2011 and 2014-Know the key provisions

• The demand for Kidneys and Health of Indians-Connect the dots

• Why do rackets target kidneys?

• What causes kidney failure?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The Kidneys – a Basic Guide

📍Delhi: Momo seller from Assam, youth from Gujarat among those targeted in kidney racket

The finials on Jama Masjid, other structures

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Jama Masjid in Delhi-Know the Architecture

• Importance of finial in Jama Masjid-Know in detail

• The finials on Mughal tombs all over India represents what? (Hint: Given in the Article)

• Indian Islamic or Indo-Islamic Architecture-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Fine Arts Class 11th NCERT (Ch-8: SOME ASPECTS OF INDO-ISLAMIC ARCHITECTURE)

How a ‘gait test’ helped establish identity of accused in Mumbai rape-murder

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is gait analysis?

• What exactly do gait analysts do?

• Is gait analysis a widely used legal technique?

• Has it been used in India earlier?

• How reliable is a gait test in identifying suspects?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Saki Naka rape case: Man gets death for raping, killing woman

