UPSC Key-June 30, 2022: Why to read ‘Collective Responsibility’ or ‘Inverted Duty Structure’ or ‘Battle of Wai’ for UPSC CSE

FRONT PAGE

Uddhav fate sealed after SC declined to stay Governor floor test direction

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a ‘floor test’?

• What do you understand by the term ‘collective responsibility’?

• What Article 164 of the constitution states?

• “Council of ministers is collectively responsible to the legislative assembly of the state”-What do you understand by this expression?

• What happens when the legislative assembly passes a no-confidence motion against the council of ministers?

• What is the difference between a no-confidence motion and trust vote?

• How Floor test and collective responsibility are interlinked?

• Governor can ask Government to prove majority in floor test-True or False

• What constitutes ‘horse-trading’ or ‘defection’?

• What Supreme Court said in the SR Bommai case (1994) with respect to Horse trading and Defection?

• What is the anti-defection law, and what is its purpose?

• The 52nd Amendment Act of 1985 and the 10th Schedule of the Constitution are related to what?

• What constitutes defection? Who is the deciding authority?

• What Supreme Court of India said in Kihoto Hollohan case (1993)?

• Has the anti-defection law ensured the stability of governments?

• Have any suggestions been made to improve the law?

• The 91st Amendment Act of 2003 made one change in the provisions of the Tenth Schedule. What was that?

• The disqualification of member on the ground of defection does not apply in the two exceptional cases. What is that ‘exception’?

📍What is a floor test: Governor’s role, Supreme Court rulings explained ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s big test tomorrow

At least 12 states say continue GST compensation, no decision taken

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the inverted duty structure?

• What is Input Tax Credit (ITC)?

• Inverted duty structure -Why is it a problem?

• What is government’s standpoint on the inverted duty structure?

• How feasible is the inverted duty structure with respect to the trade policy?

• What are the Centre and States stand on inverted duty structure?

• What is current GST rate?

• What is the new rate of GST?

• The 47th meeting of the GST Council-Know the key details

• GST Council and Article 279A of the Constitution-Key Provisions

• GST Council and Members-Know in detail

• What is the role of GST Council?

📍No more mandatory GST registration for small online sellers, but with riders

THE CITY

‘City to have 12,000 buses by 2024; govt will teach people urban farming’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘urban farming’?

• What are the different types of Urban Farming?

• What are the benefits of urban farming?

• What are the challenges associated with Urban farming?

• Urban land-use planning (ULP) and urban farming-Connect the dots

• What is Miyawaki method?

📍Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable

GOVT & POLITICS

Uddhav govt’s last major decision: 2 cities renamed

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities have been renamed?

• Why Aurangabad specifically?

• What is the process of renaming a city in India?

• Is the renaming of cities is a recent phenomenon?

• What are the administrative challenges after renaming a city in India?

• Renaming of city-any global examples?

• Who was Sambhaji Bhosale?

• Maratha Empire under Sambhaji-Know in detail

• The Battle of Wai in 1687-Know the significance

📍Explained: Why has the Maharashtra government renamed Aurangabad city as Shambhaji Nagar?

Cabinet approves computerisation of primary agricultural credit societies

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS)?

• What is the primary objective of a Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS)?

• What are the four main components of Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS)?

• Who controls primary agricultural credit society (PACS)?

• How does a primary agricultural credit society (PACS) work?

• What are the major drawbacks in Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS)?

• What is agricultural credit policy?

• National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)-Know in detail

📍Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS),

EXPRESSNETWORK

RFID tags for pilgrims, UAVs to watch routes: Upgraded security as Amarnath Yatra begins

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Security challenges and their management in border areas

Key Points to Ponder:

• Amarnath Yatra: Legend and discovery of the shrine

• Who discovered Amarnath Yatra?

• What are the security threats to the Amarnath Yatra?

• Why RFID (radio frequency identification) tags for all pilgrims?

• How do Radio frequency identification (RFIDs) work?

• Where are RFIDs commonly used?

• Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology Vs barcodes-Compare and contrast

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Plastic Surgery

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Single-use plastics?

• What are the items being banned?

• How will the ban be enforced?

• How are other countries dealing with single-use plastic?

• What are Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016?

• Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2022-Key Provisions

• Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 and Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2022-Compare and Contrast

• What do you understand by ‘Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)’?

A PRESIDENT FOR NEW INDIA

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance and History of India and Indian National Movement

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

• General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is Droupadi Murmu?

• Know in brief about Draupadi Murmu’s political journey

• If Droupadi Murmu wins the Presidential election, it will be the first of its kind-Why?

• Who are the Santhals?

• Munda Ethnic Group-Know in detail

• Santhals During British time Period-Have you heard of Santhal Uprising (1855-1856)?

• Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu and the Santhal Uprising (1855–1856)-Connect the Dots

• Know about other notable Santhal personalities

• Who elects the President of India?

• The President is elected by members of the electoral college rather than by the general public. What does the electoral college entail?

• What is the term of the office of the President?

• When is the election of the Office of President of India held?

• Who conducts the election to the Office of President of India?

• The President of India is integral part of the Union Executive-True or False

• Know in detail about Article 54 to Article 58 of the Indian Constitution

• What electoral system/process is followed for the election to the office of the President?

• President must be subscribed by at least how many electors as proposers and seconders?

• What is System of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote?

• Why System of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote is used for President’s Election in India?

• The voting at the President’s election shall be by secret ballot-True or False?

• How Constitution of India provides uniformity in the scale of representation of different states as well as parity between the states as a whole and the Union at the election of the President?

• What are the Qualifications required by a candidate to contest the election to the Office of the President of India?

• Who is appointed the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer for the election to the Office of President of India? Who makes such appointment?

• Can the result of the election to the Office of President be challenged? If so, what is the proper procedure for doing so?

• Are the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law applicable in Presidential elections?

• The oath of office to the President is administered by Whom?

• The President can be removed from office by a process of impeachment for ‘violation of the Constitution’-True or False?

• The Constitution of India defines the meaning of the phrase ‘violation of the Constitution’-True or False?

• What are the powers enjoyed and the functions performed by the President of India?

• Can the President be Impeached?

THE IDEAS PAGE

The extent of poverty

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

Key Points to Ponder:

• How poverty is Defined by World Bank?

• Extreme poverty definition by World Bank?

• Classifications of poverty-Know in Detail

• Poverty estimation in India-How Poverty is defined in India?

• What do you understand by the term ‘head-count ratio’?

• Alagh Committee (1979) Lakdawala Committee (1993), Tendulkar Committee (2009), Rangarajan committee (2012) and their poverty estimation.

• What do understand by Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE)?

• Poverty Alleviation Programs in India by Government of India

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)-Key Features

• Decline in Extreme poverty in India-What are the possible reasons for this decline?

• Multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI)-Key Highlights

• Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)-Key Features and Current Status

THE WORLD

As Turkey drops objection, Finland and Sweden get formal NATO invite

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Story-Finland and Sweden said their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance “without delay”. Now what next?

• Why Finland wants to join NATO?

• What’s was Turkey’s problem with the membership bids?

• Map work-Mark Finland, Turkey and Sweden (Both Physical and Political Map)

• North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-Know the historical background and current Status

• NATO: Why Russia has a problem with its eastward expansion

• What is Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)?

• What is Article 4 of NATO’s Founding Treaty?

EXPLAINED

India’s mRNA Covid vaccine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Messenger RNA (abbreviated mRNA)?

• What is mRNA Vaccine Technology?

• What are different Types of vaccines?

• How are mRNA Vaccines is different from other Vaccines?

• How mRNA vaccines work?

• Vaccine storage challenge in India and mRNA vaccines-connect the dot

• Know the advantages and disadvantages mRNA Based Vaccines

