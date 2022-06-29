UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘Human trafficking’ or ‘CAPSTONE’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 29, 2022. If you missed the June 28, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

After Prophet row, PM meets UAE President, both underline ties

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• How are India’s Bilateral Relations with the UAE?

• India and the UAE diplomatic relations established when?

• India-UAE Economic Relations-Key Points

• What is the Economic Significance of the UAE for India?

• Know the data and statistics on India’s economic ties with the UAE?

• What is an Interim Trade Agreement (ITA)?

• What is Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement?

• Map Work-UAE (Seven Emirates)

• What is ‘The Order of Zayed’?

• Gulf Cooperation Council and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-compare and contrast

• Gulf Cooperation Council, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and India-Connect the dot

• Is India Member of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation?

• What is the Status of India’s relationship with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)?

• What does the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) do?

• Which countries include in Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)?

• Why is the Gulf and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) important for India?

• How much trade does India do with Gulf countries?

• How much oil does India import?

• How many Indians work in the Gulf, and how much remittance do they send?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What is OIC and why did India slam the group?

📍Why the Gulf matters for India

‘Phantom of Bombay House’, looked beyond India & construction

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Personality in News-Pallonji Mistry

• Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Private Limited-Know in brief (Esp. Historical Context)

• The landmark buildings in Mumbai mostly executed by Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Private Limited (SPCL)-Know them in brief

• Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Private Limited was founded in 1865. What was the situation of Industries in India under British rule?

• Know the contributions of Pallonji Mistry in shaping India’s economic growth

• Know in detail the role of Industrialists in the freedom struggle of India

• Why the contribution of the Indian industrialists has not gained much space in the History of India?

• Know the Indian Industrialists initiative of industrialisation at a time when the Crown was indifferent and hostile towards the Indian Industries and industrialists

• What was Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for Indian industries?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Pallonji Mistry: Man with eye for India’s growth story

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Preparing for 5G

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth and Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Fifth generation wireless technology (5G)-what do you understand by this?

• Difference between 4G and 5G

• 5G Technology – Key Features

• List out the importance of digital infrastructure and critically analyse loopholes in India’s Digital Infrastructure

• The Government of India has taken several measures to build the next generation of digital infrastructure-Know them in detail

• Optical fibre and 5G technology-connect the dots

• What is National Optical Fiber Network (NOFN) project?

• National Optical Fiber Network (NOFN) project and Bharatnet-Know the difference

• India’s optical fibre industry-Know the Issues and Challenges like unfair competition from cheap imports from China, Indonesia and South Korea

• What do you understand by Dumping?

• How The World Trade Organisation defines dumping?

• What is Total Internal Reflection?

• Total Internal Reflection and optical fibre-connect the dots

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Tech InDepth: What is fiber broadband and how does it work

📍Filling the physical gaps in India’s digital push

THE IDEAS PAGE

Not yesterday’s club

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• “The G7 countries managed to present a united front in the backdrop of triple crisis that is The war in Ukraine, the challenge of post-pandemic economic recovery and the eternal issue of climate change”-What author is trying to say in this statement?

• G7 final communique-Know the key highlights

• G7 on China and Russia-Know in detail

• Know the name of G7 countries

• Map Work-G7 Countries

• The G7 countries Global GDP

• How did G7 become G8 and again G7-Reasons

• The G7 countries, during the Leaders’ Summit in Germany, officially launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII)- What is G7’s PGII?

• What has been China’s response to the PGII announcement?

• What is Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) initiative?

• G7 and India-Know in Brief

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍IN UKRAINE’S SHADOW

📍Explained: The G-7 agenda this year, and what is in it for India

📍Explained: What is the G7?

📍Explained: The G7’s infrastructure investment plan to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative

📍Explained: What is the US-led ‘Partners in the Blue Pacific’ initiative to counter China?

GOVT & POLITICS

Jump in demand for NREGS: 2.6 cr families covered in May

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• After a dip in demand for work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MG-NREGS) the demand for work has again seen a rise-Know the reasons

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)-Mandate, Goals

• What are the core objectives of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)?

• When was Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act passed by the Indian Parliament?

• What is the relationship between the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS)?

• In what way paradigm shift has taken place with the implementation of MGNREGA?

• Who are the key stakeholders of MGNREGS?

• What is the role of Gram Sabha and Gram Panchayat in MGNREGS?

• How is Household defined in MGNREGA?

• Issues with MGNREGA?

• What are the eligibility criteria for receiving the benefits under MGNREGA scheme?

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)-Nodal Ministry

• COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on MGNREGA?

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Social Audit

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍NREGS wages revised, less than 5 per cent hike in 21 states, Union Territories

Gulabi meenakari brooch to ittar bottles: PM Modi’s gifts to G7 leaders a slice of Indian crafts

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Meenakari art?

• What is ‘Ek Rang Khula Meenakari’, ‘Panch Rangi Meenakari’ and ‘Gulabi Meenakari’?

• Nizamabad black clay pottery-Know in detail

• What is Dhokra art?

• Dhokra art and lost wax technique-Connect the dots

• How is Dhokra art made?

• What is GI tag?

• Who is a registered proprietor of a geographical indication?

• Know GI products in India

• Importance of GI Tag-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: The craft traditions behind PM Modi’s special gifts for G7 leaders

THE WORLD

50 illegal migrants found dead in Texas truck, bodies scattered across blocks

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What exactly is a refugee, an asylum-Seeker and a migrant?

• What is Human trafficking?

• Human trafficking and migrant smuggling-Connect the dot

• Know about United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

• What is Global Refugee Forum (GRF)?

• What is India’s Refugee Policy?

• 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol and India-Know in detail

• What do you understand by expression ‘right of non-refoulement’?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Human trafficking and migrant smuggling

NASA’S CAPSTONE LAUNCHES INTO SPACE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• NASA’s CAPSTONE mission-Know the key details

• Know NASA’s CAPSTONE Mission’s objectives

• What is CubeSat?

• What are SmallSats?

• SmallSats and CubeSats-Compare and contrast

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Essentials: One word a day- CAPSTONE

EXPLAINED

Russia’s Gold Reserves, And Why G7 Has Moved To Ban Imports

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Group of Seven nations banned Russian gold imports-Know why?

• How a G-7 Russian gold ban would work

• How much gold does Russia have?

• What other measures have been made on gold trade?

• How will this move punish Russia?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UK joins US, Canada, Japan at G7 Summit to ban Russian gold imports

Speaker’s powers in a rebellion

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Supreme Court made a crucial but unusual judicial intervention while granting interim relief to rebel MLAs of the Shiv Sena- What does the interim order say?

• What does the Tenth Schedule say?

• What was the Nabam Rebia ruling?

• Have legislators used this legal route?

• How can the Speaker be removed?

• What were the reasons for the Supreme Court’s 2016 decision?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍BJP asks Governor to direct Uddhav to take floor test

PARTNERS IN THE BLUE PACIFIC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) initiative?

• How is China trying to transform its ties in the Pacific?

• What is being done by the US and its allies to counter China?

• Why is the Pacific region strategically important?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework?

NITI report on gig economy: the takeaways

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Gig Economy?

• NITI Aayog’s report ‘India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy’-Key highlights

• What were some of NITI Aayog’s observations?

• What do you understand by ‘female labour force participation’?

• What are NITI Aayog’s recommendations for the gig economy?

• NITI Aayog’s recommendations-Know its significance

• Workforce engaged in the gig economy in India-Know in detail

• Gig Workers in India-Issues and Challenges

• Labour Laws and Reforms in Labour laws in India

• National Commission on Labour’s recommendations and its implementation

• Supreme Court of India on gig Workers

• Unorganised Workers and Gig Workers-Key Differences?

• Code on Wages, 2019-Key Provisions

• Industrial Relations Code, 2020-Key Features

• Code on Social Security, 2020-Key Features

• Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, 2020-Key Features

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Why social security benefits for gig workers must be expedited

📍 High demand, work control pulled in gig workers; now focus turns to rights

📍 e-Shram registration is a stepping stone towards protection of informal workers

What is Hermit, the Pegasus-like spyware that’s targeted Android, iOS devices?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Basics of Cyber Security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Hermit and what exactly does it do on a device?

• How did Hermit get deployed on Android and iOS devices?

• how did they get past both Apple and Google’s security measures?

• What next? How can users keep themselves safe?

• What is Pegasus Software? How does it work?

• How is Hermit different from Pegasus?

• What kind of devices are vulnerable and What information can be compromised?

• Types of Cyber Attacks

• Hermit and Pegasus in India-know in brief

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: How Pegasus spyware infects a device; what data may be compromised

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.