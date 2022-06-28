UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘India Gate’s Empty Canopy’ or ‘Gig Economy’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 28, 2022. If you missed the June 27, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Clampdown & unclear policy, crypto exchange founders leaving India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy, Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a Web 3.0?

• What are these Web numbers?

• What do the terms Web 1.0, Web 2.0 and Web 5.0 mean?

• Cryptocurrency or Virtual Currency-what do you understand by this term?

• Inception of Cryptocurrencies in India-Know in detail

• RBI’s first circular regarding cryptocurrencies in 2013-Know in detail

• Demonetisation and RBI’s Banking Ban on Crypto-Why ban on crypto

• The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021-Highlights

• Supreme Court on Cryptocurrency in 2018

• What are the issues involving Cryptocurrency in mainstream financial Markets or simply market?

• What is Bitcoin?

• What is Blockchain Technology and why it is associated with Bitcoin?

• Initial coin offering (ICO)

• Cryptocurrency and Blockchain-know the differences

• Blockchains- What are they?

• Blockchains-How does it operate?

• Issues and Challenges Associated to Blockchain Technology

India joins G7, 4 others to protect free speech, ‘online and offline’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is G7?

• Know the name of G7 countries

• Map Work-G7 Countries

• The G7 countries Global GDP

• How did G7 become G8 and again G7-Reasons

• 2022 Resilient Democracies Statement by G7 countries-key highlights

• The G7 countries, during the Leaders’ Summit in Germany, officially launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII)- What is G7’s PGII?

• Where are funds being directed under the plan?

• What has been China’s response to the PGII announcement?

• What is China’s BRI?

• Is there any overlap between the two schemes?

• What is Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) initiative?

• How is China trying to transform its ties in the Pacific?

• What is being done by the US and its allies to counter China?

• Why is the Pacific region strategically important?

• G7 and India-Know in Brief

• Know the difference between G7 and G20

AltNews’ Mohammed Zubair held by Delhi Police for 2018 tweet

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Important aspects of Governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Section 295A in the Indian Penal Code?

• Section 295A of IPC is associated with?

• Origins of the Section 295A of IPC

• Misuse of Section 295A of IPC-Know in detail

• Can Section 295A of IPC applied retrospectively?

• What does religious sentiment mean?

• What constitutes ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’?

• Criticism of religion and Hurting religious sentiments-know the difference

• Freedom of expression covers criticism of religion-True or False?

• What is Article 19 of the Constitution?

• Article 19(1) (a) and 295A-How they contradict each other?

• Rangila Rasool case and enactment of Section 295A-Connect the dot

• How Supreme Court of India interpreted Section 295A of IPC in Ramlal Puri v State of Madhya Pradesh, 1973 and in Baragur Ramachandrappa v State of Karnataka, 2007?

• Supreme court of India’s verdict in Mahendra Singh Dhoni v. Yerraguntla Shyamsundar 2017-Know in detail

• What is ‘Hate Speech’?

• What Law Commission of India says on ‘Hate Speech’

• What are the Laws restricting the freedom of expression in India?

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression

• What are the International Legal Regime on Hate Speech?

• What is Blasphemy?

• Blasphemy and Hate Speech-Compare and Contrast

• What is India’s “reasonable restrictions” on free speech?

• Free Speech, Hate Speech and Hurting religious sentiments- Where and what is that thin line drawn between these three?

• Free Speech and Social Media-Pros and Cons

• Do any restrictions apply specifically to content on social media?

• In the context of Fundamental Rights, what do you understand by the term “Absolute” and “Reasonable Restrictions”?

• Absolute and Reasonable Restrictions-Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

• Laws restricting the freedom of expression

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression, Free speech and on the Right to Freedom of Religion

THE CITY

Monsoon yet to reach Delhi, IMD to confirm onset date

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Rainfall profile of India

• The climate of India is described as the ‘monsoon’ type-Know the reason for this classification

• Monsoon and India-Connect the dots

• What do you understand by “Onset of monsoons”?

• What is Southwest Monsoon, Northeast Monsoon and Retreating Monsoon?

• South West Monsoon Season-Why Monsoon here is referred as “Southwest Monsoon”?

• Arabian Sea branch of South West Monsoons and Bay of Bengal branch of South West Monsoon-Compare and contrast

• The southwest monsoon season and the retreating monsoon-Know the difference

• The Sea Surface Temperature (SST), Mean Sea Level pressure in east Asia, The surface air temperature over northwest Europe and the warm water volume of the equatorial Pacific Ocean-Impact on Monsoon

• Coriolis Force and its role in Monsoon-Know in detail

• Indian Ocean Dipole-Know in Detail

• Factors Influencing South-West Monsoon Formation

• What is Inter Tropical Convergence Zone?

• What do you understand by the expression ‘Onset of the South-West Monsoon’?

• Impact of Monsoons on Life in India-Economical, Cultural and Social

• India Meteorological Department and Monsoon Prediction in India

• How much rainfall does India receive on average in a year?

• When is the Long Period Average (LPA) revised?

• Why has it been downgraded?

• Has the all-India quantitative rainfall reduced?

Hologram removed, grand canopy at India Gate readies for Bose statue

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian and World Geography

Main Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues and The Freedom Struggle — its various stages and important contributors/contributions from different parts of the country.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India Gate’s ‘Empty Canopy’-Why it is called as empty canopy? (Hint: given in the article)

• India Gate’s ‘Empty Canopy’ symbolises what?

• Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary

• Granite Comes under which Category, i.e. under Igneous, Sedimentary or Metamorphic Rock?

• Map Work-Geographical Distribution of Granite (India and World)

• Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his role in the independence movement against British rule of India.

• Forward Bloc and Indian National Army-Know in detail

• Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Congress-Know in detail

• Political views of Subhas Chandra Bose-Know in detail

• Subhas Chandra Bose and in his Azad Hind Radio message from Berlin-Significance

• Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi-ideological differences

Previous Year Question on Similar Theme:

📍 Highlight the differences in the approach of Subhash Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi in the struggle for freedom. (General Studies Mains Paper 1, 2016)

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Five Year Itch

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The 47th meeting of the GST Council-Know the key details

• What is The Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• The Kelkar Task Force on the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003 and the Genesis of Goods and Services Tax (GST)

• Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 101st Amendment Act, 2016-Know in detail

• What are the different types of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Know the differences between Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST), Union territory GST (UTGST) and Integrated GST (IGST)

• How would a particular transaction of goods and services be taxed simultaneously under Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST)-Issues and Challenges

• GST Council and Article 279A of the Constitution-Key Provisions

• GST Council and Members-Know in detail

• What is the role of GST Council?

• What Supreme Court of India said on Federalism in India in Union of India and Anr versus M/s Mohit Minerals Through Director case?

• What observations did the Supreme Court made on the GST Council and on country’s federal structure? (Hint: Recommendations of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council cannot be binding on the Centre and states and many more)

• Competitive Federalism Cooperative Federalism and Fiscal Federalism are very much in news. What do you understand by these terms in Indian Scenario?

EXPRESSNETWORK

Schools poor in digital learning, 180 districts score less than 10%

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D)?

• The data for PGI-D drawn from several sources-Know them in detail

• The PGI-D structure comprises of total weightage of 600 points across 83 indicators, which are grouped under 6 categories-Know these categories

• What do you understand by Utkarsh, Atti-Uttam, Uttam, Prachesta and Akanshi?

• The Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) for 2019-20 shows that schools across India performed poorly under the category of digital learning-Know the reasons

• What do you understand by ‘rural-urban divide in the area of digital learning’?

EXPLAINED

The Iskander-M Missile System Russia has Promised to Arm Belarus with

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Iskander-M missile system?

• What is the missile’s capability and range?

• When was it inducted and first used in combat?

• What does its proposed delivery to Belarus mean?

Sena crisis: issues before SC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is going in Maharashtra Politics?

• The recent the decision by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to recognise Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP) in place of Eknath Shinde, and the disqualification notices served on Shinde and the 15 MLAs-Rationality behind this decision?

• The background of the petitions-Know in detail

• Key arguments before the Supreme Court- Know in detail

• Deputy Speaker in legislative assembly-know the role

• What Supreme Court said in the SR Bommai case (1994) with respect to Horse trading and Defection?

• What is the anti-defection law, and what is its purpose?

• The 52nd Amendment Act of 1985 and the 10th Schedule of the Constitution are related to what?

• What constitutes defection? Who is the deciding authority?

• What Supreme Court of India said in Kihoto Hollohan case (1993)?

• Has the anti-defection law ensured the stability of governments?

• Have any suggestions been made to improve the law?

• The 91st Amendment Act of 2003 made one change in the provisions of the Tenth Schedule. What was that?

• The disqualification of member on the ground of defection does not apply in the two exceptional cases. What is that ‘exception’?

ECONOMY

NITI Aayog pitches for incentives to draw more women into gig economy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Gig Economy?

• NITI Aayog’s report ‘India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy’-Key highlights

• What were some of NITI Aayog’s observations?

• What do you understand by ‘female labour force participation’?

• What are NITI Aayog’s recommendations for the gig economy?

• NITI Aayog’s recommendations-Know its significance

• Workforce engaged in the gig economy in India-Know in detail

• Gig Workers in India-Issues and Challenges

• Labour Laws and Reforms in Labour laws in India

• National Commission on Labour’s recommendations and its implementation

• Supreme Court of India on gig Workers

• Unorganised Workers and Gig Workers-Key Differences?

• Code on Wages, 2019-Key Provisions

• Industrial Relations Code, 2020-Key Features

• Code on Social Security, 2020-Key Features

• Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, 2020-Key Features

