UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘National Emergency’ to ‘Ranji Trophy’ for UPSC CSE

FRONT PAGE

Sena rebels challenge Dy Speaker’s decisions in SC, to be heard today

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is going in Maharashtra Politics?

• How many parties are there in Maha Vikas Aghadi now?

• How the numbers add up in the Maharashtra Assembly?

• The recent the decision by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to recognise Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP) in place of Eknath Shinde, and the disqualification notices served on Shinde and the 15 MLAs-Rationality behind this decision?

• Deputy Speaker in legislative assembly-know the role

• The Deputy Speaker is elected by the assembly itself from amongst its members-True or False?

• What is Article 178 of the Indian Constitution?

• The Deputy Speaker is independent of the Speaker, not subordinate to him-True or False?

• Current development in Maharashtra is Horse trading or Defection?

• What constitutes ‘horse-trading’ or ‘defection’?

• What Supreme Court said in the SR Bommai case (1994) with respect to Horse trading and Defection?

• What is the anti-defection law, and what is its purpose?

• The 52nd Amendment Act of 1985 and the 10th Schedule of the Constitution are related to what?

• What constitutes defection? Who is the deciding authority?

• What Supreme Court of India said in Kihoto Hollohan case (1993)?

• Has the anti-defection law ensured the stability of governments?

• Have any suggestions been made to improve the law?

• The 91st Amendment Act of 2003 made one change in the provisions of the Tenth Schedule. What was that?

• The disqualification of member on the ground of defection does not apply in the two exceptional cases. What is that ‘exception’?

MP toasts its first Ranji title: ‘Moment of a lifetime’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Ranji Trophy for Madhya Pradesh-Why significant?

• How did the Ranji Trophy started?

• Who was Bhupinder Singh, the Maharaja of Patiala?

• Bhupinder Singh and Ranji Trophy-Connect the dot

• Know the format of Ranji Trophy

• Which Team has won maximum no of Ranji Trophy?

GOVT & POLITICS

Emergency a black spot-on vibrant history of India’s democracy: PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Emergency rule in 1975 -Know the background

• The proclamation of emergency in 1975 was made on the what grounds?

• Do you Know-The Emergency provisions are contained in Part XVIII of the Constitution, from Articles 352 to 360.

• What was the rationality behind the incorporation of emergency provisions in the Constitution?

• The Constitution of India stipulates three types of emergencies-Know them in detail

• Know in detail about Article 352, Article 356 and Article 360.

• Under Article 352, the President of India can declare a national emergency on what grounds?

• External Emergency and Internal Emergency-Compare and Contrast

• What was the 44th Amendment Act of 1978?

• When the President of India can proclaim a national emergency?

• The declaration of a National Emergency is immune from the judicial review-True or False?

• What was the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Minerva Mills case (1980) with respect to emergency?

• How proclamation of Emergency effects Centre–state relations, life and tenure of the Lok Sabha and State assembly, and on the Fundamental Rights?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Backsliding in America

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health.

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Roe v Wade?

• What is the Mississippi law?

• Why is the decision of the Supreme Court important?

• Why is the decision of the Supreme Court criticised?

• What has the Supreme Court said on Roe v Wade?

• What will happen in the US now?

• India’s Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and an Amendment in 2021-Key points

• Abortion Laws in India vs Abortion Laws in other Countries Like USA, UK, Europe and Australia-Compare and Contrast

Balancing on BRICS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Evolution of BRICS-Know in Detail

• Evolution of BRICS from Russia-China (RC) to Russia-India-China (RIC) to Brazil- Russia-India-China (BRIC) to Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS)

• BRICS Development Bank-Key Features

• Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Economy-Key Features

• RIC (Russia-India-China) out of BRICS-Significance and Stature in World Politics?

• Why BRICS Matters?

• The 14th BRICS Summit-Who Chaired the Summit?

• 14th BRICS Summit Theme-“Foster High quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”

• Do you Know-The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of global GDP and 16 per cent of global trade.

• What is BRICS Sherpa?

• What is New Development Bank (NDB)?

• Why was the new development bank formed?

• How many countries are in the New Development Bank?

• Asian Development Bank (ADB)and New Development Bank (NDB)-Compare and Contrast

• What are the issues and challenges Associated to BRICS in present scenario?

• Know the key proposal for an alternative reserve currency in detail

• India-China Border Dispute-Background

• China, India and Pangong Tso-Connect the dot

• What is Line of Actual Control?

• China’s aggressive attitude towards Indo-China Border and What impact can it have on India-China relations?

• India-China and Relations after Galwan Clash-Connect the dot

EXPLAINED

Who Are The G7, Whose Summit In Germany India Has Been Invited To?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is G7?

• Know the name of G7 countries

• Map Work-G7 Countries

• The G7 countries Global GDP

• How did G7 become G8 and again G7-Reasons

• Map Work-G7 Countries

• G7 and India-Know in Brief

• Know the difference between G7 and G20

Why sanctions are flagging

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• What sanctions have been placed on Russia, and their effectiveness?

• Sanctions and Sovereign debt and its impact- US, the EU and Japan have taken steps to restrict Russia’s capacity to borrow on international markets.

• USA’s sanctions on Russia-What are they?

• European Union’s Council had adopted six rounds of sanctions-What were they?

• Why do the sanctions appear not to have had the desired effect?

• Have China and India had a role to play in this situation?

• Sanctions targeting Russia have ended up hurting the West. How far you agree with this statement?

• What other sanctions are to be expected?

• How Economic Sanctions Work?

• What do you understand by Sanctions and embargoes?

• Economic sanctions on Russia-Impact and its effect on global scale

ECONOMY

‘Loose wheels’ behind EV recall: What next in Toyota’s journey

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why in News-Toyota Motor intends to recall 2,700 of its first mass-produced electric vehicles for the global market because of a risk the wheels could come loose.

• How will it affect Toyota?

• Hybrid Technology-What do you understand by this term in the context of Electric Vehicles?

• Know these terms-Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle

• Electric Vehicles Scope in India-Know in detail

• Electric Vehicles in daily use-will be successful in Long run?

• What do you understand by ‘Electric Vehicle’? How it is different?

• Why Government of India is Pushing for adaptation of Electric Vehicles?

• Electric Vehicles-What are the issues and Challenges especially in India’s Scenario?

• India’s Commitment to reduce Carbon Emission like recent advocacy of five elements for climate change- “Panchamrit” at the COP26 in Glasgow

• Transition to electric mobility- pros and cons

• Various Government measures such as remodelled Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme for the consumer side to production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC)

