UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri Lankan Economic Crisis’ to ‘Soil’ to ‘Sao Joao Festival’ relevant for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for June 24, 2022. If you missed the June 23, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Modi listening, Xi: Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation must be abandoned

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Evolution of BRICS-Know in Detail

• The 14th BRICS Summit-Who Chaired the Summit?

• 14th BRICS Summit Theme-“Foster High quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”

• Know and try to understand the relevance of key expressions like “must abandon Cold War mentality”, “bloc confrontation”, “oppose unilateral sanctions and abuse of sanctions”, “governance of the global economy”, exclusive circles , “ill-conceived and self-interested actions”

• Do you Know-The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of global GDP and 16 per cent of global trade.

• What is BRICS Sherpa?

• India-China Border Dispute-Background

• China, India and Pangong Tso-Connect the dot

• What is Line of Actual Control?

• China’s aggressive attitude towards Indo-China Border and What impact can it have on India-China relations?

• India-China and Relations after Galwan Clash-Connect the dot

Russia says ‘happy to help’ India bid for 2036 Olympics

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and what is its mission?

• Who chooses the host for future Olympic Games?

• What is the role of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in organising the Olympic Games?

• What is the Olympic Movement?

• The Olympic symbol is Olympic rings. These rings symbolises what?

• What are Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5?

• How are the Olympic Games financed?

• If India hosts the Olympics in the future, how significant would it be for India’s stature?

• Has India ever hosted big Athletic games?

EXPRESS NETWORK

India team in Lanka: Ready to aid recovery via investments

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighbourhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why in News-A FOUR-MEMBER delegation led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, including top Finance Ministry officials, assured the Sri Lankan leadership that New Delhi is ready to help Colombo’s quick economic recovery by promoting investments, connectivity and strengthening economic linkages.

• Know in detail about Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

• Sri Lanka’s rice production crisis-What’s the issue?

• Sri Lankan Crisis and organic farming-Connect the dots

• ‘Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis predates the “manmade” agriculture disaster’-How far you agree with this

statement?

• What happens with Sri Lanka’s foreign debt?

• Why is Sri Lanka’s economy in trouble?

• Emergency declared in Sri Lanka-Why and its Impact

• Emergency Provisions given in Indian Constitution Vs Emergency Provisions in Sri Lanka-Compare and Contrast

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations-Trust Deficit or Close Neighbours?

• Sri Lanka is facing worst ever economic crisis since its independence-How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis situation?

• India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy-Know the key points

• Map Work- Sri Lanka

• What Is a Currency Swap?

• How a Currency Swap Works?

• What Is a Credit Line?

• How Does a Credit Line Work?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Same Suffering

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why are floods an annual occurrence in the state of Assam?

• Why are floods so destructive in Assam?

• Map Work-Brahmaputra (Origin, Course and Drainage pattern)

• What do you understand by ‘Bank erosion by Brahmaputra’?

• How bad is the current flood compared to previous ones?

• Has the government tried to address the factors that cause floods?

• India’s flood management plan-Know in Detail

How To Train a Karmayogi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• ‘Mission Karmayogi’ or The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)-Know the aim and objectives

• The Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)-Know the rationality behind

• What are the important Features of the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)

• Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) is guided by 8 principles that are applied in tandem across all of the programmes covered by it-What are they?

• What is iGOT Karmayogi?

• Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)- What are the Key Programme Components?

• Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)- Know the Institutional Structure in detail

• Special Purpose Vehicle for National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)-Know Structure & Function

THE IDEAS PAGE

The fertiliser pinch

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Fertilizer Consumption in India

• What is Fertilizer?

• In what respects is the indigenous liquid nano urea a better bet than imported urea?

• The liquid nano urea is produced by whom?

• What is liquid nano urea, and how does it work?

• What is planned for the future with regard to liquid nano urea production?

• What is the fertiliser requirement of a typical farmer?

• How much subsidy does a farmer really get per acre?

• What do you understand by ‘Agriculture grade urea’?

• Primary (Macro) Nutrients and Secondary (Micro) Nutrients in Fertiliser-Know the difference

• Know more about Fertiliser Sector in India and Related Policies

• Fertilizer comes under Union List, State List or Concurrent List?

• know the basics-Fertiliser Subsidy

• Subsidy Mechanism in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-know more in detail

• What is Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)?

• NPK in Fertilisers-Have you heard of ‘NPK’? What is NPK and Its Ideal Ratio in Fertilizers?

• Advantages of fertigation in agriculture?

Preparing soil for the future

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Soil?

• Soil Classification-Know in detail

• Know Soil Classification in India

• What is ‘Soil Profile’?

• Know the components of the Soil Profile

• What is Soil Pollution?

• What are the Causes and Sources of Soil Pollution?

• Know the Effects of soil pollution

• What is Soil Health Card Scheme ?

• What FAO’s latest ‘State of the World’s Land and Water Resources for Food and Agriculture’ says on soil pollution?

EXPLAINED

MO BUS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Mo Bus service?

• The Mo Bus service-Know the Key Features

• UN Public Service Award to Mo Bus Service-Why

• How Mo Bus is bringing the change in Public Transport?

What FPIs’ market exit means

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Effects of liberalization on the economy

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)?

• What Is a Foreign Institutional Investor (FII)?

• What Is Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI)?

• How do FPIs operate?

• How big are they in India?

• Will the rupee fall further?

• Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) and Foreign Institutional Investor (FII)-Know the Differences

• What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)?

• What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Foreign Institutional Investor (FII)?

• What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI)?

• Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in India?

• Why is capital flowing out?

• How does it impact the markets and the rupee?

Goa’s Sao Joao festival, and why revellers jump into wells and ponds

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Sao Joao and where is it celebrated in Goa?

• What does jumping into water bodies symbolise?

• What other events are part of Sao Joao festivities?

• What is the importance assigned to new sons-in-law?

